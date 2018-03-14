Dunkin' Brands: High Shareholder Cash Returns And Growth Potential

By Josh Arnold

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) stock has performed quite well over the past two years, greatly outpacing gains of rival Starbucks (SBUX). The company's dividend has been growing steadily as well as DNKN continues to monetize its asset-light, franchise-heavy model and return that extra cash to shareholders. You can see our list of all 674 dividend-paying consumer cyclical stocks here.

DNKN has been doing this via share repurchases and by paying an ever-growing dividend, which is the focus of this article.

Business Overview

DNKN operates in four distinct segments broken up by business line and geography. The core Dunkin Donuts US segment is the largest and probably what most of us think of when we think of this company. This segment specializes in donuts (of course), hot food, as well as a wide array of drink options. There's also a Baskin Robbins US segment - which is the second largest - and serves up treats that supplement sales during the daypart that breakfast-focused DNKN doesn't thrive in, giving the consolidated company strong coverage throughout the day. There are also international segments of both businesses and in total, there are more than 20,000 distribution points in more than 60 different countries around the world.

Shares are down about 9% so far this year but have outperformed rival Starbucks by 27% over the past two years. This article will focus on the company's valuation as well as its growing dividend.

Earnings Overview

DNKN released its fourth quarter and full-year earnings back in early February. The company's comparable sales rose in the fourth quarter in all four business segments, including a sizable 5.1% comp gain from the Baskin Robbins US business. The Q4 comp sales result was a meaningful improvement over the fiscal year, which saw Dunkin' Donuts US post a 0.6% comp and the Baskin Robbins US business post a flat comp. DNKN also added 141 new stores in Q4, ending a year where it saw 440 new units in total. Of the 440, 313 of them were Dunkin' Donuts US locations as that segment has been the focus of management for some time in terms of new store growth.

Adjusted EPS rose 7.5% in 2017 or 9.0% on a comparable basis. Last year was one week shorter than 2016, so when the negative impact of that calendar change is removed, the 7.5% gain in EPS becomes 9%. Either way, DNKN is continuing to grow its EPS at a steady rate despite some sales challenges the entire sector has been facing. Menu innovation at Dunkin' Donuts US is certainly helping as it capitalizes on its coffee-heavy offerings and continues to find new and interesting ways to draw consumers in, including seasonal and limited-time offerings. Apart from that, DNKN continues to open hundreds of new units each year, steadily growing its footprint and spreading the brand worldwide.

DNKN's operating margins are also in the 50% to 55% range because of its franchise-heavy revenue model, offering up extraordinary profitability and free cash flow generation. It is this that makes DNKN so attractive from a dividend investor's perspective; cash isn't needed for unit expansion because franchisees are bearing the weight of opening new stores. That leaves cash available to return to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks because, quite frankly, there isn't much else to do with it.

Speaking of buybacks, DNKN spent $127M on repurchases last year and $55M the year before. Those are small numbers but just last month, DNKN entered into an accelerated buyback plan that saw it agree to repurchase $650M in shares this year. That is good for 13% or so of the float at current prices, so it is very evident that DNKN is serious about returning excess capital to shareholders. This not only accelerates EPS growth but shrinks the number of shares on which dividends must be paid in the future as well, so it is a win-win situation.

The company provided guidance during its recent investor day presentation of low to mid-single digit revenue growth and a moderate reduction in G&A expense for this year. Coupled with the buyback and margin growth, DNKN is expected to produce 9% total EPS growth this year. These results are the strong and steady type we've come to know from DNKN but the dividend offers a kicker for long-term holders as the company continues to produce excess free cash flow.

Dividend History

DNKN instituted its dividend in 2012 and hasn't looked back. Increases have been sizable during this time frame, averaging better than 15%, although the past two increases have been about half that size. DNKN isn't yet a company with a long dividend history but it hasn't even been public for seven years yet. What DNKN does have, however, is the ability and apparent willingness to become one of those companies in the future.

Source: DNKN investor relations and author's chart

We can see that DNKN's dividend has risen markedly since it began paying shareholders back in 2012 and while the increases have slowed in terms of percentages, the dollar increases are still substantial. The 10 cent per share annual increase for 2018 represents a respectable 8% bump over 2017's level, so it is clear DNKN remains a shareholder-friendly company.

DNKN's ability to finance the dividend is hardly in doubt as its free cash flow has come in at $262M for each of the past two years. The dividend, by contrast, cost $110M in 2016, $117M last year and should be something like that this year as the increase in the payout should be offset by the huge buyback program. That's well under half of the company's free cash flow, so it has ample room to continue to grow the payout over time. In fact, DNKN could easily spend $225M on the dividend, which is almost double what it does now and still be well within a margin of safety. Keep in mind that also assumes free cash flow never grows again, which seems unlikely. In other words, DNKN's ability to grow the dividend over time is terrific and that's key for dividend investors.

Valuation Analysis

At 22 times this year's earnings, DNKN isn't as cheap as some other dividend-focused stocks. However, it is still cheaper than Starbucks despite the massive outperformance of the past couple of years. In addition, extremely high margin industry leaders like DNKN typically sport higher multiples than one may expect because profitability is so high and the company's moat is substantial. In other words, earnings and free cash flow generation aren't typically at risk and thus, command a higher multiple. Couple this with the growth prospects DNKN has in the US and abroad and it is easy to understand the forward multiple of 22. This is also a pretty typical multiple for DNKN, so it really doesn't get much cheaper than this.

DNKN's valuation is decent here but for dividend growth seekers, it could be a real score. The company's free cash flow is prodigious and should grow over time as it signs on more franchisees and grows the unit count. Its margins also remain in the stratosphere and its franchise-heavy model allows it to return virtually all cash to shareholders due to extremely minimal capex needs. DNKN has all the ingredients needed for a strong dividend growth story and it certainly appears to be a terrific stock to own for the long term.

Are you looking for longer histories of dividend increases than Dunkin' Brands? Consider the Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for 25+ consecutive years. The Dividend Aristocrats have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index in the last 10 years, and this outperformance is likely to continue going forward. This is why we created our service Undervalued Aristocrats, which provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.