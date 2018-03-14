Why I Just Added This 7.8%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT To My Income Portfolio

VEREIT, Inc.'s dividend is not as risky as investors think it is.

VEREIT, Inc. is much cheaper than Realty Income Corp. and National Retail Properties, Inc., two competing large-scale U.S.-focused commercial property REITs.

I bought VEREIT, Inc. for my high-yield income portfolio this week as I believe the REIT makes an exceptional value proposition.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is a gift for shareholders around $7. The commercial property REIT makes an excellent value proposition at today's price point as shares as significantly undervalued. I have added VEREIT, Inc. as a long-term holding to my income portfolio because the real estate investment trust's dividend is better than its reputation. An investment in VER yields 7.8 percent.

VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, has been through a lot. The company grew at a rapid pace before being tangled up in a major accounting scandal at the end of 2014 that led to the suspension of its dividend, a restatement of its financials, and a reshuffling of its senior management team. The new CEO at the time, Glenn Rufrano, has run a tight ship since 2015, though. He rebranded the company, divested of higher-risk restaurant real estate, reduced leverage, and started to pay a dividend again in 2015.

Yet, VEREIT, Inc. commands a much lower valuation multiple in the sector than other commercial property REITs such as Realty Income Corp. (O) or National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN).

As a matter of fact, VEREIT, Inc.'s shares sell for a discount to book value whereas the other REITs command a premium to book value. And a rather significant premium, too.

And here's how VEREIT, Inc. currently compares against the other two commercial property REITs in terms of AFFO run-rate multiples:

The core reason for this valuation discrepancy: VEREIT, Inc. suspended its dividend in 2014, destroying investor trust and hurting its reputation as a reliable dividend vehicle. Realty Income and National Retail Properties both continued to pay (and grow) their dividends, leading to higher valuation multiples. Further, VEREIT, Inc.'s adjusted funds from operations have decreased in the last several quarters, largely because the company has sold assets in order to rationalize its real estate portfolio and repay debt.

That being said, a closer look at the company's portfolio and coverage stats reveal that investors may undervalue VEREIT's equity.

For one thing, VEREIT, Inc.'s portfolio stats are robust. Occupancy rates have consistently remained very high. In other words: Tenants appear to be pretty happy with their lease deals they got from VEREIT, Inc. If they weren't, VEREIT, Inc. wouldn't consistently report occupancy rates in the high 90-percent range.

A look at the lease expiration schedule shows that the real estate investment trust has very manageable lease maturities in the next five years. 2019 and 2020 will only see a minor amount of leases expire, suggesting there are few cash flow risks included in VEREIT's lease expiration schedule.

As far as VEREIT, Inc.'s fixed charge and interest coverage ratios are concerned, the REIT has actually improved its coverage in the last five quarters.

And even though VEREIT, Inc.'s adjusted funds from operations have trended down ~9 percent on a per-share basis over the last nine quarters - thanks largely to asset sales - the real estate investment trust still has a conservative AFFO payout ratio suggesting that the dividend is sustainable.

Significant Upside, Price Target ~$10

VEREIT, Inc. still disposes of non-core assets in the retail, office and industrial segments with some regularity, and the company recently closed the sale of Cole Capital in order to simplify its business. I think a simpler business model with fewer real estate assets improves VEREIT, Inc. value proposition and reputation as an income vehicle.

The REIT has reinstated its dividend payments in 2015, but investors still don't have much love for the company. VEREIT's dividend isn't really at risk here as the company has consistently had high occupancy rates and improving key coverage ratios.

VEREIT, Inc.'s shares currently sell for just ~9.8x Q4-2017 run-rate adjusted funds from operations. I believe VEREIT, Inc.'s shares would be more fairly priced at ~13-14x run-rate AFFO. A 13-14x run-rate AFFO multiple implies a target price range of $9.36-$10.08/share, and even then VEREIT wouldn't be overpriced. The target price range implies ~33-43 percent upside.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

VEREIT, Inc. is a long-term income play with a relatively secure dividend in my opinion, but risks do exists. The company suspended its dividend in the past, so other commercial property REITs with more flawless dividend growth records may be a safer bet here.

A recession in the United States is the biggest risk factor to the investment thesis in my view, as companies in cyclical industries may go out of business. This is a general risk, however, and not specific to VEREIT.

Another risk is that VEREIT, Inc. might overpay for real estate assets in a strong real estate market, potentially negatively impacting investment yields and cash flow.

Your Takeaway

I think VEREIT is widely undervalued compared to other REITs in the commercial property sector. As far as I am concerned, VEREIT is by far the most attractively valued large-scale commercial property REIT right now. I am comfortable owning VEREIT as a long-term income play, and believe the dividend is safer than most income investors think it is. Importantly, an investment in VEREIT comes with a high margin of safety as shares appear to be widely undervalued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

