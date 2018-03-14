Pseudo Cryptocurrency Stock Shorts Revisited

In early January, I recommended a basket of 13 cryptocurrency stock shorts. Since the article (see Pseudo Cryptocurrency Stock Shorts) was written about two months ago, these stocks have plummeted 61% on average. The stock declines range from -26% to -96%. During this period, bitcoin and ethereum prices fell 39% and 16%, respectively.

Name Ticker Price Price Price MV LTM Revs MV/Revs LTM EBIT (NYSE:(USA) 03Jan18 13Mar18 Chg ($,M) ($,M) ($,M) Crypto Company OTC:CRCW $575.00 $52.00 -91% 1,098 0.057 19267x -2.810 Longfin LFIN $57.50 $42.70 -26% 3,268 0.000 NA NA UBI Blockchain OTC:UBIA $26.00 $4.75 -82% 523 0.000 NA -2.975 Hive Blockchain OTCPK:HVBTF C$3.44 C$1.41 -59% 329 3.409 96x -5.155 Riot Blockchain RIOT $24.36 $8.70 -64% 101 0.009 11222x -4.567 MGT Capital OTCQB:MGTI $4.75 $1.86 -61% 119 1.475 81x -19.441 Nodechain OTCPK:NODC $2.45 $0.11 -96% 9 0.073 120x -0.044 NetCents OTC:NTTCF C$2.79 C$1.45 -48% 46 0.042 1080x -0.861 LeoNovus OTC:LVNSF C$0.36 C$0.19 -47% 39 0.007 5626x -1.441 Long Blockchain LBCC $6.59 $2.63 -60% 31 5.046 6x -13.199 BTCS OTCQB:BTCS $0.1857 $0.0810 -56% 30 0.003 9942x -0.947 DNA Dynamics OTCPK:DNAD $0.0160 $0.0064 -60% 27 0.000 NA -0.285 Marathon Patent MARA $4.19 $1.97 -53% 28 0.786 36x -13.195 Median -60% 46 0.042 NA -2.893 Average -62% 434 0.839 4748x -5.410

Oddly enough, the most overvalued stock - Longfin, with a current market value of $3.3B and no revenues - declined the least. One reason may be that Longfin has maintained the highest annual borrow rate (105% to 130%) during the last two months, which is a clear sign that lenders are very nervous about this stock. Eventually, something has to give, either the price has to cave-in or the borrow rate has to come down.

Cryptocurrency Miner Business Model: Hive Blockchain as a Case Study

Of the 13 stocks mentioned above, only two - Hive Blockchain ($3.5M) and MGT Capital ($1.5M) - have any material cryptocurrency reported revenue. Both Hive and MGT derived their revenue from cryptocurrency mining, with Hive pursuing primarily ethereum and MGT mining bitcoin. The remaining 11 truly fit the pseudo-cryptocurrency label today, although several are planning to engage in cryptocurrency mining sometime in the future.

Cryptocurrency miners such as Hive and MGT project their revenue based on these main factors: 1) cryptocurrency price; 2a) degree of mining difficulty (Each mining rig's processor (GPU or ASIC) needs to solve a mathematical algorithm. The higher/lower the difficulty, the less/more cryptocurrency received for each unit of energy the processor expends to solve the algorithm.), 2b) daily block rewards, and 2c) hash rate speed (the speed required to solve the algorithm in order to validate a transaction, larger miners like Genesis/Hive or Bitmain/MGT have higher hash rate speeds, but lead to higher electricity costs) - mining difficulty, block rewards, and hash rate speeds can be approximated by the blockchain's daily network hash rate; and 3) mining capacity, net of downtime.

Miners like Hive and MGT are rapidly increasing capacity, with a corresponding uplift in projected revenues. Hive management recently made an illustrative revenue projection of $38M for the September 2018 quarter (versus $3.3M in the December 2017 quarter). Similarly, in December, MGT management projected 2018 quarterly revenues to jump to over $12M (versus $0.5M in the latest-reported quarter). While these revenue projections can be met or even exceeded, the most likely scenario is that these figures are too optimistic.

Only two weeks ago, Hive assumed an ethereum (NYSE:(ETH) price of $868 (currently $735), daily ETH blockchain network hash rate of 247.5k GH/second (currently 259.1k and rising), ETH daily block rewards of 20,335 (may soon be obsolete), and similarly over-optimistic assumptions about bitcoin (BTC) to reach its $38M September 2018 quarter revenue projection. Nobody knows where ETH and BTC will be priced next week - forget next month or next year. So, revenue projections based on ETH or BTC future prices must be taken with a grain of salt.

Furthermore, mining difficulty is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive. As a cryptocurrency matures, the mining difficulty rises, and mining margins decrease. ETH, which had been less mature/more profitable than BTC, is quickly catching up on the expense side as its circulation grows. This ETH mining difficulty chart (see Ethereum Difficulty Chart and Difficulty History Chart - CoinWarz) - shows that mining difficulty has doubled in just the last three months. Similarly, the ETH network hash rate (see Ethereum Network HashRate Growth Chart) has also doubled over the last three months.

Hut 8 Mining (HUT.V), in partnership with Bitfury Group, just announced 60 MW of cryptocurrency mining capacity focused on BTC (versus 44 MW planned by Vancouver-neighbor Hive). In fact, the mining economics are clearly laid out (see Ethereum Mining Profitability Calculator) so that anyone can start mining. As more miners join the party, network hash rates/mining difficulty will increase even more, to the detriment of margins and revenues. The problem is that these huge cryptocurrency mining facilities have sunk capital costs. Once up and running, they will run even if only covering marginal costs. Thus, not only are there no barriers to entry, but there are sticky barriers to exit.

This expected boost in future cryptocurrency mining capacity has to be met by an equal surge in ETH end-user demand. Otherwise, cryptocurrency mining difficulty will increase and/or cryptocurrency prices will decline. Today, demand is been mainly based on speculation (or illicit end users), not by the masses who still use fiat currencies. Speculator demand goes up and down; there is little end-user demand for ETH to purchase goods/use in the mainstream economy today.

Cybercrime and exchange issues have made users wary. Even Hive management is keeping its entire ETH inventory in cold storage, not putting a single ETH into a "hot wallet" for conversion that can be potentially hacked. The cryptocurrency exchanges have sporadic and extended shutdowns, while commissions are skyrocketing in absolute terms. Perhaps Hive should discount the value of its current cryptocurrency inventory.

Optimists may classify these issues as growing pains. The day may come when ETH can be used as easily as dollars to buy merchandise, with the full faith and trust of the masses. But these days, if they occur at all, are years away. In the meantime, supply is outstripping demand (speculative or otherwise), as reflected by a doubling in mining difficulty and a sharp fall in ETH and BTC prices over the last three months.

Even worse, ETH Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining is due to become obsolete under the Casper Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm (see When Will Ethereum Mining End?) to be implemented in 2018 - 2019. Many newer cryptocurrencies are already using PoS (see Proof-of-Stake Coins List !). Hive is trying to prepare for this event, by switching to ASIC-based mining for more mature bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Also, having some inventory of ETH coins could create a short-term benefit in the new PoS system. But the big picture is that Hive will be materially hurt by ETH's switch to PoS.

Many other risks abound for the cryptocurrency miners - regulatory risk, technology obsolescence risk, among others. A major worry is that Hive and Hut 8 are just capital gatherers that feed into their value-added partners Genesis and Bitfury, respectively. Hive's small full-time team consists of investment people with no experience in cryptocurrency. One director and Genesis advisors have expertise. But they have their own businesses to run. Investors would be getting a lot more value if Genesis and Hive were one entity. Hive has partially offset this risk by making Genesis a 29.5% owner of Hive. Similarly, Bitfury owns 43.9% of Hut 8. Still, the Genesis capital expansion commitment to Hive is not perpetual, and may not be renewed in the future, posing a large risk to Hive.

Thus, the financial assumptions made by Hive are 1) not predictable in terms of ETH and BTC pricing, and 2) not sustainable in terms of mining difficulty and costs. Analysts and management forecasts underestimate the one-way, accelerating rise in mining difficulty and costs and the adverse effect it has on future revenues and margins. Furthermore, Hive's entire ETH mining business model is put into question given the high likelihood of the Casper PoS implementation. Consequently, readers should put little weight into an illustrative snapshot of future revenues based on current pricing, recent mining difficulty rates, and future Hive capacity.

But Hive does have some value. If ETH can maintain high-enough price levels to offset increased mining difficulty, then Hive can make money in the interim until the effects of PoS are felt. Post-PoS, Hive can still make a lower-margin profit by mining BTC or other cryptocurrencies, albeit incurring switching downtime costs. Over 95% of Hive's planned $78M capex costs to get to 44 MW of mining capacity had already been invested. Hive is in a short-term position to have incremental revenues fall to the cash bottom line if ETH pricing and mining difficulty can cooperate and if management actually succeeds in converting its stock of ETH into cash.

Positive unforeseen effects are possible for early movers in massive cryptocurrency mining. For example, Hive can become a foundry of choice for smaller-scale miners. A version of this model already exists today with mining pools. This would just take it to the next level. For this foundry concept to become a reality would probably require a merger between Hive and Genesis.

A one-time future gain on ETH inventory is possible, as PoS could lead to a more stable/valuable ETH currency. But lowering ETH inventory post-PoS would decrease the ability to acquire more ETH coins. Thus, there is no free lunch.

Below is Hive's ETH revenue sensitivity model assuming 24.2 MW of GPU (graphics processing units) mining capacity for ETH, and 20 MW of mining capacity for ASIC (application specific integrated circuits) mining for BTC. The model uses management's own projections with the following adjustments: 1) updated today's pricing and mining difficulty rates, 2) assumed 93% capacity (which is the guarantee from Genesis), not 100% uptime (and given expected switching downtime costs, this still may be high), and 3) extended mining difficulty rates beyond 350,000 MH/s (ETH) and 32,500 PH/s (BTC) to be more in line with today's reality and trends.

While management's format of annualized revenues was kept to have an apples-to-apples comparison with its unadjusted revenue sensitivity model, readers should not annualize these quarterly revenue estimates when projecting revenues. First, the ending of PoW will completely change the model. In the model, ETH revenues are shown just before Casper PoS is estimated to begin implementation. Secondly, mining difficulty rates should continue to rise (to the detriment of revenues and margins) until marginal costs cannot be covered - consistent with our above analysis of no barriers to entry, sticky exiting of capacity, and new large capacity entering the market.

Annualized Ethereum Revenue Run-Rate at 93% Capacity ($, M) Ethereum Blockchain Network Hash Rate (MH/s) 200,000 259,056 300,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 500,000 Ethereum Price $ $300 $36.3 $27.8 $24.2 $20.5 $17.0 $13.7 $10.7 $450 $53.9 $42.0 $36.3 $30.7 $25.6 $20.9 $16.7 $600 $72.5 $55.9 $48.4 $40.9 $34.4 $28.8 $24.2 $735 $88.4 $69.0 $59.2 $50.1 $42.1 $35.1 $28.7 $868 $104.2 $81.1 $69.8 $59.5 $50.2 $41.9 $34.4 $1,000 $120.0 $92.8 $80.0 $68.8 $58.6 $49.3 $40.9 $1,150 $138.6 $106.9 $92.1 $79.1 $67.0 $55.8 $45.6 Annualized Bitcoin Revenue Run-Rate at 93% Capacity ($, M) Bitcoin Blockchain Network Hash Rate (PH/s) 20,000 25,027 30,000 35,000 40,000 45,000 50,000 Bitcoin Price $ $5,000 $29.8 $24.2 $19.5 $17.7 $15.9 $14.2 $12.6 $6,500 $39.1 $30.7 $26.0 $22.3 $20.5 $18.7 $17.0 $8,000 $48.4 $38.1 $31.6 $27.9 $25.5 $22.3 $19.3 $9,229 $55.7 $43.9 $36.5 $31.8 $28.7 $25.3 $22.2 $10,500 $63.2 $50.0 $41.6 $35.8 $32.0 $28.4 $25.0 $12,000 $71.6 $57.6 $48.4 $41.9 $36.3 $31.6 $27.9 $13,500 $80.9 $65.0 $53.9 $46.5 $40.0 $34.4 $29.8

NB: projected annualized revenues for the December 2018 quarter, assumes 24.2 MW of Ethereum GPU mining capacity, and 20.0 MW of Bitcoin ASIC mining capacity

Hive's Bitcoin revenues should be used with caution. Hive currently has neither BTC production nor BTC mining facilities. There could be delays and a learning curve process that lowers these revenues figures. Furthermore, Hut 8 planned BTC market entry this summer with 60 MW of processing capacity, MGT's planned capacity step-up, plus the general increase in cryptocurrency mining by the masses, could lead to even lower Bitcoin pricing and/or rising mining difficulty rates than what is projected. While a corresponding sharp increase in Bitcoin end-user demand can offset this huge supply increase, long-term trends in mining difficulty rates and recent trends in BTC pricing would suggest otherwise.

This revenue sensitivity analysis suggests the most likely outcomes for the December 2018 quarter would be around $7M for ETH, and a little over $5M for BTC (which assumes no BTC production or learning curve issues). Adding in some minor transaction revenues, this would lead to $12.4M in the December 2018 quarter revenues.

This analysis assumes that Ethereum's Casper PoS algorithm will not have an effect until 2019. However, implementation may begin in 2018. In any case, 2019 quarterly revenues will most likely decline from levels achieved before PoS (keeping mining capacity constant at 44 MW).

The above model's most-likely revenue range (in bold italics) assumes about a 1.8x increase in ETH and BTC mining difficulty over the next nine months. This is well-below the doubling in mining difficulty over the last three months, but greater than sell-side analysts more moderate mining difficulty increases (management assumed no change in its illustrative snapshot). This revenue range also assumes a relatively minor decrease in ETH (-19%) and BTC (-14%) pricing by late 2018, despite the much sharper correction in ETH and BTC from their recent peak levels. The degree of confidence in any revenue projection, including the above analysis, is limited, given the lack of predictability of cryptocurrency pricing. So, readers can use the above revenue-sensitivity grid to make their own projections of mining difficulty and pricing, in order to reach their own revenue conclusions.

Below the revenue line, margins can vary widely depending on fixed operating costs and the above-discussed mining difficulty/cryptocurrency price. The good news for Hive is that margins are still attractive today, despite the recent rise in mining difficulty/fall in pricing. The bad news is mining capacity is coming on fast and greater mining difficulty/price weakness should continue, leading to margin compression going forward. Cash EBITDA margins are expected to peak in the current March quarter and then decline precipitously over FY 2019.

Source: Company reports, S&P Capital IQ, Quan Funds; Operating Income includes large non-cash costs

The main source of this analysis was the company itself, as well as consensus analysts' estimates and reports. The only material input by Quan Funds was the previously discussed revenue-sensitivity adjustments. Mining capacity and all other conditions outlined by the company and consensus estimates remain intact. So again, readers can use the revenue sensitivity grid to make their own projections of mining difficulty and pricing, in order to reach their own revenue and profit forecasts.

This model should be used as a directional guide. Given the unpredictability of cryptocurrency prices, any specific figure has limited relevance. In general, cryptocurrency mining revenues will be hampered by rising mining difficulty, which in turn, will have an adverse impact on margins. Whether FY 2019 revenues are $45M or $55M is hard to say, but it would take very optimistic assumptions to reach the $100M+ illustrated by management. Similarly, gross mining margin is projected to decline from 73% in the December 2017 quarter to 25% twelve months later, whether it ends up at 40% or 10% is difficult to predict, but the margin trend is down.

By the same reasoning, trying to project beyond FY 2019 is an exercise in futility. By FY 2020, mining difficulty should stabilize, as projected lower mining margins could deter new miners from entering the market. Hive could further expand mining capacity in FY 2020, leading to higher revenues. The dilution and capital outlays would be substantial, requiring a substantial gross mining margin to justify the capex. Beyond that, it's hard to predict if and when BTC or ETH will reach mass consumer adoption, and if cryptocurrency miners get their fair share of the profits from this mass adoption.

Hive can be compared to a gold mine producer with unhedged production. If the gold price goes up, the gold miner should do very well. If the gold price falls, it will perform poorly. Similarly, Hive's fixed-price arrangement with Genesis gives Hive upside leverage if cryptocurrency prices rise (assuming the market is not saturated with miners), but if prices fall below this fixed cost (or mining difficulty increases too much), then Hive will lose more money than the average miner.

Some Hive sell-side analysts have extrapolated management's illustrated growth over the next quarter or two, and then classified Hive as a hyper-growth company with 15x FY 2020 EBITDA valuation. This is naïve. Deductive reasoning shows the inevitable repercussions of no barriers to entry, sticky exit of capacity, new miners entering the market, all resulting in a clear industry trend of lower cryptocurrency mining yields (i.e. rising difficulty/lower pricing). And how can one assign such a high multiple on such a far-off FY 2020 figure with such limited pricing and revenue visibility?

Hive is in a commodity business with little earnings visibility, which should be reflected in its valuation multiples. Forward FY 2019 revenues and EBITDA should be used, as we do have a general idea where those figures may end up. A revenue multiple of 1x FY 2019 revenues of $45M or 5x FY 2019 EBITDA of $9M justifies a market value of $45M (C$58M) or $0.15 (C$0.19) per share. This is an 87% discount to the current price of C$1.41. Even doubling both the FY 2019 revenue and EBITDA amounts AND multiples, leads to a price of only $0.59 (C$0.76), a 46% discount to the current price.

Hive's share count has skyrocketed to 307.3M currently versus 65.9M one year ago. Basically, the company treats its shares like candy, giving away cheap shares to insiders, management, as well as higher-priced shares to latecomers. Thus, despite the 59% stock price decline since our initial report two months ago, Hive's market value is still $329M. Eventually, this dilution takes its toll on the stock price.

As previously mentioned, MGT Capital is Hive's only revenue-generating cryptocurrency mining peer. Hive's market value nearly triples that of MGT's $119M market cap. Hive's LTM revenue multiple of 96x is 19% more expensive than 81x for MGT. Moreover, MGT is projecting CY 2018 revenues of around $50M based on newly added capacity. If we take the same aggressive CY 2018 Hive sell-side forecast of $89M, Hive's CY 2018 sell-side revenue multiple of 3.7x is 55% more expensive than MGT's comparable multiple of 2.4x.

No matter which method is used, relative close-peer valuation or projected FY 2019 fair multiples, Hive's discount to its current stock price ranges from 19% to 87%. The only solace for Hive is that it is still a bargain relative to Longfin and other pseudo-cryptocurrency stocks.

Hive stock has corrected 59% in a little over two months, and the next few quarterly results should be fairly profitable. If HIVE stock has a short-term rebound, management might consider making a strategic acquisition. The current caretaker model just does not cut it. It appears that Hive management is dedicated to the cryptocurrency mining business model. If that is the case, then management should consider merging with Genesis Mining, or less ideally, with a Genesis peer. Genesis has a growing base of over a million customers who gladly pay for their proprietary, value-add cryptocurrency mining expertise. Genesis is a direct play on cryptocurrency growth and makes money in any scenario. Hive still has an inflated currency right now (which hopefully can re-inflate a bit more in short term), which may provide enough juice to make this merger happen. Just a thought...

Disclosure: I am/we are short LFIN, HVBTF, MGTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.