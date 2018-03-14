Ruth's Hospitality Group: Limited Upside

The dividend is not a sign of much better things to come. Weakness should persist throughout the sector, RUTH's comps are decelerating, and margins will come under pressure next year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) has been trading about 12% higher since the company reported earnings for Q4 at the end of February. Performance was better than expected: sales increased 15.3% to $124.1M, comps turned positive after several quarters of weakness, and non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.31 last year. To top things off, management announced a 22% increase to the dividend.

Dividend increases can signal one of two things. It can either be a sign that the company feels more confident about its ability to grow profits and cash flows, or it can mean that growth prospects are dwindling and management can't find a better use for its capital. In the case of RUTH, we suspect it's more a case of the latter. The growth outlook for restaurants is still pretty weak and all signs point to a deceleration in earnings growth for RUTH next year (more on this later). Like most companies, RUTH is using the tax-cut windfall to return more cash to shareholders rather than increase investments in growth. This isn't necessarily a bad thing: the last thing you want is for management to waste capital in lower-return operations. But the point is that investors shouldn't interpret the higher dividend as a signal of much better things to come.

The stock is now up 15% for the year while restaurant sector peers have returned -2.4%, and after looking more closely at the numbers it's not clear that RUTH is doing anything above and beyond its peers at the moment. Analysts expect RUTH to grow earnings at more or less the same rate as competitors in FY18, but at $25 the stock trades at a big premium to sector averages. We see little upside for investors in the short-term.

Q4 Review

The 15.3% revenue increase in Q4 was mainly due to a higher number of company-owned restaurants and an extra week. Same-store-sales increased just 1.5% in the quarter. You could argue that any positive comp is a good thing in this environment, but RUTH's peers grew same-store-sales at an average of 2.5% in Q4 (Figure 1). To be fair, RUTH is growing off a higher base than most peers: 2017 marked the eight consecutive year of positive SSSG for the company, while most restaurants have struggled with traffic in recent years. But RUTH's SSSG has been decelerating for 4 years now (Figure 2), and we haven't seen anything to suggest that this trend will soon reverse. It seems far more likely that SSSG will be flat-1% next year.

Figure 1: Peer Group SSSG from the Latest Quarter

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 2: Historical SSSG

Source: Investor Presentation

Adjusted operating margin grew about 200 bps in the quarter. This is a solid improvement for any restaurant given the wage and food cost pressures and I don't want to be too picky here. But at least half of the increase was due to the added operating leverage from an extra week of sales, and marketing expenses were lower than usual due to a planned shift to later quarters. Productivity gains had little to do with the increase in profitability, and margins should see some pressure next year as a result. Management expects food and beverage costs, restaurant opex, and marketing and advertising to total 83.9% of sales in FY18, compared to 80.6% last year, primarily due to the decrease in leverage, which will largely cancel out the benefits from lower taxes.

Valuation

RUTH trades at a 100%+ premium to peers on a P/S basis and a 37.8% premium on a cash flow basis (Figure 3). A premium to peers was justified in the past because of RUTH's better sales comps and profit margins, and a slight premium still probably makes sense because RUTH can generate higher returns on capital from reinvested earnings than most peers. But the current valuation requires RUTH to grow at a much faster rate than its competitors, and analysts expect RUTH and its peers to grow EPS at more-or-less the same rate next year.

Figure 3: Peer Group Price Multiples and Projected EPS Growth

Source: Madison Investment Research

Given that SSSG will probably be flat and that margins should come down, much of this growth will come from buybacks and a lower tax rate (management expects an effective tax rate of 20% next year, versus 34% in 2017). Now, some people might argue that it doesn't really matter how earnings grow, as long as they do, but I'm not sure that I'd want management buying back a ton of shares at this price. The benefits from lower taxes are now fully priced into the stock, and we don't see any catalysts on the horizon that would push valuation multiples higher.

Conclusion

Q4 was a solid quarter but it wasn't great when you dig beneath the surface. RUTH still trades at a huge premium to peers and while a large premium was justified in the past due to far superior growth rates, the company is no longer growing faster than its competitors. Management is doing the right thing by increasing the dividend, but it's not a sign of much better things to come. There's unlikely to be much upside for investors at these levels in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.