Help! Need Passive Income Suitable For Widows And Orphans

While I consider myself to be a DGI investor, I prioritize growth much more than many of my fellow contributors and/or readers here in the Dividend and Income section at Seeking Alpha. I'm young, and while I've based my plan to achieve long-term financial freedom on the passive income stream that my portfolio generates, being in the early stages of the accumulation phase, I'm much more interested in the long-term compounding ability of that income than I am the income that I spending in the present. However, it was recently brought to my attention that someone I know, let's just say a friend of a friend named Joe Schmo (for privacy purposes), who is in a very different financial/lifestyle situation than me, recently came into ~$150,000.00 and wasn't sure what do to with it. Mr. Schmo is ~70 years old and firmly within the distribution phase. Knowing that I spend a lot of time/energy managing my portfolio, I was asked about what Mr. Schmo should do. After giving the same speech I always do when people come to me asking for advice; I'm not a professional in the financial industry, they should find a trusted adviser, past results don't equate to future returns, all investments have risk, yada yada yada, it was made clear to me that Mr. Schmo wasn't interested in professional help, being averse to fee based advisory, and preferred to go it in his own, even if that meant simply sticking the money in the bank.

Being a DGI guy and knowing the absurdly low returns that someone could expect to receive from a standard savings account, I thought this would be a travesty. Mr. Schmo is a retiree and social security covers his current cash flow needs; but, by a very thin margin. He doesn't have a mortgage or a car payment. Taxes are relatively low where he lives and he's easily able to cover his bills, supplemental healthcare, and lifestyle necessities with his social security checks. He's always been conservative and rather stoic and he's more than content to life his current lifestyle, though I assumed that after a life of hard work, he deserved a bit of extra disposable income to enjoy during his golden years. I thought to myself, 'it wouldn't be hard to generate another ~$500/month or so with that $150,000.00. Who couldn't use an extra $500/month?

Having lived through a variety of market corrections and crashes, Mr. Schmo has developed an unfortunate distrust of the stock market. Throughout his life he invested primarily in real estate; however, at this point in time, the illiquidity of real estate makes it a difficult pill to swallow. Sure, a nice rental property would generate somewhat reliable cash flows that would augment his current passive income stream, but Mr. Schmo is also concerned about his legacy as far as passing down wealth to his children goes, and knows that selling a property and incurring the realtor related fees/closing costs would cut into their inheritance.

This inheritance piece is important to Mr. Schmo. Leaving something behind for his children is high on his priority list late in his life, which is why he was initially leaning towards the most conservative route (depositing the new money in a savings account). However, as I explained, due to the likelihood that inflation is going to be much higher than any interest rate paid by a bank account, by going that very conservative route he is actually doing his children a disservice. He hadn't thought much about the potential erosion of the potential future buying power of his children via inflation over time.

What's more, while he could theoretically die tomorrow, as a ~70 year old in relatively good health, he could also live for another 20-30 years. Decade's worth of inflationary erosion could be passing down a relative pittance. It is also possible that Mr. Schmo's financial situation could change (higher than expected lifestyle costs and/or unfortunate changes to government entitlements for the elderly) making this $150,000.00 a much more valuable asset, in terms of maintaining his retirement expectations, than it appears to be today.

Since augmenting his income stream would be helpful, but not necessary, my initial thought was that a portfolio of dividend aristocrats, prioritizing dividend sustainability/safety rather than yield. Knowing that many of these companies own the well-known American brands that he's been loyal to for decades now, I thought that this familiarity would help him overcome his distrust of the markets. I've also considered the fact that he might be interested in some of the more reliable, high quality REITs, due to his successful history investing in physical real estate. Heck, even government bonds would pay a much higher yield than any savings account would, though never having invested in treasuries myself, I wouldn't have the slightest idea how one might best generate income in that area of the market while maintaining liquidity and protecting themselves from rising interest rate risks.

Needless to say, investing in the distribution phase is not a style/priority of mine. Being decades away from this, I haven't put a lot of thought into it myself. I thought it would be nice to pen this article, asking the retiree community at Seeking Alpha to share their stories and give their opinions regarding what they would do if they came into an extra $150,000.00 at this point in their lives. I'll be sure to forward Mr. Schmo a link to this piece so that it might play a role in his due diligence process as he decides how to best allocate these new funds.

So, to get this discussion going, here are some of my initial thoughts with regard to potential investments for that $150,000.00. First of all, since Mr. Schmo probably isn't going to be as passionate about the markets as I am (remember, he's been historically market averse and maintains much higher levels of Wall Street cynicism that I do), I was thinking that low cost ETF's would probably more appropriate. Regardless of the quality of their portfolios, I believe that investors should monitor their holdings. This requires time, energy, and know-how, and in Mr. Schmo's case, I imagine he has better things to do toward the end of his life than studying earnings releases and potentially worrying about his holdings/asset allocations.

In other words, I think going the K.I.S.S. route here (keep it simple, stupid) is probably something that Mr. Schmo would appreciate. This isn't to say that retirees voicing their opinion in the comment section should disregard individual holdings; this is just a thought I had, though as previously stated in this piece, I'm admittedly a novice when it comes to generating reliable cash flows in retirement and I'm sure that there are individuals out there who have their reasons for preferring individual names (or no equity exposure at all, favoring 100% fixed income).

With this ETF lean in mind, I was thinking about funds such as iShares Edge MSCI Quality Factor ETF (QUAL). This fund has a lower yield than I would like to see (~1.6% as opposed to something in the 3-4% range); however, since yield is more of a luxury than a need for Mr. Schmo for the time being, the quality of the holdings and their ability to conservatively grow at a pace greater than inflation needs to be weighed strongly against the yield generated. I'm not sure if there are any other high quality/low beta oriented ETFs that investors like in the market, but I'd love to hear about them in the comment section below.

At the end of the day, I imagine that a combination of income oriented equity ETF(s), targeted sector ETFs (maybe real estate, consumer staples, and low beta tech), and fixed income (which, as I previously stated, I have zero personal experience with as a younger investor) would do the trick just fine. Remember, our comparison bar here isn't the S&P 500, it's the savings rate of a savings account minus the rate of inflation. At 70 years old, I'm not sure what most portfolio models would suggest in terms of equity vs fixed income ratios; maybe I'm applying entirely too much risk to the scenario with my equity first focus here. Either way, I'm looking forward to hearing the Seeking Alpha community's response on this one. I'm sure that I'll learn a lot, as will Mr. Schmo (and potentially many other retirees/near retirees facing similar capital allocation scenarios).

Best wishes all!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.