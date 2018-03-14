Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid Reports Earnings With Positive Technical Charts

Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom are among the top five components of the SOXX.

The best measure of the performance of semiconductor stocks is the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX). Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) was a takeover target as the fourth largest component with a weighting of 6.65%. The fifth largest component Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) with a 6.64% weighting wanted to buy Qualcomm. This potential deal was rejected by the Trump administration for security reasons, and this morning Broadcom dropped its bid.

Recently, Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) joined the fray with the intention to buy Broadcom once they closed their deal to buy Qualcomm. Intel has an 8.07% weighting in the ETF as the second largest component.

If Intel concluded such a mammoth combination it would have dominant 21.36% of the semiconductor industry. Because of the breakup of this chain of events shares of Qualcomm traded to its 2018 low on Tuesday, while Intel set its 2018 high.

The net benefit had the iShares Semiconductor ETF setting an all-time intraday high on Tuesday, but the day with a daily ‘key reversal’ with a close below its Monday low.

As this ball of confusion unwinds, Broadcom reports quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, March 15. Analysts expect the company to earn between $5.03 and $5.14 per share. The consensus is to ignore Qualcomm and that earnings will reflect that the chip maker did not need this deal. Wireless communications sales, industrial and automotive sales, and enterprise storage are the segments from which to expect the best growth for Broadcom.

Let’s sort through the volatility looking at the daily charts for each stock and the semiconductor ETF.

Broadcom Ltd.

The daily chart for Broadcom ($261.22 on March 13) shows the stock above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $252.94 and $252.07, respectively, but a ‘death cross’ may have been avoided. If the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average a 'death cross' will be confirmed, indicating that lower prices lie ahead. The stock could not sustain gains above my quarterly pivot of $269.86 on Tuesday, which is the higher of the two horizontal lines. My annual value level is the lower horizontal line of $221.29.

Investors should buy weakness to my annual value level of $221.29 and reduce holdings on strength to semiannual risky level of $287.07 which is above the chart.

Qualcomm Inc

The daily chart for Qualcomm ($59.70 on March 13) shows the stock has been below its 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 since Feb. 28. The stock set its 2018 low of $59.13 on Tuesday staying just above the 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The semiannual value level of $52.01 is the lowest horizontal line. The stock is below two horizontal lines that are my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $64.10 and $67.98, respectively.

Investors should buy weakness to its 200-day simple moving average which is rising at $98.92. Investors should reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $64.10 and $67.98, respectively.

Intel Corp

The daily chart for Intel ($51.78 on March 13) shows that this semiconductor giant and Dow component traded to a multiyear intraday high of $53.78 on March 13, which failed at my monthly risky level of $53.33, the highest horizontal line. The stock has been above a ‘golden cross’ since Oct. 3 when the stock closed at $39.38. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead, which has been the result. My semiannual pivot of $46.75 is the middle horizontal line.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual pivot of $46.75 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $53.33, which was tested at Tuesday’s high.

iShares Semiconductor ETF

The daily chart for the semiconductor ETF ($193.28 on March 13) shows that the ETF had a ‘key reversal’ day on March 13. After trading to an all-time intraday high of $198.84, the ETF closed below Monday’s low of $195.06 defining a ‘key reversal’. The high was also a failed test of my monthly risky level of $198.94 as shown on the horizontal line. My semiannual value level is the middle horizontal line.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $162.27 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $198.95.

