Top 2 'Safer' Dividend Achievers Of 31 Are Holly By Yield And Assurant By Gains Per Broker March Targets

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" dividend Achiever stocks projected 22.38% LESS gain than from $5K invested in all ten. High price big stocks returned to lead the "safer" dividend achievers.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Dividend Achiever stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to document their financial strength. Twenty-eight Dividend Achievers were disqualified for negative annual returns.

31 of 98 Dividend Achiever (10 or more years of higher dividends) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 3/12/18.

March 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Yield (dividend / price) results from here March 12 supplemented by 1 year total returns (verified by YCharts for thirty-one stocks from nine of eleven Morningstar sectors) revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the best sources to find high quality dividend growth stocks."---suredividend.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Alleged Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Achiever Stocks To Net 14.6% to 31.6% Gains By March, 2019

Five of the ten top yield 'safer' dividend Achiever stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 12, 2019 were:

Assurant (AIZ) netted $316.40 based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith (MDP) netted $241.72 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Invesco (IVZ) netted $210.01 per estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 75% more than the market as a whole.

Hasbro (HAS) netted $198.16 based on dividends and the median price estimate from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) netted $187.94 based on a target price from thirty-five analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $186.32 based on estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) netted $182.83 based on dividends plus price estimates from twenty-five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $157.84, based on dividends plus guesses from 20 analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

Cummins (CMI) netted $154.68 based on a target price from twenty-seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (ORI) netted $146.12 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.8% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Achievers. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One "Safer" Dividend Achiever To Lose 3.98% By March, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2019 was:

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) projected a loss of $39.85 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

31 Achievers With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 98 top yield dividend Achiever stocks which these 31 "Safer" dividend stocks were sorted. Below is that list of 31 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

9 Sectors Were Represented By The 31 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Nine of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 31 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of March 12. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Energy (1); Real Estate (1); Financial Services (6); Consumer Cyclical (11); Technology (2); Consumer Defensive (5); Industrials (3); Basic Materials (1); Healthcare (1); Communication Services (0); Utilities (0).

Top ten "safer" dividend Achiever dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of March 12 represented the first seven sectors on the above list.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily redistributed by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median target price estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed No Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Ten "Safer" Dividend Achiever firms with the biggest yields March 12 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Achiever Dogs, (12) To Deliver 10.02% VS. (13) 12.91% Net Gains from All Ten by March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Achiever pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 22.38% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced "safer" dividend Achiever, Meredith (MDP) showed the best net gain of 24.17% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Achiever dogs as of March 12 were: People's United (PBCT); Old Republic International (ORI); Holly Energy Partners (HEP); Invesco (IVZ); Westwood Holdings Group (WHG), with prices ranging from $20.11 to $56.09.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Achiever dogs as of February 13 were: Meredith (MDP); W.P. Carey (WPC); Qualcomm (QCOM); Procter & Gamble (PG); Kimberly-Clark (KMB), with prices ranging from $58.00 to $113.06.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Achiever dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.finance.yahoo.com; suredividend.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: lilaccitydogtrainingclub.com

Two of these Dividend Achiever pups qualified as great catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and others among 52 DOTWII now accumulating returns on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch an underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of five stocks for the week contending for a slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM trading days to watch, comment and share. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.