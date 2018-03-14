RYB Education Could Get Rocked By Lockup Expiration

Sales of restricted shares could flood the marketplace and result in a sharp, short-term downturn for RYB stock.

When RYB's IPO lockup period expires, pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell large blocks of currently-restricted stock for the first time.

March 26, 2018, concludes the 180-day lockup period on RYB Education Incorporated (RYB).

When the lockup period ends for RYB Education Inc., its pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will have the option to sell large blocks of previously restricted shares. This group of insiders and pre-IPO shareholders consists of seven individuals and five corporate entities.

(Source: F-1/A)

A sharp increase in shares traded on the secondary market would likely negatively impact the stock price of RYB Education Inc. in the short term when the lockup expires. Currently, just 27.2% of shares outstanding are freely tradeable.

(Source: F-1/A)

Currently, RYB trades in the $20-21 range, slightly higher than its IPO price. However, shares of RYB Education have seen some dramatic changes in the first six months, rising to a high of $31.14 on October 2 and experiencing a drop of over $11.00 in a four-day period.

Business Overview: Provider of Early Childhood Education Services in China

RYB Education, Inc. is the largest provider of early childhood education services in China. (Source: F-1/A). The company offers play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children; kindergarten-preschool educational services for 2-6-year-old children. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as "teaching aids, educational toys and at-home education products and services." As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers.

(Source: F-1/A)

Through the middle of 2017, RYB Education maintained a network that spans 307 cities and 30 provinces. The total number of kindergartens and play-and-learn centers expanded from 627 at the end of 2014 to 1,108 by June 2017. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Financial Highlights

RYB Education reported the following third quarter highlights for the period ended September 30, 2017:

Number of students enrolled at RYB directly operated kindergartens reached 21,413 as of September 30, 2017.

Number of franchise play-and-learn centers and kindergartens in operation were 910 and 209, as of September 30, 2017 respectively.

Net revenues were $37.4 million, compared with $26.9 million for the same period of 2016.

Gross profit was $9.0 million, compared with $4.5 million for the same period of 2016.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.6 million.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2017 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $101.7 million, compared with $76.1 million for the same period of 2016.

Gross profit was $22.0 million, compared with $14.5 million for the same period of 2016.

Cash generated from operating activities was $40.1 million for the first nine months of 2017, compared with $30.2 million for the same period of 2016.

Management Team

Co-founder, Director, and CEO Ms. Yanlai Shi holds a variety of positions, including being a member of National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of Fengtai District, Beijing, and a representative of the 11th National Congress of Chinese Women. Ms. Shi holds a bachelor's degree in Law from Peking University and a joint master's degree in management from the Australian National University and Tsinghua University.

CFO Ms. Ping Wei has served in her position since May 2017. She has previous experience from Lazada South East Asia Pte. Ltd., Meilishuo Technology, China Distance Education Holdings, New Oriental Education and Technology Group, Lorus Therapeutics, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and Arthur Andersen Huaqiang. Ms. Wei received her bachelor degree of accounting from Central University of Finance and Economics in 1993.

Source for Management Team information for Ms. Yanlai Shi and Ms. Ping Wei is Bloomberg.com

Competition: Combaby, Babycare, and Local Providers

Although RYB Education is the largest company of its kind in China, it does face competition within a rapidly growing market for early childhood education. At the national level, the company faces competition from VTRON, Combaby, and Babycare.

Information on competitors can be found here at Morningstar.com.

Early Market Performance

RYB Education's IPO was priced at $18.50 per share, slightly above its original expected price range of $16-18. The stock closed its first day at $25.90 for an increase of 40%. The stock quickly reached a high of $31.14 on October 2. The share price went into a four-day free fall from $27.81 to $16.45 at the end of November. Currently, the stock trades around $20 to $21. RYB has a return from IPO of 7.8%.

Conclusion

When RYB's IPO lockup expires on March 26th, a notable number of pre-IPO insiders and shareholders will be able to cash in on their large blocks of currently-restricted stock for the first time.

We believe that they will be eager to do so. RYB has a return from IPO of more than 7%, and these shareholders and corporate entities have had their capital tied up for a significant amount of time post-IPO through volatile trading.

If just some of these pre-IPO shareholders and insiders sell a portion of their currently-restricted stock, the secondary market for shares could be flooded, because just 27.2% of shares outstanding are currently trading. A flood of shares into the secondary market could cause a sharp, sudden, downturn in share price.

Risk-tolerant investors should short shares of RYB ahead of the March 26th IPO lockup expiration. Interested investors should cover their short positions during the March 27th and March 28th trading sessions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RYB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.