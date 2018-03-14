Tesaro's Long-Term Sales Guidance For Zejula Achievable, Shares Look Undervalued

At the beginning of 2017, TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) was seen as a definite takeover target. The speculation was being driven by the potential of TSRO’s PARP inhibitor Zejula, which was approved by the FDA in the first quarter of 2017. But the takeover speculation led to TSRO share price increasing too much too soon. Indeed, at around $190, an acquisition would not have made sense notwithstanding the potential of Zejula. And as expectations of a takeover subsided, TSRO shares saw a sharp pullback. In the last one month, TSRO shares have been gaining some momentum. We believe that despite the 15% gains in the last one month, TSRO is still attractively valued.



Irrational Exuberance

Indeed, the excitement over TSRO in early 2017 can be termed as irrational. Takeover speculation drove TSRO to a market capitalization almost 3X the current levels ($3.65 billion). But the surge, which happened mainly over a three-month period, in fact made TSRO an unattractive takeover target.

Any potential suitor would have had to pay some premium even at those lofty levels to complete an acquisition. Even assuming a 20% premium from the early 2017 levels translates to a valuation of $12 billion. This is just far too high notwithstanding the potential of PARP inhibitors and strong Zejula uptake. The market realized this soon enough though and TSRO shares began a slide that has only just recently been halted.

Gains After Q4 Results, Guidance

As we noted, over the last one month, TSRO shares have gained more than 15%. Much of these gains have come after the company released its Q4 results, which showed Zejula sales were above $43 million. It was the guidance though that gave us a great deal of confidence.

For 2018, TSRO has guided for Zejula sales at between $255 million and $275 million. There have been concerns about TSRO’s high cash burn rate but the company does have the required resources to meet its expenses as it ramps up commercialization efforts and therefore we do not see any dilution risk with TSRO.

TESARO also gave guidance for longer-term. By 2020-2021, the company sees Zejula sales at between $700 million and $800 million. The forecast is based on higher penetration (40%-50%), increased time on therapy, improved pricing and higher contribution from Europe. The company sees Europe contributing 20% of revenue by 2020-21. The question is whether this long-term sales forecast is achievable from where Zejula sales are now.

In 2017, Zejula sales totaled $109 million. This was achieved on the back of 15% penetration in the incident recurrent maintenance population in the U.S., average wholesale acquisition cost of $9.5000 per month and estimated time on therapy of 3-5 months. The estimated time on therapy though for the incident recurrent maintenance population was higher at 4-7 months whereas it was lower in the prevalent pool patient population. Going forward though, the company expects prevalent pool patients to progress and stop therapy in early 2018. On the other hand, the company is seeing increasing penetration in the incident recurrent maintenance population. This would translate to higher estimated time on therapy in 2018. The company expects this to be between 7%-8% this year and increase to 10%-12% by 2020-21. This will be one key driver of revenue growth in the next 3-4 years. The other of course is higher penetration. Zejula uptake has already been strong and even in a conservative scenario, we see it capturing a third of the market by 2020-21 (company’s estimate is 40%-50%). The company sees Europe contributing 20% of revenue by 2020-21, which translates to $140-$160 in sales from the continent. In our opinion, this projection could turn out to be conservative. All in, we believe that the 2020-21 sales forecast is achievable. And based on that TSRO looks undervalued.

TESARO Attractive In Terms Of Valuation

TSRO has seen gains of 15% in the last one month. At the close of trading on Monday, TESARO had a market capitalization of $3.65 billion. Even if we take the low end of the 2020-21 Zejula sales guidance, TSRO trades at roughly 5X sales. According to updated data from the NY University, the average for the industry is currently at 7X sales. Applying the same multiple to the long-term sales guidance, we get a valuation of around $90 per share. Based on multiples, TSRO certainly looks a buy. We are also working a DCF model and will be providing a DCF valuation soon.

We also believe that TSRO is now a much realistic takeover target. The question is what kind of premium would TSRO shareholders be happy with. We believe that a takeover offer valuing TSRO at around $6 billion would be justified. This would mean a premium of more than 60% from current levels. In our opinion, TSRO’s current levels represent a favorable risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.