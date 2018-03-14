Dundee Precious Metals Entering A New Phase Of Its Life Cycle

In my opinion, the latest good performance of Dundee shares supports a thesis that there is an ongoing shift in the way investors perceive the company.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) is a poorly covered, unpopular stock. As I discussed in my previous articles, the company’s business model is a bit complicated. To remind my readers, apart from being a gold producer, Dundee owns a processing facility in Namibia called Tsumeb. For many years Tsumeb was a big liability for the company – to convert it into a profitable and environmentally friendly operation Dundee had to invest huge amounts of money. Now the upgrading process is finished and the smelter is no more a liability. What is important, the result of this long and difficult shift is probably here:

Source: Stockcharts.com

The lower panel of the chart shows the way Dundee shares performed in comparison to GDXJ, a popular precious metals mining ETF. Note that since the beginning of the current bull market in gold (January 2016) Dundee shares have performed better than GDXJ (the red arrow). What is more, most recently this trend have accelerated (the ellipse marked in orange) and broken above its long-term resistance – it looks like Dundee shares are gaining momentum.

In this article I am discussing the latest financial results delivered by the company and the guidance for 2018.

2017 results

The table below presents basic measures reported by Dundee in 2017 and 2016:

Source: Simple Digressions

It is easy to spot the big improvement – last year all measures across the board were better than in 2016.

First of all, despite only slightly higher gold prices ($1,265 per ounce in 2017 vs. $1,244 in 2016), revenue went up 24.8%. Then, due to lower costs of production (for example, at Chelopech a direct cost of production went down from $836 per ounce of gold in 2016 to $790 in 2017), a gross margin increased by 34.5%.

As a result, cash flow from operations (excluding working capital items and taxes) jumped from $78.9M in 2016 to $97.9M in 2017.

On the other hand, free cash flow went down but an explanation is easy – last year Dundee commenced construction of its new gold mine in Bulgaria called Krumovgrad.

As the graph below depicts, the Krumovgrad CAPEX was $58.9M (the row marked in red):

Source: Dundee

Now let me comment on the results delivered by Tsumeb.

Tsumeb results

The table below presents basic financial and operational measures:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: operating and free cash flows were calculated on my own:

Operating cash flow per ton of concentrate smelted is defined as: revenue less costs of sales less depreciation

Operating cash flow per ton of concentrate smelted is defined as: revenue less costs of sales less depreciation Free cash flow per ton of concentrate smelted is defined as: operating cash flow less sustaining and non-sustaining capital spending

As the table shows, last year the company increased the amount of concentrate smelted from 200.3 thousand tons in 2016 to 219.3 thousand tons. On the other hand, a drop in the amount of concentrate smelted for third party can be a cause for concern but, fortunately, the fourth quarter of 2017 was the best (in that period Tsumeb smelted 38.5 thousand tons of concentrate).

However, the biggest improvement is here: last year, for the first time in its history, Tsumeb generated free cash flow:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it is a milestone event. After many years of heavy investment the company has finally converted the smelter into a cash flow generating asset. Putting it differently, an issue that used to be a major constraint on the company’s results is contained now. What is more, the growing supply of complex concentrates around the world (particularly these with high content of arsenic) should bring new customers to the company and boost Tsumeb results going forward.

Guidance for 2018

The table below presents the guidance for 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions and Dundee’s data

Generally, I am expecting a flat year for Chelopech. Gold and copper production should stand at similar levels as in 2017 but costs of production could go a bit higher. According to the company’s estimates, Chelopech is going to process its ore at a cost of $37 - $40 per ton ($34.2 in 2017) so, assuming current prices of gold, higher costs of production should be compensated by higher revenue.

However, Tsumeb should show another improvement. As the chart below shows, since 2010 there has been a steady upward trend in smelting prices realized at Tsumeb:

Source: Simple Digressions

This year Tsumeb should process more concentrate than in 2017 (an average growth of 2.7%) so, assuming that the trend depicted in the chart above is continued, the smelter is going to deliver significantly higher revenue. Now, according to the company, the facility is expected to produce its concentrate at a similar cash cost as last year ($440 - $500 per ton, compared to $458 last year). Hence, I am optimistic about Tsumeb and the entire company this year.

Krumovgrad

As I mentioned above, now Dundee is developing its second mine in Bulgaria called Krumovgrad. In 3Q 2018 the company expects to start commissioning and in 4Q 2018 it should produce the first concentrate. So, very soon (since the beginning of 2019) Dundee should be a smelter operator and an owner of two gold mines delivering around 270 thousand ounces of gold in annual production.

Interestingly, according to the 2017 annual report, the Krumovgrad CAPEX was reduced from an initial $178.2M to $162 - $168M. As a result, the project’s economics should be slightly better. To remind my readers, the Krumovgrad after-tax net present value is estimated at $187.6M (assuming a price of gold of $1,250 per ounce and a discount rate of 5%) so, definitely, this project should drive the company’s value significantly up (today the company’s market cap is $441M).

Risk

Unfortunately, the company is constantly hedging its copper production against price drops. For example, as of December 31, 2017 Dundee had copper production of 19.2 million pounds hedged with commodity swap contracts and 12.7 million pounds hedged with call options sold (2017 annual report, page 111). In other words, around 31.9 million pounds of copper production (nearly 100% of 2018 total production) was hedged with various instruments at an average copper price of $2.62 - $2.80 per pound. It means that despite the bull market in copper, the company has fixed the price of copper realized well below the current price of $3.20 per pound. In other words, at current copper prices this year Dundee is going to record a loss of $16M on its hedging policy, roughly. Well, I hope that after putting Krumovgrad online the company will withdraw from this conservative practice (very often mining companies developing a project try to hedge part of its production).

Summary

In my opinion, Dundee is a good example of a well-managed company entering the next phase of its life cycle. After a successful transition of the Tsumeb smelter from a liability into an asset, this year the company will put online its second gold mine, Krumovgrad.

I also suspect that the current good performance of Dundee shares mirrors investors’ expectations. Simply put, the company is probably leaving its depressed valuation levels. For example, despite the positives discussed in this article, Dundee shares are still trading at an EV / EBITDA multiple of 4.4, which is well below the level the company’s peers are trading. Hence, I am optimistic about Dundee in the short and medium term.

Did you like this article? If yes, please, visit my Unorthodox Mining Investing section where I manage a portfolio of up-to-ten mining picks, discuss new investment ideas and provide my subscribers with a medium-term outlook on a few financial markets (particularly the base / precious metals market). Most recently I have introduced a new section called “Developers”. This service is dedicated to mining companies planning to open new mines within one or two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.