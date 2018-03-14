American Express Should Target Slower EPS Growth, Cut Share Buybacks And Boost Its Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) management held its 2018 Investor Day on March 7, 2018. Here are some of my notes from the that presentation, as well as thoughts and observations about AXP, its recent performance, strategy and outlook.

New Chairman and CEO. CEO Steve Squeri has spent his entire career at American Express, rising through the ranks and leading many of its key business and corporate functions, including merchant services, corporate development and global services. Mr. Squeri served as Vice Chairman of AXP from 2015 until he was appointed Chairman and CEO on February 1, 2018.

2017 Financial Performance. AXP reported 2017 GAAP diluted EPS of $2.97, down from $5.65 in 2016. The 2017 results included a $2.6 billion tax charge (equivalent to $2.90 per share) related mostly to the implementation of the new tax law. 2016’s results included $490 million of net gains (equivalent to $0.52 per share) related to the sale of the Costco and Jet Blue co-brand loan and receivables portfolios, offset partially by restructuring costs. A more complete comparison of AXP’s 2017 results (excluding the 2016 Costco-related business) is not available because the company did not disclose the loan loss provisions and operating expenses associated with the Costco revenues booked in early 2016. A more detailed review of AXP’s 2017 financial performance by segment can be accessed in this SA Instablog post.

2017 marked a successful transition for AXP out of the Costco and Jet Blue co-brand relationships, helped by a pick-up in the pace of the global economic recovery. Excluding Costco, AXP’s adjusted revenues increased 8% in 2017. Year-on-year billings (adjusted for Costco and FX) increased steadily each quarter in 2017, from 7% in the first quarter to 9% in the fourth quarter. Billings growth was especially strong in AXP’s commercial business and outside the U.S.

2018 Guidance. Management set 2018 adjusted EPS guidance at $6.90-$7.30. At the midpoint, this represents a 9.2% increase over the 2017 EPS baseline of $6.50, which excludes the $2.6 billion tax charge from 2017 GAAP earnings and incorporates the forward effective tax rate of 22%.

Management’s guidance assumes that AXP’s share buyback program will remain suspended during the first half of 2018 but resume in the second half. The company suspended buybacks because of the $2.6 billion tax charge in late 2017 in order to rebuild its equity capital base.

Management’s guidance incorporates an improved global economic outlook, steady unemployment and foreign exchange rates, a 75 basis-point (bp) increase in the prime rate and no material changes in the regulatory environment.

It also reflects the expected benefits from strategies outlined at the 2018 Investor Day (and described in greater detail in this SA Instablog Post). These include efforts to raise global consumer card members’ engagement (in both spending and lending), stepping up its investment in co-brand agreements, making a big push in B2B payments (with help from increasing working capital loans to SMEs) and further expanding its merchant network both in the U.S. and abroad.

The increase in lending (both consumer and commercial) has been a key part of AXP’s post-Costco growth strategy. AXP’s consolidated loan portfolio (excluding Costco and Jet Blue loans held for sale (HFS) at the end of 2015) increased 11.3% in 2016 and 13.5% in 2017. Loan growth was stronger in commercial (than consumer). Consumer loan growth was slightly stronger in the U.S. than international.

Net interest income (NII) on average card member loans outstanding (including the HFS portfolios) increased from $6.35 billion in 2016 to $6.98 billion in 2017. However, AXP’s loan loss provision jumped from $1.24 billion in 2016 to $1.87 billion in 2017. Thus, the 2017 increase in loan NII was offset entirely by the increase in the loan loss provision.

(A true apples-to-apples comparison of 2016 vs. 2017 adjusted NII and loan loss provision growth is difficult because the HFS portfolios were recorded at fair value and consequently do not provide for loan losses. If loan losses attributable to the HFS portfolios were included in the analysis, the percentage increase in loan loss provision would have been slightly lower. Even with this adjustment, however, it is apparent that AXP did not generate much, if any, additional net revenue (after loan loss provisions) from increasing its loan portfolio in 2017.)

Management’s 2018 EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.30 suggests similar results for 2018. Although loan NII should rise commensurately with loan growth, AXP expects another big jump in the loan loss provision which will offset most if not all the increase in NII. Consequently, with no anticipated increase in loan net revenue, management’s guidance appears to be driven by another 9-ish percent increase in discount and other revenues offset in part by a similar increase in operating expenses.

Is AXP Still a Growth Stock? During the pre-financial crisis boom years from 2003 to 2007, AXP’s investment proposition for shareholders targeted revenue growth in the high single digits and net income/EPS growth in the low double digits (with higher EPS growth rates driven by share buybacks). During this period, the stock carried a P/E multiple in the high teens and produced annual shareholder returns of around 20%.

That investment model was upended first by the financial crisis and later by the Costco/Jet Blue reset, but the operating environment has remained tough for several reasons. Since the financial crisis, consumer spending has grown at a slower rate (up until recently), in part due to tighter credit underwriting standards. The competitive environment in payments is also tougher, with banks and card companies aggressively courting AXP’s high income U.S. consumers. Regulators in Europe and Australia have intervened to put caps on interchange fees. Finally, merchants have placed steady pressure on card issuers to lower their discount rates.

Despite these pressures, AXP is seeking to return to double-digit EPS growth. Doing so, however, now entails greater risk. In AXP’s case, this greater risk is manifested in the recent and future planned double-digit growth in its loan portfolio. Management asserts that it can manage the risks associated with rapid loan growth successfully; but that assertion requires assumptions about the severity of the next economic downturn that will likely prove to be underestimated.

Management claims that the wide NII spread (after loan provisions) currently available on credit card loans is attractive, but those spreads are obtainable only today, in what looks like the early stages of its loan portfolio growth program. In its latest net spread calculation, management uses the 2017 write-off rate of 1.8%, but its 2017 loan loss provision rate was higher at 2.7% and both the write-off and provision rates are on the rise. Thus, the net spread on AXP’s credit card loans is certain to narrow over the next several years and probably sharply in an economic downturn. Similarly, the NII margin is currently wide, but with interest rates likely to rise, that margin may eventually narrow as well.

Although the company has undoubtedly improved the sophistication of its credit tracking technology to spot potential defaults early on, it can at best avoid further increases in credit exposure by cutting off credit lines. To state the obvious: once a loan is made, reducing the outstanding balance typically takes time and depends upon the borrower’s ability to repay or refinance.

To be sure, it is still early days in AXP’s plans to grow its balance sheet. Despite double-digit baseline loan growth over the past two years (excluding Costco), AXP’s ratio of loans outstanding as a percent of total assets minus cash has been relatively stable at about 50% over the past seven years. To my knowledge, management has not provided guidance on the ultimate size of the loan portfolio. Accordingly, the company has some capacity to increase its loans on its balance sheet; but I still question the wisdom of doing so in the current environment.

Apparently, the stock market also has concerns about the company’s current strategy and performance outlook. Despite meeting its financial performance targets in 2017 and providing guidance that anticipates 9.3% baseline EPS growth, AXP’s stock currently trades at less than 15 times baseline 2017 earnings and 13.4 times consensus 2018 earnings. That is well below the S&P 500 average of 22 times 2017 operating earnings and 17.5 times 2018 operating earnings, suggesting that investors are concerned that AXP’s future earnings and earnings growth rate are either unachievable or (more likely) unsustainable. Although AXP is still priced at a slight premium to the S&P 500 Financial sector, it traded at a much greater premium to that sector prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

An Alternative Investment Model. Rather than pursuing double-digit earnings growth when doing so entails significantly greater risk, I believe that AXP should set a lower earnings growth target, say in the mid-single digits, boost its dividend and reduce or even eliminate its share buyback program.

A lower earnings growth target should allow AXP to concentrate more on increasing discount revenue through product and service enhancements and less on growing the loan portfolio. Management asserts that offering card members loans is essential to maintaining billings market share in this tough competitive environment; but lowering the targeted EPS growth rate should allow AXP to be more selective in its loan offers.

Paring back the share repurchase program should also allow AXP to boost its dividend while maintaining strong risk-based capital ratios. The current annual dividend of $1.28 per share equates to a yield of 1.5% at the current share price of $95.42 (at 3/13). It also represents a dividend payout of only 18% of projected 2018 EPS of $7.10 (the midpoint of the range). Based upon my calculation of 2017 consolidated free cash of $6.8 billion or $7.67 per share – I define free cash flow here as cash flow after operating and investing activities plus the change in customer deposits - and also based upon three-year average annual free cash flow available to the holding company of $3.9 billion ($4.40 per share) – I think that American Express should be able at least to double its dividend to $2.56, which would give the stock a 3% dividend yield. A 50% earnings payout would translate to a $3.55 annual dividend and a 3.7% yield.

Offering a sustainable dividend yield of 3% or better should attract income-oriented investors to AXP’s stock. Share prices of companies in other sectors that offer meaningful dividend yields – like water utilities and food companies – have P/E ratios that range from the high teens to the mid-20s. While the businesses of those companies are considered more stable with less exposure to the downside of the business cycle, a case can be made that a significant portion of revenues and profits generated by AXP from its charge card business and payments network also has less downside cyclical exposure.

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V), both of which are payments-focused, have payout ratios similar to AXPs, but lower dividend yields, and they are currently valued at 30 and 24 times projected 2018 EPS, respectively. Capital One and Discover, both with significant card member lending operations, currently trade at 10 times forward earnings. A tilt by AXP more toward payments and away from lending, combined with a significant boost in the dividend, could give AXP's stock a higher multiple which could offset much of the impact of slower earnings growth. Even if the changes that I have proposed do not result in a higher P/E multiple, AXP shareholders would benefit in the longer run from the company's lower risk profile.