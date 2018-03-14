Mastercard's (MA) Management Presents at Barclays Emerging Payments Forum (Transcript)

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) Barclays Emerging Payments Forum Conference Call March 1, 2018 9:10 AM ET

Martina Hund-Mejean - Chief Financial Officer

Well, thanks. So I think just the best way to start off is your recent guidance called for low to mid-teens top line growth longer term with the Company’s services mix and market share being a pretty big contributor to that opportunity. It is just clearly an acceleration over what we’ve seen in some other years. And frankly, it’s pretty far outperforming your biggest competitor to some degree also. And so I just want to hear more of what you think are the drivers around that, and your confidence level on that?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Well, I mean, so first of all for 2018, we basically said that net revenue will be growing at the high end of the low to mid-teens. So that’s what we said there -- high end or low double digits. And what really has not changed over the time horizon is what we said from a three year point of view. And then what we really have, we have one chart out there, which we had is September at our Investor Conference where we basically talked about five to 10 year trajectory of the business.

And why we did that is because really thought about the payments industry a little bit different than what we thought about it before. Before we really attach mostly $45 trillion of retail payments with the sliver of B2B payments, and we really widened the opportunity in terms of what we could be doing in the payments industry to $225 trillion. So that’s where we added about $120 trillion of business payments and another $60 trillion P2P payment. And when you look at that one chart, what we basically reaffirm that we would be continuing from a longer-term point of view that low to mid teens net revenue growth. So we really didn’t change much from a growth perspective, we made just tight change on the 2018 numbers.

Now, in terms of what it’s really driving there. For 2018, first of all, we continue to believe that the U.S. business is going to continue to grow fairly well. Now, from an economic point of view, our assumptions are that 2018 is relatively similar to 2017, which was already pretty good. When you look at our spending plus data, while December last year wasn’t maybe quite as good as what you’ve seen before, it’s really still in the 4% to 4.5% trajectory when you exclude auto and exclude gas. So it’s a fairly robust environment for the U.S., which is a fairly significant part of our business.

Outside of the United States, we did flag a number of points in terms of that -- to pause at time. So from an Latin American point of view, we’ve deconsolidating Venezuela. We’re not taking that out of the 2017 numbers, it’s out of the 2018 numbers. So you just naturally have a little bit of a headwind in there. We’ve been flagging that in Brazil and Mexico, while that is actually pretty well, the elections coming up and we’re not really sure how that’s going to impact the numbers.

We talked about Europe. Europe is still very well continue to do very well, lots of people are always amazed about the volumes and transactions that we’re producing in Europe. But don’t forget the electronic forms of payments penetration is just not as weak as what you see other than the UK as what you see in other parts of the world in the U.S., and Australia and Canada, et cetera. The only issue is of course Brexit. Brexit at some point in time might have a real impact to the economic environment in Europe. As a totality, we don’t really see that necessarily showing up for 2018.

And then when you go to Asia Pacific, we do believe that China, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, they are doing pretty well. But in China, we do have a bit of a headwind given what’s going on there from a cross border volume perspective in terms of what we can do from an electronic forms point of view, business -- the whole feel in terms of their -- dual branded cards at this point in time that are out there, which are dual branded between top and Mastercard. They use domestically with a couple of they use internationally, with the Mastercard Logo. There was regulation that came in over a year ago, basically telling all of the banks that they should be migrating to single branded cards, which means it’s under the Mastercard Logo on it and that does impact top of wallet and people go overseas.

We still have some growth in the business quite frankly, but it’s lower than it used to be two, or three, or four years ago. And really what has to happen is that the Chinese finally allow us to go into the domestic payment space and being able to run our network there, which we all know is under review. And we’re doing everything that we can but we don’t have any news on that point. So you have a number of things going in some very good things, some things that are holding that back a little bit but that’s why we are, where we are with the ’18 numbers...

So there is a couple of points in Venzuela and then there is the M&A grow over, which obviously have an impact. But otherwise, trends are similar and strong.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Absolutely. No change from what we said before.

Yes, exactly. I mean, when we think about the baseline guidance being implied on the same trends, your cross border volumes so in January, I think it was over 20%. And so first of all, I guess what’s going on there, would be the first question. Second of all, I mean that’s one of your highest yielding businesses, across board, so it’s a pretty important metric to watch. Is that sustainable on them?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes. So honestly, the January trends, I would not ask you to be charting them out for the rest of the year. There were a couple of things in there in that 20% number. One was we saw that a lot of people had and certain countries has basically funded their crypto currency accounts at the exchanges was linking a card. And we saw some of that already coming in December and we saw more of that coming in January. By the way, that has gone down in a very significant way as a number of banks basically have shutdown for you to be able to use a card this way in terms of funding these crypto currency accounts. So that is -- I would presume that by the time that we’re talking about the first quarter drivers that you will see a very, very small impact on that. And that did drive about two points or so in there.

The second issues was that some of the holidays in Europe were little bit done differently, so that you got more holiday spending basically in the January data versus the year ago January data. And so when I look at all of this, our cross border trends have always been very robust, it depends which quarter you’re looking at. But it’s in the mid-teens sometimes it’s a little higher than the mid teens. But I have not changed my mind in terms of this trajectory.

I mean e-comm being a growing percentage of your mix, has got to be a contributor to the across the quarter…

Martina Hund-Mejean

It is. So e-comm is very interesting quite a bit of that is from obviously cross border point of view, where people are purchasing or gauging in certain activity that is cross border. And as that grows and e-comm is growing fairly high that does contribute. But it’s not a huge change in terms of how the overall cross border volume comes out.

I mean going back for a minute to the idea that, look you’re outpacing your competitors by a fairly decent margin. Let’s just talk for a minute on the competitive landscape. I mean, do you think anything is changed from how competitively the market is on a pricing front standpoint or different offerings or concessions from others?

Martina Hund-Mejean

So when you look at our revenue trajectory over the last few years, it has been actually very consistent. I am not going to talk about our competitors but for us, it has been very consistent. And the things that we’re doing, 75% of our revenue growth is covered by the core products, so this is credit and debit and commercial and prepaid. And what we’re doing consistently around the world is that we’re growing three ways. One we’re growing obviously with the economic environment. Two, we are growing with what’s going on from a secular trends point of view, so the conversion of cash and tech to electronic forms of payments. And then three, we are consistently grabbing market share all over the world.

Now, what you have to think about, grabbing market share is not just versus one our largest competitor, grabbing market share across many countries in the world is actually grabbing market share from domestic scheme. And you might ask why are we grabbing market share from domestic schemes. Well, especially at this point and time where you need to do a huge amount of investments in cyber security where you need to a huge-huge amount of investments and digital capabilities, a lot of the domestic schemes are just not capable and able to be investing in these things. And so our clients, mostly financial institutions but also a lot of merchants, a lot of governments, big corporations, they are just tending to go to those companies who can invest in that big way. And that’s a very big important thing for us to be winning market share to be continue to invest in those things.

Secondly, 25% roughly of our business is coming from a number of solutions that we have developed over time. And I think what you’re seeing is you’re seeing real growth being added to it. And again, people who followed us, you can pull up the last couple of years of investor charts at our investor meeting that we always have in September. And you can look at it what the added growth is actually from those capabilities. The capabilities I’m talking about is, we have a unit that’s called advisors. It’s really a super-duper payments consulting company and its across between what [McKenzie] does from a strategy point of view, what Accenture does from an execution point of view. And that has been tremendously helpful as people around the world and the financial services companies, merchants, et cetera are trying to grabble with the changes that are coming down in the payments industry, be it from a regulatory point of view or be it from what’s going on from a technology point of view. And we’re finding every time that our advisors are being used that more often than not we are winning deals with that.

The second thing that we’ve been doing is data analytics. We’ve been investing fairly significance in data analytics over many, many years. I mean, we have a data warehouse that has put together in such a way that we have over 15 years worth of data in there. It’s clean. You can’t really use data when you don’t clean it. So it’s clean. But it’s also anonymized, and it’s aggregated. And we build a number of analytics engines where we can use this data for personal engagement that customers need.

And that made the real difference in terms of figuring out what portfolios to go after, how to chose out the portfolios, how to help somebody to figure out how do for merchant to get a consumer into the shop to be selling them the right thing, et cetera. And then the other example I think that I would like to point out to you is what we’re doing in the fraud space. I mean you just turn to the cyber security talent here. And in the fraud space, there is a lot of -- obviously worldwide, there’s billions and billions of dollars of fraud in the payments industry.

So it’s a real focus for many, many companies, not just in the financial services industry of course for them very much so, but all the other participants, the merchants, the government of course, they are very focused on it. And the more product that we can develop in order to make sure that we interact right at when the transaction is done by somebody and as we can flack that transaction in a structured fast way to identify whether it’s a fraudulent transaction or not is really important. And what’s most important on this front is not just the one transaction.

What fraudsters do at this point in time is they only try to penetrate a bank for instance in a relatively small manner. That is their insurance that the bank does not find out about that fraud maybe for a few hours, and maybe for a day or two. But what they do is at the same time, they try to penetrate companies, many companies. They try to bring together 10 or 12 or whatever companies and they try to do it in such a way that they hope these individual guys don’t really see it. Some do. Some don't. But what our capabilities do is we actually see it worldwide, because we see so many transaction, we can string something relatively fast together, much faster than one bank by itself, we can interact and we can actually go live into our system to shut off then if we need to do it and if the customer gave us permission. Sometimes the customer doesn't give us permission then a very real time alert goes to the customer and the customer obviously can choose whether they want to act on it. But that has been, this fraud business has been a fraud product, has been a relatively significant driver at some of our…

So that's a key differentiator.

Martina Hund-Mejean

So those are three examples, there’re number of more examples. But those are the things that we're really focusing on. The one thing Darren that I want to say to you is anybody can do a credit product or a debit, but it's a very, very good providers who can do it, it's really that value added that at this point in time resonates. And for that, you need to understand what are the pain points that people have and you have to figure out how you can address the pain points. And I would suggest there's still a lot more that we could be doing.

I think you’ve said that the margin. I mean that's an area that's obviously growing well, and looks like it's got years ahead of us. The margin on the services side is around 40% or so. Is that what you said at the Investor…

Martina Hund-Mejean

So that is already an old number. I think we put out there the 45% combined. But what I have to tell you is this is not run as a business. These are individually line items. And what we put out there is what is the highest margin of some of these products. So when I talk about fraud products, which we’re dubbing as services. They're really products because they interact right with the transaction. That is a very high margin business, simply because these are algorithms. This is AI. This is machine learning.

So you’re not having a ton of peoples sitting here, acting with the transaction. This is all working on the network. So it's a very high margin business similar to what we have in the core business. But then you get down to for instance our loyalty business, which is one of these other services businesses. That is a relatively low margin business still at this point in time, because what you’re doing is you’re actually procuring certain things that are running on your loyalty platform. So for instance, airport lounges. I mean we are procuring airport lounges, insurance that goes with the card, we're procuring those. So we have quite a bit of cost of control associated with that. And so that's the lower end of the food chain.

Where are you seeing the greatest opportunity from a geographic standpoint in terms of penetration that we're in now or Mastercard is in now and the biggest opportunity to grow?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Well, I mean biggest opportunity, in terms of real future growth over time. We always look at China but that has a little bit of a preamble in terms of you’re going to have to be able to work as a company in China, which hopefully at some point in time we all can do that but you don’t know when. India and Africa I mean those are always the big growth opportunities that everybody is quoting. But what I would suggest to you for our business for the payments business, it's the United States, by the way.

When you look at some of our volume and transaction growth rates, it’s pretty darn good. It’s Europe, which as I said before, everybody is scratching their heads how you can do it. But it is, because where Europe is from an electronic payments form. So here you can focus on these three areas that I called out from a long-term growth opportunity but let’s not forget that some in the developed markets, you have significant growth opportunities.

The other thing that I wanted to add on this one is, given that we opened up our suite of payments capabilities of products to B2B for instance. So that other $120 trillion, I’m not saying that we’re going to go after all $120 trillion, that will be long, long time, but there is some really, really good slices in that $120 trillion. That will be additive to growth. So think about some of the things that we did with the B2B hub with AvidXchange and I know you’re going to get a panel on this one. But there at some real pain points that is happening in terms of how vendors and how companies the pay the vendors, the suppliers, it’s not really the large corporations that have that issue, because we all figure that out in some fashion. But it’s really the miss here and often the smaller companies that have real problems in order to make this happening in a very seamless way.

So if you can take the accounts payable file and basically run them through optimization engine and how they can pay their suppliers so that they do it on the cheapest rate possible but also in the most effective way with the right data, et cetera and you’ll get a lot more probably in the next panel of us that, that is a real additive opportunity, because at this point in time, we are not really operating in this area except for yes, we’re doing the typical corporate cards, we’re doing the virtual cards, et cetera. But there is a lot more to go after.

And then the second thing is of course VocaLink was passed is there is something, again I would put it more like a three year to five year opportunity, because we have been talking to everyone who knows us pretty well that the infrastructure layout that would take some time. We might be able to do something on the app layer and on the data analytics for not more in a shorter term, but all of those are fantastic growth opportunities.

I’m going come back to VocaLink in in a minute. But quickly just you’re talking, you mentioned India also. Can you just touch on that, strategy obviously a market that could be a real big deal for us?

Martina Hund-Mejean

I mean India have been really interesting. I mean it took a long, long time a lot of workings by many people Mastercard from the top down to see how the Indians really want to move to electronic forms of payments given that there is a giant usage of cash, 90% plus. And when they came down with their payments directive was very interesting, because some pieces worked well, some pieces didn’t work well. But we definitely saw a lot more people using electronic forms of payments, be it card based or be it mobile based.

And what that told us is that there is a lot of opportunity. The country has been preferring RuPay, which is a domestics gain. It seems like that over the last year or two, there are lots of opportunities for other players. There are technology player that they’re in there. There are the networks that are in there, bigger network, smaller network in there. And the landscape is starting to change, because people are starting to talk differently, as well as the government policies that they have been put out, be it from a tax point of view, be it what they do from an interchange point of view, MDR really and merchant discount rate point of view. These are all concussive things to be changing the landscape overtime. It’s never going to happen from one day to another, but overtime.

And what we have seen is that from an exceptions point of view, two things really happened. One is there was relatively low acceptance in India and that more than doubled at this point in time to about 3 million acceptance point. And by the way, my data might be already outdated, because there is every day quite a bit that is being additive to that. And secondly, the way of acceptance has been expanding in a very big way, because obviously in those countries not a lot of people want to spend whatever $153, $100 for POS devices. And so there is QR codes coming out in a very big way.

And what I am pleased about is that most players in India are accepting that the universal QR code, the barcode is really the way to go. So that means you’re really fighting on the issuing side and getting the consumer, et cetera. But on the acceptance side, we are all aligned to be getting to at sometime to the 60 million merchants or so that they are working in India. So I think it’s a very large opportunity. I think there is a lot of things that has to happen. We have a very, very robust group in India. We in fact do a big part of our technology in India and Pune. We have a very large building there with a lot of people. And so I think if you have the right focus if you have the right product, there is a very good to participate in it that is not to say that there won’t be other types of payments done in India, there will be.

Shifting to Europe, I mean interchange caps obviously has allowed for more merchants to be willing to accept payments. Is there any way you can help size that in terms of what that’s done for growth?

Martina Hund-Mejean

On the acceptance side?

Yes, on the acceptance or maybe even what is down on the volume growth side, if you can. And then on the similar topic PSD2 obviously coming in, could have some impact. You may be well -- better positioned in that than most around your VocaLink acquisition. But I’d be curious to hear your thoughts around it?

Martina Hund-Mejean

So first of all, the acceptance growth or the points of growth over the last year 18 months or so was in the low double-digits for Europe, something in that neighborhood. And I would think, I mean we are following this very closely, but there were some merchants that specifically opened up because of the lower interchange. And we can think about some of these very discount type of retailers that are in Germany with us operating in across Europe, et cetera. So we saw some additive on that one.

But what is really helped to do is because you saw more acceptance being enabled that people are starting to see a more comfortable to -- and by the way, it’s mostly other than the UK for somebody to pull out their card. So that is a fairly -- it's mostly card. There is a lot of contact list going in unlike in this country in the U.S. unfortunately, there is some but not as much. But in Europe, there is a lot of contact list going on, especially when you look about the Eastern Europe countries but also in the UK, in very significant way, which with other work that we did with the London MTA that really propelled some of these things. It’s less on mobile phones yet, but that will be something that will be developed too.

I think we have to continue to do the things in exact sense where we open up certain channels so that our people really go after the channels that are mostly in cash a lot in Europe still and subsequent check forms. So that can be converted to true electronic forms of payments. Its additive to our business. I mean, you know depending which quarter you’re looking at, the volume growth is anywhere, which again sometime it's low teens, sometimes mid-teens, sometimes high teens, but those are very high growth numbers. So clearly this is additive. And we roll this all into what we call the secular trend.

From a PSD2 point of view, it's a very significant regulation. And I know that our customers, the financial institutions in particular, are very much looking at this by now really in the do mode in terms of figuring out what they need to do, one in order to comply with the regulation but also to take advantage of the regulation. So for us, it's more a secondary impact. By the way, if you know European payments, so as you guys many of you guys know, I grew up in Germany where checks are really not at all being used at this point in time. All of this open account stuff is already open in Germany and many countries, and Europe by the way, where you would never dream of putting your utility bill on a card or writing a check for it, you just left the utility payment basically to ping on your accounts that has been inexistent by the way for 40 years.

So for some countries, this is not even such a big change from an open banking point of view but in terms of focus. And what's now happening from a technology point of view it is a real cause in terms of for banks to think about what they can do. There're some real opportunities for us, not only on the product side, on the product side what new feature is, what VocaLink has developed, which is really a push debit payment. So you guys know the debit cards out, pull debit payment, this is a push debit payment and we've been piloting this with a number of financial institutions in the UK. And I think you will see more of that. But also from a consulting point of view, there is a lots and lots of opportunities that came into our shop where we are basically advising how you can take opportunity.

So it's not as much -- but some of it is on the compliance because of what's happening from a security point of view that the PSD2 put out. But a lot of it is on the opportunity side in terms of how you can take advantage of it. I think similar to PSD1, which was put out Jan 1st of 2008 and it took a long time for people actually to really get their hands around and take advantage of it. I think even here, you are going to see quite a bit of time till you see some real solutions coming out.

So that's very -- as one clear reason why VocaLink make sense. But what other opportunities does VocaLink brings you and while we just go back a step and why you’re actually interested in it to be in?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Well, with VocaLink, so we've been starting to work on what are other payments networks forms out there, about three or three and a half years ago. So it was a long time ago that we actually started to really think about, cards really is one thing and that's one way to connect and obviously we’re connecting to whatever 22,000 financial institution, almost 50 million merchants at this point in time and 2.4 billion consumers, or something in that neighborhood. So in 210 countries and territories, so it’s big.

But we were really thinking about two things. One is there is always B2B stuff. I talked about the $120 trillion. There is stuff that people do in P2P and by the way, I wasn’t so interested in domestic P2P. And don’t think that is really, really make any money at all, but across border P2P. And we really came to a conclusion of a very long hard strategy discussion cycle that fast ACH is something that is going to be stay, there’s going to be the expanders and that together with what the regulators were looking at, so the second factor. We believe that it will show up in quite a few countries around the world. And as you guys know, it’s about 25 countries in the world who are looking at this very seriously already have a form of this payment in.

So when you look at $45 trillion of retail payments there sliver of the commercial payments that we were able to do with card real payments. And we look at the $225 trillion out there that you could potentially go after I’m not going to say that we’re going to go after all of that. We’re going to go after the most profitable slices. But why do you confine yourself to one way of rails. And by the way our rails can do this money send, et cetera. We can do push payments. We can do all of that and that and it isn’t felt like even that is not sufficient to do it.

And that’s when we thought about either we have to build the capability to do fast ACH or we find a company that’s interesting enough that gets us the jump start on it. And at the time when we completed our strategy to conversations that is actually when the UK regulator was making all these noises of VocaLink and we said well we better take a look. And when we looked at VocaLink, what we found to our delight quite frankly is that not only where they’re running in a very significant way real time ACH in the UK and have been running that already for a while. So there is a real scalability in this.

But there are also had won of the number of the bids around the globe, either from a licensing point of view like here in the United States or from actually putting and running the network on the ground. And that was really interesting because remember, we’re not interested in one country, we’re interested in figuring out how we can scale stuff that in order to scale stuff, you need to have more than one country. And so these things were coming together. And now of course we’re spending a significant amount of time in figuring out where we want to put the infrastructure, we’re participating in all of the RFPs out there. But there is a lot of work that is ahead of us but at the same time we’re trying to do when I talked about the Pay-by-Bank project within the app layer as well as what we’re trying to do with the data analytics work that we’re doing with VocaLink.

And for those of you who have been at our Investor Day, you could have seen one of the things that we already featured, which is basically a application of the data analytics that allow the UK banks to find money mail accounts. So account where money gets laundered through, which obviously none of the banks every want to have that but they also want to have a capability to identify that as fast as they can. And because VocaLink sees so many connection point -- pretty much all connection points, I would say 92% of the payment flows in the UK with that big stream that we have connecting everything, we can actually identify how money get flushed around the system that might not be the thing that should be happening. And so from a compliance point of view, we can hopefully help the banks. That is just one of many products that we believe can be put out there.

Let’s just -- in interest of time focus on some of the financials for a minute. The margin profile of the company has been relatively strong, but also stable. I mean it doesn’t seem like it’s despite having very high incremental margins, you’re letting a lot pass through. There is a lot of reinvestment needed. Is that long-term or even medium term the strategy of the company?

Martina Hund-Mejean

So at this point and time what we really look at is we’re running the company for the company not for next quarter or for the next year, even though may as a CFO I would say points on the board in the short-term are very important in order to ensure long-term. But really from an investment point of view, we want to make sure that there is a lot of growth ahead of the company for many, many years to come. So when we look at our investment opportunities, we parse them apart three ways. And by the way, every product manager has to do that. So we look at the short-term bucket, which is like the 18 months, 24 months bucket.

And some of the examples that I have quoted in the past is in our commercial business, and this is traditional commercial business, so this is the corporate card and [T&E] business. If in a number of countries we just put sales people feet on the ground that turns itself into profitability very quickly. Then we have a medium term bucket where things take a little bit longer. And then we have a long-term investment bucket where the medium term bucket is about three years, three to three and half years. And then the long-term investment bucket is more like a four or five year bucket.

So every product manager is actually required to figure out how do you do investments in each of the buckets. And this is just our way of making sure that we absolutely put the points on the board in the short-term, but also see this from a long-term point of view.

Now, the little secret is, we get hundreds of investment proposals from our people at every budget cycle. And by the way, very few that are stupid. So a lot of them are very good. We do them all on the cash flow basis. They are hurdle rates and et cetera. So what we do is we get ourselves a little bit in terms of what we can afford. So there is fairly a lot of pressure in terms of making sure, which I like, that we are really going after the most accretive stuff but respecting the three buckets of investment. So that we run the company, not only well in the short-term but also from a long-term perspective.

So net margins pretty good move around, but…

Martina Hund-Mejean

So the margins move around only if we really miss it a bit on the top line that means if the top line is better than what we anticipate but again, have a little bit of -- because I mean I’ll tell you. I can’t go back track on the diamonds say like suddenly the revenue is little higher, so let me take a little bit of expense to give it to a poor guy whom I didn’t give any money for his business. It’s just doesn’t -- that’s just not how you run a company. So it can happen but at this point in time, we still say after making 18 plus acquisitions or something investments that 50% plus minimum threshold for operating margins is the right thing for us to look.

We’re almost out of time, last question on capital allocation. Can you talk to you strategy there and should we expect other deals like VocaLink or others in the near term?

Martina Hund-Mejean

So capital allocation really hasn't changed from a philosophy point of view. So what we are saying, first of all, we have to make sure that we do the organic investments. We don’t have a terribly large capital expenditure budget that goes up every year but in the neighborhood of $400 million or so. So most of our investments or actually a lot of our investments are going through the P&L, directly to the P&L. But we have to make sure that that we do that first. On the inorganic side, which is the M&A side, we're doing a number of things. We're buying companies of course in certain strategic areas. We're also making investments. So we don’t like the B2B hub required a fairly big investment. So that's not just outright M&A.

But the areas that we're looking at is obviously what can we do from a geographic point of view to expand what we're doing in payments, very important for us, anything in the fraud space. In the fraud space, it is highly interesting to us. There is no big company in the fraud space that really marries up with what we're doing. It's mostly smaller companies.

We've been investing in the loyalty space. I am not sure there's a lot more that we would be picking up, but we picked up a number of properties in the loyalty space. But really there is this bucket that I call technology space and there's lots of interesting things that we as a big company might not want to build internally. We might actually want to buy that because it's just reduces the time to market and that kind of stuff. So we're looking at -- I have to tell you, my team, the M&A team probably looked at a thousand different companies last year. And it's culminates then in fairly few that we're actually going after, but it's a very vibrant space for us. And then last but not least, given our cash flow trajectory, we’re not able and capable to do spending all of this in organic and inorganic activities. And that’s why we do, do programs that give cash back to our shareholders.

So we do run relatively large share repurchase programs, all accretive at this point in time. And we're upping them every year, which we can, because of the cash flow trajectory. Again, together now with obviously the good news that is coming in from a tax point of view, but it's part of what we do with the cash. And then dividends, we do that too. We do increase them so far every year but that's still on the smaller scale, because we really like the flexibility with the share repurchase programs, because who knows sometimes down the road, we might have an M&A deal that looks very good for us to do. So it’s the flexibility that I want to stress.

Okay, well thank you very much Martina. That was great.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Thank you.

Appreciate you joining us. If everyone could pick up their handheld device, just for the last three questions on Mastercard.

