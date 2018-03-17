SA Interview: Biotechnology Investing With Juggernaut Capital

What to look for in a long/short idea, valuing pipeline assets, and the importance of knowing who else owns the stock are topics discussed.

Feature interview

Juggernaut Capital is a private long/short equity fund focused on supporting innovation in life sciences. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP), bullish thesis on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), and bullish thesis on Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE). We emailed with Juggernaut Capital about accounting for dilution, determining the probability of success for drug approval and resources for investors without a background in science or "doc" before their name.

Seeking Alpha: What do you look for in a long and short idea in your fund?

Juggernaut Capital: Firstly, thank you for the opportunity to participate in this discussion. A good biotech long typically involves fundamentally sound science, good clinical trial design, unmet medical need, a differentiated mechanism of action (we loathe me-too compounds unless the PK/PD profile of a me-too somehow lends an efficacy advantage), competent management, meaningful cash runway, and, if we are early, a lack of investor/sell-side awareness contributing to undervaluation.

A good biotech short is, in simplistic terms, a contradiction of the aforementioned long features. An example may be helpful: Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM). While we were not short DERM heading into the Phase 3 acne trials, we were troubled by the change in dose from Phase 2 to Phase 3. The Phase 2 data was compelling and the change in dose raised a significant red flag in regards to clinical trial design. Hindsight is 20-20, but this is a good short example that recently failed.

SA: How do you determine the value of individual pipeline assets and the overall company in the biotech space? Can you give an example?

JC: There are various methods we use such as NPV analysis, market/sales models, and DCF models. We can use EDGE as an example since we published on the name in the last year. Our analysis of the US and EU markets indicates EG-1962 alone is worth approximately $17. Within this value, we use our market model which estimates the target patient population, EG-1962 penetration over time, estimated cost, gross-to-net assumptions, and compliance (which does not apply as EG-1962 utilization will be an in-house setting). We apply a 50% probability of success, 18% discount rate, ~50% profitability, and the current share count to get the overall value of EG-1962 assuming commercialization in US and EU. Adding the net cash-per-share value would get you to the overall price target.

SA: In your excellent call on Strongbridge Biopharma, you mentioned an underappreciated topic - who else owns the stock. Can you discuss how this figures into your investing-decision making process? Are there any notable funds you pay attention to?

JC: Current ownership does not always make an impact in the investing process but it is worth a look (for IPOs, we always look at VC investors). There are some funds we believe have a process lacking diligence and some that are well-respected. Some of the institutional investors we like are Perceptive Advisors, venBio, Ghost Tree, and Redmile. Seeing investors such as these does lend a certain credibility to the company but does not change, or shorten, our due diligence.

SA: Another underappreciated topic that plays a huge role in biotech investing is dilution - how do you account for this in your analysis and financial modeling?

JC: There's the technical aspect which is much easier to implement (i.e. pre-commercialized biotech companies have a relatively predictable cash burn and dilutive raise pattern which can be incorporated into modeling) and the holistic aspect which is more difficult.

Two of the key research factors we listed above are competent management and meaningful cash runway. Within those parameters, we expect management to raise capital at opportune moments to avoid needless dilution of current investors. We will give two examples: one of disappointment and one that is opportunistic and understandable.

SCYX is a small pre-commercialized biotech focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective compounds. Their lead drug, SCY-078, is in development for the treatment of fungal infections. They've certainly had their issues (inflammation-related thrombotic events in healthy volunteers receiving the IV formulation of SCY-078. The company is addressing the issue via a liposomal formulation which has successful precedence). We still believe in the pipeline.

Nevertheless, the delay is more than we expected and caused shares to decline considerably in January. Their 3Q2017 earnings indicated the company has sufficient cash into 2Q19. Now we assumed by mid-2018 the company would do a raise only after interest in year-end catalysts began to increase. Instead, management executed a dilutive raise the first week of March sending shares to a multi-year low. This constitutes value destruction and highlights management’s unsophisticated view of dilution and long-term value generation (SCYX investor relations team is already subpar).

GBT is a name many investors will know and is another pre-commercial biotech that has raised capital via dilutive funding twice in a short period but has not been nearly as frustrating. The first raise during this period was in December 2017 on the heels of compelling data for the sickle cell disease program presented at ASH. The second dilutive raise was in the past two weeks and not tethered to any particular data or idiosyncratic event but instead to general market strength and appears opportunistic.

SCYX and GBT both fit within the holistic aspect we mention and are both more difficult to model, but only SCYX is the one that leaves us disappointed.

SA: How do you determine the probability of success in terms of drug approval? Are there factors that lower/raise this probability?

JC: Research publications provide directional guidance. There was the R. DiMasi Tufts study from 2010, there's a Nature publication from 2014 or so, but our favorite is Biomedtracker's Clinical Development Success Rates 2006-2015 which is comprehensive and detailed. You can use reports like these to estimate general success rates of various compounds in stages of clinical development. We will model an increased probability of success for a compound that is similar to a drug that is already approved (EDGE is a good example with Phase 3 asset EG-1962). We will model a decreased probability of success for various reasons (i.e. a compound that is in a trial from a previously failed one or has had an increased serious adverse event profile versus expectations).

SA: How can investors without a background in science or "doc" before their name evaluate a biotech? Are there any helpful resources?

JC: The internet is a tremendous equalizer. The vast majority of what is required to understand clinical data is available online via scientific publications, investor/medical presentations, etc. What is not available online is the drive and hunger to go through all the materials and self-educate. Having a PhD or MD is a great benefit in this sector but individuals with those titles do not necessarily make the best investors. It does, however, provide those folks with a potential advantage in understanding the data and/or disease. As long as investors remain hungry, take excellent notes, and understand the disease, data, and competitors, they can remain informed with a differentiated investment thesis. We use Pubmed to acquire any important publications during the due diligence process.

In short, assume you never know enough and digesting as much as you can about the therapeutic area from respected publications will keep investors aware with meaningful insight.

SA: How can investors tilt the odds in their favor (through fundamental analysis) ahead of an upcoming binary event such as a data read out or FDA approval? Your call on Insmed is a great case in point.

JC: Preparing for the Insmed binary event involved much of what we discussed above and a deep understanding of the clinical trials: how did the Phase 2 data look, why did the Phase 2 technically fail, why the change in Phase 3 endpoint and why that endpoint is potentially promising to the FDA, and how were these trials different (inclusion/exclusion criteria - from sources such as clinicaltrials.gov). We then analyze all available presentations and earnings call to ascertain how management is discussing these trials to see what is being highlighted and to get a pulse on the story.

As you mention, there is no exotic process or shortcut but, instead, deep fundamental analysis. It takes painstaking fundamental analysis to understand the scenarios of clinical trial results. We find good note-taking to be a big part of the process which is why we map things visually (as you saw in a rudimentary fashion in the INSM article we published).

SA: What's one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

JC: We initiated a position in CTI BioPharma late last year. The company is developing Pacritinib, a JAK2/FLT3 inhibitor for myelofibrosis (MF) patients with thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), thus ineligible for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) treatment, or those that were already treated with Ruxolitinib and discontinued treatment. There are a significant amount of patients that are either ineligible for Ruxolitinib treatment or discontinue treatment (highlighted in this publication) leaving no therapeutic option for these patients with MF, a dreadful disease.

Pacritinib was put on clinical hold due to imbalance of patients deaths in the Pacritinib arm. The company has already conducted two Phase 3 trials: PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2. These trials treated patients with a 400mg QD dose and 200mg BID dose. The BID dose demonstrated better efficacy on the key endpoints vs. BAT (best available therapy including Jakafi): SVR (spleen volume reduction) and TSS (reduction in total symptom score). This efficacy is clinically meaningful for the patients that are Ruxolitinib ineligible or discontinued from Ruxolitinib treatment.

In dialog with regulators, CTIC was able to resume clinical development by moving forward with lower dose arms (Pacritinib 200 mg BID, 100 mg BID, 100 mg QD), thereby excluding the higher 400 mg QD arm in the new Phase 2 PAC203 study. We also note that even during the clinical hold, the FDA made Pacritinib available for compassionate use which highlights the dire unmet medical need for these patients.

Also, CTIC shed its previously dreadful management and has partnered revenue for assets PIXUVRI and TRISENOX. CTIC raised $55.8 million in February which, in the total cash aggregate, should provide sufficient cash for nearly two years.

At the time of opening our position, CTIC was only covered by one sell-side analyst. Since then, two more analysts have initiated coverage with price targets higher than the stock's current price. Additionally, we were happy to see interest in the space with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) committing up to $7 billion to buy Impact Biomedicines to develop Fedratinib, a compound similar to Pacritinib, for the same patient population. This stock is not for the faint-hearted: CTIC has had a bumpy clinical path in a challenging therapeutic area which may explain the discounted stock price. However, we believe Pacritinib will demonstrate clinically meaningful efficacy at the lower doses for patients with MF that have either discontinued from Ruxolitinib treatment or are ineligible for treatment due to thrombocytopenia.

Catalysts: in 2Q18, we expect interim results from PAC203, in 3Q18, we expect a CHMP opinion regarding Pacritinib's MAA in the EU, and in 1Q19, we expect top-line data from PAC203.

We estimate approximately 7K/10K patients eligible for Pacritinib treatment in the US/EU, respectively. We model peak 2026 penetration conservatively in the US/EU at 25%/20%, and a price of $75K/40K, respectively, and an 18% discount rate. We estimate CTIC will generate peak revenue of $175M/$110M in the US/EU, respectively. Based on our analysis, we think CTIC is worth $6 to $7 comprising ~50-75% upside from current levels. The aforementioned catalysts could serve as de-risking events leading to greater upside in CTIC shares.

***

Thanks to Juggernaut Capital for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow its work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Juggernaut Capital is long SBBP, GBT, CTIC, SCYX.