7 Dividend Increases: March 5-9, 2018

Last week, seven companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including two of the stocks I own.

After an exciting earnings season with lots of dividend increases, the number of dividend increases is down significantly from recent weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch to identify candidates for further analysis.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for announcements from stocks in the CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks I monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the last week, seven companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including two of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Vail Resorts (MTN)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, MTN operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company also ancillary services such as ski schools, dining, and retail/rental operations. MTN leases commercial space to third party operators and provides real estate brokerage services.

On March 8, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 39.60%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 11 to shareholders of record on March 27. The ex-dividend date is March 26.

• General Dynamics (GD)

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, GD is an aerospace and defense company offering products and services in business aviation; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and information systems and technologies. Formed in 1952, GD has grown steadily through the acquisition of many businesses.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 93¢ per share, an increase of 10.71% over the prior quarterly dividend. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 12, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on May 11.

• Gentex (GNTX)

GNTX designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. GNTX was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

The board of directors of GNTX has declared a quarterly dividend of 11¢ per share. The new dividend is 10.00% above the prior dividend of 10¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 18 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6.

• Qualcomm (QCOM)

Founded in July 1985 and headquartered in San Diego, California, QCOM designs and manufactures innovative digital wireless communications products and services based on the company's CDMA digital technology. QCOM also licenses many of its 5,700+ patents and intellectual property to wireless equipment manufacturers around the world.

The company announced a quarterly dividend increase of 8.77% to 62¢ per share. The new dividend is payable around June 20 to shareholders of record at the end of May 28.

• American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On March 8, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 70¢ per share to 75¢ per share, an increase of 7.14%. All shareholders of record on April 11 will receive the new dividend on April 27.

• Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

CL is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in more than 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. CL was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.00%, from 40¢ per share to 42¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on April 20.

• Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

HMN is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the United States educator market, primarily elementary and secondary school teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, HMN provides retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance products.

Recently, HMN increased its quarterly dividend by 3.64% to 28.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 30 to shareholders of record on March 19.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, MTN, GD, and GNTX.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

MTN's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in MTN in January 2008 would have returned 15% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GD's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in GD in January 2008 would have returned 10.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GNTX's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in GNTX in January 2008 would have returned 11.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 12-25, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date American Assets Trust AAT 3.36% $33.14 7 4.60% $1.08 03/14 03/29 Federal Agricultural Mortgage AGM 2.71% $86.15 6 29.20% $2.32 03/16 03/30 Altra Industrial Motion AIMC 1.55% $47.25 6 45.00% $0.68 03/16 04/03 Albemarle ALB 1.39% $103.13 24 10.30% $1.34 03/14 04/02 Preferred Apartment Communities APTS 7.22% $14.77 8 12.40% $1.00 03/14 04/16 Avnet AVT 1.75% $44.21 6 N/A $0.76 03/12 03/27 Best Buy BBY 2.49% $71.52 14 14.90% $1.80 03/21 04/12 Briggs & Stratton BGG 2.54% $22.59 6 4.00% $0.56 03/15 04/03 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.41% $108.37 11 15.50% $1.46 03/14 04/03 BancorpSouth BXS 1.71% $33.65 5 66.70% $0.56 03/14 04/02 Community Bank System CBU 2.46% $57.00 26 4.20% $1.36 03/14 04/10 Chico's FAS CHS 3.66% $8.77 9 9.50% $0.34 03/16 04/02 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.82% $75.08 58 4.20% $2.12 03/20 04/16 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.87% $70.40 14 5.90% $1.30 03/14 04/05 CSG Systems International CSGS 1.81% $47.01 6 N/A $0.84 03/13 03/29 Community Trust Banc. CTBI 2.96% $47.50 37 2.70% $1.32 03/14 04/01 Convergys CVG 1.70% $23.64 6 30.60% $0.40 03/22 04/06 DDR DDR 9.73% $7.32 7 11.60% $0.76 03/15 04/03 Digital Realty Trust DLR 4.03% $105.66 13 5.00% $4.04 03/14 03/30 Dr Pepper Snapple Group DPS 1.97% $117.65 8 11.10% $2.32 03/20 04/12 DTE Energy DTE 3.44% $100.93 9 6.70% $3.53 03/16 04/15 Ecolab ECL 1.20% $136.83 26 13.10% $1.64 03/19 04/16 El Paso Electric EE 2.71% $48.35 7 6.30% $1.34 03/15 03/30 EastGroup Properties EGP 3.03% $84.06 6 3.70% $2.56 03/20 03/30 EMC Insurance Group EMCI 3.29% $27.40 8 9.50% $0.88 03/13 03/21 Eastman Chemical EMN 2.17% $109.35 8 14.40% $2.24 03/14 04/06 Entravision Communications EVC 3.10% $6.30 5 N/A $0.20 03/16 03/30 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.62% $87.91 8 31.60% $3.12 03/14 03/29 FBL Financial Group FFG 2.61% $73.30 7 34.50% $1.84 03/14 03/29 First Financial Bankshares FFIN 1.60% $48.95 7 8.60% $0.76 03/14 04/02 First Long Island FLIC 2.11% $29.25 22 6.40% $0.60 03/15 04/04 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 1.66% $26.36 6 56.90% $0.44 03/22 04/10 Fidelity National Financial FNF 3.12% $38.92 6 16.40% $1.20 03/15 03/30 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 3.43% $117.81 50 7.10% $4.00 03/13 04/16 Gilead Sciences GILD 2.93% $81.72 4 0.00% $2.28 03/15 03/29 Getty Realty GTY 5.04% $25.44 6 17.50% $1.28 03/21 04/05 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 2.75% $16.29 8 14.90% $0.44 03/16 04/02 Hillenbrand HI 1.86% $46.90 11 1.30% $0.83 03/15 03/30 Horace Mann Educators HMN 2.60% $43.55 8 14.90% $1.14 03/16 03/30 HP HPQ 2.35% $23.62 8 17.40% $0.56 03/13 04/04 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 1.94% $141.29 15 15.50% $2.76 03/23 04/06 Infinity Property & Casualty IPCC 1.92% $119.80 15 20.90% $2.32 03/15 03/30 Iron Mountain IRM 7.32% $33.22 8 16.20% $2.35 03/14 04/02 Johnson Controls

International plc JCI 2.69% $38.88 7 12.70% $1.04 03/16 04/13 J&J Snack Foods JJSF 1.30% $141.01 14 26.40% $1.80 03/14 04/04 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.49% $55.91 6 N/A $1.40 03/21 04/04 Coca-Cola KO 3.55% $44.57 56 7.40% $1.56 03/14 04/02 Kohl's KSS 3.69% $64.11 7 11.40% $2.44 03/13 03/28 Lamar Advertising LAMR 5.46% $66.87 5 N/A $3.64 03/16 03/29 Leggett & Platt LEG 3.28% $47.02 46 4.40% $1.44 03/14 04/13 Legg Mason LM 2.82% $41.42 7 19.50% $1.12 03/14 04/16 Las Vegas Sands LVS 3.96% $73.86 7 23.90% $3.00 03/21 03/30 Macy's M 4.98% $29.82 7 16.60% $1.51 03/14 04/02 MB Financial MBFI 2.26% $44.32 6 44.50% $0.96 03/14 03/30 Mercury General MCY 5.44% $46.85 31 0.40% $2.50 03/14 03/29 Medtronic plc MDT 2.21% $83.47 40 12.00% $1.84 03/22 04/13 Methanex MEOH 2.41% $55.75 8 10.10% $1.32 03/15 03/31 Monro Muffler Brake MNRO 1.38% $54.85 13 12.70% $0.72 03/15 03/26 Altria Group MO 4.37% $66.13 48 8.30% $2.80 03/14 04/10 Medical Properties Trust MPW 7.89% $13.20 5 3.50% $1.00 03/14 04/12 Merck & MRK 3.53% $55.37 7 2.30% $1.92 03/14 04/06 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.94% $109.22 8 15.40% $2.08 03/14 04/13 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.86% $85.25 6 30.20% $1.52 03/15 03/30 NewMarket NEU 1.65% $422.09 13 18.00% $7.00 03/14 04/02 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.78% $39.70 22 6.10% $1.09 03/14 04/02 NorthWestern NWE 4.24% $51.42 14 7.20% $2.20 03/14 03/30 Owens & Minor OMI 6.19% $17.16 21 3.20% $1.04 03/14 03/30 Prosperity Bancshares PB 1.86% $77.81 19 11.20% $1.44 03/15 04/02 Packaging Corp America PKG 2.16% $120.23 7 21.50% $2.52 03/14 04/13 Prologis PLD 3.14% $63.37 5 9.50% $1.92 03/14 03/29 Douglas Dynamics PLOW 2.26% $46.90 9 3.10% $1.06 03/21 03/30 Philip Morris International PM 3.99% $107.24 10 5.80% $4.28 03/21 04/11 PolyOne POL 1.57% $44.39 8 23.20% $0.70 03/19 04/05 Portland General Electric POR 3.45% $39.33 12 4.30% $1.36 03/23 04/16 Public Storage PSA 4.05% $197.40 8 12.70% $8.00 03/13 03/29 QTS Realty Trust QTS 4.75% $35.65 5 N/A $1.64 03/21 04/05 Republic Bancorp KY RBCAA 2.49% $40.07 20 6.10% $0.97 03/15 04/20 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.43% $17.91 9 7.20% $0.78 03/14 03/29 Ross Stores ROST 1.18% $77.00 23 18.00% $0.90 03/16 03/30 Ramco Gershenson Properties RPT 7.28% $12.09 5 6.10% $0.88 03/19 04/02 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS 2.15% $93.29 8 17.60% $2.00 03/15 03/30 Service Corp International SCI 1.78% $38.97 8 21.40% $0.68 03/14 03/30 Simmons First National SFNC 2.05% $30.60 7 4.60% $0.60 03/14 04/05 South Jersey Industries SJI 4.16% $27.78 19 5.90% $1.12 03/16 04/03 Silgan Holdings SLGN 1.42% $29.52 15 8.40% $0.40 03/15 03/30 Synovus Financial SNV 1.97% $52.61 5 70.10% $1.00 03/14 04/02 SpartanNash SPTN 3.95% $18.96 7 16.70% $0.72 03/15 03/29 Sempra Energy SRE 3.26% $110.70 15 7.20% $3.58 03/22 04/15 Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT 2.54% $36.65 9 9.30% $0.92 03/16 04/02 TriCo Bancshares TCBK 1.77% $39.20 5 12.90% $0.68 03/15 03/30 Taubman Centers TCO 4.41% $58.28 8 6.20% $2.62 03/14 03/30 Telephone & Data Sys. TDS 2.20% $28.31 44 4.80% $0.64 03/15 03/29 Tiffany & TIF 1.99% $101.29 15 9.30% $2.00 03/19 04/10 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.50% $116.97 32 10.90% $2.80 03/14 03/29 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 1.72% $58.53 8 18.50% $1.00 03/13 03/29 United Community Banks UCBI 1.51% $33.03 5 N/A $0.12 03/14 04/05 UGI UGI 2.28% $44.19 30 6.60% $1.00 03/14 04/01 Vector Group VGR 7.64% $20.79 20 5.00% $1.60 03/19 03/29 Worthington Industries WOR 1.87% $45.75 7 10.40% $0.84 03/14 03/29 Wyndham Worldwide WYN 2.26% $118.40 9 20.30% $2.64 03/14 03/30 Xcel Energy XEL 3.47% $43.51 15 6.00% $1.52 03/14 04/20 XL Group Limited XL 1.57% $55.60 5 14.90% $0.88 03/14 04/02





Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, GILD, KO, MO, QCOM, TROW, XEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.