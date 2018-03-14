Netflix Short-Seller Citron Research Indicates Dip To $300, Opens Great Investment Window

This short attempt could mean a good opening for investors looking to get in or add to their positions at this point in time.

Although Left makes a fair point, there are other factors not being considered in his argument of no-moat-deep-pocketed-competition.

Netflix short-seller Andrew Left (Citron Research) has indicated a price drop down to $300 from this week's high of around $330; price has already declined by nearly 5%.

Netflix (NFLX) short-seller Andrew Left's Citron Research said this Monday (March 12) that the stock could take a dive down to $300, following which the stock has gone from around $330 to the current $315, or nearly 5% down at the time of this writing. Although I do agree with some of the points that Citron Research makes about Netflix's business, I believe that the market's reaction merely offers a great opportunity for investors to get in at a lower price on this highly valued stock. This is not a good time to be shorting Netflix, and I'll explain why.

In summary, this is what Citron Research tweeted on Monday morning:

"Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. With market cap up $17 billion in a week and short interest at 10-year-low, Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300."

Left quickly followed it up with an interview to CNBC just hours later where he basically said that the company has no moat like Amazon (AMZN) or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and that it was simply a matter of competitors investing in their own content. His statement:

"There are competitors with deep pockets who are going to hire the same producers and create compelling content. Because of that, they do not have a moat like an Amazon. They do not have a moat like a Google."

The first point I'd like to address is the lack of a moat. I agree with Left on this because it's very hard to build a moat with digital content unless it's proprietary and in great demand, preferably both. Unfortunately, the demand for video content is often short-lived, and must continually be revived with new seasons and episodes. Even then, all good things must eventually come to an end.

But there's something amiss here because if Netflix can spend up to $8 billion content for 2018, which is the plan it's trying to sell its investors on, then why haven't the "competitors with deep pockets who are going to hire the same producers and create compelling content" started spending as much or even more on their own original content by now?

To drive that argument, let's take Amazon as the subject of this analysis. This is what Amazon's video content budget for 2013, 2015 and 2017 looked like:

Source: Statista

For 2017, Netflix had earmarked $6 billion toward developing original content, which is more than 30% of what Amazon decided to budget for similar projects during the year.

Of course, Amazon could suddenly decide to spend more than Netflix for content beyond 2018, but why hasn't the company done it yet despite knowing how big the potential market is? Netflix's estimate-beating subscriber growth quarter after quarter should have given Amazon a clue to that by now, wouldn't you think?

One possible reason is that Prime Video being a part of the Prime ecosystem, membership can only grow in tandem with the main loyalty offering. Unless Amazon spins off the service as a standalone offering that's not going to happen. Yes, there will be consumers who sign up for Prime just to get access to Prime Video, but Amazon's goal is to take them shopping as well, not just to get busy watching videos. In a way, video is a side order for Prime members, while it is a Netflix member's main course. And that gives it an edge over the competition, if not a proper moat.

The other possible reason is that Amazon is not trying to outdo Netflix at its own game because it has other things to focus on, such as its core retail and cloud computing businesses. For Netflix, this is the only thing the entire company does - generate SVOD (streaming video on demand) content, sign up members and generate even more content as the platform expands to embrace new talent and new shows.

What that means is that Netflix can afford to - indeed, it must necessarily - pump in the bulk of its cash flows back into its growth engine, which is essentially fresh original content. Amazon can't do that, and neither can Google. They've got to spread their investments a lot thinner, and that brings me to the second reason why I think shorting Netflix is a bad idea:

Singular Focus, Market Leadership and Aggressive Spending is a Hard Combo to Crack Open

Even though Netflix may not enjoy a traditional moat like Amazon in retail and Google in search, there's precedence for the argument that a company that focuses on a single offering, already leads the market and is willing to spend aggressively to maintain its position will be able to hold that position indefinitely against bigger competitors.

That precedence is a company called Salesforce.com (CRM), which has managed to stay on top of the SaaS (Software as a Service) enterprise software market despite deep-pocketed competitors like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) nipping at its heels for the better part of two decades.

Salesforce.com was an early proponent of SaaS, but that's not the only thing giving it an edge. Its aggressive spending is a major part of its ability to stay at the top of the market. The company regularly spends nearly half of its revenues toward sales and marketing initiatives; in other words, customer acquisition and retention. And nearly every new offering that Salesforce.com introduces is focused on strengthening its position in the customer relationship management segment.

Just look at CRM's sales growth over the past several years against how much it spends to achieve that kind of growth:

Source: Salesforce.com Company Filings

As you can see it's a virtuous circle: The more money Salesforce.com makes, the more it can spend on the next customer; the more customers it has, the more money it makes.

That's not something Microsoft or Oracle can afford to do for just one of their business units.

What that did over the years is make Salesforce.com a "household name among businesses," to coin a phrase. And that's the position Netflix is in right now. Indeed, its massive base of more than 100 million members makes it a coveted brand, but it also spurs a network effect on the strength of its content. If there's a great new show on Netflix that everybody's talking about, what are their peers who don't have a subscription likely to do? Subscribe, right?

And that's why it's imperative that Netflix keep spending more and more on content. It's a growth cycle that can only be broken through market saturation across all the geographies it operates in, and that's not about to happen in the near future. In a recent article on SA called Strong Case For Netflix Subscriber Growth In The U.S. I highlighted the fact that even in a so-called saturated market like North America with all that competition Andrew Left speaks of, Netflix has found new growth momentum for subscriber additions.

And that brings me to the third reason why this week's event opens up a great opportunity for investors who are willing to overlook the occasional speed bump on Netflix's road to greater success: momentum.

Subscriber momentum, which has broken a three-year trend, as my earlier article explains, is still an upside that's very much present for NFLX. And because North America represents the most profitable market for Netflix, it will allow the company to invest more of its cash flows into generating new content. That momentum is not something that can be broken easily by the competition no matter how deep its pockets. We've already seen that with Salesforce.com in the SaaS space.

To draw a parallel, Salesforce.com doesn't have a moat either. Any company with a big budget can develop a cloud-based CRM solution and put billions behind its marketing team to drive sales, but not even big companies are likely to break the momentum that a company like Salesforce.com has built over time.

That same theory applies to Netflix as much as it does to Salesforce.com even though they're operating in completely different segments. Their platform might be the same - the cloud - but their offerings are as different as they come.

In summary, my only conclusion is that the shorting of NFLX by Andrew Left or anyone else does not mean that Netflix is suddenly and permanently going to lose market cap in the billions. It's a setback, no doubt, but it is also a ripe opening for investors looking to get in now or add to their positions. The price decline may go on for a while, so I would recommend against loading up your entire position in one go. Keep buying more and more as it drops, and once it starts going back up again just hold on to it for as long as you can. Netflix's growth story is far from coming to an abrupt end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.