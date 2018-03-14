PolyPid Updates Proposed Terms For $75 Million U.S. IPO

For long-term investors, the IPO could be worth paying close attention to.

Management has comparatively reasonable valuation expectations and the firm is preparing to enter Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate.

Quick Take

PolyPid (POLY) has filed proposed terms to raise $75 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

The company is developing surgical site infection treatment options via its PLEX technology.

The IPO valuation is reasonable, the relatively later stage of lead candidate development combined with its trial results to-date and management’s collaboration approach all add up to a promising IPO.

Company Recap

Petach Tikva, Israel-based PolyPid was founded in 2008 as a specialty pharmaceutical company to ‘address unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, which are delivered locally at customized, predetermined release rates and durations over periods ranging from days to several months.’

Management is headed by CEO Amir Weisberg, who has been with the firm since 2010. Prior to PolyPid, Weisberg managed start-up companies in the life sciences industry including leading financing rounds and assisting start-ups from incubator stage to clinical trials.

PolyPid’s pipeline currently focuses on three products which are D-PLEX 100, D-PLEX 1000, and D-PLEX 500. Product candidates are being developed for the prevention of surgical site infections [SSIs] which can often be fatal for patients.

5% or greater Investors in PolyPid include Shavit Capital, Aurum Ventures, Xenia Venture Capital, Friendly Angels Club and Shirat Hachaim Ltd.

Technology

PolyPid has developed PLEX technology, a proprietary matrix of layers and chemically-inert and biodegradable polymers and lipids. Through this technology, an API is physically entrapped in a protected reservoir which enables localized, customizable, bioavailable drug delivery.

Below is a brief overview video of the polymer-lipid-based drug delivery platform developed by PolyPid:

(Source: Gil Naor)

PLEX technology was invented by PolyPid’s founder and CTO, Dr. Noam Emanuel.

There are three product candidates being developed by PolyPid. These include D-PLEX 100, D-PLEX 1000, and D-PLEX 500. D-PLEX 100 is being developed for the prevention and treatment of surgical infections caused by bacteria. D-PLEX 1000 is designed to assist with bone healing and prevent bacterial infections in severe open fractures. D-PLEX 500 is designed to fill and reconstruct bone defects caused by peri-implantitis and is being developed in collaboration.

(Source: PolyPid F-1)

D-PLEX 100 is the company’s lead product candidate from the PLEX technology. It is a secured antibiotic drug reservoir for safe and effective local antibacterial preventive measure and eradication at the needed tissues or organs by administration during surgical procedures.

D-PLEX 100 was tested in a Phase 1B/2 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal [bone] SSIs after cardiac surgery. No sternal wound infections were observed in any of the 58 patients treated with the product during the three-month after the treatment period. Phase 3 trials are being planned for the prevention of sternal SSIs after cardiac surgery.

Phase 2 trials for the prevention of SSIs will be conducted on patients undergoing abdominal surgery during the first half of 2018 with D-PLEX 100.

The company is developing its D-PLEX 500 periodontal applications in collaboration with MIS Implants Technologies, a subsidiary of publicly held Dentsply Sirona (XRAY). D-PLEX 1000 is being considered for potential collaborative development processes.

Market

According to a 2011 market research report by 3S Consulting Group, 300,000 surgical site infections (SSIs) occur each year in the US and are the second most prevalent in this geographic area.

The main factors driving market growth for SSI treatments are the ‘adaptation of SSI prevention methods, and continued efforts to reduce SSI Standardized Incidence Ratios... likely to drive increased demand for topical antimicrobial agents, hard surface disinfectants, as well as encourage the utilization of appropriate surgical wound dressings.’

Also, according to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global infection control market size was estimated at $150.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2014-2025.

For the overall global infection control market, the main factors driving growth are the rising number of government initiatives to prevent high degree infection.

Below is a chart of forecasted market growth in the U.S. alone:

(Source: Grand View Research)

North America controlled the primary market share in 2016, although the Asia Pacific market is projected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing healthcare expenditures, the evolution of healthcare standards and infrastructure, and growing presence of outsourcing organizations.

IPO Details

POLY intends to sell 3.33 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $22.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase up to $19.5 million worth of common stock at the IPO price, which is a positive signal typical of successful life science IPOs in the current environment.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $295 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $55.0 million to $60.0 million to fund the clinical development of D-PLEX 100 , primarily for our planned Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal SSIs after cardiac surgery, as well as our planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of SSIs, to be conducted in patients undergoing abdominal surgery, and, assuming a successful outcome in our Phase 2 clinical trial, our planned Phase 3 clinical trial in the same indication, and clinical supporting activities; approximately $5.0 million to $10.0 million to fund our manufacturing facility construction, including the construction of our pilot manufacturing facility and the initiation of preparations for our larger commercial-scale cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility; and the balance to fund other research and development activities and for other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Cowen, Cantor, Raymond James and Oppenheimer & Co.

