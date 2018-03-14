Join Me In Buying This 5.8%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Health Care REIT

The health care REIT has a strong balance sheet, and a conservative FFO payout ratio, both of which protect shareholders in the event of an industry downturn.

LTC Properties (LTC) benefits from long-term aging trends in the U.S. through its portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, has a conservative FFO payout ratio, and shares are reasonably valued after the latest correction in the health care REIT sector. Importantly, LTC Properties pays its dividend on a monthly distribution schedule which is an attractive feature of any income vehicle. I think there is an opportunity in the sector sell-off.

Health care REITs are not at the top of investors' shopping lists these days, which makes them particularly attractive for income investors with a contrarian bent. Higher bond yields and higher interest rates going forward have spooked REIT investors in 2018, quite a few of whom have sold into the weakness lately.

Year-to-date, LTC Properties' shares have dropped 10.4 percent.

Source: StockCharts

LTC Properties - Business Overview

LTC Properties is a health care real estate investment trust with significant capital investments in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Health care REITs with skilled nursing and assisted living facilities benefit from an aging U.S. population as the share of elderly adults in the population is set to rise dramatically over the next three to four decades. According to a 2013 report from the Congressional Budget Office, the 85+ age cohort is one of the fastest growing elderly demographics in the country. Hence, strong aging trends in U.S. society underpin the investment thesis in LTC Properties.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

At the end of the December quarter, the health care REIT's property portfolio included 202 properties reflecting a gross real estate investment of $1.6 billion. The number of properties in the portfolio is about evenly split between skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Source: LTC Properties Investor Presentation

LTC Properties' health care facilities can be found across the country. However, the REIT's properties are typically located in urban population centers with strong demand for senior-focused health care services.

Source: LTC Properties

Texas is the biggest market for the health care REIT right now. The U.S. state is home to 40 properties and accounts for 16.5 percent of LTC Properties' real estate investments. Michigan comes in second, representing 20 properties and 14 percent of gross real estate investments.

Source: LTC Properties

LTC Properties is diversified along multiple categories including geography and operators.

Operators are an important part of a health care REIT's lease business. Obviously, given the rather small amount of properties a health care REIT typically owns, the degree of diversification is not as great as in the retail REIT sector. Nonetheless, LTC Properties has a relatively large number of operators in its lease portfolio which limits cash flow risks.

The biggest operator, Prestige Healthcare, accounts for 16.8 percent of the health care REIT's annual income.

Here's an operator breakdown.

Source: LTC Properties

Aggressive Investments In Health Care Real Estate

LTC Properties has invested more than a billion dollars into its real estate portfolio since 2010. The REIT regularly adds new facilities to its existing master leases, leveraging its relationships with its operator base. I expect the strong investment trend to continue going forward.

Source: Achilles Research

Strong Balance Sheet

LTC Properties carries less than 30 percent of debt on its balance sheet which is comforting given that most income investors desire a low degree of risk when it comes to their dividend investments.

Source: LTC Properties

Major leverage ratios have remained stable for LTC Properties in the last three years.

Source: Achilles Research

FFO Vastly Exceeds Dividend

LTC Properties has a very good margin of dividend safety, and I don't see any dividend problems going forward. While past FFO performance is no guarantee of future performance, it is nonetheless a pretty good indicator.

LTC Properties has had good dividend coverage stats for a long time: The company pulled in $0.76/share in funds from operations on average in the last ten quarters which compares to an average dividend rate of $0.55/share. LTC Properties' FFO payout ratio averaged just 72 percent over the same period of time.

Here's LTC Properties' dividend coverage, updated for fourth quarter FFO.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

LTC Properties' shares can be gobbled up at an affordable price since investors don't seem to favor health care REITs right now. Based on the health care REIT's fourth quarter results, income investors today pay ~12.7x Q4-2017 run-rate FFO in order to access LTC Properties' monthly dividend.

That said, though, LTC Properties commands one of the highest price-to-book ratios in the health care REIT peer group thanks to its high-quality real estate portfolio, stable balance sheet, conservative FFO payout ratio, and monthly payment frequency.

LTC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The long-term growth trend in the health care sector is intact. People are going to continue to age and will rely on more health care services in old age. That said, though, I think there are two major risks that could affect the investment thesis here: 1. A downturn in the U.S. economy would most likely negatively affect real estate asset values, including owners of real estate assets (i.e. REITs); and 2. Operator problems could spell trouble for health care REITs if they fall behind lease payments. If one or more of LTC Properties' operators run into problems, this could negatively affect cash flow. Given that LTC Properties has a conservative FFO payout ratio, however, I think investors are reasonably protected against operator defaults.

Your Takeaway

The positives far outweigh the negatives here in my opinion, which is why I see shares of LTC Properties as a "Strong Buy" on the drop. The health care REIT profits from an aging U.S. population, a trend that isn't going to go away any time soon. LTC Properties has a stable balance sheet and leverage ratios, a diversified real estate portfolio, and a sensible FFO payout ratio that protects investors in the event of a downturn or operator problems. Shares are sensibly valued, and the dividend is sustainable. I am a buyer at these prices. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.