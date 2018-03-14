Bellatrix Exploration's (BXE) CEO Brent Eshleman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Toth - Vice-President, Investor Relations

Brent Eshleman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Garrett Ulmer - Chief Operating Officer

Maxwell Lof - Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeremy McCrea - Raymond James Ltd.

Zenas Gurley - Neidiger Tucker Bruner, Inc.

Michael Zuk - Athena Capital Advisors

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Bellatrix Exploration Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Toth, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Toth

Thank you, Erille. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Bellatrix Exploration fourth quarter 2017 and year-end results conference call. We’re also pleased to welcome those who are participating in today’s conference call via our live Internet webcast, which can be accessed through our website at www.bxe.com. On the call today is Brent Eshleman, our President and CEO; Max Lof, our CFO; and Garrett Ulmer, our Chief Operating Officer.

Management will begin today’s conference call with an overview and update of our fourth quarter 2017 operational and financial results, which were released yesterday afternoon, and our 2017 year-end results press release distributed on March 1. Following the prepared remarks, we’ll open up the call to questions from analysts and investors.

During today’s conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. Securities Laws. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclosure in our press release and periodic filings for additional information.

Brent Eshleman will now read off today’s call with a summary of our fourth quarter 2017 operational and financial performance.

Brent Eshleman

Thank you, Steve. As you look back at 2017, Bellatrix concluded the year with strong reserves growth, low F&D costs and solid operational performance. 2017 represented a turnaround year for Bellatrix, as our new management team stewards the company to a challenging commodity price environment. We delivered on what we said we would in 2017 and enhanced our corporate guidance three times throughout the year.

The first quarter 2017 performance includes the following operational and financial achievements. One, production volumes in the fourth quarter of 2017 averaged 37,077 boes per day and year-end exit volumes averaged 36,600 boes a day, representing growth of 16% compared with 2016 exit volumes.

Two, production expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 averaged $7.81 per boe, down 26%, compared with fourth quarter 2016 production expenses.

Three, outstanding borrowings under our credit facilities at December 31, 2017 were $52 million, providing us with $68 million of available liquidity, excluding outstanding letters of credit. Other than amounts outstanding under our credit facilities, Bellatrix has no debt maturities until May 2020.

And four, average well performance from the company’s 2017 Spirit River well program has outperformed tight curve expectations by approximately 38% on an IP180-day basis.

Our results in the fourth quarter once again confirmed the high-quality nature of Bellatrix’s asset base, strategic infrastructure ownership and control combined with ample takeaway capacity and market egress. Garrett will now elaborate on our year-end reserves information and key 2017 operational achievements.

Garrett Ulmer

Thank you, Brent. Bellatrix delivered low-cost reserve additions in 2017, with growth in both our Proved and Proved plus Probable reserve categories notwithstanding the sale of non-core assets during the year.

Our focused capital program in 2017 added Proved Developed Producing reserves at an FD&A cost of $4.81 of boe, excluding capital invested in the Bellatrix Alder Flats Plant, and $5.27 of boe, including the capital invested in the Alder Flats Plant.

Bellatrix’s 2P and 1P FD&A costs, including changes in future development capital in 2017 averaged $3.36 of boe and $4.34 of boe, respectively. We’re extremely proud of our results we achieved, which we believe rank top decile within our industry.

In the fourth quarter, Bellatrix invested $25.8 million, which included drilling two gross or 1.9 net Spirit River wells. Our completion and tie-in operations during the fourth quarter included six gross, 4.3 net Spirit River wells and one gross, one net Cardium well.

Facilities capital was principally invested in the Phase 2 expansion of the Alder Flats Plant. All-in meaning drill, complete, equip and tie-in, well costs in 2017 for our operated Spirit River program averaged $3.8 million per well, meaningfully below the $4 million budgeted cost level during the year.

Drilling efficiencies continued in 2017, averaging 13.5 days from spud to rig release, an 8% improvement year-over-year. Although we delivered strong cost savings and efficiency improvements in 2017, we’re always challenging ourselves to do better. We made a series of incremental improvements in operational measures, delivering another step change reduction for all-in average Spirit River well costs to under $3.5 million in 2018 year-to-date.

An enhanced focus on pad drilling to reduce surface disturbance, increased monobore style drilling and reduced nitrogen use are examples of cost reduction efforts achieved. In addition, drilling efficiency gains have continued in 2018, averaging approximately 10 days from spud to rig release for the Spirit River program, down from 13.5 days in 2017. The combination of lower capital costs and strong well performance provide enhanced corporate competitiveness against weak natural gas prices.

The Bellatrix Alder Flats Plant continues to represent a highly strategic asset for the company. Utilization of the plant averaged over 100% in the fourth quarter and has now been on-stream for over 2.5 years and averaged 97% capacity utilization rate.

The Phase 2 expansion project for the Alder Flats Plant will more than double gross throughput capacity to 230 million cubic feet per day. This project remains on schedule and approximately 5% under budget. Major equipment installation was completed on plan in November. Major mechanical construction was completed in December, and electrical and instrumentation installation activity was completed in early 2018.

Pre-commissioning activity has commenced, with full commissioning of the Phase 2 expansion expected in March and operations on-stream early in the second quarter of 2018.

Capital costs remaining for the Phase 2 expansion, net to Bellatrix’s 25% working interest are estimated at approximately $3 million in calendar 2018. The Phase 2 expansion project represents the final stage of Bellatrix’s multi-year infrastructure build out in our core West Central area.

We expect the completion of Phase 2 of the Alder Flats Plant will provide the processing capacity to grow net production volumes beyond 60,000 boes a day, with a minimal future facility-related capital expenditures required thereafter.

Max will now discuss our financial and risk management highlights.

Maxwell Lof

Thanks, Garrett. Adjusted funds flow generated in the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $15.7 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 86% from the $8.4 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. Stronger oil and liquids prices and higher realized gains on risk management contracts were the main drivers of the increase between the periods.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Bellatrix completed the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination and the borrowing base was reconfirmed at $120 million. The next semi-annual redetermination is scheduled for May 2018. Bellatrix is just now beginning discussions with a Syndicate with respect to our major redetermination, which will incorporate the results of Bellatrix’s recently completed 2017 year-end independent reserves evaluation.

Bellatrix maintains a significant commodity price risk management position, which reduces price risk volatility on our business and projects – I’m sorry, and protects our long-term planning process.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Bellatrix added to its commodity price risk management protection for calendar 2018. Bellatrix has 66 MMcf per day of 2018 natural gas volumes hedged at an average fixed price of approximately $3.06 per mcf, representing approximately 40% of forecast 28 natural gas volumes.

Bellatrix has also diversified its natural gas price exposure through sales contracts that give the company access to the Dawn, Chicago, and Malin natural gas pricing hubs. This long-term diversification strategy reduces Bellatrix’s exposure to AECO pricing on approximately 26% of the company’s forecast 2018 natural gas volumes.

In combination, the market diversification sales and fixed price hedges cover approximately two-thirds of natural gas volumes in 2018 and just under 50% in 2019 based on the mid-point of 2018 average production guidance.

Now back over to you Brent.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, Max. We delivered strong results in 2017 and continue to find ways to improve on our already low-finding and development costs and strong operational performance.

On December 14, 2017, Bellatrix’s Board of Directors approved the 2018 capital budget of between $65 million to $80 million, designed to achieve average production volumes of between 35,000 to 37,000 boes a day. The 2018 capital budget will remain flexible throughout the year, and given continued weakness in the forward strip natural gas prices, Bellatrix intends on managing our capital investment program near the lower-end of the capital guidance range.

We’ve concluded on our first-half drilling program, which included six gross, 5.2 net Spirit River liquids-rich natural gas wells. We intend on actively monitoring the commodity price environment and can proactively adjust capital investment into our higher-liquids focused Cardium play depending on rate of return expectations.

Bellatrix should maintain an inventory of 213 net locations in the Cardium, which provides light oil and condensate exposure. The play is accessible using the same pad sites as our Spirit River play and utilizes existing infrastructure in our core area.

Bellatrix was an early pioneer enjoying the bioturbated Cardium and has drilled over 240 wells in the Cardium play to date. In 2017, we drilled three wells in the Cardium and began our foray into using new technologies, such as cemented liners and higher density, fractured stimulations. The Cardium provides significant upside potential for Bellatrix, and as we continue to advance our technical work and improve forecast rate of return expectations from this part of our portfolio.

As Garrett mentioned, the Phase 2 of the expansion of the Alder Flats Plant remains on schedule, under budget and represents the last stage of our multi-year infrastructure build out. Upon completion of the project, we anticipate minimal facility-related capital investment, as we invest the majority of our capital directly into the drill bit, thereby optimizing returns.

A strong liquidity position remains a priority for the management. I’d like to reinforce the importance that our three foundational pillars provide, which include a high-quality asset base and most prolific natural gas plays in North America underpinned by strategic infrastructure ownership and control and supported by ample takeaway capacity. These elements provide the necessary ingredients for long-term profitability.

I’d like to thank our employees for the significant efforts that went into our strong 2017 results. I also want to thank our shareholders for their long-term support, as we remain focused on enhancing shareholder value. Thank you.

Brent Eshleman

Oreille, that now concludes our prepared remarks this morning. We’ll open up the line to questions from analysts and investors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeremy McCrea of Raymond James.

Brent Eshleman

Hi, Jeremy.

Jeremy McCrea

I guess, is the focus on your upcoming debt and the way you guys are looking at your capital budgets here. And I’m trying to get a sense of 2019 approaches. Do you start shifting capital around maybe – does it go lower? And do you shift more into higher liquids plays. I’m just trying to get a better sense of how you guys are approaching that – your maturity of your notes here and what you plan to do with your capital budget effectively and where that gets allocated?

Brent Eshleman

Yes, good question, Jeremy. We always say, we’re very fortunate that we have very strong assets and play types from the liquids-rich Spirit River to the Cardium oil. We always put our money into where we get the highest rate of returns. We’re always looking at the prices. If that’s into the Cardium, we’ll put the money into the Cardium for the second-half of the year. If it’s behind the Spirit River because of the high liquids contents, we’ll put the money there. We have a complete flexibility to do so, because as you know, they’re all up the same pad sites, it’s very easy to have that optionality.

We are monitoring very closely with our cash flow in this environment to ensure that we are not taking on anymore debt. We still have over two years on maturity of our bonds. We, of course, are well engaged, looking at what to do with those bonds, what is the right approach, what is the right time to refinancing, so yes, we watch that.

For 2019, there’s a lot of variables in 2019 that’ll sort out through the rest of the year. So I guess, too premature right now to discuss 2019 capital, I mean, nobody knows where that will go. And we will react accordingly and put the money where we get the greatest return for shareholders.

Jeremy McCrea

Okay.

Brent Eshleman

Does that answer your question, Jeremy?

Jeremy McCrea

Yes. I get that, it’s probably too early to say that, just given where AECO prices may go maybe for 2018? Have you thought about shifting anymore capital to the Cardium this year than, say, a few months ago?

Brent Eshleman

Oh, no, absolutely. For the first, let’s call, half of the year since the – we’re done drilling for the year, it’s breakup. We drilled 5.2 net Spirit River wells and we have a cluster of Cardium wells worked up as we have for years and ready to go. And so there’s a greater rate of return there for the second-half of the year. That’s where we will direct our money through the drill bit.

Like I say, we – we’re an industry leader in the Cardium opening up the bioturbated section five – over five years ago before these other players even gone into understanding the bioturbated zone. The wells are there and absolutely we’re prepared to do so, purely a matter of economics to us and rate of return.

Jeremy McCrea

Okay, Thanks, Brent.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, Jeremy.

Operator

Our next question comes from Zenas Gurley of NTB Financial.

Zenas Gurley

Brent and Steve, first, a statement, then a question. Given the fact that you sold off a considerable amount of assets last year and you also had a foreign exchange benefit, I believe, it was around $20 million. I was somewhat surprised to see that there was no pay down of debt, in fact, you went to the bank to borrow further. And so my question is focused on 2018. Do you intend to pay down debt in 2018, perhaps a mix between of your cash flow 50% going to maintain budget 50% to pay down debt something of that nature? Are you going to be looking at getting your debt reduced in 2018?

Maxwell Lof

Yes, good question, Zen. 2017, you have to recall at the end of 2016, we sold off a significant asset. It’s a balancing act between drilling wells and keeping our debt down to optimize our cash flow and our debt situation. It’s never just an easy answer, where you take your cash flow and you just pay down debt, because then if you look out in the future where does that put you, it could increase your debt in the future if you don’t have that cash flow coming in.

So we monitor that always very closely. For 2018 right now, we’re looking at drilling within our cash flow to optimize our financial situation, keeping our debt down at the levels where it’s at, but position ourselves not only for 2018, but into 2019 and the future. There’s – if you can appreciate, I mean, there’s hundreds of moving parts. We run very sophisticated models. We review it constantly every single week to ensure that we’re optimizing the value for the company and the shareholders into the future.

The – does that – so right now, Zen, we’re planning on whatever our cash flow is here for this year is spending that amount where it sits right now to position ourselves to keep our debt as low as we can and keep our cash flow, obviously, as high as we can to position ourselves into 2019 and 2020 and beyond.

Zenas Gurley

Okay. I just wanted to turn debt briefly, the gentleman before Jeremy asked the question. You obviously have this debt that is of concern in 2020, 2021. Do you want to comment any further – some point, you got to be looking, I would assume to replace or to extend that debt. Any other – any further guidance or any other comments you want – might want to make upon that would be very helpful to me please?

Brent Eshleman

Yes, absolutely, Zen. I mean, yes, we’re very well aware of that. I mean, we have utilized on financial advisors for that, we understand that fully. And we look at all of our options in the marketplace on a constant basis. There again, on a weekly basis going behind with the experts have to say, and their advise and how to approach this and very well aware of it.

We are 100% on top of it. And you’re at the appropriate timing. Yes, we would move forward and that’s why we use our advisors who are experts in the field to help guide us down that path.

Zenas Gurley

Okay. Thank you.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, Zen.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Michael Zuk of Athena Capital Advisors.

Michael Zuk

Good morning, guys. Just a couple of questions and a comment. First, I just want to say congrats on the PDP cost improvements. I think, that’s notable in achieving a one times – over one times the cycle ratio in this market, it’s noteworthy. First question, I guess is, how much of the cost improvement from $4 million down to $3.5 million, do you see as sticky? That is to say, if fixed cost would rise in the basin, how much of that would you hold on to? And I guess, yes, perhaps answer that and then I’ll ask the second one, if I can.

Maxwell Lof

Yes, sure. Yes. Thanks, Michael. That’s a great question. And it’s – we believe we’ve changed the way we’ve done our drilling, something we’ve been looking at for the last two to three years. If you go through our corporate presentation, you can see our results for the last three years have been in that 13.5, 15 days to rig release and we’ve really been looking for way to improve that as a step change.

And I think in 2018 and 2017, we started working on our way to make that happen, the last six wells in a row have used our new techniques and we’ve had success on all of them with the new technique. So we think it’s sticky. We think it’s going to stay.

Brent Eshleman

Yes. And just to add to that, I mean, we’ve continued to drop the drill time that you’ll see. And that’s why it’s really there to stay is our drill times keep coming down. Our cost improvements, Mike, have nothing to do with the reduction of costs in the industry.

I’m not aware that the costs have been coming down in the industry. Maybe it’s right here and there, that’s more or less than flat. I mean. this is just all due to how we’re drilling the wells, the technology, reducing those drill times that will be there regardless of what happens with price in the future.

Michael Zuk

Okay, that makes sense and that’s good to hear. Vis-à-vis your guidance, I’m looking at the operating, your production expense decrease year-over-year. I’m – my monkey math gets to about $10 million incremental free cash flow year-over-year with just the cost improvement.

So [indiscernible] if commodities were flat, you will have $10 million extra cash flow. I’m just curious you’re biased towards, I guess, it’s linked to the previous question, but debt repayment versus and leaving the molecules in the ground or growth. I talked to some companies and their bias towards leaving the hydrocarbons in the ground for sunnier day and some people are more biased towards the growth and stealing investor mind share. I’m just curious to know your mindset on that?

Brent Eshleman

Ours is the balance sheet. And so as we continue to make these cost improvements and if we can keep our production flat, we would put that money into the bank and reduce debt. We’re not focused on growth. We’re not looking to grow in this environment. We agree with those out there that in a slow-cost environment, why would we.

So we balance that all the time. We have various thresholds that makes sense for us. On our production, that keeps all of our costs in check due to the fixed nature of various operating costs. And so, if prices – depending on where prices go this year, or if they increase, as we’re all seeing right now every month, there’s a backwardation in pricing, whether it’s oil or gas.

And thankfully every month that backwardation doesn’t materialize and prices are higher than what you see on the strip. So does that continue for the rest of the year? I don’t know. But I mean, it has right now and depending on where prices go if you – when you run your models and whatever pricing forecasts you want use, yes. We come up with extra cash, no. We would just apply that towards our debt to keep our debt down.

Michael Zuk

Okay, appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks.

Maxwell Lof

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Toth for any closing remarks.

Steve Toth

Thank you, again, Erille. Thank you, everyone, for participating today. We appreciate it. And certainly, if you have any follow-up questions, feel free to reach out to us. Thanks, again. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.