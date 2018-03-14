I hear so much talk about Ford's (NYSE:F) high dividend yield and its low PE ratio where many see the stock as extremely cheap. However, a cyclical stock usually has a low PE ratio when it is expensive and a high PE ratio or even a negative one when it is cheap.

After nine years of economic growth a recession is around the corner and those have a very negative impact on car sales, earnings and unfortunately stock prices.

In the video I discuss what factors could hurt Ford's business, from higher interest rates, higher commodity prices, higher inventories to larger required pension contributions if the stock market declines.

My analysis ends with a discussion of three scenarios for Ford's stock price. Given my above negativity related to the economy you might be surprised by my view of Ford's fair value but there's something much more important when investing in a cyclical stock than its fair value. Enjoy the video.