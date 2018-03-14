Enercare: Favorable Outlook And Long Runway Of Growth

Investment Thesis

Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF) (TSX:ECI) rents and sells water heater units and HVAC units. The company’s rental revenue allows it to earn recurring revenues. Its 2016 acquisition of Service Experts allows the company to introduce its rental programs to the United States. Its connected home solution also has tremendous opportunities. The company’s current valuation is attractive as its current EV to EBITDA ratio is about 1x to 2x below the ratios in the past few years . The company recently just announced an increase to its dividend of 4%. Given its tremendous growth opportunities and the defensive nature of the business (e.g. recurring revenue from rental business), Enercare is a good investment choice for long-term growth investors seeking both dividend and capital appreciation.

Reasons why Enercare’s outlook is favorable

Recurring Revenue is Profitable

One of the revenue streams I really like about Enercare’s business is its rental business. This is because its rental business can generate more revenue in the long run than a one-time sale of its water-heating unit. In fact, Enercare estimates that rental units can generate about 2.5x of revenue than a one-time sale of the unit.

Why would Enercare’s customers commit to a rental relationship than buying its unit outright? The answer is simple: Having a peace of mind. A leakage in its water heater or a malfunction of its heating unit may cause panic for many homeowners especially during winter season. If they are in a rental relationship with Enercare, the repair team will come and fix the problem with a simple phone call.

This business model is compelling, as it not only generates more revenue but also creates a significant barrier to entry. Homeowners who committed to a rental relationship are likely to continue to pay the monthly rent for the entire life of the heating unit because to switch to another rental unit provider also means removing the water heater unit and installing a new one. This is a lot of hassle for a homeowner to go through. Because of its rental business’ barrier to entry, EnerCare has the ability to increase its average monthly rental fee every year. As can be seen from the chart below, its monthly rental rates increases at an average of about 4% to 5% every year.

Source: Q4 2017 MD&A

Significant Opportunities in the United States

As of today, EnerCare’s water heater rental business is still mostly in Ontario. However, the company has a plan to grow this part of the business in the United States. The strategy to acquire Service Experts in 2016 was its effort to grow and broadening their rental business from Canada to the United States. Service Experts’ business involves providing HVAC equipment and servicing to residential and light commercial customers. There was no rental business prior to being acquired by Enercare. As the map below shows, the company has about 91 centers in 29 states in the United States and three provinces in Canada.

Source: Investor Presentation

In 2017, EnerCare started to roll out its rental program in its Service Experts segment. Since then, the company has rolled out its rental business in its 3 provinces in Canada and 7 states in the United States. Its initial rental mix was about 15% (ranging from 8% to 36% depending on the center) in Ontario 10% (ranging from 6% to 13% depending on the center) in Western Canada, and about 3% in the 7 states in the United States. The difference is not surprising as this rental model is a relatively new concept to homeowners in Western Canada and the United States.

In the United States, the company has so far only rolled out its program in 7 states only. This is because Enercare wants to test and see how the market react and improve its customer offerings. As mentioned earlier, its total rental mix is only about 3% (ranging fro 0.2% to 12% depending on the center). Compare to Ontario’s 15% in 2017, there is still a lot of room for its rental business to grow in the United States as beside the 3% rental mix in 7 states, there are still 22 states that has not yet introduce the rental program. I believe the opportunity is enormous. However, I also recognize that this growth opportunity may take more time than investors are anticipating. If the rental mix is only 3% in the states that they have introduced, it means that either it is not attractive or the rental model is still relatively new. It may take more time for homeowners to accept this concept of renting than buying it outright.

Source: Q4 2017 MD&A

As can be seen from the table below, Service Experts’ contracted revenue (including rental revenue and protection plan) increased to C$16.2 million in Q4 2017 from C$14.1 million a year ago. This represented a growth rate of 15.3%. On the other hand its sales of HVAC units only increased by 9.9%. The growth rate was still very good, but we can see that there will be more growth opportunities in rental revenue especially considering the fact that rental unit revenue is recurring and generally 2.5x more revenue than a one-time sale.

Source: Q4 2017 MD&A

Connected Home

Enercare is expected to launch initial customer offerings for its connected home solution in the first half of 2018. They have so far been testing this service in its 100-household pilot program. The solution they are offering will help homeowners to monitor and control energy usage, heating and cooling appliances, and detect leaks. This program will allow the company to strengthen their relationship with homeowners as they can respond to home issues (e.g. leakage) much more quickly than waiting for homeowners to call them. I believe there will be tremendous opportunities ahead although we probably will not see any significant impact to its revenue and EBITDA in 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation Attractive

Enercare is currently trading at an enterprise value (“EV”) to EBITDA ratio of 10.62x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio is about 1-2 multiples below the ratios in the past few years (except 2013). Given its growth opportunities in its rental business and future connected home opportunities, I think its share price is discounted. In addition, the company also offers a dividend yield of about 5.3% and it has just raised its dividend in its latest earnings announcement.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Current EV/EBITDA 7.19 11.61 12.56 11.23 11.54 10.62

Source: Created by author; Morningstar.Com

Investor Takeaway

Enercare has significant growth opportunities in the United States through its rental program. Although its connected home solution might take longer to positively impact its earnings, it has tremendous growth potential. Hence, Enercare should have a long runway of growth through these services. Considering its future growth opportunities and its discounted valuation, I believe Enercare is an attractive investment choice for investors who have a long-term investment horizon.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSX:ECI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.