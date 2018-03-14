Crude Oil On Its Way To The Bottom End Of The Trading Range

Crude oil traded to an ominous level on January 25 when the price of nearby NYMEX futures reached $66.66 per barrel. I am not a superstitious person, but the level gave me a reason to pause after the print on the screen and retreat from that number.

Four sixes do not have the same historical meaning as three. However, 666 is a number often associated with evil. The Book of Revelation was written in Greek around 70 to 95 A.D., and the reference to the number was, “Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man, and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” The text implies that whoever is represented by the number is pure evil. When. Crude oil traded to $66.66 in late January, the thought of a top immediately crossed my mind, and it turned out to be the high for the price of the energy commodity on the continuous contract in 2018.

Below $60 for the second time in 2018

In 2017, it took until the final week of December for NYMEX crude oil to move to the $60 per barrel level.

As the weekly chart highlights, crude oil moved north of $60 per barrel for the first time since 2015 at the very end of last year. So far, in 2018, nearby WTI has spent the lion’s share of time above $60. During the week of February 5, the price probed below trading to what has become the low for the year at $58.07 per barrel. However, the next week it moved back above and had only managed to move below once more on March 8 when it rejected a move to $59.95 and rebounded.

As of Wednesday, March 14, nearby April crude oil futures were above $60 but are threatening to visit the bottom end of the trading range.

Oil equities signaled the move

One of the factors weighing on the price of crude oil has been the price action in the Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE). While crude oil has declined from $66.66 to its current price around $60.60 per barrel or 9.1%, the XLE has fared worse.

As the chart highlights, the XLE has declined from a high of $78.39 on January 24 to its current level at $67.73 per share. The decline of 13.6% has been a warning sign for the energy commodity as the companies involved in the oil business have underperformed. At the same time, the increase in shale production has also weighed on the price of WTI crude oil.

Inventories rising as the rig count grows

According to Baker Hughes, the total number of oil rigs in operations as of March 9 stood at 796, compared to 617 last year at that time. The increase in rigs has resulted in more oil production. In January, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) told markets that the U.S. produced an average of 10.2 million barrels of crude oil each day. The EIA went on the say that they expect output to continue to rise over the coming months and years.

In a sign that more oil production is weighing on the price of the energy commodity, the American Petroleum Institute (NYSEMKT:API) reported that inventories rose by 1.16 million barrels for the week ending on March 9. The EIA told markets that the increase in stocks was 5 million barrels for that week on Wednesday. Improved economic conditions in the U.S. and around the world have increased the demand for oil, but increasing production satisfied the growing demand. While raw oil stocks have increased, both the API and EIA reported significant declines in both gasoline and distillate inventories in a sign that demand for oil products continues to be strong. There have been bullish and bearish factors at play in the oil market that has held the price over the $60 per barrel level, for now.

$58 target for crude

While I do not think that the price of crude oil is going significantly lower, the short-term trend appears to be lower.

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum shifted lower after the price failed to move higher in late January. Relative strength is in neutral territory as is the slow stochastic, which could mean that crude oil has room to move lower as it does not display an oversold condition. On the other hand, open interest has declined from 2.648 million contracts in late January to 2.403 million recently. A decline in open interest when the price is moving lower is not typically the sign of an emerging bearish trend in a future market. Crude oil has not challenged the high at $66.66 since late January, but it could be heading for a test of the February 9 bottom which was just above the $58 per barrel level on the NYMEX continuous contract and just below on the April futures contract.

Global demand continues to support the energy commodity- Developments with Aramco could mean a longer period of quotas

Global demand for crude oil is a function of economic growth, and better conditions around the world continue to support the price of the energy commodity. At the same time, OPEC production cuts will expire at the end of 2018, but recent events could change that situation.

There have been rumblings that the Saudis are considering pushing the IPO of Aramco back to 2019 or later. It is possible that Crown Prince MbS is not pleased with the valuation of the world’s largest and most influential oil producing company. The Saudi royal family had hoped that the market cap of the company would be north of $1 trillion or perhaps as high as $2 trillion. However, the political risk of a company in Saudi Arabia with the Royals holding a significant majority of the shares lowers the value of the company. The recent purge of some of the wealthiest people in the country may have been a factor that has lowered the valuation. The delay in bringing shares to market could put pressure on OPEC to extend production quotas into 2019.

At the same time, the U.S. is now a member of a unique club of oil producers with the Saudis and Russians. With over ten million bpd of output and rising, the U.S. is fast becoming an exporter of crude. However, the tariff issue could change global demand for U.S. energy exports, particularly when it comes to China in the coming months. Russia and OPEC members will be happy to step up to the plate and fill in the void left by a rejection of U.S. oil by the world’s leading consumer.

I believe that crude oil is trading in a range and there continue to be bullish and bearish factors at play. The short-term trend is lower, and we could see the price test the $58 per barrel level. However, it is likely that nearby NYMEX crude oil futures will remain within the current range and a move to the lower end will create a buying opportunity for market participants.

Crude oil may be on its way to the bottom end of its trading range, but it may not be too long before it once again threatens its ominous high and the quadruple sixes.

