Dick's Sporting Goods: Still Too Cheap

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) has staged quite the comeback over the past several days after the company reported mixed fourth quarter earnings. At first, DKS stock dropped 8% on a pretty weak guide. Then the stock reversed, finishing the day in the green and continuing the rally the next day. We think this rally has longevity and realistically see upside to the upper $30 range in the near future as gross margin degradation eases, the private label brand ramps, and more peer sports retailers go out of business.

DKS Price data by YCharts

On the earnings front, the quarter wasn't that great. Earnings beat, but revenues missed. Comparable sales fell 2%. That lapped a 5% increase, so comparable sales are still up 3% on two-year basis. That compares to up 4.3% in the third quarter, up 2.9% in the second quarter, and up 2.9% in the first quarter. Big picture: Comparable sales growth is doing just fine.

But the guide implies that this is going to change. Management is calling for a flat to low single-digit decline in comparable sales on a -0.3% lap. This means the two-year comp is moving from up 3-4% to down low single digits. The guide essentially implies that the era of gaining market share from bankrupt peers is over, and the era of competition with Amazon (AMZN) is front and center.

We aren't convinced of this. Athletic retail is shifting from wholesale to direct, but that's actually a benefit to top wholesale partners like Foot Locker (FL) and DKS. Wholesale is still a big and important part of retail distribution for athletic brands, so what companies like Nike (NKE) are doing is moving product from weak wholesale partners to strong wholesale partners. Naturally, strong wholesale partners win in that transition. As the biggest sports retailer left standing, DKS is the strongest wholesale partner for several athletic retail brands.

Consequently, we think DKS has strong unit growth and comparable sales growth potential over the next five years as this transition continues to play out. Our thesis here is supported by booming digital sales (up 9% in the quarter) and a strong private label business (double-digit comparable sales gains and improved margin rates in the quarter). Digital sales are roughly 19% of total sales, while private label brands comprise more than 10% of revenues, so these aren't small peanuts in the big picture.

Between sports retail bankruptcies, digital sales growth, and ramp in the private-label business, revenues should be able to grow around 3-5% for the next five years (versus 8% per year over the past five years). Even at just 3% per year, that would put revenues in five years at $9.96 billion (vs. $8.59 billion today).

Margins don't look great right now. Gross margins fell 130 basis points last quarter. But gross margin degradation is expected to ease next year thanks to a ramp in the private-label business. Moreover, pre-opening expenses are expected to fall dramatically thanks to a slower pace of store openings. Looking at the income statement, we think there are roughly 20 basis points of expansion potential over the next five years in pre-opening expenses and maybe 80 basis points of expansion potential in gross margins as they recover to 2016 levels. That would imply operating margin expansion of roughly 100 basis points over the next five years, which would put operating margins at around 6.5% in five years. That represents only slight recovery thanks to the ramp in the private label business (operating margins used to be around 9%).

DKS Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

In five years, then, we think DKS can do about $9.96 billion in sales on 6.5% operating margins, implying operating profits of about $650 million. Assuming interest expense and other income offset one another, then after taking out 26% for taxes and dividing by presumably 100 million diluted shares, that translates into roughly $4.80 per share. Versus the trailing 12-month earnings base of $3.01 per share, that would represent roughly 10% earnings growth per year over the next five years.

Historically, DKS stock has traded with a trailing PEG ratio (trailing PE multiple divided by long-term earnings growth estimates) of around 1.25. A 1.25 PEG on 10% earnings growth implies a fair trailing earnings multiple of 12.5. A 12.5x multiple on trailing earnings of $3.01 per share implies a fair value of between $37 and $38.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

DKS data by YCharts

Overall, we think DKS stock remains materially undervalued at current levels. We think this stock should head toward the upper $30s over the next several months. Concerns over Amazon killing this business are overdone. DKS is one of the last and biggest men left standing in the still red-hot sports retail sector. That positions the company for healthy gains over the long term, an outlook which is not priced into shares at the current level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS, AMZN, FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.