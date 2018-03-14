Cigna Deal - Not The Right Move

Health insurer Cigna Corp. (CI) announced that it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) company Express Scripts (ESRX) for a total consideration of $67 billion in an all cash, all stock deal. The $54bn acquisition -- including $13 billion in assumed debt of Express Scripts -- represents a 30%+ premium over Express Scripts' closing share price before the day of the announcement.

Cigna and Express Scripts said that the combined company would lower costs for corporate clients by giving them more coordination between medical care and pharmacy benefits, particularly for specialty drugs. In addition, the combined company expects to achieve $600mm in annual savings. Following the announcement, Cigna's investors reacted sharply as the share price slid down 11% from its previous close, while Express Scripts shares jumped 8% (still well below the offer price).

Consolidation in Healthcare

The combination comes during a wave of consolidation in the rapidly changing healthcare services business. The increasing business and political pressure from employers and the Trump administration, on the back of increasing drug prices and rising healthcare costs, has roiled the healthcare service industry. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) recently announced forming a healthcare venture focused on making healthcare affordable and providing better services. Earlier, Cigna was looking to acquire another insurer, Anthem, which failed after getting embroiled in anti-trust issues.

In the current scenario, the United States' three largest insurers -- United Health (UNH), Aetna (AET) and Cigna -- have their own PBM system. United Health operates its own PBM under the company OptumRx. This deal is fashioned in similar terms to the CVS announcement of the acquisition of Aetna for $69 billion, creating a vertically integrated pharmacy company. Anthem also announced recently their plan to create their own in-house PBM system with the help of CVS.

Is the Deal a Win?

The combined company would have proforma revenues of ~$142 billion with profits of over $7 billion. Amid the consolidation currently under way, the massive deal doesn't appear to be a winning horse in the already declining marketplace race. The deal combines a health insurer and a PBM operator like CVS and Aetna; however, the latter had a huge network of retail stores baked into the deal. The stores would provide cheaper options than the expensive hospitals. That would reduce costs, which remain a challenge for Cigna. Also, Cigna has a growing business from overseas, which would not benefit from the deal and would shift the focus to integration and a declining and underperforming U.S. market.

Source: 10-K

Anthem, which is the biggest customer of Express Scripts, contributes 19% of the total FY 2017 revenues and 31% of adjusted EBITDA. It recently announced it was going solo with its PBM business and breaking away from the contract with Express Scripts. The dumping of Express Scripts came after a year when Anthem publicly announced that Express Scripts had been overcharging them to the tune of $14bn.

Also, Express Scripts would not be able to work with other insurance companies that would be unwilling to give their business to other rival companies.

Valuation a Concern

The loss of its biggest customer, including taking a hit of about 31% adjusted EBITDA of $7.4bn (for FY 2017), means that the company on a standalone basis could be valued at ~51bn (at a historical ~10x multiple) after considering the Anthem hit. Also, considering that the combined company would have synergies of $600 million from the first day until perpetuity, that could further add $6 billion (at 10% cost) to the value of the firm. That would translate to a $57 billion, under the best-case scenario. Even considering that Express Scripts could make up part of the loss of Anthem, that still keeps the $67 billion valuation quite rich, leaving no money on the table for the shareholders.

ESRX EV to EBITDA (ttm) data by YCharts

Challenges remain for Cigna in terms of bringing the costs down, achieving synergies, creating greater value for shareholders post-acquisition and reshuffling its business network and operations, thereby adding to the complexity. Also, antitrust officials will take a hard look at this deal, which could bring in more scrutiny and create further challenges for the company. Considering the above factors, even though the stock slid 11%, shares continue to remain under pressure. I would thereby rate Cigna as "underperform" until I see further plans from the acquisition and more Express Scripts commentary on the way forward post-Anthem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.