Holding Schwab

Introduction

My thesis is that Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will continue increasing client assets over the next five years in a way that meaningfully benefits shareholders.

The fiscal year for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) closes at the end of September whereas it closes at the end of December for Schwab and E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC).

In their 2017 10-K filing, TD Ameritrade shows that their peer group is comprised of Schwab and E*Trade. This is one of the reasons I focus on these three companies. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) competes in this space but their common shareholders only own 17.4% of the membership interests of IBG LLC. Fidelity is a major factor in this space but they are a private company and they don’t share as much information as these public companies.

Historical Client Assets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) acquired Merrill Lynch in January 2009. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) started including Smith Barney assets in May 2009. Another complication if we go back too far is the July 2007 sale of U.S. Trust from Schwab to Bank of America for $3.3 billion. As such, it gets messy with these companies if we look back at them beyond 2009.

The above client asset numbers are from 10-K filings for Schwab, TD Ameritrade, E*Trade, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. We see the low cost brokerages TD Ameritrade, Schwab and E*Trade have been increasing client assets faster than Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. The rest of this article focuses on these three companies with the faster growing client assets. TD Ameritrade didn’t complete the Scottrade acquisition until September 18th which is less than 15 days from the end of their fiscal year.

Historical Financials

Looking at top line revenue by segment, we could use pie charts but it would be cumbersome to show multiple years that way. Instead, the stacked column chart below shows Schwab on the left, TD Ameritrade in the middle and E*Trade on the right. All three companies go from left to right for 2009 to 2017.

Notes:

1. Net interest revenue includes bank account fees in the case of AMTD.

2. AMTD order flow is in “Trading commissions.” Order flow is in “Other” for SCHW and it is in “Asset management and fees” for ETFC.

3. Other includes “Gains and other” along with “Principal transactions” for ETFC.

The above graph does not show 2007 and 2008 where E*Trade had provision for loan losses of $640 million and $1,584 million, respectively. The financial crisis showed that their exposure to real estate was enormous.

Net interest is an important part of revenue for all three companies. TD Ameritrade and E*Trade are more dependent on trading commissions than Schwab. A large part of revenue for TD Ameritrade comes from trading and it is hard to increase revenue in this segment as competitors lower fees over the years. Their average commissions per trade decreased from $13.35 in 2009 to $8.33 in 2017. They expect average commissions per trade to decrease to between $7.50 and $7.80 per trade during fiscal 2018.

Apart from the provision for loan loss reduction, not much changed for E*Trade with the top line from 2009 to 2017. Excluding the loan benefit/loss provision, their 2009 10-K shows $2.2 billion in total net revenue and their 2017 10-K shows just $2.4 billion. Part of the reason for this is that their net interest income hasn’t increased significantly. Another reason is that DARTs are only up from 196,521 to 214,284. Their average commission per trade in 2009 was $11.11 while it was $8.23 in 2017.

Schwab has grown Asset management and administration fees nicely. The advice solutions part of their net revenues expanded from $278 million in 2009 to $1,043 million in 2017. Schwab money market funds are a big part of Asset management and administration fees now that interest rates are somewhat higher than past years such that fee waivers are no longer a big factor. In 2017 Schwab money market funds contributed $875 million in revenue with just $10 million in fee waivers for a net of $865 million.

Schwab and TD Ameritrade were fairly close with respect to bottom line net income in 2009 but Schwab has seen much more growth since that time. The top line revenue for E*Trade didn’t start increasing substantially until after 2015. Note that E*Trade shows Provision for loan losses outside Total net revenue in their financial statements. We include the provision in total revenue below:

The Selected Financial and Operating Data table in the Schwab 10-K filing shows compounded 4-year growth rates of 12% for net revenues and 7% for expenses excluding interest. The biggest individual expense line on the income statement is for compensation/benefits and the table shows a full-time equivalent employees compounded 4-year growth rate of 6%. Based on compensation and benefits being $2,027 million in 2013 and $2,737 million in 2017, I get a compounded 4-year growth rate of 7.8%. The fact that revenues have been growing faster than expenses helps explain why the net income compounded 4-year growth rate is 22%.

Bank Call Reports

The call reports for Schwab Bank and E*Trade bank are helpful in terms of isolating bank revenue. Part of the reason I’m comfortable using the 2017 Schwab Bank call report is that it is easily tied to the 4Q17 earnings release. Page 3 of the earnings release shows Schwab Bank balance sheet assets of $198.6 billion and page 14 of the call report shows this same figure on the balance sheet. The same type of reconciliation is simple with E*Trade. Their 4Q17 earnings release shows $3,703 million for E*TRADE Bank shareholders’ equity. Page 15 of their call report ties to this under Total bank equity capital. The relationship between TD Ameritrade and TD Bank is different such that their call report is not cited in this article.

The Schwab 2017 10-K income statement shows that the combination of the "net interest revenue" segment and the "asset management and administration fees" segment accounts for almost 90% of total revenue. Within the net interest revenue segment, the 2017 call report shows that Schwab Bank is responsible for $3,534 million of the $4,282 total on the 10-K. The net interest revenue table on page 28 of the 10-K shows $575 million in interest revenue from margin loans under receivables from brokerage clients.

Looking through an accounting lens, we see that Schwab Bank makes a colossal contribution to the bottom line as the 2017 Schwab call report shows $1,953 million in net income while the 2017 10-K shows just $2,354 million before preferred stock dividends and other. Some of the expenses that are not allocated to Schwab Bank in an accounting sense need to be allocated to Schwab Bank in an economic sense. In other words, some of the numbers in the "Expenses Excluding Interest" section of the 10-K income statement are indirectly attributable to Schwab Bank which wouldn’t exist in its current form were it not for the brokerage business and its expenses.

The E*Trade Bank call report shows $1,109 million in net interest income and the parent 10-K has $1,485 million. E*Trade Bank is responsible for most of the net interest income but the parent 10-K also has $320 million in interest income from margin receivables.

The 2017 E*Trade Bank call report has $386 million in net income while the parent 10-K has $614 million before preferred stock dividends.

Statements of Equity

Top line revenue and net income are only part of the picture. We have to look at comprehensive income which includes unrealized gains. We also have to look at capital allocation decisions such as choosing dividends over buybacks or other possibilities.

Retained earnings have consistently increased shareholders’ equity for Schwab over the years. Treasury stock and common dividends benefit common shareholders despite the fact that they lower shareholders’ equity:

*Exclusions listed at 2017 accumulated balances: Retained earnings from preferred dividends: $(513) Mn; Retained earnings from other: $(405) Mn; Accumulated other: $(152) Mn; Common stock: $15 Mn.

Additional paid-in capital went up for Schwab in 2010 when they received $543 million in net proceeds for a common stock issuance in order to support balance sheet growth as client balances moved from money market funds into Schwab Bank deposits. In 2011 Additional paid-in capital increased by $714 million as Schwab completed its optionsXpress acquisition. Schwab needs to retain earnings in order to satisfy Tier 1 capital requirements so I don’t think it makes sense for them to use a lot of equity in order to buy back shares or sharply increase dividends right now.

Like Schwab, TD Ameritrade has increased shareholders’ equity over the years with retained earnings. Again, treasury stock and common dividends benefit common shareholders despite the fact that they lower shareholders’ equity:

*Exclusions listed at 2017 accumulated balances: Common stock: $7 Mn; Deferred Compensation: $1 Mn; Accumulated other: $(25) Mn.

*Notes:

-In 2006 we see $2,121 Mn for the TD Waterhouse acquisition under Additional Paid-In Capital. We also see $(2,443) Mn in common stock dividends with $(739) Mn coming from Retained earnings and $(1,704) Mn coming from Additional Paid-In Capital.

-In 2009 the Treasury stock segments shows $410 Mn for the thinkorswim Group acquisition and $(466) Mn for Repurchases of common stock.

-In 2017 Additional Paid-In Capital shows $400 Mn for common stock issuance and $1,261 Mn for the acquisition of Scottrade. Note that the Scottrade acquisition also included $3,073 Mn in cash for a total of $4,334 Mn.

We have to take a step back with E*Trade in order to explain how past events have shaped their statements of equity over the years. E*Trade was hit hard during the financial crisis due to their mortgage exposure. November of 2007 was an especially notable month. The 10-Q filing on the 9th had a subsequent event section that talked about the decline of their asset-backed CDO and second-lien securities. On the same day there was a press release as a part of an 8-K filing that mentioned declines in the fair value of their $3 billion asset-backed securities portfolio. Later in the month a Wall Street Journal article described how Citadel got involved with a cash infusion:



E*Trade Financial Corp., which is ensnared in the mortgage crisis, said it is getting a $2.55 billion cash infusion from Citadel Investment Group, in a bid to restore confidence and liquidity in the discount brokerage. The plan was put together in consultation with the Office of Thrift Supervision. Citadel will make a two-part investment in E*Trade, which is based in New York. The first component is the purchase of E*Trade's entire $3 billion portfolio of asset-backed securities for a value of around $800 million. The second component is the purchase of $1.75 billion worth of 10-year notes, paying an annual interest rate of about 12.5%. After regulatory approvals, Citadel is expected to own almost 20% of E*Trade, including the approximately 3% of the broker it already holds, and gain a seat on the company's board. As a result of the sale of its ABS portfolio, E*Trade said it will take a charge of $2.2 billion. The company also expects to take a provision in the fourth quarter related to its portfolio of home-equity loans in excess of the quarter's expected losses that will result in an ending allowance of more than $400 million. The deal also signals the end of the tenure for E*Trade Chief Executive Officer Mitch Caplan, who has led the firm since 2003.



In early 2013 it was announced that Citadel was selling its entire stake in E*Trade. Over the years E*Trade has reduced its exposure to questionable loans but even in the 2017 10-K filings they seem to have noticeably lower FICO scores than Schwab.

The statements of equity for E*Trade are vastly different than the statements of equity for TD Ameritrade/Schwab as the sum of the E*Trade retained earnings piled up over the years is negative resulting in an accumulated deficit. This is much different than a company like Moody’s where total shareholders’ equity is negative because retained earnings are $7.5 billion but treasury stock is $(8.2) billion. In the case of E*Trade there is no treasury stock - accumulated earnings themselves are negative.

Valuation

As a long term investment, Schwab interests me a great deal more than the other companies in this space but only if the price is reasonable. Some of the reasons for this are that E*Trade has made bad loan decisions in the past and TD Ameritrade is heavily reliant on trading revenue. Typically I use enterprise value to free cash flow when valuing a company. This doesn't make sense for banks and financial services companies so we look at price to earnings and price to book value.

Looking at the March 12, 2018 share price of $57.76 and the 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $1.61 based on 1,353 million diluted shares, we get a P/E ratio of 35.9. This is looking at earnings in the rear view mirror but we’re investing based on what is in the windshield.

I think Schwab’s 2018 earnings will be substantially higher than 2017 due to the new tax implications and the tier 1 leverage ratio strategy. Slide 56 of the 2018 Winter Update says that Schwab expects a significant impact from tax reform. The 2017 effective rate was 35.5% and it is expected to drop to about 23.5% for 2018. They held back on net interest revenue in 2017 as part of the tier 1 leverage strategy that made sure the balance sheet wouldn’t cross the tier 1 asset level of $250 billion until 2018. Slide 57 of the 2018 Winter Update says there is a net bulk transfer opportunity of $60-$80 billion. In 2017 Schwab Bank generated $3.5 billion in net interest income from assets of $198.6 billion. That comes to 1.76% meaning another $70 billion at Schwab Bank could generate another $1.2 billion in net interest income. I think Schwab will make hundreds of millions more in 2018 net interest income. Much of the net interest income makes its way to the bottom line and it wouldn’t surprise me if this were to happen with another $750 million in 2018. That would mean income before taxes of around $3,650 million plus $750 million or $4,400 million. Applying a 23.5% tax gets Net Income down to $3,366 million. Subtracting $174 million for Preferred stock dividends and other brings the Net Income Available to Common Stockholders number down to $3,192 million. Dividing by 1,353 million diluted shares gives us $2.36 per share and a P/E ratio of 24.5.

The 2017 balance sheet shows Total stockholders’ equity of $18,525 million. Backing out the $2,793 million preferred brings the common stockholders’ equity down to $15,732 million or $11.63 per diluted common share. This implies a price/book value of 5. Much of Schwab’s value is found in Schwab Bank yet Schwab trades at a higher price to book value than most banks. I believe that growth, a high ROE and a quality balance sheet help justify the premium to book value.

Closing Thoughts

I have no idea what will happen to Schwab’s stock over the next month or the next quarter. The long run is a different story - unless the economy implodes then I think its value will be significantly higher five years from now.

The FDIC call report URL cited earlier does not show separate URLs for Schwab and E*Trade. Here are the steps from getting the source call report documents for 2017:

1. Choose “Call” in the Report combo box.

2. Choose “12/31/2017” for the Report Date.

3. Enter “Charles Schwab Bank” or “E*Trade Bank” as the institution name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW, VOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.