Dynagas LNG Partners LP: 16% Dividend In A Growing Industry

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) came out with their 4th Quarter 2017 results on 15 February. We shall first analyze the prospect of the industry in general, then dive into DNLG's position and future prospects.

Maritime transportation of LNG

DNLG is only involved in one segment of the maritime industry, namely transportation of LNG. Most people would think that LNG and LPG is pretty much the same. It is gas in some form. However, when it comes to the transportation of gas, other than through a pipeline, it is a huge difference between the two. The largest LPG ships have cargo capacity of around 85,000 cubic meter. The gas, which is typically methane or propane, is compressed and transported at ambient temperature. Such a large vessel cost approximately $75 million to build.

LNG is quite different, as the natural gases are condensed into a liquid form, close to atmospheric pressure by cooling it to down to −162 °C (−260 °F). The gas must be stored and transported in this form. When the gases arrive at its destination, it is kept in similar condition, until it is switched back to atmospheric condition, whereby the gas increases roughly 570 times in size. The size of a large LNG vessel can be as much as 160,000 cbm.

Therefore, double the size of a large LPG vessel, and nearly 600 times larger volume of gas, makes LNG a very compelling proposition for transportation. However, this also do come at a cost. The cost of a newbuilding 160,000 CBM LNG vessel is approximately $190 mill. In addition comes the cost of liquefication at load port, storage at discharge port, and regasification.

Company specific

DLNG own a relatively small fleet of just six vessels. Due to the very capital-intensive segment of the shipping industry, with the cost of a new LNG vessel costing as much as $190 million, few shipping companies have a large fleet of LNG vessels. The industry is very fragmented, with nearly all the national shipping companies participating in the segment, catering to their domestic demand for either import or export of LNG.

The industry could potentially benefit from pooling arrangement, such as we see in other shipping segments.

With regard to DLNG fleet, some positive development was announced last quarter. The company signed a new 3 year charter agreement with Statoil ASA (STO) for the employment of the "Arctic Aurora", which is an ice-classed 2013-built, 155,000 cubic meter capacity LNG carrier. No rate has been given. Average one-year time charter rates, according to shipbrokers are currently estimated to be $56,000 per day. DLNG managed to achieve an average timecharter rate for their fleet of $64,249 in 2017. This was considerably lower than the $75,997 per day they achieved in 2016.

Lower earnings in last quarter was a result of their LNG carrier "Clean Energy" being placed in the spot until July 2018, when the vessel will commence a charter for 8 years to Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY).

Their two LNG carriers "Yenisei River" and "Lena River", with their reduced charter hire, which came into effect from November 2016, will be on charter to OGZPY until 2020.

In January 2016, the Partnership, through its wholly owned vessel owning subsidiaries, entered into long-time charter contracts with Yamal Trade Pte. for the employment of the "Yenisei River" and the "Lena River". Each of the new charters has an initial term of 15 years, with one-year delivery windows starting between January 1st and June 30th of 2019

They also entered into a time charter contract in 2016 with an affiliate of the OGZPY for the "Ob River" for a firm charter contract of 10 years.

DLNG has a good coverage going forward with 85% fleet/days contracted for this year. This improved further to 92% contract coverage for 2019 and 100% contracted through 2020

Northern Sea Route - Half the time

As can be seen above, all of the vessels in DNLG's fleet have just two customers, namely STO and Gazprom. Their port of loading is in the Arctic zone. The interesting part of this, is that thanks to global warming, which in itself is a calamity to the world, there is one positive thing that has come out of this. It opens up for ships to sail "the other way around" the globe to get from Northern Europe to North Asia. As can be seen from this chart:

DNLG was the world's first LNG transporter to sail through the Northern Sea route with their vessel "Ob River". The fact that all their vessels are ice-classed and suitable for such trade, could be a very attractive feature going forward. This optionality is great for their customers as they can effectively serve the markets in the Atlantic and the Pacific in a very competitive way.

Financials

They had net income of for the year of $17.3 million. Distributable Cash Flow for the year was $49.9 million. Quarterly cash distribution remained at $ 0.4225 per units. Based on 35.49 million common units, it means they paid out $59.9 million in distribution. This deficit of $10 million is not sustainable over a long period of time. I believe is highly unlikely that they can increase revenue with present fleet size, since their revenues are fixed for several years to come.

Long Term Debt is $713 mill/EBITDA $107 mill = 6.66

Debt $713 mill/Assets (cash $67 mill + vessels book value $977 mill) $1,044 mill gives it a ratio of Debt/Equity of 0.68%

Their debt is of some concern, but it is alleviated by a solid order book going forward. The company is also vulnerable to changes to any to their customers' ability to perform, as they rely on just two customers. Russian embargoes still exists, so this is another negative aspect an investor must take into consideration.

Drop down and raising capital

In addition to the 6 vessels DLNG already own, they also have a purchase option from their sponsor Dynagas Holding Ltd on 5 LNG Carriers. Two of these are on long term charters, and they are all ice classed, and suitable to ply the northern route across to Asia.

This forms a pipeline of possible growth for DLNG.

Conclusion

We have seen in the past that other high yielding stocks in this industry have adjusted their distribution when the stock price has fallen dramatically.

The price of the stock has come down from roughly $18 to low $10 level. When the stock was trading close to $18 it offered a yield of roughly 9.5%

Even if they cut the distribution in half, it would still yield more than 8%. I am not saying that they should, but they surely could, and it would become a much more sustainable distribution in the long run. No business can offer $16% return over long period of time. It would attract competition like flies to a flypaper.

Most importantly is the secular trend taking place, with a shift in fuel used for power generation. The world's demand for electricity is growing. Natural gas is the cleanest form of fossil fuel, and is replacing many coal fired power plants around the world. LNG is a cost effective way to move large quantity of natural gas over long distances. DNLG is well placed to capture this growing long term trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DLNG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.