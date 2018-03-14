How Tight Is Sub-Saharan Africa?

This market segment has seen some activity in 2017, but more work is necessary for sustainable improvements for drillers.

Based on the encouraging feedback on my previous works on the topic, “How Tight Is The Norwegian North Sea?” and “How Tight Is The U.S. Gulf of Mexico?’, I decided to continue the series that evaluates the supply state of the offshore drilling floater market, segment by segment, with concrete data. This time, we turn out eyes to sub-Saharan Africa, a frontier market for the offshore drilling industry that suffered a significant feedback after the collapse of oil prices and has not recovered yet. In my research for this article, I used data from InfieldRigs, MarineTraffic and drillers’ fleet status reports. Without further ado, let’s get to actual data.

InfieldRigs lists 16 floaters in sub-Saharan Africa. However, additional research through MarineTraffic showed that Maersk Deliverer, which has an “en route” status in the InfieldRigs database, is de-facto in Malaysia. According to Maersk fleet status report which was published on March 1, 2018, the rig is on contract with Total in Malaysia until March 2018. Therefore, I count 15 floaters in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ensco DS-4

Ensco (ESV) is one of the leaders in the region. The company has drillship Ensco DS-4 (on the picture above) working for Chevron (CVX) in Nigeria until August 2019. This contract has a one-year priced option. Also, drillship Ensco DS-8 is working for Total (TOT) in Angola until November 2020. However, Total and Ensco are currently in negotiations regarding the contract and the final outcome of these negotiations is unclear at this point. Besides Ensco DS-4 and Ensco DS-8, drillship Ensco DS-10 is working for Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in Nigeria until March 2019. This is a potentially monster contract as it has five 1-year priced options. From the supply side, it is obvious that Ensco rigs will not be available this year – or, in fact, anytime soon – if options are executed, unless negotiations with Total end with a cancellation of the current contract.

Maersk has two rigs working in the region: drillship Maersk Venturer (on contract with Tullow until February 2022 in Ghana) and drillship Maersk Voyager (on contract with Eni (E) until December 2018 in Ghana, has a one-year priced option). In my opinion, Maersk rigs are also not in active supply this year.

Ocean Rig (ORIG) has drillship Ocean Rig Skyros on long-term contract with Total. The contract expires in Q3 2021. However, just like in the case of Ensco, Total is currently trying to renegotiate this contract, so the fate of Ocean Rig Skyros remains unclear. Also, the company’s drillship Ocean Rig Poseidon in now warm stacked in Waivis Bay in Namibia.

Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF) is represented by drillship Tungsten Explorer, which is on contract with Total in Congo until Q4 2018, and drillship Titanium Explorer, which is currently warm stacked in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. The contract of Tungsten Explorer has options up to Q4 2020.

Seadrill (SDRL) has three rigs in the region: semi-sub West Eclipse (on contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM) until June 2018), drillship West Gemini (last reported contract with Total ended in October 2017, but both InfieldRigs and Rigzone show the rig as working now) and drillship West Jupiter (on contract with Total until December 2019).

Seadrill Partners’ (SDLP) drillship West Capella is working for Repsol in Gabon until March 2018. Pacific Drilling’s (OTCPK:PACDQ) Pacific Bora is currently warm stacked. There is also a cold stacked rig in the region – Jasper Explorer – which is the only rig of Jasper Offshore (I read about this company for the first time when I was researching for this article; clearly, it’s just another example of how fragmented the offshore drilling industry is).

While we are talking about Sub-Saharan Africa, I’ll make two “honorable mentions” of rigs in Senegal (Ensco DS-12, on contract with Kosmos (KOS) until May 2018 plus five 1-well options) and Pacific Drilling’s Pacific Santa Ana, which is doing plug and abandonment work in Mauritania until May 2018.

Now that we’ve gone through all rigs as the size of the segment allowed us to get to this level of detail, let’s discuss the big picture. The active supply consists of warm stacked Ocean Rig Poseidon, Pacific Bora and Titanium Explorer. Also, West Capella might be added to active supply if Petronas does not exercise options to employ the rig through September 2018. Also, West Eclipse will be free in June 2018. I’d add the nearby Pacific Santa Ana, which finishes the work in May 2018.

At first glance, this does not look like an armada of rigs, but the major problem is that work is scarce in the region. This segment will get tight only if majors start investing significantly in the exploration of Africa’s deepwater treasures. So far, we see indications that Total is trying to get off the hook of high-margin contracts with Ocean Rig and Ensco. In my opinion, this market segment is far from rebalancing, but we’ve seen a number of green shoots like Ensco contracts last year, so the segment might get tighter will time if additional work is awarded to drillers.

