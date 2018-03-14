A Few Key Words At Geron's Upcoming Conference Call Could Light Up The Stock

Anticipation is building for Geron shareholders

Investors have been bidding up Geron's (GERN) stock to a new 52-week high recently as excitement grows over a potential update on the company's Phase II iMbark trial for the treatment of Myelofibrosis "MF". As each week passes without word of reaching median survival in the trial, the potential for Imetelstat as a groundbreaking treatment for patients becomes more likely. Whether or not investors get details of the interim analysis being conducted in the trial, the mere fact that the trial continues will be very telling and may spark a run beyond the long time $4 resistance level; perhaps well beyond.

Investors will be looking for an update on the iMbark trial at next Monday's quarterly conference call

Though the company has officially downplayed the possibility of revealing any meaningful level of detail following this quarter's final interim review, astute investors are keenly aware that the longer the trial continues without reaching median overall survival, the more firm the chances of Imetelstat reaching the commercialization stage.

The review this quarter will be used in support of a potential protocol amendment to allow the long-term treatment and follow-up of patients beyond the April 2018 end of study date. Geron has already indicated that median overall survival has not yet been reached as of January. This likely means that survival for patients in the iMbark trial are on a trajectory of 2.5-3 times longer than the expected survival for this patient group. Each month that goes by without median overall survival being reached increases that multiple. In an earlier article, I've outlined enrollment estimates as well as a worst, most-likely and best case scenario on survival should it be reached as of January 31st of this year.

As median survival estimates grow so do sales estimates of lead drug Imetelstat

Patients who are enrolled in the Mayo clinic pilot trial of Imetelstat in the treatment of MF have been treated now for over five years and counting. The ground breaking study showed the first ever evidence of reversal of bone marrow fibrosis and both partial and complete remissions in the disease. With iMbark possibly growing median overall survival to over two years and for some patients possibly 6 or more years, if approved, Imetelstat may actually be treating a larger patient pool than Jakafi does currently, even as a second line treatment.

The iMbark trial has enrolled about 100 patients who are refractory to or relapsed from Incyte's (INCY) Ruxolitinib. Ruxolitinib (Jakafi/Jakavi) is discontinued in more than 50% of patients with myelofibrosis within 3 years due to serious adverse events, loss of response, or disease progression. With a larger population pool than those that receive Jakafi treatment and with what may turn out to be a median survival that is potentially over two years (perhaps substantially more), within five years Imetelstat may be treating more MF patients as a second line treatment than Jakafi does as a first line treatment.

Even if projections aren't so rosy, sales estimates of just half of Jakafi's current MF revenue stream would yield somewhere in the range of $400MM per year in sales. Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), who is partnered with Geron and is leading the development of the drug in multiple indications, is more optimistic, however, listing Imetelstat as its lead pipeline Oncolology drug with blockbuster $1B plus potential. Why is JNJ so optimistic? With responses like the never before witnessed clearing of bone marrow fibrosis in some Imetelstat patients, it is likely just a matter of time before a front-line Imetelstat trial is kicked off for MF patients.

Additionally, the second ongoing Imetelstat trial, iMerge, a phase II/III trial for the treatment of patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome "MDS" has likewise shown never before seen positive results for patients; Imetelstat was granted FDA Fast Track Designation status in October 2017. What's at stake in the iMerge trial is potentially gaining a large chunk of the MDS market currently enjoyed by Celgene's (CELG) Revlimid. I've outlined some of the highlights of that trial and its potential in MDS in an earlier article.

Valuation may break $1 billion on good news

Long-term potential for Geron is certainly as great as can be found for any clinical stage biotech. Near-term, however, if investors gain confirmation that median overall survival is indeed meeting or exceeding the estimates I've outlined earlier, or if replication of the complete and partial responses are observed in the iMbark trial as have been recorded in the Mayo clinic pilot trial, Geron's market cap can start to approach or break $1Billion. This would bring Geron share price over $6 per share near term.

Should JNJ confirm continuation of the collaboration agreement with Geron this year, Geron would be in line for the potential of roughly $900MM of milestone payouts; that would be on top of the revenue sharing agreement already outlined should Imetelstat get approved. JNJ will likely have to make a decision on continuing the collaboration by some time in late 2018, though I suspect that may happen much earlier.

Conclusion

As each week goes by without news of the iMbark trial discontinuing, investors' spirits are on the rise. In just a few short months, Geron has gone from the depths of 52 week lows to a new 52 week high.

What may have been telling were two recently published and helplessly desperate articles written by a short seller; neither of which offered any concrete evidence against the long thesis in the name. Still, Geron is a speculative investment and there are often nasty surprises for investors in biotech. In a week, we may learn that Geron is planning a Phase III trial or not, either because the results of the Q1 interim review are so promising or have been less than stellar. With cash of around $100MM, the downside is substantial. However, from my perspective, I feel that the stars are aligning for Geron and that shareholders will continue to be pleased with the trajectory of the share price for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.