Blackstone: The Recent China Moves

China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (or CIC) finished selling down its 9.9% stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX). In the financial press it is loosely tied to worsening relations between China and the U.S. as well as to the mediocre performance of Blackstone since the IPO. I think that view is shortsighted and there are important positive implications for investors here.

First of all the CIC could have sold three years after investing. They specifically negotiated five years down to three years. Meaning they could have gotten out in 2010 and they didn’t for seven more years.

The investment made them money but underperformed the broader market over a period of 11 years. I know we are all expecting a sovereign wealth fund to be more sophisticated in their analysis but how much institutions hold an investment that’s underperforming the market over 11 years? Let’s not get started on its beta.

I think the decision to sell now is wrong. Just like I probably wouldn’t have bought in at the IPO (I’ve never bought an IPO in my life and that’s not a coincidence).

The selling started before Trump even became president while CIC agreed to sell its stake in at least three parts. Because there's very little float (insiders hold a lot of stock) selling 10% of Blackstone translates into selling a much higher percentage of float. That’s a big overhang on the stock and it may have kept the share price back which has trailed quite a few PE-peers YTD:

In this interview (also embedded below) Stephen Schwarzman tells the story of how the Chinese investment came about in 2010 around the 39:40 mark. It involves two Chinese unemployed ex-government officials offering Blackstone $3 billion.

It’s true that Schwarzman has a good relationship with President Trump. At the same time Schwarzman also cultivated strong relationships in China ever since Blackstone landed foot there. Schwarzman and Blackstone have a very clear grasp that Chinese policymakers frown on U.S. firms coming in and taking money out but welcome firms that establish an organization that greatly benefits the development of China as well. Asset management is a rare industry where you can teach another to fish and he or she won’t necessarily be fishing in your pond but is still able to apply the acquired skills.

An example of Schwarzman’s involvement in China is the Schwarzman scholarship program which is a prestigious program for U.S. students to study for a one-year Master’s Degree at Tsinghua University in Beijing. The Tsinghua University is where many important leaders in the PRC have studied. No doubt Schwarzman set it up in part to foster ties of friendship between future leaders of the U.S. and China.

Schwarzman himself is of the opinion Blackstone, and private equity in general, is undervalued and I happen to agree. If you look at the growth rates of dividend and tangible book value per share you’ll be impressed by the story.

Keep in mind the starting point is in 2007 when one of the savvier investors in the U.S. took his company public. It’s not a kind starting point. Given the attractive nature of the business charging fees and hefty performance fees on capital that’s locked up for many years it deserves an earnings multiple in line or better with that of the market. Instead it trades well below the average P/E for an S&P 500 firm.





Bottom line

Don’t make too much of this “sophisticated” party selling out. It seems unlikely to me of all possible targets Blackstone would face the brunt of Chinese retaliation related to trade difficulties. The firm is attractively valued compared to most S&P 500 firms. The selling by the CIC may actually have created a buying opportunity.