Mobile Mini: Management Had Better Be Right

I'd worry about shorting MINI into the current enthusiasm, but from here, it looks like the upside has been captured - at least.

But this feels like a 'show me' story, and while valuation is tough to pin down, it does look stretched.

Mobile Mini has struggled the last few years - but management called out Q4 as an inflection point for the business.

Looking backwards, there's a pretty clear fundamental case to short Mobile Mini (MINI). Over the last two years, revenue has barely moved, rising less than 1% total. Earnings have declined. And yet, MINI - with a seemingly commoditized business model in a fragmented, competitive space - trades at seemingly nosebleed valuations. Based on full-year 2017 figures, MINI trades at 15.6x EV/EBITDA (with a 5x leverage ratio), 30x free cash flow, and 38x adjusted EPS.

Looking forward, however, there's some reason for optimism. End markets look strong. The Tank & Pump business finally is seeing demand return, and posted an exceptional Q4. Rates finally are rising again. Mobile Mini has spent a few years re-organizing its salesforce and finally seems to have found some success. As CEO Erik Olsson put it on the Q4 conference call, "Everything that we worked so hard towards over the last several years now is starting to come together and click."

If Olsson is right, the fundamentals can improve in a hurry. Flowthrough in the business is solid, with incremental EBITDA margins guided to 60%+ in 2018. Add to that 5x leverage on the balance sheet, and a couple points in additional top-line growth have a notable impact on free cash flow, and thus valuation.

But with MINI near its highest levels in over three years, there's still plenty of reason for caution. Even assuming a solid 2018, valuation still looks reasonably stretched. Past promises have been unfulfilled. The margin contraction that I cited as a concern last year continued into 2017, and with incentive compensation providing a headwind this year, isn't guaranteed to finally reverse. And the last time Mobile Mini started raising rates, it apparently priced itself out of a good chunk of business.

I understand some of the optimism at the moment - but truthfully, I'm tempted to short MINI at the moment. A strong chart and an unwillingness to get in front of leveraged optimism in this market will keep me on the sidelines for now. Still, the risks here seem to greatly outweigh the rewards.

Happy Times Are Here Again

The generous explanation for Mobile Mini's last few years is that the company simply had a lot to work through. The Tank & Pump segment, which generates 14% of profit and 18% of revenue, has faced a modest headwind from oil & gas demand, along with weakness in mining and infrastructure development. Revenue declined in 2016 and through the first three quarters of 2017 - but rental revenue rose a whopping 14.2% in Q4, which management attributed to an inflection point in demand.

The UK business, which accounts for 16% of both EBITDA and revenue, faced currency pressure in 2015 and 2016. Brexit reversed that pressure - but also caused some choppiness in 2017, which led profits in that business to decline.

In the core North American Storage Solutions segment (~2/3 of sales and 70% of earnings), there was the divestiture of the wood office business in 2015, which hit sales and profits in both 2015 and 2016. Ongoing sales force productivity problems have arisen. But Olsson said on the Q4 2016 conference call that those problems had been fixed; he reiterated that argument on the Q3 call, and Mobile Mini highlighted productivity improvements in its Investor Day presentation last month (slide 54).

So, the bull case here is a "skate to where the puck is going, not where it's been" type of argument. Most, if not all, of the one-time issues of late have been fixed. Mobile Mini is coming off a strong Q4. T&P utilization rose more than 1,000 bps year over year. Constant-currency revenue growth in Storage Solutions was 9.8%, due to both more units on rent and a notable step up in rates. Adjusted EBITDA rose modestly year over year, despite a double-digit headwind on a percentage basis from variable compensation.

And, per Mobile Mini at least, this isn't just a one-quarter phenomenon, at least in North America. 41% of revenue comes from construction, and that market seems solid, per management commentary. 23% comes from retail, but Olsson emphasized on the Q4 call that the company had minimal exposure to weaker mall retailers. National account sales - an area where Mobile Mini has a major advantage over 'mom and pop' rivals - rose 28% in 2017, a notable acceleration from 7% growth in 2016. That seems to be a result of better execution (and setup) in the salesforce - and provides a potential growth driver going forward from more cross-selling to a stable base of large, profitable, clients.

Meanwhile, again, there's leverage in this model. Mobile Mini's long-term target is to grow revenue at GDP plus 2-3%; it expects to exceed that in 2018, according to management at Investor Day. Assuming 6% revenue growth (where the Street is now), and mid-60s flowthrough, Adjusted EBITDA would rise about 11%, and free cash flow could climb as much as 30-35%. If Mobile Mini can repeat that performance for a few more years, one would think there'd be quite a bit of upside remaining.

Yeah, But...

There are a couple of reasons for caution, however, beyond valuation, which we'll get to in a bit. The first is that the long-running margin concerns here persist:

Source: author from MINI press releases. Both figures non-GAAP

A big part of the Mobile Mini model is supposed to be that it can outperform smaller local rivals - but the inability to control spend contradicts that argument somewhat. The variable compensation issue that popped up in Q4 seems yet another example. Management is guiding for that headwind to abate by the second half, which will improve EBITDA flowthrough. Still, I'm not sure guidance on that front can completely be trusted at this point, and longer-term Mobile Mini still is guiding for 40%+ margins against the 34.6% posted in fiscal 2017. Relying solely on flowthrough isn't going to be enough to get to that goal.

The second concern is that the apparent tailwinds behind T&P are helpful - but maybe not all that material. Again, the segment drives about 14% of EBITDA - a smaller share than the UK business. The UK business has the overhang of Brexit, and a shaky economy in that market, which could offset some of the improvement coming in T&P.

Finally, as far as the North America Storage business goes, it might be a bit early to pop the champagne. Q4 numbers did look outstanding - but there was a big benefit from seasonal rentals. Peak seasonal units on rent were up more than 20% year-over-year, per the Q4 call. The rest of the business still looks healthy, but modeling in a sustained, consistent acceleration in growth looks potentially aggressive at this point.

The strength in seasonal units contributed in part to the healthy jump in rates as well. That aside, it does seem like rates are creeping up - and if Mobile Mini can take pricing, it has a huge benefit on earnings (90%+ flowthrough, as the company detailed at its Investor Day). The problem is that, last time around, Mobile Mini struggled when taking pricing:

Source: Mobile Mini Q4 earnings slides

Again, there were some one-time factors at play, but revenue growth stalled out soon after rate increases peaked. It's not hard to wonder if the problems with the sales force in 2015, in particular, didn't come at least in part from those rate hikes. (In other words, did have Mobile Mini have poor sales performance - or was it tough to sell units at a premium to rivals?)

The Q4 spike isn't quite the same situation, since again it benefited from seasonal rentals, which typically decline Q/Q in the first quarter, and in this case should have a more moderate impact on rates. But, more broadly, without taking pricing or better SG&A control, it's tough to see margins expanding all that much even from a multi-year low. Neither driver seems particularly guaranteed at this point. And if margins don't expand, it's tough to see how much more upside is left in MINI.

Valuation

Assuming 6% revenue growth and 60%+ flowthrough next year, MINI Adjusted EBITDA should rise to about $205 million. By my numbers, that suggests EPS of $1.76, and free cash flow of $90-$100 million. That in turn values MINI at multiples much more reasonable than trailing figures: ~14x EV/EBITDA, ~25x P/E and ~20-22x P/FCF. (Note that the FCF multiple benefits from a lack of cash taxes - and assumes a modest step down in capex this year.)

It's tough to nail down a peer comparison. The T&P segment's major competitors (as listed at Investor Day) all are private. The Storage business's only major public competitor is a division of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC). But MGRC's valuation suggests MINI is dramatically overvalued. MGRC trades at ~9x EV/EBITDA on a trailing basis, with 2018 guidance suggesting a forward multiple closer to 8x. A similar multiple for MINI would value the company at $16. McGrath's other businesses are different, admittedly - but its consolidated EBITDA margins actually are better, at 39%, and its guidance of 8-12% EBIT growth in 2018 doesn't appear terribly far off the outlook from Mobile Mini.

To be sure, I don't necessarily believe Mobile Mini is worth $16, nor am I necessarily interested in betting it will decline. Historically, MINI has received an EBITDA multiple well into the double-digits. Still, 15x+ trailing and 14x forward EBITDA doesn't leave much room for error, particularly with a 5x leverage ratio on a reasonably cyclical stock. The market is pricing in what looks like multi-year improvement across the board: on rates, on utilization, and on margins.

It's possible I'm still too focused on looking backward to appreciate the opportunity here. Mobile Mini does have an opportunity here to drive multi-year growth if end markets cooperate. And this simply isn't a story I'd want to get in front of the short side, given the leverage, and given what look like attractive unit economics. (Whether they actually are that attractive is the matter of some debate.)

Still, it's hard to make the numbers work, and it's difficult to completely trust management after the past few years. Both are required to go long MINI at $44, but it will take a lot more to convince me on either point.

