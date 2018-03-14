Vivint Solar: Are Sunny Days Ahead?

While the company won’t have much of a bottom line this year, if it can continue to make improvements, it could be a strong company in the future.

Introduction

While renewables are continuing to gain traction in the energy market, shares of Vivint Solar (VSLR) have dropped off since the start of 2018 due to tariff and rising interest rate concerns, and now with the New Mexico attorney general suing it for unfair business practices, there are some uncertainties for investors. In the face of these headwinds, the company's most recent quarter shows it is moving in the right direction, and, if it can continue to execute on its plans, can be a great long-term investment.

Recent Quarterly Results

Last week, VSLR released Q4 results which, while missing the Street's estimates of EPS and revenue by $0.11 and $80K, respectively, still showed some improvements with cost per watt down to $2.95 when compared to $3.08 from the same quarter a year prior. Also, it's encouraging to see that more of the company's installations are being sold and not leased. This is important as those systems which are sold do not have the inherent risk of interest rates and customers defaulting which have been an issue in the past for the company.

Source

Additionally, operating expenses decreased 4.6% to $30.6 million for Q4, which is a positive sign not only per the obvious savings but also given that typically more operating expenses are required to sell more product after its introduction as the first purchasers of solar products are the early adopters who need little marketing or sales staff to persuade them.

Going Forward

Doing some rough "back of the envelope" math, assuming revenues per watt of $3.04 from system sales, the company could generate $135.7 million in revenue from the 44.6 MW of installations. With that, also assume the gross margin stays at 29%. Given those assumptions, the gross income would be about $39 million - not much more than the $30.6 million in operating expenses Vivint Solar had in Q4.

While this is not exciting, it does help investors understand that progress is being made and where the company is going. If the gross margin continues to trend higher and operating expenses slide lower, VSLR could be respectably profitable in a couple of years, assuming it maintains its current level of installations per quarter. Margins could increase over this time as the company should start to experience more sales in energy storage sales which are on a higher margin and at increased revenues.

Energy storage will ultimately have a market leader, which would likely have to be someone who is in alignment with both customers and installers, something that VSLR already is capable of and, by having its own storage solution, could differentiate itself from other installers. Mercedes-Benz has already built an impressive power storage business over in Europe, where the industry is soundly ahead of the United States, and if it can leverage its current strengths in Europe here, VSLR could do very well in shoring up its financial future.

Another plus would be if the company could lever additional sales on any current expenses - which with its CAGR of 56% on cumulative installed capacity - could create a strong bottom line.

Source

Headwinds

Solar companies took a hit from the tariffs imposed on solar in January, something that I believe is still hanging around VSLR's shares. With tariffs starting last month at 30% of the import value in the first year, they will fall 500 basis points through the four-year term. Given the small quantities of solar panels made in the United States, it is likely that most of VSLR's costs will increase approximately $0.10/watt, which was the cost of the tariff.

While the company's estimated retained value is still increasing each quarter, it has slowed due to rising interest rates which negatively impact the value of the contracts on the balance sheet. With four rate hikes expected this year, those values are likely to decline further and reducing the estimated retained value of long-term contracts.

Source

Lastly, there is a new issue of the New Mexico attorney general suing VSLR for unfair business practices. The suit says the company provides misleading and inaccurate information, has consumers paying for more energy, and locks them into a 20-year contract, and "entangles consumers' property rights". VSLR was quick to rebut the accusations and denies any wrongdoings. While it is too early to make heads or tails of this, I find it encouraging that the reply from VSLR was quite rapid, and it responded publicly to the suit.

Conclusion

With any stock, there are risks and sometimes rewards. Right now, with VSLR, there is certainly plenty of risk but also a potential hefty reward if it can continue to transition its business model from leasing to selling, and to move into a bright future in energy storage, which could further expand margins and the top line. For now, I am going to sit on the sidelines and wait things out over the next year and enjoy the story that unfolds. Bolder investors may consider establishing a small position now and dollar cost averaging over those next couple years. But I would like to see the company become profitable, for starters, and see how well their power storage system sales develop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.