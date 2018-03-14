Marijuana Stocks And Industry Drivers For 2018

Key catalyst will have a lot to do with access to capital and how that capital is deployed.

Right now we are seeing millions and even billions of dollars poured into expansion that could set the stage for a robust industry in 2018.

There’s been a long trend in the marijuana stock space where industry catalysts impact the sector. Some are more disruptive than others and though you would think that most of the catalysts would have something to do with government intervention, much of what shakes up this industry happens to be corporate events.

In my article, “The State Of Marijuana Stocks And What To Look For In 2018” I highlighted several industry catalysts over the last 4 years that ranged from Colorado legalization to companies like GW Pharma (GWPH) reporting positive phase trial results for their Epidiolex drug. But recently there was an industry catalyst that didn’t impact the entire sector like these previously mentioned.

What it did impact, however were numerous marijuana stocks that trade in Canada and the US. This was something that was pointed out a few months back when speculation began circling around Canada’s national legalization for recreational cannabis use; this is slated for later this year.

Cronos Group (formerly “PRMCF”) (CRON) listed on the Nasdaq exchange and this event seemingly spurred an onslaught of bullish momentum in the market. Many of the benefactors were the dually listed “F” stocks and much of the market’s move happened from February 27 on. The next question will be, “What will be the next catalyst for keep pushing this market?” The main reason for this question is that it could give us some insight as to which marijuana stocks to watch when there is another industry catalyst:

Company Stock Symbol Price on 2-27 Price High Since 2-27 Percentage Increase Abcann (OTCQB:ABCCF) $1.33 $1.86 39.85% Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCQX:ACBFF) $7.48 $9.30 24.33% Aphria Inc (OTCQB:APHQF) $9.33 $11.87 27.22% Blue Line Protection Group (OTCPK:BLPG) $0.04 $0.11 187.67% Cannimed Therapeutics (OTC:CMMDF) $25.01 $31.50 25.95% United Cannabis Corp (OTCQB:CNAB) $1.01 $1.30 28.71% Cronos Group (CRON) $8.24 $10.39 26.09% CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) $0.37 $0.50 35.60% Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) $3.30 $4.93 49.39% GrowGeneration (OTCQX:GRWG) $3.65 $4.83 32.33% Helix TCS Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX) $1.25 $2.26 80.80% Harvest One Cannabis ETF (OTC:HRVOF) $0.75 $0.98 30.67% Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) $23.63 $27.50 16.38% InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMLFF) $0.61 $1.46 139.34% Kush Bottles (OTCQB:KSHB) $4.51 $5.58 23.73% Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCQX:LDSYF) $0.50 $0.68 36.00% MedReleaf Corp (OTCPK:MEDFF) $14.25 $16.32 14.53% Alternative Harvest MJ ETF (MJ) $30.57 $34.24 12.01% Maricann Group (OTCQB:MRRCF) $1.32 $2.24 69.70% Newstrike Resources Ltd (OTCPK:NWKRF) $0.58 $0.99 71.64% Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:NXTTF) $1.24 $1.65 33.06% Organigram Holdings Inc (OTCQB:OGRMF) $2.75 $3.53 28.36% The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCPK:SPRWF) $1.33 $1.71 28.57% Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) $20.07 $26.78 33.43%

More Catalysts To Come

There’s no doubt that this is just one catalyst that we’ll see in 2018 because let’s not forget that Canadian legalization will ultimately prove to a lot of bystanders that this will officially be a viable industry on a national scale (in Canada).

The investment made by Constellation Brands (STZ) into Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) in 2017 was a little bit of foreshadowing in my opinion. Why else would a US based company that is the size that Constellation is, make such a large investment into a company that is out of the country? Near term opportunity, forward industry thinking, and potential to further diversify through Canopy’s holdings are a few to name in this instance.

Look At Mergers, Acquisitions, And Big Money Raises This Year

I think this year we will see much more by way of mergers and acquisitions. Already this month it was announced that Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) was successful in its bid to acquire CanniMed Therapeutics (OTC:CMMDF). Though GMP Securities analyst Martin Landry kept his rating on the company as a “Hold”, he did raise his price target to $11 citing the following:

By combining with CMED, ACB has evolved into the industry’s largest LP by market cap with significant platforms to capitalize on both domestic and international growth opportunities.

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. is making a similar play at the M&A world. The company has announced agreements to acquire a few companies of its own. Through an investment agreement, Abattis aims to acquire a 49% stake in CannaNUMUS Blockchain Inc. stating potential opportunities from “a reverse take-over of CannaNUMUS or an ICO” to name a few.

The company also announced a definitive agreement to pick up 90% ownership interest in Gabriola Green Farms Inc. of British Columbia. The aim here is to not only expand grow operations but to also take advantage of Gabriola’s extraction business.

This was an acquisition that has a hefty purchase price (about $22.5 million in stock as well as $2.5 million in cash). They will also get first right of refusal on the remaining 10% ownership in Gabriola. This obviously pales in comparison to the over $1 billion Aurora/CanniMed deal but the sheer fact that these are becoming more frequent should give investors a bit more incite as to the next phase that the cannabis industry could be ready to go through.

Take, for instance ABcann (OTCQB:ABCCF). In my opinion, the idea that 2018 could be a big year for marijuana M&A is easily summed up here. The company raised some $135 million over the last few months to grow the business. One of its key targets is to develop “strategic partnerships in the industry to broaden [its] reach and scale.”

Specifically for Abcann, the international marketplace may be more appealing than simply staying in North America. Specifically the company has already stated that it is looking to be granted a license for Germany after GMP certification of its Vanluven facility. They’re also looking to begin exporting cannabis to Australia mid-year. (For more information on companies getting into Australia, see "Marijuana Stocks And Australia: Is The Next Boom Down Under?")

MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) raised over $130 million itself, as well. It was led by the likes of Canaccord Genuity Corp. and GMP Securities L.P. Part of those proceeds were used for the purchase of a 164 acre property in Ontario, Canada. This also includes roughly 1 million square feet of existing greenhouse space and comes at a cost of over $21 million in cash with another quarter million shares of stock.

The main focus seems to be of the “big money” type for MedReleaf at least for now. Much of their cash seems to be going toward expansion of brands as well as increasing its cultivation footprint. This new facility alone will quadruple MedReleaf's production from 35,000 kilograms a year to 140,000 kilograms.

So it could be worth the mention that their size and scope could ultimately attract further outside investment similar to was we saw from Canopy early on. The company also prides itself on being Canada’s “first and only ISO 9001 and ICH-GMP certified cannabis producer.”

Then you have pre-IPO companies like The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) who are slated to go public this year after raising their own pool of funds. I spoke briefly about this as well as MedMen, which is another company set to IPO this year. TGOD has already raised some $160 million dollars from over 4,000 shareholders so far.

Aurora will ultimately acquire a 17.62% interest of TGOD on a non-diluted basis valued at a healthy $55 million alone. In this case, the raise done by TGOD is more focused on growth of its production capacity and being able to largely scale out its operations for various supply contracts. I reached out to one of the most vocal supporters and investors of The Green Organic Dutchman’s IPO, Jason Spatafora (@WolfOfWeedSt on Twitter):

I've been very vocal and bullish on The Green Organic Dutchman for a myriad of reasons as I’ve watched the Canadian LP(licensed producer) space flourish the last 4 years. As such, I evaluate risk vs reward a bit differently now that I have a better understanding of the main costs any LP will encounter from its initial application to health Canada to plot to harvesting of product. TGOD excites me for 3 main reasons: construction, energy & margin.

Highlighting the Aurora relationship, the alliance for power with Eaton Energy (ETN), and the large margin for exclusive organic product, Spatafora continued, “Bonus, is they are completely funded for their Ontario and Quebec projects. Currently many Cannabis companies trade on valuations based on funded kilos at about a 2/1 multiplier. If TGOD follows that paradigm then my expectation is a $2b market cap in a vacuum. Meaning, there are many other variables I foresee to give a blue sky for the market and the shareholders. With that said My opinion is that TGOD will be like Canopy was 3 years ago or Aurora was 2 years ago. Full Disclosure, I have 300,000 shares of TGOD via private placement and a double digit target. "

Marijuana Index Could Dictate Underlying Opportunity In The US

Just because the recent catalyst had much more impact on North American marijuana stocks from Canada, it doesn’t mean that the US should be avoided at all. Take a look at the marijuana index. The North American index saw a strong push during the middle of the month:

A closer look will show that a lot of this surge can actually be attributed to the United States Index:

Some things to pay close attention to (and another catalyst to look at) is a Republican-backed bill that is making its way through Congress. The bill could actually allow seriously ill patients to use medical marijuana. The "Right to Try Act," has certain criteria for what is to be considered an "eligible investigational drug” and marijuana fits the bill so far.

There was also events that came about from Jeff Sessions this month. "I am not going to tell Colorado or California or someone else that possession of marijuana is legal under United States law," Sessions said, answering student questions after a speech at Georgetown's law school. But, he added, federal prosecutors "haven't been working small marijuana cases before, they are not going to be working them now."

This potentially bodes well for US-based companies and could have been a nice catalyst to help spur the latest move in the US MJ index.

Conclusion

For those of you who are long investors in cannabis stocks, this may or may not be something to pay attention to. Many times in the past and currently, industry catalyst tend to add a nice bump to the market but typically “come back to earth” over the course of the weeks to follow the initial jump.

Overall, however, many times when the market does pull back to some kind of normalcy, we do see new and higher technical supports form. This can be seen with many of the stocks listed in this article.

It’s also important to keep in mind that many cannabis stocks that have responded to industry catalyst in the past have a tendency to do the same with future catalysts (depending on the size versus the industry). What I mean by this is that legalization in someplace like North Dakota may not be as big a catalyst as the first marijuana company listing on the Nasdaq exchange.

As far as this year in concerned, certainly Canadian legalization will be important. I think we’ll see larger mergers and acquisitions deals help fuel a more robust market, and this will be based on access to more companies as a result of national legalization allowing investment banks to “play ball” in places like Canada.

Author's note: I make a best effort to stay on top of new trends and find outside the box opportunities that may not necessarily be realized just on the surface. Give me a follow to stay updated on my latest articles and new ideas in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.