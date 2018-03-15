Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Sunesis Update, Cesca Signs Agreement, Inovio's Preliminary Results

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Today we will discuss Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS), which plunged last week after the company provided an update on the phase 1b/2 study evaluating its Vecabrutinib (SNS-062) in adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other B-cell malignancies.

Sunesis’ Vecabrutinib is an oral non-covalent BTK-inhibitor. The company said last week that it now expects to reach a recommended phase 2 dose in the fall of 2018. This is a delay of around 3 months from earlier guidance given by SNSS. However, shares dropped more than 40% on the news as investors reacted negatively to the development.

A slight delay in clinical stages is nothing new in the biotech space. While not immaterial, we believe that in this particular instance, the market overreacted. Sunesis has sufficient cash on its balance sheet. The company ended 2017 with more than $31 million in cash, which it believes is sufficient to fund operations into 2019. There is a dilution risk with SNSS but it existed even before the company had announced the slight delay. Remember that the delay is only for a few months.

What is interesting is that even after the sell-off, SNSS shares have failed to recover. This represents a good opportunity to enter the stock as the risk/reward profile is currently quite favorable. Based on end of 2017 information, cash now accounts for almost 25% of the company’s market capitalization. While SNSS’s pipeline is in early stage, we believe at current levels, it is still undervalued.

Vecabrutinib, the company’s most advanced product candidate, has multiple shots on goals. BTK (Bruton's tyrosine kinase) is a Tec family kinase member and close to the cell membrane that is involved in upstream B-cell receptor signaling. BTK inhibitor hold promise in the treatment of B-cell malignancies given their mechanism of action. SNSS also has other products in its pipeline. Moreover, the company has important catalysts coming up later this year, which should could potentially provide a boost to the stock price.

Stocks in News: Analysis of KOOL, INO

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) announced that its subsidiary ThermoGenesis has signed a license agreement with Boyalife Group unit IncoCell Tianjin Ltd. for CAR-T cell processing services.

Analysis: IncoCell will provide the service on a CDMO basis in certain Asia-Pacific countries. Under the terms of the agreement, Cesca is entitled to a percentage of IncoCell's gross contract revenues, including any upfront, milestone and royalty payments. Specific financial terms have not been disclosed. The territories covered under the agreement include China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

Inovio (NYSEMKT:INO) announced promising preliminary results from a phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of its hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA immunotherapy candidate INO-1800, alone or in combination with INO-9112, in 90 adults with chronic HBV infection.

Analysis: The open-label, dose escalation study met the primary endpoints of safety and tolerability. On the efficacy front, patients treated with INO-1800 experienced a generation of T cells that recognized key components of the hepatitis B virus and reacted by generating antiviral proteins that play a key role in clearing HBV from the liver. Additional data from the study is planned to be presented at future medical conferences.

In other news

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) announced that the second phase 3 trial, TACTT3, evaluating Keyzilen in patients with acute inner ear tinnitus failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically valid improvement in Tinnitus Functional Score from baseline to day 84 versus placebo.

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announced that based on recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC), it has decided to amend the protocol of its phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PRO 140 in graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). It will seek FDA sign off before implementing the change which is unspecified at present.

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) announced that it has raised A$5.1 million through a private placement of stock and options with a U.S. institutional investor. The company issued 13.2 million ordinary shares at A$0.39 per share plus three five-year options per five new shares exercisable at A$0.468. Immuron plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials, marketing activities supporting Travelan and working capital requirements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.