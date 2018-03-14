National CineMedia: Wall Street Forgot About MoviePass

This is my second ever conviction buy rating - I think Wall Street has greatly underestimated the rapidly improving environment for the theater advertising industry.

Shares are now priced for continued financial struggles despite improving outlook for theater traffic due to MoviePass and its legacy.

This is a very capital light business which aims to pass through all earnings to shareholders.

Thesis

National CineMedia (NCMI) in their 2017 4th quarter earnings release cut their quarterly dividend from $0.22 to $0.17 per share. This sent shares tumbling as dividend cuts never seem to be fully priced in. Nonetheless I am reiterating my conviction buy rating as theater traffic has already begun to turn for the better, in large part due to MoviePass, which is primarily owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY). Long term tailwinds make the outlook very bright - and upside of over 100% in 12 months.

(Maria Menounous on First Look)

Introduction

National CineMedia owns the Noovie Pre-show that plays before the trailers in movie theaters all across the country. If you have ever been to a Regal Cinemas (RGC), Cinemark (CNK), or AMC (AMC) movie theater then odds are that you have seen the show. In addition to advertisements there are also exclusive segments about new and upcoming TV shows and movies.

National CineMedia is still very much owned by its founding members:



(2018 Investor Presentation)



Due to their relationship with their founding members listed above, they are the market leader in this space:

(2018 Investor Presentation)



From a business standpoint, one can think of National CineMedia as an advertising play for movie theater screens. The bear thesis is quite easy to understand. Despite being the top leader in this industry, it’s considered to be a declining industry with secular headwinds due to overall decline in theater traffic.

Readers seeing the stock performance of National CineMedia might interpret them to imply a major earnings miss:

(Yahoo Finance)

In reality, the results were not so bad. Revenue dropped 1.3% for the quarter and 4.8% for the year. Adjusted OIBDA (Operating income before depreciation and amortization) dropped 4.4% for the quarter and 11.1% for the full year. These are not bad results for a stock that had a dividend yielding over 13% heading into the quarter - and should be considered a strong finish to a tough year. So why did it drop?

The dividend cut

When I last wrote about National CineMedia, I stated “I believe a dividend cut may be on the horizon because it appears that they are overpaying” and cautioned readers to be prepared for massive volatility. As it turns out, they have announced a reduction of their quarterly dividend from $0.22 to $0.17 per share for “ongoing reinvestment in the Company’s network and its enhanced, integrated digital products while maintaining the Company’s history of financial flexibility. (National CineMedia 2017 Q4 release)”

The cut was plainly obvious - while they were paying a $0.88 annual dividend, I calculated that they were only generating about $0.73 per share in free cash flow. This cut to $0.68 falls nicely below my free cash flow calculation. I should note that results actually came in ahead of my own estimations, with OIBDA at $191 million versus my projected $184 million (calculation shown later). I doubt Wall Street paid much attention to my article going into the quarter.

In spite of knowing a dividend cut was coming soon, I nonetheless have been unequivocally bullish on the stock, gradually building a large position over the past few months. Why is that? How could I be using dividend cut and bullish in the same sentence?

Theater traffic to benefit from serious tailwinds due to MoviePass

MoviePass is widely known as a $9.95 per month service which allows subscribers to see unlimited movies per month. In my original thesis I took note of two things: first, this service will be very popular and second, more importantly, this will cause its subscribers to see many more movies than they normally will see without it. Increased theater traffic would equate to increased advertiser demand. When I first started covering National CineMedia, MoviePass did not even have 500k subscribers. Back then it was not so clear if this thesis would be anything more than a lottery ticket. But gradually MoviePass has been attracting subscribers, and recently hit two million in January. How has this thesis developed since?

MoviePass announced on February 9th that they were lowering the monthly price to $7.95 and changing to an annual subscription model. Along with the $19.95 processing fee, the total comes out to $115.35 for the entire year, paid upfront for an average monthly rate of $9.61 for the first year. Whether or not this is a positive sign for MoviePass’ profitability is a discussion for another article, but what’s most important for holders of National CineMedia is to note that this change in payment scheme is extremely bullish.

By requiring a larger upfront payment ($115 vs $10), MoviePass is guaranteeing that they will be able to “keep the party going” for much longer.

How many movies do subscribers see a month? According to AMC, MoviePass subscribers at their theaters have visited about 2.7 times per month (AMC 2017 Q4 conference call). If we assume that subscribers will see approximately two movies per month, revenues from these new annual subscriptions will now last approximately 6 months instead of half a month previously (focus more on the increased difference - of course we have not accounted for marketing and other operating costs). This is a huge development for a company that has been struggling with access to capital just to sustain its business.

There are new competitors to MoviePass: Sinemia

Considering that MoviePass’ underlying business is arguably easily replicable, it should come as no surprise to readers that there have emerged other competitors. No, I am not talking about Cinemark’s Movie Club which only allows one movie ticket a month. I am talking about the up and coming service called Sinemia. Like MoviePass, subscribers receive a Mastercard debit card. Unlike MoviePass, Sinemia is not as generous with the movie pricing, with tickets costing about $5 each.

For moviegoers only seeing two movies per month, they will not see a big difference in pricing with Sinemia versus MoviePass. However where Sinemia excels is the movie offerings: each ticket can be used for any format - 3D, IMAX, etc. This is something that MoviePass has not yet offered (subscribers can only view 2D movies).

Sinemia is gaining traction among moviegoers who enjoy the non-2D formats. The emergence of Sinemia has made it clear the very low barriers to entry to this industry: offer very low prices on movie tickets and you will get customers.

What does this all mean for National CineMedia?

I have no doubts that Sinemia will cause pricing pressures on MoviePass, especially because Sinemia has a slightly more sustainable model that movie theaters will be slightly more likely to be willing to cooperate with (because there is a natural floor to ticket prices). MoviePass is even now in the process of suing them for patent infringement. That said - from the perspective of a National CineMedia stockholder, we could care less about declining margins at MoviePass. What’s more important is understanding just how impactful these two companies (and any other future competitors) are on national theater traffic.

We are already seeing a changing in the trend in theater traffic. Whereas 2017 Q1 saw an uptick in attendance, the second and third quarters were very brutal with dramatic downswings, causing the stock to decline precipitously in mid-2017. But as we can see below, the decline in theater attendance has slowed dramatically:

(Chart by Author, data from National CineMedia 2017 Q4 Earnings Release)

There are many factors that go into theater attendance, the most important of which has historically been the movie slate. However, the presence of MoviePass and similar companies has lead me to believe that the past 20 year declining trend in theater attendance may finally be coming to an end. These 4th quarter attendance numbers are only up to end of December, at which point MoviePass was still below 1.5 million subscribers. They last reported having 2 million subscribers. Is this significant? According to the MPAA Theatrical Market Statistics for 2016, on average moviegoers saw 5.3 movies per year. This means that on average, each MoviePass subscriber will see about 15 more movies per year (assuming they see two movies per month). With 1.32 billion tickets sold in 2016, the current 2 million subscriber would amount to a 2% increase in overall theater traffic. If MoviePass and Sinemia could cumulatively reach 5 million subscribers this year (MoviePass has guided for 5 million by EOY 2018), this would be almost a 6% increase in theater traffic. This is a significant tailwind for a stock trading at such distressed levels.

The changing of MoviePass’ pricing model and recent secondary offerings suggest that they have emphasized staying in business longer as to gain more subscribers. The longer MoviePass and Sinemia exist and the greater following they create both lead me to hope that they will make long lasting impacts to the theater industry. I believe that as it becomes more and more clear that a movie subscription model is very powerful and resonates with the public, the major movie theater chains will soon release their own competitively priced models. Yes, the movie subscription model is like the “Netflix” of movie theaters. However MoviePass may not be that Netflix, but fortunately it doesn’t need to be to help National CineMedia.

While MoviePass, Sinemia, and the theater companies may fight for market share and ticket pricing, the only clear result is increased theater traffic, and the only clear winner is National CineMedia.

Valuation

I don’t think there’s another way to put this: National CineMedia stock is dirt cheap. I have spared the reader the trouble of calculating free cash flow as there are many specific line items to take note of. Below is a summary of the key line items followed by my calculation of free cash flow.

Instead of using Adjusted OIBDA, I use normal OIBDA because I view shareholder compensation expenses as real expenses.

Integration payments are made from their founding members when their theaters do not allow access to National CineMedia’s pre-show (oftentimes due to the theaters at the time of acquisition already having an agreement with another provider). Recall that National CineMedia has “ESAs” with the founding members which guarantees access to their theaters for the next 15-20 years. Management has guided for $23 million of integration payments in 2018.

While OIBDA does not have “I” after the “B,” interest payments are not considered operating expenses and thus need to be included as well.

National CineMedia makes payments to its founding members due to its “tax receivable agreement” which states that 90% of its income tax savings must be distributed to its founding members.

Capital expenditures are usually ~13 million annually, but this year they will be investing a bit more into their mobile platform.

For shares outstanding I include founding member shares because those shares receive dividend payments too.

The results are seen below:



(Chart by Author, data from 2017 Q4 Press Release)



I explained all of these items in more detail in my original article here.

Recently trading hands at $6.09, this trades at a FCF multiple of just over 8 with dividend coverage of 110%.

Conclusion

The dividend cut was no surprise to any of my readers - my advice is to let the weak hands fold. This is a long term play whose thesis gets stronger and stronger with each new MoviePass subscriber, and gets more and more solid with each new MoviePass competitor.

Increased theater traffic should bring the company back to consistent bottom line growth and with it, a significant multiple revaluation. My 12 month price target is $12 which is 15 times free cash flow and a 5.6% yield. Including the $0.68 dividend, this is a 108% total return.

Author’s note

