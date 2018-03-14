McDonald's (MCD) Management Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference (Transcript)

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference March 14, 2015 8:00 AM ET

And, obviously, start off with Q&A, but probably halfway, two thirds of the way through the presentation, we will open it up to questions, so please don't be shy. Its -- I would try to be as informal as possible, but Kevin, I would like to start by focusing on some of the top line initiatives to drive sales. And I think the key ones maybe and you can correct me if I’m wrong, but fresh beef, value, delivery and experience in the future and the big news last week with the launch of fresh beef into -- I know you guys have been testing it for a while, but into all stores over the next two months. Can you talk about, because I think you’ve been testing it like 35 -- you have in 3,500 stores now, what’s the experience been …

Kevin Ozan

Sure.

Unidentified Company Representative

… and how is the customer responded, any sort of metrics around sort of what sales driving components or whatnot?

Kevin Ozan

So, we started testing fresh beef in Dallas and Tulsa over a year-ago, had it there for a while just to work out all the operational complexities, what kind of training and different procedures do we need to do, certainly focused on food quality and safety. And once we got those work through, made the decision that we wanted to do that nationwide for the quarter pounders. And adding the quarter pounders includes also the signature crafted lineup that's really quarter pounders with an added flavor profile whether that's Pico Guacamole or sweet barbecue bacon or another flavor along those lines.

We now have it in about 3,500 restaurants as you mentioned. We will finish the roll out sometime in May. Just started advertising last week for those first wave of restaurants. So, literally it's a week less than a week of advertising at this point. So it's a little early. But what we did see in the test markets, it certainly gave us the confidence to move forward was sales of quarter pounders were up, customer satisfaction was up, and even sales of other beef products, non-quarter pounders that weren't fresh beef kind of got a halo and actually sales were up. And so that's for the business case made itself for rolling it out broader than that.

And for us the consumer proposition is it's a quicker cook time with the fresh beef versus the frozen patties and the consumer proposition is it -- it's cooked when a customer orders. And so it's kind of cooked real time comes right off the grill onto a sandwich, so it's hotter and juicier than where our quarter pounders were before, which is the whole customer proposition of it.

Unidentified Company Representative

So as you said, the sales -- was that the sales mix of beef is up or the mix when -- a little bit more towards beef in those markets, Dallas and Tulsa again, so that was over a year ago because the whole beef line up kind of lifted from the introduction of the fresh beef or the quarter pounders? And in those markets did you put advertising against or is it just sort of more recently that you’ve been adding advertising?

Kevin Ozan

Dallas and Tulsa, we did for a while we did an operational test with no advertising, and then we did convert it to an advertise sales test at the end before we made the decision to launch nationally.

Unidentified Company Representative

Was there any change when you started putting advertising dollars again?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, I mean, advertising certainly helps and so we anticipate one of the big things is customer awareness obviously. And so advertising certainly gets the awareness out there, increases customers knowing that there are something different and that certainly helps drive sales.

Unidentified Company Representative

And you’ve a large competitor, who has sort of made their message around fresh beef. How are you going to differentiate the McDonald's message of fresh beef in the market with sort of the unnamed competitors message?

Kevin Ozan

And that's what I say the customer proposition isn't really the fresh beef. The customer proposition is that it's cooked when you order. So for a customer who wants to come in and get a freshly cooked burger that’s hotter and juicier, that will be what they're getting out of it. I know there's a lot of noise in the marketplace. We're focused on our customers and what we need to do to satisfy them.

Unidentified Company Representative

Understood. And maybe if I shift over to value, can you talk about sort of where your value scores are in the marketplace today versus where they were a few years ago? And then can you help us understand the strategy of launching 1, 2, 3 and how you’re -- thinking about the importance of 1, 2, 3 within your message versus maybe lower menu prices broadly …

Kevin Ozan

Sure.

Unidentified Company Representative

… compared to a value message?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. So, as we talked about on our Investor Day a year ago, where we had lost transactions over the previous few years was primarily with the value customer. So that -- in the U.S I’m talking obviously, and so our biggest transaction loss was related to those value customers. That's when we had come off of dollar menu, didn't really have a great replacement for it. And so that's when we started seeing a loss at some of those transactions. We knew that we had established what I would call a longer-term value platform that we can use, that can drive sales for multiple years just as dollar menu did for several years in the early 2000's. So we developed 1, 2, 3 dollar menu and what we like about it is kind of the flexibility and optionality both from a company standpoint, but more importantly from a customer standpoint.

So from a customer standpoint, you can use this 1, 2, 3 dollar menu in several different ways. If you want to bundle and make your own meal, you can do that by picking a few products. If you want to go order a combo meal and add-on with a product on the 1, 2, 3 menu, you can do that. So we like that customers can use it in different ways. We also like that customers have the flexibility, it's not like you have to order the specific product to get the deal. There's multiple products within each of $1, $2, and $3.

From a company standpoint, what we like is that it's kind of an everyday reliable platform that we view as a long-term platform. So for us, no secret that we were rolling this out to the beginning of the year. I think that was pretty widely known. You've seen a pretty competitive environment. I will say since the beginning of the year a lot of deals, if you will, we don't view our $1, $2 $3 dollar menu as a 1 or 2 months deal, if you will. It's not a promotion, it's not a deal, it's a long-term value menu platform. And what we like about it is that's -- that structure, that construct of the menu is going to stay where it is for a while. And if we want to supplement that with a particular deal whether it's a daypart or product we’re able to do that. So on Monday, two days ago, we introduced 2 for $4 breakfast sandwiches. There's three breakfast sandwiches, you can mix and match and get any 2 for $4. What that allows us to do is punch up our focus on breakfast, but it doesn't disrupt or interrupt the whole $1, $2, $3 dollar menu, because it's just kind of a supplement to that.

And so we like the long-term construct of this menu. For us, the way we've talked about it is values and interesting proposition and it can take you down a road that you don't want to go down if things get out of control. So we’ve said, we don't -- we are not looking to win necessarily on value, but we know we have to be competitive and we will not lose on value. So that's kind of the way we think about this $1, $2, $3 menu.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, I think you talked about a couple of interesting things, the first being the competitive response and I think sort of everyone knew you guys were coming up with the platform at the beginning of the year …

Kevin Ozan

Yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

… and there was a pretty aggressive competitive response. How sustainable do you think that level of competitive activity is if you can comment not on any specific competitor as you go forward throughout the …?

Kevin Ozan

And that’s we like the construct of this because it isn't a short-term promotion that can last a month or two, that isn't going to be sustainable. To us, this is a sustainable platform, not a short-term proposition. I don't know whether everyone's going to be able to sustain some of the deals that are out there. I wouldn't try and guess that. But the way we're focused is on this long-term sustainable platform. And similar to how dollar menu got introduced 15 years ago, we know it takes several months for a new platform to kind of get embedded in customers mind. So to us the focus is on raising customer awareness. So right now there's good customer awareness of the whole menu that's meeting our expectations from an awareness standpoint. There are some specific products within the menu that I think could have higher awareness. So what you may see is a re-shifting of media weight among products within that menu, but all within still the construct of the menu because that's more of a natural evolution than all of a sudden making a major shift.

Unidentified Company Representative

And I think you mentioned when you originally launched the dollar menu, you experience of taking a little bit of time. Can you talk about anything else from when you originally launched the dollar menu that you think is attributable or would help us get the context in terms of how the $1, $2, $3 should respond?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, I guess, just taking a step back and looking back 15 years ago when we did that, we actually had -- I mean, that’s now factual, but we have negative guest counts with -- for a period of up to six months with that. I’m not saying that's we’re expecting with this new one, but we do know it takes a few months as I said to kind of embedding customers minds when you have a new platform, because it's not a quick deal that customers just go in and go for that deal. You’re now changing their daily mindset of when they go in, they know they’re going to have the set menu that’s always going to be there. And that's why our focus is on customer awareness right now versus a quick deal or anything like that.

Unidentified Company Representative

And how are you -- so how are you measuring that and when do you think it normally -- when you did the dollar menu, when did you sort of get a ramp in customer awareness?

Kevin Ozan

I mean, we measure it in looking at doing surveys of customers, measuring customer awareness of both the overall menu and then specific products within the menu. And then the dollar menu did start shifting right after about six months actually, and then was a long-lasting platform. I mean, it was there for close to 10 years now. Again, the challenge with that was, it was at a $1 and so the challenge was as we wanted to take pricing and other items, you were creating this big gap because you had a group of products of a $1, and then you can only take pricing and all the other products and it just created this bigger gap. The plus of this $1, $2, $3 menu is there's kind of this natural price ladder than of all the products so that you have a more natural grouping of products. And if we wanted long-term, we could stay within the construct of the menu and even take a product in or out than of that same construct of the menu. There's no plans to do that right now, but longer-term it allows you to have this platform for a longer period of time, because you could pulse items in or out of the menu.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it. And I think one of the other things you touched on was sort of the more recent promotion on the breakfast side, the $2 for 4.

Kevin Ozan

Yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

Can you talk about how just dayparts have done over the last few years for McDonald's? And maybe touch on breakfast specifically and how competitive dynamics and what’s happening there?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, I mean, dayparts get weird because as we went all-day breakfast, there's this debate of will someone has a breakfast sandwich at lunch, is that breakfast or is that lunch or, we look at it by product, we look at it by time of day or daypart. I would say overall all the dayparts are up, breakfast is probably the one that's been a little bit softer, and so there's more of an opportunity for us that breakfast right now -- breakfast is still our stronghold. It's about 25% to 30% of our sales are most profitable daypart. And so that's stronghold where we're pretty keen on making sure that we defend that stronghold.

Unidentified Company Representative

Is it that the competitive, is it because competitors are focused there, I mean, what’s the rationale or may be unit growth is faster for some these coffee players, just …?

Kevin Ozan

A little bit of each, but I'd say it's just as much we need to make sure we’re not getting too lazy on breakfast and just taking it for granted. And so we need to make sure we’ve got the right focus on breakfast. What can happen is when it is your stronghold, when there's either a new product or new platform, you can go and focus on those things and kind of forget about breakfast, we need to keep reminding customers every now and then about our breakfast, because we think there's a competitive advantage, the fact that we crack eggs, it isn't a microwave sandwich, that's a differentiator versus a chunk of the competition. And so we just need to keep reminding people of our breakfast sandwiches.

Unidentified Company Representative

Is it product news or is it sort of platforms like $2 for 4?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, right now there isn't any big new products of breakfast. It's more just reminding people of the daypart and the products we do have.

Unidentified Company Representative

And I love to shift maybe over to delivery and your partnership with UberEATS.

Kevin Ozan

Yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

And how you think about your relationship with order aggregators going forward? And then also just if you could touch on the economics of delivery and the economics both to you and to your partners?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. Okay, so let me …

Unidentified Company Representative

A lot there, I know.

Kevin Ozan

… there is a lots, so if I forget something you'll prompt me again. We got in with UberEATS about a year ago now actually in order to deploy quickly. It's -- delivery is an enormous opportunity globally. We had always dabbled it in mostly in Asia and Middle East. We’ve about 3,500 restaurants in Asia and the Middle East that we’ve been on delivery for 10 plus years, but really hadn't done anything outside of that area with delivery. And it quickly -- as Steve and I traveled to markets, quick -- each market kind of talked about that they were looking at this thing called delivery, because it seem to be heading in a place where it was going to be growing. And at one point we basically said, all right, enough of this thinking about and looking at we need to just get going.

And what hooking up with UberEATS allowed us to do is move quickly. So clearly in the U.S they had the broadest geography that allowed us to get in quickly and roll it out to restaurants. We're not with UberEATS in every country. It depends whether they have the right structure and breadth within a country. So there are several countries where we don't use them, but we do use them in a lot of our countries, and what they allowed us to do was deploy pretty quickly.

So now we're in 5,000 restaurants -- little over 5,000 restaurants in the U.S., little over 7,000 globally in addition to those 3,500. So over 10,000 restaurants globally. And there's a wide variation both among countries as far as how many delivers a day and even within a country among, I'll say, markets within a country. And it's driven by more densely populated urban areas are generally better areas for us either where people may not have cars or don't want to use cars a lot because it’s so densely populated, we generally do better in those areas. Younger demographic areas whether that's college, towns, or similar areas is generally better.

From an economic standpoint, right now it -- it's relatively consistent market-to-market not exactly, but it's in the neighborhood of 65% to 70% incremental business, which is extremely high for us when you compare it to a new product or anything like that. That 70% incrementality is really big, which make the economics very favorable both for us and the franchisees. The franchisees pay a commission fee to UberEATS. The people getting the delivery will pay the menu prices plus a delivery fee that goes to the driver basically.

And so on a margin percentage basis, the franchisees get a lower margin percentage on this sale than they do if someone came to the front counter because the added cost is this commission. But in terms of additional dollars, the fact that 70% incremental is giving them clearly more dollars and our breakeven, if you will, incrementality is substantially below 50%. So there's a lot of room, let's say before we get anywhere close to breakeven from an incrementality standpoint …

Unidentified Company Representative

Is there a breakeven incrementality to your partner? I mean, because I will think that delivering $5 or $7 food would not be profitable, but maybe $15, just -- I just don’t know where that level is?

Kevin Ozan

So, again, one of the advantages of Uber is they use a lot of their same drivers that they're using for Uber driving, if you will. For them volume matters, right? So they want to get as many deliveries as possible. What's advantageous to them about McDonald's is the fact that we're quick, so they can get a delivery from -- basically from order time to delivery for customers around the world is generally under 30 minutes. That's advantageous for someone like Uber, because they can get more transactions in than a lot of the other restaurants that they may be using also. So while the average check may not be as big as somewhat our other restaurants, they make up for that in volume. Our average check on these delivery orders is generally 1.5x to 2x higher than it would -- than our average check in-store. So it is a higher average check to begin with and then because of the volume that ends up being pretty favorable for Uber also.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And then I think I've seen and maybe it's a local market, but I’ve seen some push on $15 to $20 for bundles from UberEATS on McDonald's products. Is that where we’re going where you guys come out in new market, 40 McNuggets, 3 fries and a 2 liter of Coke. That seems like where we would go, but I don't when you guys will commit to that on sort of a national?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, it's a good -- I don’t know that we would say we’re totally shifting to that. I think that's an opportunity. We are different than a lot of the restaurants, we don’t have a minimum order. So people can, if they want to just order one meal, if you will. Clearly, it's a better opportunity for both us and for Uber, if we can raise that average check or raise the volume. So I don't think you'll see a shifting away from kind of where we are today, but I think to complement that ultimately larger orders maybe even catering at some point is another certainly potential growth opportunity.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it. I may check in with the audience, if anyone has any questions, please don't hesitate to raise your hand and ask. I have plenty, but -- okay.

Kevin Ozan

Keep going.

Unidentified Company Representative

Maybe Experience of the Future, the other sort of a leg of the sales drivers and I don’t know if I missed any, but what is being your experience so far with those stores, and I think you targeted initially 5% to 6% lifts, or you are seeing 5% to 6% lifts. Has that continue to be your experience?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, so Experience of the Future is really about changing the customer experience in the restaurant from a how customers order, how they pay and how they’re served. We’re a little bit farther ahead in markets outside the U.S., so places like Australia or complete place like Canada or complete U.K is just about complete and several other European markets are nearing completion. And part of that is putting in self order kiosk, so the customers can order via the kiosk if they want to do that versus go to the front counter. Part of it is table service, so that people can just order at the kiosk and go sit down and get the meal delivered to them. And then part of it is from our standpoint is what I call guest experience leaders kind of the hospitality that goes along with that. So people that we moved labor then from behind the counter to in front of the counter to help people with using the self order kiosk deliver the food, see if there's anything else you want. In markets outside the U.S. so far, we’ve generally seen sales lifts of mid single digits as you mentioned …

Unidentified Company Representative

That’s outside the U.S.

Kevin Ozan

… outside the U.S. So in the U.S., so that’s where we've been in the last couple of years, I will say as we’ve been rolling this out outside the U.S. In the U.S now we began rolling it out last year. We're now in about 3,500 restaurants in the U.S that have self order kiosks and all the things I was just talking about. Its early days, but we're still seeing those same mid single-digit lifts, if you will. Now in the U.S there's two different ways that restaurants can convert to this. Some restaurants weren't modern, it didn't have contemporary dining rooms etcetera, and so they need to have a bigger investment to convert the whole dining room modernized those as well as put these Experience of the Future elements in. Those are the ones that see this mid single-digit lifts, if you will.

Unidentified Company Representative

Once we're doing all …

Kevin Ozan

If they’re doing everything. If a restaurant was recently modernized, so you’ve got a modern dining room that looks contemporary, the look of the restaurant is good, it's -- just it needs these new Experience of the Future elements, that's a much lower investment and we don't get the full mid-single. That's more like a 1% sales lift on those.

Unidentified Company Representative

700,000 is the total, but if you’re just sort of doing some of these new initiatives, it's a lower number?

Kevin Ozan

So -- yes, so if you're doing the full, everything is about 750 or so. If you're doing just those Experience of the Future elements, it's close to around 160,000.

Unidentified Company Representative

Understood, okay.

Kevin Ozan

And the -- but then a lower sales lift also from those.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it. Any pushback from franchisees in terms of the total investment cost?

Kevin Ozan

You know I'd say franchisees and rightly so are investing a lot of money right now. And so they want to make sure that they're getting a return on their investments. That's actually pretty healthy for us, because it's kind of a built-in, you better have a business case if you’re going to invest the money, because they're not going to do that unless they believe they’re going to get a return on it. So I think -- they’re bought in, they have all agreed to the plan. Now it's time to actually write checks, I think they get a little anxious, which again I understand. There's also a lot being thrown at the restaurants right now between Experience of the Future and the investments, delivery that we've done, we put in mobile order and pay, we’re now going to fresh beef. I think, again, rightly so the operators just want to make sure that we're doing things in the right sequence, the right way that it can be successful in the restaurants. So we’ve gone out of our way to set up, I will call it a PMO organization kind of a project management organization, both at a national level and within each region that helps kind of prioritize and sequence all the things coming in to hit restaurants, so the restaurant can absorb everything being thrown at them right now.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it.

Kevin Ozan

So there's angst I say in the operators on that -- in that regard, but we've taken steps to make sure that we can do it the right way.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it. And maybe -- I know your CapEx is running higher because you’re contributing to some of this and I think that will fall over the next couple years. What do you think is -- if I think about a regular, ongoing, keeping a certain portion of the stores reimaged, what an ongoing maintenance CapEx level would be for the business, in terms of how you think of it?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. So the next couple of years we’ve -- so in 2018 we’re around $2.4 billion, about $1.5 billion of that relates to this U.S Experience of the Future. So there's a couple years of higher CapEx in order to get all these U.S restaurants up on Experience of the Future. That'll probably spill a little bit into '20, but not a full-year in 2020. Once that's completed, we're then into kind of this new norm that you’re talking about, and we've been saying we expect it to be our capital budget to be around $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, because at that point all of our restaurants are modernized, they’ve got the current technology in there, we will continue needing to reinvest in restaurants and something new will come up that we will have to do. But there isn't this kind of big push at one time to do something big and we then can space out and get into a normal rhythm of reinvesting in the restaurants on a normal 7 to 10 year cycle.

Unidentified Company Representative

So the 1, 2 would include sort of reimaging the stores every 10 years or something?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. Now again, that's what we know today, if something new comes up that requires something, there's nothing I'm aware of that would require big reinvestment, but that would take into account now a normal reinvestment cycle once we get past this.

Unidentified Company Representative

Perfect. I’m going to check again if there's any questions from the audience. Right here. Here you go.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

How do you think that delivery is going to play out over the next two or three years just as potentially the incrementality is less than it is, as the early adopters kind of flood the restaurants? And as the UberEATS of the world want more "market take rates" than what they might be getting now? How are the franchisees going to react and how do you think it plays out? Thanks.

Kevin Ozan

Yes, it's an interesting question. How is it going to play out? If I knew some of this future quite -- here is what I think is going to happen. I believe that there will be some shakeout in the industry, because I don't think all the players that are currently in the industry -- well, I will say it this way, I believe that several of the players that are in the industry today are not making money. I don't know how long that can go on. So my guess is there will be some consolidation and tightening in that industry. It's a good question on the incrementality, because at some point I don't know exactly when, but at some point the concept of incrementality becomes a lot harder to measure. It's kind of like credit card fees, it just becomes a cost of doing business, so while I can tell you today that its 70% incremental. My guess is, in a couple of years I’m not going to be able to tell you what's incremental, because it's just part of the normal ongoing business. And in my view, you either have to be in the game -- you probably have to be in the game just to satisfy customer needs and wants at that point, because customers are going to expect that they’re going to be able to order food and get it several different ways including getting it delivered to their front door. So I think the market will play out where there will be less aggregators, delivery partners, whatever you want to call them. And I think -- but I think players are going to have to be in the game in order to make it, because I don't believe customer expectations are going to go down as we continue. And so convenience and customer experience are going to continue to be more and more expected as customers get what they want from an Amazon and from an Uber and all these other people. The idea of customer experience has changed and I think delivery is part of that and you’ve got just to be in the game now.

Unidentified Analyst

I got a question here. To the extent that it's incremental, the UberEATS, where do you think it's sourcing the consumption from? Is it coming from other restaurants, is it coming from grocery stores, just trying to get a sense of whether it's expanding the actual sort of pool?

Kevin Ozan

I think it is expanding the pool a little bit and its coming a little bit from each of those places you -- that you mention. What we know is the way the UberEATS app works, I don’t know if any of you’ve been on it, but it's by time, and so the faster you can the faster you can get something delivered, you kind of rise to the top of the app. And when you go into the app, the people that can get you the food, the fastest are the first ones you see, which is beneficial to someone like McDonald's because we can generally get the food out faster than others.

But what's important is the people generally going into UberEATS app are people that they know they want to get something delivered. They’re not McDonald's customers that are thinking how do I want to get McDonald's, do I go -- did I go to the store, do I get it delivered. They are customer generally that knows they want to get something delivered and then McDonald's is an option for them now which is why either new customers, it's incremental because these aren't people that were going to McDonald's and just decided different way to get that McDonald's now. It's definitely a younger demographic, certainly than our general customer base within the restaurant. It's a younger demographic.

If 60% of the orders are in the evening -- evening and late nights, which is really helpful for us from a capacity standpoint, because we’ve got capacity certainly at dinner and overnight hours. Overnight, as you get closer to college campuses, it's a pretty attractive space to be in. I won't surmise why that is or what they're doing prior to ordering McDonald's, but it become -- so we know it's a younger demographic, we know it's the time of day that's attractive to us. So generally all of the demographics are pretty favorable to us, which is why we really like. And it's very -- there's essentially no investment by us or the franchisees. You don’t have to invest in anything new to do this.

One of the pluses is right now -- again we wanted to get in the game quickly, so you go through the UberEATS app, right now it hasn’t been integrated into our POS system. So the UberEATS effectively communicates via an iPad to the restaurant and the restaurant has to rekey it in at the restaurant which is completely inefficient, obviously. By the end of this month in the U.S it'll be integrated into our POS system, so that we won't now have that manual intervention to have the orders. The next piece that will happen later this year probably is to integrate that into our app. So now someone will be able to go in through our app and also order the delivery. Right now you have to go into UberEATS app.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to see if you could -- I know it's early, but if you could share any early learnings from the $1, $2, $3 value menu. Sort of how is it going versus what you initially expected? You mentioned to take several months to be embedded in customers minds. I would assume when you launched it, that was sort of the view. Anything you could share, any color on $1, $2, $3 value?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. So, again, in the near-term we are looking at customer awareness and I think overall customer awareness is hitting our expectations. It's right around where we expect it to be, which is overall awareness of that menu. Within the menu there are specific products that may not be as high awareness as what we would want. And what we're able to do then is kind of reallocate media weight, advertising, if you will, to focus on different products as you see commercials. But the overall awareness is completely within our expectations right now. I'd say we're very happy with the launch of it. I’m very happy with the construct of it. We will not make any changes to it for at least six months. So you shouldn't expect to see any products come in or out of it for at least the first six months. And again the plus of it allows us, if you want to supplement it with a specific deal like we’re doing at the breakfast. But the actual, the $1, $2, $3, menu as we call it, I think we're pretty pleased with that.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then, yes, just following up on that, right, so the breakfast deal that you talked about, the $2 for 4, is this something that was planned -- I guess, well before or with the launch of $1, $2, $3 and should we expect to see more of these types of promotions going forward?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, so that's a good question. I'd say we have one of the pluses I'd say of the changes that we made in the company is our ability to be more nimble and move quicker than we have before. So we now can move faster either on -- whether it's a product or a daypart, if we want to get something in and do it near-term, it used to be we have an advertising collab vote coming up in six months. We can get voted on there and then maybe six months later we can get it in. We've now changed the way we do business, and so we're able to make decisions quicker and move a lot quicker. So when we first set our plans, which is really the fall of last year, there's built in some flexibility that doesn't know exactly what we may exactly when or what a particular offering or deal will be, but we likely think we will have a couple during the year. And so I don't think we knew exactly what this deal would be come fall, when we did our planning. But we knew sometime during the year we would likely have a deal. I think as the year went on, we decided breakfast was the right decision for us to make to focus on and that's when we made the decision to do this and then get it through the voting. And so -- but it happened relatively quickly, which again from my viewpoint is a positive. There's a company we're able to move a lot quicker than we have before.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And last question for me, just -- can you just talked about the importance for your customer of tax refunds? How sensitive are they to that, anything we should be thinking about year-over-year just sort of that cadence?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, I'd say so far we haven't seen a dramatic change in customer behavior. Obviously, it helps us for customers to have more money is in their -- more money in their pockets. So I do think over the long run that’s a favorable thing for customers to just have more money in their pockets, because what we have seen historically is paydays, we will see spikes in our sales, I'll say right after paydays whether that's 15th and 30th of the month or generally near the end of the month. And so our - a lot of our customers are a little bit more price sensitive and certainly some more money in their pockets doesn't hurt us.

Unidentified Analyst

I should probably have asked this question earlier when we were talking about fresh beef, but in the test markets any quantification of the lift in terms of what you saw either when you first put fresh beef on the menu in Tulsa and in Texas? And then when you put media on it, any quantification sort of how that may have stepped up from there?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, I won't quantify it, but like I said, we saw lifts of the whole burger line. It steps up when you advertise, again, because it raises customer awareness of the whole platform. And so I think we will start advertising now in the markets that have it, so that's just beginning, and like I said, last week as we rollout to more markets, as we get it all through May, you will see more advertising around it nationally.

Unidentified Analyst

Will you wait until sort of it's in all markets to maybe address that nationally?

Kevin Ozan

At a international level, yes. Local -- locally they will advertise right now throughout the individual regions that have that, but we won't -- you won't see anything national until we get it out broadly.

Unidentified Company Representative

Question back here.

Unidentified Analyst

Any learnings on your mobile app, like just any update there, particularly, the order function?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, yes. So by the end of 2017, we put mobile order and pay in about 20,000 restaurants around the world that includes all 14,000 restaurants in the U.S. Certainly, for 2017 relatively low usage it had just gotten in. The way I think about, I guess, I'll say both digital and even delivery to a certain extent is 2017 was really about deployment. Getting it out there, right, getting us in the game of delivery, getting 5,000 restaurants in the U.S up and running, same with mobile order and pay. It was getting the app out there, so that now 14,000 restaurants have the ability to order and pay. 2018 is really about now how do we kind of execute and maximize the execution of those initiatives versus just deploying it. And so 2017 was about getting delivery out there, getting digital out there.

Now in 2018 it's about how do we raise it -- and both the biggest opportunity is raising consumer awareness. So how do we make sure consumers are aware of the ability to order and pay through mobile. What's in it for them, whether that's offers or convenience. Right now the order and pay is, you've got three choices when you go through the app. You can set it up and do your order, so that as soon as you pass the geo-fence in the restaurants, all of our restaurants in the U.S now have geo-fences where as soon as the order -- as soon as your car passes in there, the order is triggered in -- into the kitchen and starts making.

You can then decide, do you want to go in through the drive-thru line and pick it up through the drive-thru line? Do you want to park and run inside and get it or do you want to go curbside and pick it up? So there'll be several parking stalls that you can just park in and then the food will be brought to you. So it puts the customers a lot more in control now. We always say the way you order, the way you pay, and the way you get serve now, is on the customers terms versus our terms. Historically, we made you do things a certain way. Now you choose whichever you’re most comfortable and convenient with.

Unidentified Company Representative

And we’ve time for one last question. Over here.

Unidentified Analyst

I had two questions related to fresh. One, what are the added cost to the operator in terms of doing this? And then, secondly, what's the potential that there's some initial negative ramifications that consumer says, hey, actually thought maybe you didn't have frozen before and what's going on here? Is there any chance of that?

Kevin Ozan

So let me hit the first one first. From a cost standpoint, its relatively minimal cost. I think it's like an additional refrigerator you need in the kitchen, because you need more refrigerator space now, but not a significant cost at all from the op [ph], and the cost of the actual beef is not significantly different at all than what our current cost is. So, you shouldn’t expect a significant price difference or maybe a little bit, but we don't have to go raise double the price to recover the cost, the cost of the actual beef commodity isn't much different at all. So from a cost standpoint, that's not a barrier from us. We haven't heard anything from franchisees been concerned about any of the cost side. From the consumer perceptions side, we didn't see that. So, I’ve this -- I’ve the same question to be honest with you, right, because you have to be careful about going overboard with two aspects. One, the fact that now you’re telling everyone it wasn't fresh before, and two, the fact that all of our burgers right now -- we’ve got fresh and frozen burgers that we’re going to be selling, you can't go overboard talking about how great fresh is at the expense of the frozen, which is why what we saw in Dallas and Tulsa gave us comfort that what we saw was people understand that you’re going to have -- do things differently on the quarter pounders, it's a thicker patty, there's a difference from those coming right off the grill and cooked when ordered then, the thinner, tender ones. And people can accept that you're doing -- that you have a little bit difference between the two ways and appreciate that. And again, it lifted both areas, and so I think we got overall those concerns from the test markets in Dallas and Tulsa.

Unidentified Company Representative

Kevin, thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Kevin Ozan

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

Appreciate the time.

Kevin Ozan

Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

