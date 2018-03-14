UPS: What Can Brown Do For Your Portfolio?

The stock is down year to date in large part to the threat of Amazon creating its own delivery system. However, these fears are overblown.

By Nate Parsh

With more than $66 billion in annual sales, United Parcel Service (UPS) is the worldwide leader in package delivery. The cost and time required to create a logistics network that accepts packages and transport them around the globe in a timely manner is a tall order for a startup company. For this reason, UPS and FedEx (FDX) are essentially the only players in this industry. A company that dominates its sector of the economy is an attractive candidate for investment.

UPS has increased its dividend for the past nine years in a row. With just one more dividend increase, UPS will become a Dividend Achiever. You can see all 260+ Dividend Achievers here. Even as the top company in its field, UPS has vastly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year.

This underperformance relative to the market benchmark might be an opportunity to acquire shares of this high yielding dividend growth company. Let’s examine UPS’s business model, most recent earnings report, dividend growth history, and valuation.

Business Overview

UPS uses more than 435,000 employees and 100,000 vehicles to deliver packages to residential and business customers in more than 200 countries around the world. During 2017, the company handled an average of almost 17 million parcels per day in the U.S. FedEx, the number two delivery company in the country, handled less than two-thirds of this figure.

The margins on UPS’s business easily tops its competitors.

Source: Investor Overview Presentation

UPS’s competition can’t touch its profitability. UPS routinely has returns on invested capital, or ROIC, in the 20% range. This means that the company is using capital expenditures to generate a high level of return. The company is spending money to improve its operations in order to grow its business. For example, UPS is in the process of updating facilities and adding hubs in the U.S. in order to meet the demand for their services. The company also announced that they would be making a new purchase order of fourteen 747-8 aircraft as well as four additional 767 Freighters to help move parcels around the world.

Outside of the U.S., the company also investing in its network. For example, UPS is in the midst of a $2 billion investment to improve its network in Europe. Due in part to this investment, the company saw exports from Europe increase by more than 20% in the most recent quarter. UPS sees enough demand from customers in China that the new 747-8 freighters will be used to transport delivers in and out of the country. These are just a few examples of how UPS is spending capital to improve its business. Let’s see how the company performed in both the fourth quarter and 2017.

Earnings Overview



UPS reported fourth quarter 2017 earnings on 2/1/2018. Adjusting for tax reform and a pension contribution, the company earned $1.67 per share. This topped analysts’ estimates by $0.01. Revenue increased 11.2% year over year to $18.8 billion. This was $640 million above below expectations.

The company managed to deliver 1.5 billion packages during the quarter, an increase of almost 6% from 2016. Sales in the U.S. Domestic Segment, roughly 63% of total revenues, grew 8.4%. The company’s international segment, approximately 20% of revenues, saw its sales grow 13% from Q4 2016. This is the fourth quarter in a row that international sales have been up double digits. UPS’s Supply Chain and Freight Segment, 17% of revenue, had sales growth of 21%. Higher volumes as well as cost reductions programs helped this division make impressive sales gains.

The fourth quarter contains the Christmas season and this season is UPS’s busiest time of the year. This year, the company delivered more than 760 million packages around the globe. This was a 7% increase from the previous holiday season and 12 million more than the company expected to deliver. In order to meet this volume demand, the company did have to spend $125 million in additional capital. Having to spend more because demand for service is stronger than anticipated is a good sort of problem to have.

For 2017, adjusted EPS grew 4% to $6.01 including a $0.30 headwind due to currency exchange. Revenues for the year climbed 8.2% to $65.88 billion. UPS has made a habit of beating earnings per share estimates. For the past ten quarters, UPS has beaten or delivered an inline number in all but one quarter. The company has also been able to show year over year sales for nine consecutive quarters. Based on the company’s guidance for 2018, management is expecting that the company will be able to grow both earnings and sales going forward.

Guidance for 2018 and Beyond

Below is a chart detailing UPS’s recently released guidance for 2018.

Source: Raymond James & Associates’ 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

The company expects to earn between $7.03 to $7.37 per share during the year. Based on just an increase from business activities, the company is sees a 9% gain in EPS from 2017 levels. UPS guided towards a tax rate of 23.5%, down from 35%. This improvement will help grow earnings between 17% and 23% in 2018. It’s just not a benefit due to tax reform that will help to improve the company’s fundamentals as UPS is expecting to grow revenues and profits as well.

Source: Investor Overview Presentation

Management is guiding towards some pretty aggressive targets for the next two years. They are projecting sales and adjusted operating profit and margin by at least mid-single digits in every division in the company. The company forecasts a ROIC midpoint of 25.5%. This is above UPS’s historical average of 20%. UPS targets share repurchases of $1-$1.8 billion shares this year. At current levels, that is almost 2% of the company’s market cap. This is on top of the $1.8 billion the company repurchased in 2017.

Why Has the Stock Underperformed?

So, if UPS showed growth in 2017 and has offered solid growth going forward, why are shares trailing the market index? The answer to this question is that Amazon (AMZN) has long been rumored to enter the delivery service. If Amazon no longer used other companies to ship its products to consumers, the thought among investors was that UPS’s sales would take a hit. This has caused some shareholders to head for the exits. This dumping of shares for this reason might be premature as Amazon only accounts for approximately 7% of UPS sales. If Amazon were to create its own shipping and logistic network, it would not cut UPS off at the knees.

Source: Investor Overview Presentation

UPS expects to capture more than 50% of all business to consumer shipping in the U.S. by 2019. A few years ago, Amazon threatening to stop using UPS for shipments might have hurt the company. Now that UPS has a larger market share and expects that share to rise, Amazon doesn’t loom as much of a threat as some might think.

Keep in mind the time and capital it takes to build out the network that Amazon hopes to and UPS has even more time to find replacement business. At last count, Amazon had just 40 planes in its delivery fleet. UPS has almost 6 times that figure in its own fleet.

Dividend History

While it is paid an uninterrupted dividend for almost 50 years, UPS has raised its dividend for the past nine years.

Source: Raymond James & Associates’ 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

This is exactly the type of pattern dividend growth investors want to see. Even through the Great Recession, UPS managed to raise its dividend. The company’s average raise over the past 3, 5 and 10-year time frames is 7.4%, 7.8% and 7%, respectively. That is steady, consistent growth over both the long and short term. UPS increased its dividend for the March payment by 9.6% on 2/8/2018. This is above the average raise the company usually offers. If management is able to deliver on its earnings growth going forward, then higher than average dividend raises could very well be in the cards for investors. Shares are currently yielding 3.34%.

Valuation

UPS has seen its share price drop more than 8% since the start of 2018. The stock is almost 20% off of its 52-week high of $135.53. Is this decline an opportunity to buy the stock?

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that UPS has a current P/E of 17.4. This is 13.4% below the stock’s normal P/E of 20.1. If the company is able to produce earnings per share of $7.20, the midpoint of its 2018’s guidance, then shares are trading at a P/E of just 15.1 based off of the most recent closing price of $108.91. The P/E on the S&P 500 is almost 26 while the dividend yield is below 1.9%. I find that shares of UPS have an attractive valuation and yield.

Conclusion

UPS saw solid growth in all three parts of its business as demand for parcel shipping has increased in both the U.S. and international markets. UPS will see its bottom line improve drastically thanks to tax reform and Amazon doesn’t appear to be as big of a threat as thought to the company. Shares currently yield north of 3% and the company just gave investors an above average dividend increase. To top it off, shares of UPS are undervalued based off of its historical P/E. If you’re looking for an undervalued, high yield dividend growth stock, UPS is worth considering.

