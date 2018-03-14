Eni: Successful 2017 Positions The Company Well For The Future

On Thursday, February 16, 2018, Italian energy giant Eni SpA (E) announced its fourth quarter 2017 earnings results. As was the case with many other oil and gas companies, Eni's results showed considerable year-over-year improvement due at least partly to the increase in oil prices compared to the year-ago quarter. Eni also saw impressive production results and saw its exploration division achieve excellent results. All in all, it was a good quarter for Eni and the company is positioned for future success.



As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before performing the analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's fourth quarter 2017 results:

Eni reported total revenues of €20.881 billion ($25.727 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 29.3% increase over the €16.154 billion ($19.9 billion) that it brought in during the prior year quarter.



The company reported an operating profit of €4.350 billion ($5.36 billion) in the quarter. This compares very favorably to the €1.640 billion ($2.02 billion) that the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Eni achieved an average daily production of 1.89 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is the highest average daily production that the company has had in any quarter over the past seven years.

The company discovered approximately one billion barrels of oil equivalent and had an organic reserve replacement ratio of 103% at the end of the year.

Eni reported a net income of €2.1 billion ($2.59 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2017. This works out to €0.58 per share and compares quite favorably to the €340 million ($418.9 million) that the company earned in the prior year quarter.

The first thing that someone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company enjoyed strong year-over-year revenue growth. One of the reasons for this is that Eni produced more oil and gas than it did in the prior year quarter. As was mentioned in the highlights, Eni produced an average of 1.89 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, the highest production level that it had in the past seven years. As might be expected, this is higher than the 1.86 million barrels of oil equivalent per day that Eni produced on average in the fourth quarter of 2016, albeit barely. This higher production level tells us that Eni had more product to sell in the most recent quarter than it did in the prior year quarter. All else being equal, this would result in higher revenue.



However, all else is rarely equal in commodity businesses such as oil and gas. This is due to the fact that the price of these products is dictated by the broader market and therefore are always subject to change. At times, the changes in oil or gas prices can be large enough to counteract the effect of changes in production (depending on the size of the production change). While that easily could have happened here had production decreased instead of increased, in this case the price of oil went up year-over-year so Eni actually benefited from oil price fluctuations as well. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the average price for a barrel of Brent crude oil was $61.39 compared to $49.46 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2016. This higher price environment raised the company's revenue per barrel, which naturally raised Eni's overall revenues in the quarter.

Over the past few weeks, I have analyzed the fourth quarter results of several of Eni's peers and one of the things that I have continued to emphasize is the need for an oil and gas company to find new sources of resources to replace those that it pulls out of the ground in order to sell. The reason that this is necessary is that the oil and gas industry is by its natural an extractive industry. As the product is pulled out of the ground in order to obtain and sell, the oil company will eventually run out of resources in the ground if it fails to replace them. Fortunately, Eni was successful at this last year. As mentioned in the highlights, Eni achieved an organic reserve replacement ratio of 103%. The reserve replacement ratio is defined thusly,

"The reserve-replacement ratio is a metric used by investors to judge the operating performance of an oil and gas exploration and production company. The reserve-replacement ratio measures the amount of proved reserves added to a company's reserve base during the year relative to the amount of oil and gas produced. During stable demand condition environments a company's reserve-replacement ratio must be at least 100% for the company to stay in business long-term; otherwise it will eventually run out of oil."

As Eni had an organic reserve replacement ratio of 103%, the company successfully discovered slightly more oil over the course of 2017 than it took out of the ground. This follows on the heels of a successful 2016 in which the company achieved the same feat. This is ultimately good for Eni's long-term survival.

In the past, I have discussed Eni's growth potential on several occasions, usually focusing on the potential that the company's giant Mamba gas field in Mozambique grants it to be a major supplier of natural gas to the growing markets of Asia. However, the Mamba field is far from the only large project that Eni has with the potential to stimulate growth. Another such project is located at the massive Zohr gas field in Egypt. Zohr, discovered about two and a half years ago, is the largest offshore gas field ever discovered in the Mediterranean, containing an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet. The field began operation in December 2017 and is expected to produce approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day by the end of 2018. It is the hope of the Egyptian government that this field will end its reliance on LNG imports to meet its energy needs. Eni is thus poised to become a major supplier of natural gas to the Egyptian market, which should stimulate some forward growth for the company as it supplants the nation's current suppliers.

The Zohr field in Egypt was not the only large scale project that started producing resources for the company in 2017. In addition to Zohr, East-Hub in Angola, OCTP in Ghana, and Jangkrik in Indonesia all began production in 2017. After first production, an energy company will then begin to ramp up the project, steadily increasing the amount of oil or gas that it produces until it reaches maximum production. Thus, we should see these fields each steadily grow their production throughout 2018 which should have a positive effect on the company's production levels (and by extension revenues), although this will be partially offset by declining production at Eni's older fields. Nevertheless, this is certainly a positive for the Italian company going forward and should result in rewards for investors.

Along with several of its European peers, one of the most appealing things about Eni has always been its relatively large dividend. The company continued that tradition in the fourth quarter of 2017 with its declaration of a €0.80 ($0.986) per share dividend, which would give the stock a 5.76% dividend yield at the current ADR price of $34.19 (each ADR represents two common shares). As is the case with many European companies, Eni has a history of varying its dividend over time as opposed to paying a fixed or steadily increasing dividend. This is due to the fact that Eni seeks to pay out a reasonable percentage of its cash flow to its shareholders and therefore as the cash flow varies so will the dividend. This is illustrated here:

Source: Eni SpA

Thus, while shareholders cannot completely depend on Eni to meet a specified income target, they can have faith that it will be able to afford its dividend. This is something that not all companies can say. With that said though, Eni has managed to keep the dividend steady for the past few years and should its new projects manage to grow its cash flow then we will likely see the dividend increase.

In conclusion, Eni had a successful fourth quarter and a successful 2017 overall. The company began operations at several new fields, which should serve as a stimulus for forward growth. In addition, the company fostered a successful exploration program and maintained its reserve base. This combined with the solid dividend yield should make this a company worthy of inclusion on any energy investor's watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.