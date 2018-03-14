Natural Gas Ignored A Bearish Inventory Report Last Week

Commodities are one of the most volatile asset classes. When it comes to natural gas, aside from being combustible in its natural form, it is typically one of the most volatile energy commodity with a long history of price explosions and implosions.

Over the winter season of withdrawal from inventories, NYMEX natural gas futures traded in a range from $2.53 to $3.661 per MMBtu. At the $2.72 level on Wednesday, March 14, the natural gas futures market is patiently awaiting the next report from the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) which will come out at 10:30 EST tomorrow. April natural gas futures rallied from $2.565 on February 12 to its most recent high at $2.811 on March 13, an increase of 9.6% over the past month. Interest in the market has been growing, and it feels like a big move is on the horizon. We are coming to the end of the winter season, and the warm winds of spring will soon begin to decrease demand for heating fuels. The injection season is right around the corner. However, the price had been climbing until yesterday, despite what was a bearish report from the EIA last week.

Last Thursday’s EIA report was bearish

Last week, the natural gas market expected a larger withdrawal from inventories than the EIA reported.

Source: EIA

On Thursday, March 8, the EIA reported that stocks declined by 57 bcf while most analysts expected the number to be between 70-75 bcf. The decline in inventories took them to 1.625 tcf as of March 2, which was still the lowest level in three years. The market shrugged off the report, and the price remained close to $2.80 per MMBtu. After all, the weather in the Northeast has continued to be cold. Boston received more than two feet of snow over recent days and demand for natural gas remains at peak winter levels. At the end of the first Friday of March, stocks were 29.5% below last year’s level and 15.6% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The price of the energy commodity remained stable because of the low level of stocks until March 14 when it registered the most significant decline in weeks.

Natural gas has been taking the stairs higher

In many commodities, prices tend to take the stairs to the upside and the elevator down, and natural gas is no exception.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of April NYMEX futures highlights, natural gas has been climbing those stairs since mid-February and on Wednesday, March 14, the energy commodity showed its first sign that the market could be looking past the snows in Boston and cold weather in other regions and to the coming spring season. Price momentum had risen to overbought territory and crossed to the downside on the daily chart on Wednesday. At the same time, open interest had risen from lows of 1.334 million contracts in late February to its current level at 1.401 million as of March 13. It is possible that the slow and steady rise in price has attracted longs back to the market given the current level of inventories.

Stocks at the lowest level in three years

Natural gas stockpiles went into the winter season with the lowest level of stocks in three years at 3.79 tcf in early November. As the end of the winter season approaches, they had declined to 1.625 tcf as of March 2 which is already the lowest level before injection season in three years. While spring is just around the corner, and the injection season will arrive in a matter of weeks, there are still withdrawals coming that will drive inventories even lower.

A big withdrawal report coming this week?

Market expectations for tomorrow’s EIA report are for a withdrawal of around 100 bcf. If the number comes in at that level, it will be higher than last year as well as the five-year average for the week ending on March 9. Moreover, over two feet of snow fell on Boston yesterday, and the white stuff is still coming down. March has come in like a lion, and while it may go out like a lamb, the lion is still roaring, and increasing demand for heat will continue to drain natural gas from storage facilities. Therefore, next week’s report is also likely to be significant, and stocks could fall to the 1.4 tcf level or lower before the first injections later this month or in early April.

Is the elevator ride to the downside coming?

We will get a sense of the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas tomorrow after the EIA releases their latest inventory report. However, on Wednesday, the drop from $2.80 down to $2.71 could be a sign that an elevator ride is coming soon.

Natural gas as made lows in February and March over the past two years. Technical support stands at the February 12 low at $2.565 per MMBtu and then at the February 2017 low at $2.522 level. On the upside, resistance is at the late January high of $2.9830 per MMBtu. We are likely to see lots of price action in the UGAZ and DGAZ triple leveraged long and short natural gas ETN products tomorrow after the EIA releases their data. Since the February 12 low, UGAZ has traded in a range from $50.81 to $64.41. With $634.45 million in net assets and an average daily volume of over 5.7 million shares per day, UGAZ is the ultimate long-side trading sardine in the natural gas market for those who do not trade the NYMEX futures.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DGAZ has been in a range from $25.40 to $32.92 per share. Net assets for DGAZ are lower than in UGAZ at $161.07 million, but average daily volume is higher than the leveraged long product at 0ver 8 million shares each day.

Natural gas ignored a bearish inventory report last week, and we will find out if it ignores a bullish one tomorrow. UGAZ and DGAZ are likely to see lots of action tomorrow which could be a critical session when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas futures with only a few weeks to go before injections replace withdrawals.

