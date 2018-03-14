The World's Most Dovish Central Bank May Be Trapped

If I'm right, this will end up being one of the more closely watched issues for the remainder of 2018.

When you dive into this discussion, what you discover is a rather vexing dilemma that seems to presage the type of yen appreciation which could become problematic.

Ok, I'm never entirely sure what level of interest these types of posts are going to garner on this platform, but this story is getting quite a bit of play on Wednesday, so I thought I'd bring it to your attention.

I'm afraid the Bank of Japan may be trapped. To those of you who follow the BoJ closely, this won't be "news" (per se), but even for the Kuroda watchers among you, I think this brief post will be interesting.

Early Tuesday morning, I tweeted out a headline that crossed on the Terminal about flatlining volume in the JGB market. And by "flatlining" I mean that on Tuesday, no benchmark 10-year JGBs were traded. As in, there was no volume.

There for a minute, I thought Bloomberg wasn't going to turn that into a longer story, but on Wednesday they did, publishing a piece called "Not a Single Japanese 10-Year Bond Traded Tuesday."

If you look at the URL there, you'll see that the original title (i.e. before someone in editorial got ahold of it) was "death by BOJ." That's entirely accurate. The Bank of Japan owns some 40% of the JGB market (you can view the entire breakdown here) and by cornering the market, they've effectively broken it.

That's creating a dearth of liquidity and it's also putting them in the position of having to institute what's now commonly referred to as a "stealth taper".

Under yield curve control, the BoJ buys bonds to control rates, which means that purchase volumes will vary - basically, that's where the "stealth taper" comes from and you can see it clearly if you just look at how the pace of buying has decelerated since YCC became part of the policy mix:

(Goldman, BoJ)

The problem with this is that it sets a precedent. Everyone assumes that trend is going to continue for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that there are growing concerns about liquidity and those concerns are underscored when you have days like Tuesday when no 10Y JGBs change hands.

So the market assumes that the stealth taper will proceed apace and that sets up a scenario where any trimming of purchases at regular operations is amplified in investors' minds, while any increase in purchases is seen as temporary (and thereby quickly dismissed) given the longer-term trend illustrated in the chart shown above.

Do you see why that's a particularly vexing issue in the current FX environment? The U.S. has adopted a weak dollar policy by proxy and with the link between USDJPY and 10Y yields in the U.S. breaking down (i.e. rising U.S. yields don't necessarily lead to higher USDJPY), the yen is prone to appreciating. When you combine that with the dynamic outlined in the preceding paragraph, what you end up with is a situation where any trimming of JGB purchases is met with an outsized FX move that the BoJ cannot negate by lifting purchases at the next operation. Here's what that looks like in reality:

(Goldman, Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, the political turmoil in Japan isn't helping this situation. The ongoing Moritomo land scandal has put the market on edge about the future of Finance Minister Aso and ultimately raises questions about PM Abe's political future. That, in turn, raises questions about the future of Abenomics and those questions make the yen even more vulnerable to appreciating.

When you throw in the fact that the yen will be bid in the event anything happens to put markets in risk-off mode, what you come away wondering is how in the world the BoJ can possibly manage to normalize policy without catalyzing a sharp drop in USDJPY that could not only put the bank's inflation target even more out of reach than it already is, but could also reverberate through global markets.

Simply put: there doesn't seem to be any scenario that would give the BoJ the leeway it needs to roll back accommodation.

The only options Japan would have in the event the yen appreciated sharply are outright government intervention or the BoJ buying foreign bonds (something I discussed at length here).

The former option would likely exacerbate trade tensions with the Trump administration while the latter option could conceivably be even worse in that regard because it would be seen not only as a rather transparent attempt to weaken the yen, but would come across as dishonest to the extent it was done under the guise of monetary policy efficacy.

I could be wrong, but I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that this is going to become one of the more important dynamics to watch for the remainder of the year. Especially if there's any further turmoil in global markets that causes the ECB and the Fed to take a pause on their own normalization plans, thus removing the policy divergence "out" for the yen.

