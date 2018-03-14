InnerWorkings' (INWK) CEO Eric Belcher on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Chip Hodgkins - SVP and Interim CFO

Eric Belcher - CEO

Rich Stoddart - Incoming CEO

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Josh Elving - Lake Street Capital

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti and Company

Ryan MacDonald - Dougherty and Company

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Chip Hodgkins

Good afternoon and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call. I'm Chip Hodgkins, Interim Chief Financial Officer for InnerWorkings. Joining me on the call today as well are Eric Belcher, our Chief Executive Officer and Rich Stoddart, our incoming Chief Executive Officer.

We issued a press release with additional information earlier today which is available on our website, www.inwk.com.

Please note this call will include forward-looking statements relating to future results that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained in our SEC filings, including the risk factor section contained in our most recent Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

This call will discuss, among other financial performance measures non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Please refer to the company's earnings release issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

This call is intended for investors and analysts and may not be reproduced in the media in whole or in part without our prior consent.

And with that, I will hand it over to Eric.

Eric Belcher

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining me, Chip and Rich on our earnings call today. I'll kick this off with comments on our recent performance, including a discussion about the both our revenue backlog and our sales pipeline as we look at the year ahead. Chip will provide us with details around the financials and then Rich will share his thoughts relating to his decision to join us, as well as his views on the future of the business. I will wrap up and then we will move to your questions.

Looking back at 2017, there were two main components of our business that performed well. Our accelerating growth at the end of the year and our new customer wins, and one item that we were disappointed with, our profitability in the fourth quarter. I'll discuss each of these three topics in more detail starting with our growth.

Our organic growth rate in the fourth quarter was among the highest we recorded over the past 10 years. This is all the more impressive given the scale of our business today, versus when we were a smaller company just a few years ago.

We also had a very successful year as it relates to signing new large long-term contracts. We're excited with both the amount of business we won in the year as well as the caliber and prestige of the companies that have adopted our solution. Perhaps even more importantly we're pleased with the details of these contracts. The new agreements in comparison to our historical awards are on average longer in duration contain very attractive economics for both us and our clients and are more comprehensive in terms of services, geographies and software.

This is all the direct result of us becoming an even more important and integrated provider. Our clients are increasingly dependent on us to help ensure that their brands realize their maximum potential.

Specifically we signed $130 million of new annualized revenue in 2017 with $26 million of the awards coming in the fourth quarter. Highlights from the fourth quarter include meaningful expansions with our long-term clients, John Deere and Mondelēz International as well as bringing Trinchero Family Estates, a worldwide leader in the wine industry and Quicken Loans, the nation's largest mortgage provider into our growing client portfolio.

In addition we've already signed $41 million of new business so far this year, led primarily by wins with Sherwin Williams and Pabst Blue Ribbon, as well as an iconic global brand in canned soup and snack space. Our comprehensive solutions for these clients include technology, creative, packaging, point of sale, innovation and digital support. We already have dedicated staff working side-by-side with the marketing professionals of these great companies doing our part to help their brands win in the marketplace.

Let’s now take a look at our profitability in the fourth quarter. We posted a disappointing result that was below our internal expectations. The main reasons for the shortfall involve a change in accounting practice and adverse foreign exchange impact, staffing to support new accounts in advance of revenue and accelerated depreciation of a portion of our software.

We feel very confident that these impacts are by and large one-time in nature or being well managed going forward. And we expect our EBITDA to grow at least 19% in 2018 and earnings per share expected to grow over 35%. Chip will provide us with more details around our profitability in a moment.

Switching gears many of you have asked us recently about how our new digital retail display business is developing here’s a short update. Historically shoppers in retail have been anonymous during their journey through the store. Their visit is presented by the retailer as a generic experience shared across all shoppers and left up to the individual to customize to their liking. At best the shoppers identified at the end of their visit assuming they make a purchase.

We believe that the technology that is rapidly coming online through cameras, beacons, RFID, digital screens and other advancements will allow for a personalized in-store experience that follows the shopper on their journey from the beginning of their visit. And is tailored to maximize the value of their time in store by guiding their path and customizing the promotions they’re exposed to.

To bring new digital advancements like these into the store environment requires knowledge of the brand and its objectives, a deep understanding of retail, a broad supplier base, an agnostic business model, scale, and deep project management skills, marketing software as well as the global business, installation capabilities, and as a result we believe we’re uniquely positioned to become the leading global provider in this rapidly growing market.

Let me give you a specific example of what this means in practice for one of the world’s most famous automotive companies we’ve been providing this client with high-end car brushers and new owner welcome kits for the past year. More recently, we began producing interactive digital retail kiosks that serve as a silent salesman sitting alongside a new car located inside of the dealership.

The kiosks provide customer information while at the same time collecting data from the perspective buyer. Moving forward we’ll be providing digital signage throughout the dealership that runs customized promotional content that we publish to each individual screen on behalf of our client.

We’re also supplying this client with printed RFID embedded color swatches that perspective buyers can use to project different vehicle colors on to a high definition display to assist in making their purchase decision. And there’s more such as LED screens and software that we’ve deployed to organize the ordering of these products and services.

Looking more broadly across our business, today our technology team is hard at work with new site launches. Our large implementation department is diligently bringing our new contracts online and our business development executives are busy and energized.

In an important new development last week, we finalized the formal agreement with the Big 4 accounting and consulting firm whereby InnerWorkings will be their strategic alliance partner, supporting the marketing execution needs of their advisory clients. This opens up a new go-to-market channel for us, while allowing our new partner to add value to their clients by introducing an innovative solution to address best practices in the marketing supply chain.

Our first joint meeting with our strategic alliance partner and one of their Fortune 500 clients is schedule to take place this month and both parties are excited about the possibilities of this new partnership.

Our positive momentum makes now an ideal time to bring in a new leader and we're pleased to be passing the torch to our third CEO in the company's 16 year history Rich Stoddart. Rich left a long successful carrier and a big job as the global leader of Leo Burnett Worldwide to join our company. His official start date is still a few weeks out, but he is here with us today and he will share a few comments following, Chip's review of the financials. Chip?

Chip Hodgkins

Thanks, Eric. Hi, everyone. We ended 2017 with revenue growing 11% in the fourth quarter to a record $301 million, this growth was entirely organic. Our gross profit or net revenue was $71.3 million in the quarter, up 4% from a year ago.

For the full year, gross revenue increased 4% and our net revenue grew 6%. Our growth would have been even higher still if not for change in accounting practices. This relates to a small portion of our customers, whereby in Q4 we began recognizing revenue upon delivery of goods rather than immediately upon shipment.

As a result, we deferred certain revenue from Q4 2017 into Q1 2018. Gross revenue would have been $3.5 million higher and net revenue would have $0.7 million higher if not for this impact. Our gross margin for Q4 was 23.7% compared to 25.4% in the prior period. The lower gross margin was due to business mix with the higher pass through component. While some of you may recall that in Q4 2016, our gross margin was particularly high, making that period a tough comparison.

In addition, we experienced margin pressure in the quarter from currency movements in Europe, specifically in the Czech Republic where we have a large employee and supplier base. After the Czech Central Bank unpegged its currency from the euro in mid-2017 the Czech crown appreciated against major currencies, which affected on Czech operation that sells mostly in euros. We estimate this impacted Q4 gross profit by approximately $1 million or 30 basis points of gross profit margin. Moving forward, we've developed a plan to more effectively manage this currency risk.

For the full year 2017, our gross margin was 24.5%, which was in line with our expectations. Our gross margin today are the highest they’ve been since 2009, due to our continued growth in higher margin products and services, as well as our ongoing success using our size and scale to drive greater cost savings for our clients and enhance our own sourcing margins. We expect similar gross margin in 2018.

GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.03 for the fourth quarter and $0.35 for the full year. Fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.06, compared to $0.12 last year. Differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter included $0.5 million of search fees for hiring our incoming CEO and $0.5 million of professions fees we incurred in adopting the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606. Please see our press release for the full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP figures.

Fourth quarter EPS was also went [ph] down by foreign exchange losses of $0.8 million, which is in addition to the foreign exchange impact on gross profit I had mentioned earlier. For the full year our non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.41, up 8% over 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $15.7 million in the same quarter of 2016. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $62.3 million, an increase of 5% compared to 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was 4.8% of gross revenue for the fourth quarter, compared to 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Full year adjusted EBITDA was 5.5% of gross revenue, up from 5.4% in 2016. Depreciation and amortization expense was $4 million in the fourth quarter, up from $3.5 million in the same quarter last year due to accelerating the depreciation on a customer specific software program. This was a unique change in Q4 that we do not expect to continue.

I would also call out interest expense being up $0.6 million in the fourth quarter over that same quarter last year, which is due to a combination of higher interest rates and the higher gross debt balance we carried in the fourth quarter.

Our GAAP tax expense for the full year 2017 was $13.1 million, which represents an effective tax rate of 41%, while Tax Reform will benefit us in the future the impact in Q4 was neutral because of $5.8 million reduction in our deferred tax liability was roughly offset by a transition tax for the deemed repatriation of our offshore earnings.

Looking to 2018, under the new tax rates, we are planning for an effective tax rate of 29.75%, we acknowledge that even after Tax Reform our tax rate remains relatively high for a company as global as we are and we are working on strategies to reduce our tax rate in the future.

Now turning our attention to the cash flow statement and the balance sheet, cash provided by operating activities was $28.5 million in the fourth quarter and $16.1 million for the full year 2017, up from $10.5 million in fiscal 2016. Capital expenditures were $2.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.8 million in the year ago period.

Full year 2017 CapEx was $12.5 million, compared to $13.3 million in 2016, most of our capital expenditures relate to our technology primarily for software development. Our net debt position was $98.5 million as of December 31st, which is approximately 1.6 times our adjusted EBITDA for 2017, and 1.3 times our expected EBITDA for 2018.

Our growing profitability combined with our free cash flow expectations and declining leverage ratio creates new opportunities for us to invest further in our business and or return additional capital to shareholders. Speaking of we repurchase $0.9 million of common stock during the fourth quarter and $4 million more so far in 2018. We are pleased to be able to repurchase our shares when they are available at what we believe to be at deep discount to our fundamental value.

We have another $30 million remaining under our Board approved repurchased authorization that is effective through May of 2019 and we fully intend to opportunistically continue our purchases moving forward. On another note, incremental ROIC improved by 50 basis points in 2017, and we expect this trend to continue year-over-year.

Looking back on 2017, although we are happy with our recent growth, we were disappointed to come up short of our profit expectations. There are four main drivers of this; first, the accelerated growth we expect in 2018 put short-term pressure on our operating margins in advance of realizing that growth.

For example, to launch our relationships with the new clients Eric mentioned earlier we had four clients’ service teams in place throughout the fourth quarter to prepare for a successful launch with each creating more than $1 million of expense with effectively no corresponding revenue in the period. These margin pressures are temporary and all these accounts will generate profitability for our shareholders in 2018.

Second, the change in accounting practice in described created an usual situation that pushed $3.5 million of revenue and $0.6 million of EBITDA out of Q4 2017 and into 2018. Third and fourth with the unusual with currency and software depreciation that I have mentioned as well. In combination, these factors explain nearly $4 million of incremental expense for the quarter and just under half of this impact is not reflected in the adjusted EBITDA we reported for Q4.

Before I get into our outlook, I have some final comments on our fourth quarter and full year 2017 closed. As we announced a few weeks ago, we were delayed in reporting our complete results to mainly to intensive work to implement the new revenue recognition standards that went into effect for 2018 that are known as ASC 606, which added work load to our accounting department.

It’s been a long process to conclude that going forward under ASC 606 the revenue we recognize won’t materially change although the timing will be accelerated on some revenue related to inventory build, but not yet shipped, which would be recorded through a cumulative increase in retained earnings as of January 1, 2018.

Related to our detailed analysis around revenue recognitions standards we also have concluded that we have a material weakness in certain internal controls over financial affording as of December 31, 2017. We’ll be working to remediate the deficient controls over the coming year. This of course won’t impact our current or previously reported financials, which remain correct as stated. For more information we point you to the 10-K that we plan to file later this week.

Last, I’ll look ahead to 2018, as Eric mentioned, we have tremendous momentum now, thanks to continued business expansion with our existing clients and strong new business wins in 2017 and early 2018. We’re expecting gross revenue between $1.195 billion and $1.23 billion for 2018, which represents 5% to 8% growth over 2017. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted in the $74 million to $77 million range, or 19% to 24% higher than last year.

Finally, we expect non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $0.56 and $0.59, representing annual growth of 37% to 44%. Based on our new business wins and continued strong execution from our account teams, we’re confident that 2018 will be another record year for InnerWorkings.

And now I’ll turn the call over to Rich.

Rich Stoddart

Thanks, Chip. I’m thrilled to be joining InnerWorkings. As I have seen the marketing landscape fundamentally change in recent years, it’s become clear to me that execution is more critical to brands, given an increasingly fragmented marketing supply chain. At the same time, CMOs are demanding efficiency, transparency and brand consistency across all marketing channels. This will only accelerate the pace of decoupling of execution services from agencies of record.

I see InnerWorkings as uniquely positioned to meet these needs through our powerful and differentiated technology platform in VALO, supported by proven enterprise level processes and world class people. And when I look at the blue-chip client list as well as our new recent signings and a robust pipeline, I see tremendous growth potential ahead.

In terms of strategic focus, my intent is to double down on InnerWorkings organic growth strategy, with an emphasis on faster growing, higher margin offerings such as digital retail services and software. To answer our question, I’ve heard numerous times since my appointment was announced, I do not intend to reshape InnerWorkings to look like a traditional agency or radically change our successful strategy.

We have a sleek and revolutionary model that is still in its infancy. And I intend to turn the outsourcing of marketing execution into a common practice across all of the world’s major marketing departments. I look forward to meeting with our shareholders and all of our stakeholders once I officially join InnerWorkings on April 5th.

Eric Belcher

Thanks, Rich. We couldn’t be more pleased to have you on board. Rich’s addition to our leadership team will give me the opportunity to spend more time on topics like vision, innovation, growth and strategic partnerships. As I continue to do my part as Chairman to help our great company pioneer the new and necessary industry of marketing execution. I’m very proud of the company that we’ve built as it stands today, but I’m even more excited about where I see the business is headed.

So, now we’ll open up for your questions please.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Georg Sutton of Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Jason Kreyer

Hey, guys, good afternoon, it's Jason on for Georg. Can you just give us a little bit more commentary on the growth acceleration that you saw in Q4? And it looks like that’s obviously been sustained through the early part of Q1 here. So, if there is certain component of the business or a certain area of vertical that’s driving that, or is it pretty broad-based?

Eric Belcher

I’d say it’s pretty broad-based in addition of broadly spread out across industry vertical; it’s also distributed around the globe. And in terms of product categories, some of our newer product categories, of course are catching a little bit more interest in the marketplace, particularly when we’re reproaching and reintroducing ourselves to long-time existing clients about a third -- little more than a third of our growth rates came from existing clients in 2017. We expect that trend to continue. So, it’s really a broad-based growth realization project.

Jason Kreyer

Okay. The commentary on cash flow improvement going into 2018, and you talked about the opportunity to making incremental investments versus returning to shareholders, Rich, just wondering if you can give some additional thoughts on, as you look forward potential sources of increased investment.

Rich Stoddart

Yes, so, I’d say look, it’s early days for me, I’m really not fully on Board yet, I’m just getting into the organization. So, it’s probably premature for me to comment on that.

Eric Belcher

Yes, I’d that our capital allocation hasn’t really changed, we’re continuing to invest in the business particularly in software assets. And then when the market presents opportunities like we’ve seen recently in the last quarter to buyback our shares at attractive prices, we will continue to return cash to shareholders that way.

Jason Kreyer

Got it, okay. Can you give any commentary on how we should think about operating costs going into Q1? I think the cost kind of hit us by surprise a little bit in Q4, which was kind of the nature of the accelerating growth. As we look at what you’ve already booked here in Q1, I think you’ve already exceeded Q1 of 2017. So, can you frame how we should be thinking about the cost structure in Q1? And how that progresses over the course of the year?

Eric Belcher

Of course, so, the cost structure needs to be taken into consideration with respect to new revenue coming online. Each of the clients that I mentioned in my script, that we were fully staffed for in the fourth quarter, but in anticipation of a go live, which took place for the most part in the first quarter are now contributing to our P&L. So, we did have a disproportionate strain on investments behind new contracts, well in advance of when we go live all of course with the intent of having the most successful launch possible.

So, we’re pleased to see those clients now contributing in our first quarter, and we expect to see operating leverage flow through because of that, not just in the quarter, but during the year. Of course, as we continue to grow and the more success we have in the near-term we feel a little bit of pressure on our margins. But as last year and the year before, and the year before, we’ll see operating leverage in 2018 even with the success we anticipate of bringing new clients online.

Jason Kreyer

Alright, great. Thanks, guys.

Eric Belcher

Thanks, Jason.

Our next question comes from Josh Elving of Lake Street Capital. Your line is open.

Josh Elving

Hey, good afternoon. Wanted to talk to you guys little bit about, I guess maybe the timing of, I guess, realizing that some of these expenses, some of these one-time items in the fourth quarter or one-time-ish items in the fourth quarter. Are you still working through that at the time you provided your preliminary views on the fourth quarter? Or is there any reason why you didn’t maybe share that the profitability levels would be below our expectations were.

Eric Belcher

We were still working through it.

Josh Elving

So just didn’t know at the time, okay.

Eric Belcher

We didn’t know, and we decided to wait until we did know to say something.

Josh Elving

Okay. And then I guess, looking forward, so, if we kind of assume that we get the benefit from some of the investments made in 2017, and then with the revenue coming on from some of those new clients. With the outlook for revenue being much higher than where we were at, but EBITDA and EPS relatively in line with where we were and I think where consensus was I guess that maybe suggest that profitability isn’t going to be as -- grow as much as expected in 2018.

Is there any carry forward from maybe some of the investment, I know last quarter you talked about investments in some new business development, people, and I know you talked a little bit about, I guess, we’re just trying to get from a high level perspective, where these gross margins are going to settle in and maybe a little bit more on the operating side?

Eric Belcher

Gross margins we expect to settle in at the 24.5% to 25%, which is what we’ve realized in 2017 and ahead of where we’ve been in more recent years. We’re looking at $74 million to $77 million of EBITDA in 2018 is being a pretty nice result from the standpoint of an increase in profitability.

All of that and the 60 or 70 basis points or so of operating margin -- adjusted EBITDA operating margin that it implies, also carries with it. Continued investment in expansion of our business development team and sales and marketing expense, which we continue to invest aggressively behind as we see a very large market opportunity in front of us. And we intend to leverage our lead into becoming a much more influential, much bigger company, going forward.

So, we like the growth profile of the profitability that we are looking at here in 2018 and we think we’ll be in a situation at the end of the year where not only we’re delivering that kind of profitability, but we’ll also have a nice backlog of contractual revenue carrying us into 2019.

Josh Elving

Okay, that’s fair. You mentioned the big four alliance partner, anyway to get a sense for maybe what your expectations are from a partnership like that? Do you expect signings through that partnership in 2018; do you have internal ideas of potential revenue contribution from a partnership like that?

Eric Belcher

We have some internal goals, yes. But it’s a little Josh, and that we just signed our contract with them last week and we just have our first meeting scheduled for later this month with one of their clients to really comment on how big this can be and will be. However, we do know that no matter what this is a good thing for our organization to develop such an influential channel partners; it’s a massive organization with relationships with basically every company that’s on our target list.

And so, we’ll give you update as we learn more about what this will mean for our company, but we’re really excited about it.

Josh Elving

Last question for me, you -- last quarter you had mentioned or talked a little bit about some of your number of jobs being generated through VALO being up somewhere in the expected range of around 30% for 2017. Do you continue to see good growth there, any kind of metrics you can put towards the fourth quarter update for the full year 2017 and looking forward, you still expect a significant growth there?

Eric Belcher

We do. Basically every contract that we engage in now has a heavy technology component to it, with VALO being embedded into our client systems and often times it’s the lead discussion topic and differentiator. And so if we look at our business the developers right now working on our e-commerce platform building for new site launches that are going live in the first half of 2018 are probably the busiest group in our organization and there is quite a bit of investment going into that team. And if anything VALO is even more of a differentiator today than it was when we were on this call three months ago.

Josh Elving

Alright, thank you.

Eric Belcher

Alright, thanks Josh.

Tim Mulrooney

Good afternoon.

Eric Belcher

Hi, Tim.

Tim Mulrooney

So, just to be clear here, you guys guided your preliminary results gross profit of $74 million to $75 million, you came in at $71 million, was all the -- was the difference between your preliminary results all related to the one-time adjustments or anything else to be aware of there?

Eric Belcher

It was mainly related to that, but not entirely. But those were the driving factors to the accounting adjustments.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. And Chip you gave us the foreign currency impact, that was helpful, but I just want to make sure I understand this, it didn’t impact gross revenue it was 11% on a reported and organic basis. But what about gross profit, gross profit grew I guess 4% on a reported basis, but what was the foreign currency impact to gross profit, if I think about gross profit growing organically. Do you have a sense for what that would have been?

Chip Hodgkins

Sure, so for the fourth quarter 1.7% of the 11% growth was due to translation in the currency and then for the full year it would be 0.5%.

Eric Belcher

And then on the net revenue line.

Chip Hodgkins

Yes, it’s roughly the same.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay, roughly the same. Thanks. And then Eric, based on your guidance for gross revenue growth of 5% to 8%. The way I should think about it directionally I guess, is that gross profit growth should be somewhat higher than that, correct? I am thinking about technology fees, events and promotions, creative services. Is it fair to assume the revenue mix from those programs as increasing and should beneficially impact gross margin?

Eric Belcher

Well that might happen, I wouldn’t recommend that you factor that into your analysis of our 2018. I’d keep our general mix of services similar and therefore our pricing the 24.5% to 25% gross margin expectations to be similar in 2018. You see, we did have quite a bit of revenue come through in the fourth quarter in the way of our traditional pass through work, which is slightly lower margin than the work that comes in where gross and net are the same number.

And so, we’re not managing to a service that influences the gross margin percentage one way or another. We’re managing our business to our clients' needs and how we’re able to do that not only their benefit, but our shareholders too. And so, I think the safest assumption looking forward would be to keep that gross margin rate similar in 2018, as it was in 2017.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. I know you said that before, but that’s helpful. Rich, it’s nice to meet you, I want to wish you well as you step into the new role.

Rich Stoddart

Thank you.

Tim Mulrooney

I’m curious, if you -- I don’t know what you can say and can’t say, but if you ever ran into InnerWorkings in your previous role, can you just talk about how you think about InnerWorkings opportunity to disrupt and take market share away from traditional models, whether it would be in-house marketing teams or outside agencies or others?

Rich Stoddart

Thanks for the question. So, I’ve run across InnerWorkings as matter of fact. I ran across them first with an important client of ours at Beam Suntory [ph] so on both sides. And I’ve actually now been across the table from the Beam Suntory client here in town recently and was great to hear them talk about how terrific our team is and how we’re delivering.

I would say that this is a disrupter to the business because the business is becoming so complex and fragmented. And what you’re seeing is a need for somebody to please solve that problem in an integrated way. I think the software in VALO is absolutely a differentiator and something that sets us apart. And frankly I see InnerWorkings as kind of in a way the market OS of the future. The thing that can connect all the dots, drive efficiency transparency and brand consistency, which is what everybody wants and that’s why I’m so bullish.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay, great. Thanks, Rich. And Chip, maybe just one or two for you, if I look at your receivables and unbilled revenue it looks like DSOs may have picked up a little bit in 2017 relative to 2016. Could you just talk about what’s happening there? Is that the result of some of the newer services you’re introducing and can you remind me what some of those DSO initiatives are? And try to bring that back down.

Chip Hodgkins

Sure, the DSOs ticked up one or two days over the prior quarter, they’re roughly even I think a year ago. The initiatives to bring that down, which we see a bunch of opportunity this year to do is two-fold. Number one, we’re -- we centralized our billing function, so rather than a production manager doing both, get all the project management of getting stuff out of the door for the holidays.

And then also being passed with billing, which can be an after-thought, we’ve centralized that function with resources that focus only on billings. So that -- as we are rolling that out should result in a reduction in DSOs. And then I think, more focus on just the general collection practices I think, I see opportunity for that to help drive down DSOs as well.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay, how long -- actually I’m going to move on, just one more for you Chip. You mentioned the material weakness in accounting in your prepared remarks, sometimes when investors hears that, they get little uncomfortable or a little shifty. I just want to give you the opportunity, can you explain or maybe go into a little more detail what that is?

Chip Hodgkins

Sure, so a lot of these came out from just a process of adopting a new ASC 606 revenue recognition standard. So, the material weakness will be tied mostly to revenue and it’s identifying the certain contracts that were -- these customers that were FOB destination, not FOB shipment like the vast majority of our other customers.

And so, as a result of that there was a lot of rigor that we did analyzing both our current and prior restatements or our prior statements to determine. We and our auditors have long thought that the portion of our customers that were FOB destination were small, but it required a lot of work for us to confirm that and analyze that and we did, we confirm that, any of those historic differences in our financial statements where there is not any material difference effectively our historical financials were accurate.

And so we don't see any risk of any change or restatement to our historical numbers that we’ve reported previously.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. So this is related to the accounting change and it’s related to some smaller customers, is that fair?

Chip Hodgkins

That’s correct.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay, alright. Thank you very much for your time guys.

Chip Hodgkins

Thanks, Tim.

Chris McGinnis

Thanks for taking my questions. I guess as a follow-up on the operating costs and the impact in the quarter, related to the onboarding or getting ready for the new accounts to come online. When you think about 2018, how do you better position yourself, so you don’t run into that again because I think that's part of the model right, is that you have to continuously do this, if I am correct. When you win new accounts it takes time for that to actually come on board. So how -- I guess just in thinking about the guidance, but also just how do you better position, so it doesn't happen again heading into 2018? Thanks.

Eric Belcher

Well, we had more than just the impact of us investing behind these three or four new clients that we’re bringing on board in this quarter impact our numbers in the fourth quarter 2017. As we think of 2018 and we look at the model that’s been developed by the finance team, it contemplates us landing a normalized amount of work evenly throughout the year and staffing up for it in a way that’s most responsible. So those numbers have been factored in.

Now if we do have a run that surprises us to the positive, we won't hold back on those investments to manage a quarterly result. We’ll make those investments and we’ll get on this call and tell you about it. But if our previous years of growing this business organically and staffing in advance of revenue or any indication of what’s going to happen to us here in 2018, that’s been factored into the guidance that we’ve provided you today.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. And then just with the digital offering. How well are you positioned with it right now and what you have to add, is there anything you have to add to the solution that you have in place now? And could you maybe just talk a little bit about that since becoming more and more of a topic on your calls? Thank you.

Eric Belcher

Okay, sure Chris. So we’ve already added over the course of the last 12 to 18 months a large number of new vendors, we’re talking about software vendors that publish content onto digital screens and digital screen vendors and the installers of those and on and on and on.

We’ve hired talent from this industry, we’ve test ourselves with becoming experts and what is really an emerging business right now, there really isn't an organization out there that we think offers a credible global solution in digital retail display services and we’ve challenged ourselves to be that company. And we have a number of clients that are screaming for help and looking to expand their relationship with us to get a solution that provides organization and structure into the kiosk of an emerging new marketing program.

And so there is no major investment that needs to be made, we don't need to go change VALO 180 degrees, we don't need by another company. But we will need to continue to hire people with background such as an individual we just hired out in Silicon Valley from SoftBank, who is focused on robotics in his previous life. Those are the types of professionals that that were out looking for today different background than some of the folks that we were hiring, say 10 years ago.

But the beauty of this business model is that we can adapt based on new technologies coming online in the marketing supply chain and we can do that better than anybody, we have done it throughout our life, there was a period of time where we didn't do direct-mail and now we’re one of the world's largest providers of direct-mail. And a year ago we weren’t doing very much at all in the way of digital retail display services and a year from now we will be we believe the most incredible global provider of that service.

Chris McGinnis

Great, thanks for taking my questions and good luck for 2018. Thank you.

Eric Belcher

All right. Thank you, Chris.

Ryan MacDonald

Yes, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, just kind of piggy backing of the last question and maybe Eric if you can sort of expand on that bit, as you’re having customer conversations involving digital are you seeing sort of a wait and see approach from customers as you’re kind of continuing to work through some of these pilot programs on the digital side. Or are you seeing more and more interest from these customers to actually start their own pilot programs to explore with you as well?

Eric Belcher

Well, I’d say it’s a mix bag, some of our clients are in a listening and learning mode and we’re providing through our quarterly business review an update on the newest developments in the space. But they have as of yet to develop the budget to make the investment to make the transition from static displays into interactive displace.

Others have championed pilots where we might be testing in 100 to 200 stores with the intent of seeing what sales uplift or what other benefits might occur from their investment and then making a decision about rolling out more broadly. And we have the couple of clients like the one I just mentioned that have fully committed to it as the way of the future and fully committed to us as that partner.

Ryan MacDonald

Got it, that’s really helpful. And I guess, you mentioned the quarterly business reviews and I think you’ve talked a bit in the past about really being more proactive with those and trying to create upsell opportunities within the existing base. And I think you talked about in the fourth quarter that a little over the third of the business or a new business wins you talked about came from existing customers. Is this really being driven by more of that proactive upselling in those reviews or just having more success being able to prove out some of the incremental value that you can provide to those existing customers?

Eric Belcher

It is. We went through a transition a few years ago, where we realize that our clients were far more receptive than we might have originally thought to getting us involved in other related categories of their business. And so, we’ve made a number of changes to the way in which we interact with our clients. One of which is mandating in our quarterly business reviews that our team presents, opportunities that we see outside of the work that we maybe currently and perhaps even for a long-time have been providing our clients.

And so, that’s just one of many things that we’ve changed in the organization to be able to introduce new services to our existing client base. Another is as we’re bringing on new clients we’re having far our extended conversation about services that they maybe delaying in terms of moving over to us.

So we’ll start with a specific number of categories of geographies, but the seed has already been planted that it would be our expectation that after demonstration of successful performance in our initial scope of work that we would expand into these other category. So, it becomes a very natural almost expected conversation these days.

Ryan MacDonald

Got it. And then just lastly just one quick for Chip, on the revenue recognition piece that you talked about with the accounting here, would we expect any -- you said it’s not going to materially impact revenues in any way, I guess in terms of reported revenues, but does it change perhaps the consistency of reported revenues or seasonality of based on when these revenues are shipped and delivered and then being able to recognize those revenues? I mean, does it change it from a quarterly perspective at all?

Chip Hodgkins

No, it really doesn’t, I mean the difference is it’s a small portion of our business and then it’s really the four or five days it takes for items to ship. So, there’s no change.

Ryan MacDonald

All right, got it. Thank you very much.

Eric Belcher

Thanks, Ryan.

Kevin Steinke

Good afternoon, everyone. So, Eric you mentioned earlier, I believe that the guidance for 2018, assumes a normalized amount of new business is won this year. So, should we think about that as implying kind of in line with the rate of newer business addition that we’ve seen say in the last two or three years?

Eric Belcher

Perhaps just slightly ahead of that, we’ve done $140 million and $130 million of annualized new contractual revenue over the last couple of years per year. We’re off to a very good start here, this year, with us sitting in March at $41 million. So, in that general ballpark that it would be our internal hope anyway that we would take this early lead and parley that into an even better year in 2018.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, right. And I wanted to follow that up with given the good start to the year, in terms of the $41 million so far and you also made -- there was a comment in the press release about you’re well down the path on a number of exciting sales pursuits. Is there any indication that maybe you’re working towards or maybe making some progress towards that goal that you talked about on the last call in terms of accelerating the rate of new business additions in a given year?

Eric Belcher

That has clearly been the case so far in 2018. And it would be our hope to continue that trend not just for the rest of this year but moving forward. That said, as you know Kevin, having followed us now for so long, it is difficult to predict exactly when a Fortune 500 company is going to sign a large long-term contract. And we don’t want to put ourselves in a position for the purposes of calls and reporting like this that encourages our team to accelerate any negotiations.

So, we’ll be as aggressive as we can possibly be at getting the word out to still a vast majority of corporations that don’t know who we are and a solution like ours exist. But we’ll also would be correspondingly patient when it comes time to ensuring that we’re negotiating an agreement that is something that we believe serves our clients and shareholders best over the long-term.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, that makes a lot of sense. And Rich, if I could ask you a question just in terms of you talked about advocating the decoupling of marketing execution from the ad agencies. This is something Eric has talked about as well in the past, but just kind of your perspective coming from that ad agency world, if you could just give us your perspective on how the ad agencies that are doing that marketing execution now and how InnerWorkings does it differently or better? And if you see the agencies making any move whatsoever in terms of trying to maybe change the way they do things on execution?

Rich Stoddart

Yes, so I’d say, honestly the systems and processes that exist inside agencies now to manage this are woefully inadequate and not forward looking, because the business has always been captive. And the managing of the supplier network is frankly relationship and manual in that world.

So, what I think is interesting is that as the needs for decoupling become greater and they’re just because there’s not a Fortune 500 client on the planet, who is not looking for more efficiency in what they do transparency to everything that’s going and consistency. I think, you’re going to see them looking for solutions they can go across everything, including digital, including events and promo, including creative services.

So, that’s what I think is unique about our solution is you can’t -- you’re solving for multiple pieces of it in a connected way, you’re seeing some agencies try to build out in-house production capabilities and frankly that’s fraught with issues, it’s fraught with issues frankly relative to sort of conflict of interest and I believe there’s an active DOJ investigation right now into self-dealing. So, I think we’ve got an amazing lead in this area and we intend to extend it.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, that’s very helpful. Appreciate that. Eric, in terms of the relationships with the Big 4 firm that you talked about, I know, InnerWorkings had dabbled with some of those relationships in the past, is there anything new or unique about this one relative to maybe what’s been attempted in the past?

Eric Belcher

There is. I would say that, there is more of a commitment and a formalized alliance program that’s been developed together with this partner over an extended period of time a lot of thinking that has gone into planning this out as well as who we might jointly approach once we come together. There was a tremendous amount of selection of our company that took place from their standpoint this is something that they don’t do frequently. They’ve got a limited set of strategic alliance partners that are all household names and we’re thrilled to become one of them.

And so this does feel to me as though there is just a bit more commitment than we’ve seen in the past. And this is also a substantially larger organization than some of the folks. So we’re partnered with in the past and by the way we still do work with those same management consulting firms that you’re thinking of right now from years ago, though it’s more opportunistic, it’s not just dramatic this is a program.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, that’s great. Just a couple more here, Chip you had mentioned that you had developed some plans to manage the currency issues related Czech expenses that cropped up there. So, just any more detail on that or what’s the timeframe for implementing that?

Chip Hodgkins

Sure. So, that $1 million impact on our GP, again just related to buying and getting paid in euros mainly and having our operating cost and our supplier cost and Czech crowns. We’ve rethought how our sourcing strategy to more align the purchase we’re making in euros, to align with our -- the revenues we’re receiving from our customers. So that’s one, which will take care of a lot of that. And we also continue to look at forward currency rates and where it’s cost efficient we’ll use hedging.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, great. Just lastly, any sort of I guess, material or significant expense built into the guidance in terms of investments to address that material weakness that you spoke about or is this kind of a relatively small investment that you would expect to make?

Chip Hodgkins

So, the answer is, yes. It’s not going to be huge investment, there will be some investment and our guidance contemplates that.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, go ahead, that was the last I had, but yes, if you’ve anything else that’s great. But otherwise, thanks for taking the questions.

Chip Hodgkins

Great.

Eric Belcher

Thank you, Kevin.

