Comcast Sum Of The Parts Indicates Material Undervaluation - Part II

In Part I of my three planned articles on Comcast (CMCSA), I valued the company on a free cash flow yield basis compared to the overall market. In this Part II, I will evaluate the company of a sum-of-the-parts basis. Before I get to that, one important note. Between writing Part I and Part II, an important event transpired. Comcast bid for Sky, plc (OTCQX:SKYAY) in an all-cash deal which values Sky at an enterprise value of $41 billion. A bidding war with Fox is likely to ensue.

Obviously, whether Comcast ends up with the asset or not and at what prices makes a big difference to its valuation. I debated holding off on writing Part II until the outcome was known. However, the final outcome is likely to take some time. So, for the purposes of this article, I will proceed to value the company as it currently stands (i.e. without Sky). After that is done, I will address the potential outcomes of the Sky acquisition.

Several tables follow below. The source of all of the figures is SEC filings, limited author calculations. The multiples are sourced from current peer trading levels and historical/announced M&A.

2017 Revenues, EBITDA, and EBITDA margins of the five business lines are reproduced below:

When applying the correct multiples, three things must be kept in mind. First, as noted in the Part I article, much of the benefit of the enactment of Tax Cut & Jobs Act (TCJA) has been “below the EBITDA line,” i.e. in excess deductions related to Capital Expenditures and cash taxes payable. Thus, EBITDA multiples ‘of yore’ are likely to prove to be on the conservative side (by a large margin).

Further, some companies in the media space (e.g. Cable One) trade on an implicit ‘takeout’ multiple as that is expected to be the end game due to current trend towards consolidation in the media space. However, Comcast is too large to be bought out. Third, many analyses include a large number of peers. I think it’s important to include the relevant peers rather than every imaginable related company. Quality over quantity.

Selecting The Multiple For Cable Communications:

Given the criteria above, I believe the best comparables for Comcast among publicly traded companies are Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and a distant second is Altice (NYSE:ATUS), given Altice’s much more competitive footprint and heavy debt load. The best M&A comparable includes the acquisition of Time Warner Cable (TWC) and Brighthouse by Charter in 2016 and the acquisition of Cablevision by Altice. I do not consider WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW), CableOne (NYSE:CABO), etc. to be comparable companies.

The competitive footprint, video strategy and costs, and scale are much different than Comcast. It should also be noted that Comcast has the best execution among its peers, being first to market with an advanced video product, first to market with Xfinity Mobile, first to upgrade its network infrastructure, first to launch XFi-type product, etc. Considering the present trading values of CHTR, historical M&A valuations noted above, a judgmental one-turn-multiple bump for the TCJA, I believe a 10x EV/EBITDA is a fair multiple for Cable Communications.

Selecting The Multiple For Cable Networks:

Adhering to our criteria of quality over quantity of comparables, it’s necessary to make an important distinction for Cable Networks. Networks that own their own content are much more attractive than those that buy rights to the content. Examples of the former include Scripps (NYSE:SNI), Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). On the other hand, networks like MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), etc. primarily “rent” their content, whether sports rights or scripted programming.

Time Warner Entertainment (NYSE:TWX), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), etc. are somewhere in the middle, which is where Comcast is. For e.g., much of the content of USA, Bravo, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, etc. is original programming, though the regional sports networks are totally dependent on sports rights. Thus, the most recent M&A transactions of T-TWX and DIS-FOXA provide good comparables. In my view, DISCA-SNI is a decent comparable, but not great.

With the DIS-FOX acquisition, a few things need to be kept in mind. The stated multiple was 11.8x EV/EBITDA (with the EV being calculated after subtracting FOXA’s 39% Sky stake). However, FOXA also owned 30% of Hulu. Disney owns another 30%. Obtaining a controlling stake in Hulu was a major strategic consideration for Disney. Hulu loses money and is not consolidated by FOXA (though it will likely be consolidated by Disney).

Thus, the inclusion of Hulu inflates the stated multiple. Similarly also included in the equity investment in Tata-Sky. Further, FOXA include Film assets, which are not comparable to Cable Networks segment. In particular, the franchise assets (X-Men, Avatar, etc.) are quite important to Disney given its strategy. These also have a tendency to overstate the multiple.

Whereas the multiple for DIS-FOXA is more recent, the multiple for Time Warner maybe more comparable to the Cable Network segment (though Warner Brothers – if it were a separately traded asset – should really be compared to Filmed Entertainment). However, TWX does have channels with much higher viewership and much better content than NBCU Cable Networks. T-TWX deal was done at 12x EV/EBITDA. Similarly, DISCA-SNI was also done at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x. Prior to that, Lionsgate-Starz transaction was done at 11.1x.

Taking it all together, applying a bit of a discount given that NBCU’s cable networks are not as high quality as TWX and that the entire FOXA transaction is not a strict comparable, and there is not likely to be an acquisition premium for Comcast, I believe a multiple of 11x is appropriate.

Selecting The Multiple For Filmed Entertainment:

The two transactions noted above, FOXA and TWX, both included film studios. NBCU owns Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, etc. They make franchise as well as non-franchise movies. 2017 was a light year with only 22 releases v/s 33 in 2016. As a result, I’ve taken the average of the two years’ EBITDA. Also, the film business is driven by big hits and misses to a degree. So the seeming accuracy of the calculated EBITDAs should be taken with a grain of salt. It’s not like Cable Communications. Leveraging the same transactions and rationale as Cable Networks, I believe a multiple of 10.5x is appropriate here.

Selecting The Multiple For Broadcast Networks:

The two closest comparables here are New Fox and CBS. Whereas CBS also includes some cable networks, New Fox is perhaps a slightly better comparable. New Fox trades at an implied price (pending the close of the Disney transaction) of 9.5x and CBS trades at 10x. New Fox includes a merger arb discount given the pending transaction. Thus, a multiple of 10x seems appropriate. Some might argue that CBS delivers more audience.

However, audience measurement is an art, not a science. On many prime-time slots and in many specific demographics, NBC performs as well as CBS. Further, Broadcast Networks includes Telemundo, which has a better growth trajectory than the Big 4. Please note that given the alternating political years, Olympics every four years, etc. I have taken a two-year average EBITDA for 2016-2017.

Selecting The Multiple For Theme Parks:

This is arguably one of NBCU’s best assets but also one with the least direct comparables. The theme parks do not rank higher in quality than Disney’s parks. However, they rank higher than Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) and Cedar Fun (NYSE:FUN), the two publicly traded parks. SIX trades at a multiple of 14x and FUN trades at 11x. Given the quality and margins of NBCU’s theme park business higher than SIX, better growth prospects, and international opportunities, I believe a multiple of at least 14x is appropriate.

Corporate Costs:

I’ve attached a multiple of 8x to corporate and other costs, headquarters, mobility efforts, etc. This line does include some ‘one-time’ items such as TCJA-related employee bonuses, spectrum purchases and sales, etc. The launch of wireless also is pressuring costs here. Rather than attempt to figure out what the ultimate payoff of wireless, etc., would be, I’m simply taking the number as reported. If wireless becomes profitable (or if it doesn’t and is shut down), this line item should turn more favorable.

Investments:

Excluded from adjusted EBITDA above are losses on equity investees. Most importantly this includes Hulu, perhaps the most valuable of Comcast’s investments. Below, I’ve listed all of Comcast’s major investments. The only significant change I’ve made is to fair value Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares to their current price and to fair value CMCSA’s 30% stake in Hulu, which is on their books for $249 million but is almost certainly worth a lot more.

I do not have any special insight into Hulu’s valuation except to note that it’s the second largest DTC platform behind Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), has been rapidly signing up customers, and was a key strategic factor in Disney’s acquisition of FOXA’s assets.

In fact, of the three DTC platforms that Disney will launch (Sports, Kids, and Family), one will likely be executed via Hulu (Family). I’ve simply used a $25 billion valuation estimate made in analyst reports back in 2016, though value of Hulu has most likely climbed since then.

So putting it all together, I estimate the per share value of Comcast at approximately $51, compared to a trading value of $36 today.

A word on Sky, Plc:

Those who follow Comcast will very well know that the company recently became a third wheel in the Disney-Fox deal by attempting to acquire Sky Plc, for which FOXA has already made an offer. When the offer was announced, CMCSA stock immediately took a hit falling from $40 to $36 with quick comparisons being made to the abysmal state of the US DBS market. With 4.7 billion shares outstanding, that is a loss of $18.8 billion in equity value.

The EV of the acquisition is $41 billion to be entirely debt funded. So the market is essentially saying that at the price Comcast has agreed to pay (or might pay after a bidding war), the company is getting only 54 cents on the dollar when acquiring Sky plc. I have been to the UK several times but have never lived there, let alone subscribed to UK pay TV. So my knowledge of Sky is only from research (v/s experience with their service). However, I think there are several factors to consider:

Comcast has a good historical acquisition track record. Almost all of their acquisitions were disliked by the market at first but turned out to be stellar (AT&T Broadband, NBCU, etc.) The CEO owns about $1.8 billion of stock and manages the company for the shareholders. I do not believe he will get dragged into a bidding war simply for the sake of growing in size. The company has not shown any tendency to do that in the past. After reading about the UK pay TV market and talking to friends who live there, it seems the US market has been too quick to draw comparisons between Sky and Dish/DTV. Sky owns a substantial amount of original content, owns the top DTC service in Europe, prices its service reasonably, and is growing. Even if I was to be wrong about #1 and #2 above, the reduction in CMCSA’s stock price already reflects the pessimistic view of the market on the deal. As a result, one is not paying much for what this asset could become. Comcast management has pointed to a number of compelling synergies. Given the fall in the Comcast stock price, all of this now becomes upside as the pessimistic view is already priced in. Comcast wanted to acquire FOX before the DIS-FOX deal was inked. Perhaps this could simply be a strategy to slow down DIS-FOX until the T-TWX antitrust trial has more clarity. With that clarity, CMCSA could again go after Fox. Quantitatively working all of these possibilities into the valuation is not possible until the final price paid is known. However, I am willing to bet with this management. If they get at least as much in value as they pay (i.e. I’m betting they won’t overpay), then the sum of the parts valuation shouldn’t change as the fair value of the asset will be offset by the value of the debt employed.

Conclusion:

Comcast trades at a significant discount to its sum of the parts valuation. This is true even when using 'historical' EV/EBITDA multiples, which are inherently lower than future multiples due to the passage of the TCJA, which will reduce cap-ex and taxes (which do not affect EBITDA, but do improve valuation).

The conclusion is consistent with what I showed in Part I. At a price of $51.5, CMCSA will trade at 5% FCF yield, which is consistent with the broader market, even though CMCSA's business is better than the 'average business' contained in the broader indices. For these reasons, I am currently buying shares, with a view to buy more if the stock dips further.