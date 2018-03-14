Nucor: American Steel At Its Finest

Investors seem to have an awful habit in the steel industry to go chasing levered firms with sketchy performance histories: AK Steel (AKS) and US Steel (X) being perennial favorites that exhibit those traits. While the chickens have come home to roost for AK Steel after its outlandish rally - US Steel should likely not be far behind in returning to more rational levels - that does not mean that all areas of publicly-traded steel are off limits. In fact, far from it. Quality smaller operators in this space like Steel Dynamics (STLD), Tenaris (TS), and Insteel (IIIN) still carry compelling valuations with great paths forward for organic growth and margin growth. For those that are interested in large-cap names that exhibit some of those same traits found in those smaller names, it doesn’t get much better than Nucor (NUE), in my view.

Business Overview, Low Leverage

Nucor is a steel manufacturer; the largest mini-mill steelmaker using electric arc furnaces to melt scrap steel to produce its products. By purchasing nearly 19mm tons of scrap last year, Nucor actually controls a pretty meaningful percentage of the steel scrap market (over 25% by our estimate). In order to not be completely dependent on pricing and volumes in steel scrap, the company also produces its own hot briquetted iron (“HBI”) and direct reduced iron (“DRI”) as well which function as steel scrap substitutes for arc furnace feedstock. In total, the company operates more than three dozen production facilities, the vast majority of which are located here in the United States. Tens of millions of square footage dedicated to steel production in the good ole USA.

Many of the buzz phrases in the steel industry today, such as “moving up the value chain” or “reducing the fixed cost base”, have been key tenets of the Nucor story for decades. That is incredibly important, as despite plenty of rhetoric towards the impact of illegal and/or subsidized trade from CEO John Ferriola in recent years, the company’s disciplined approach to managing its business continues to work and has given it a substantial advantage. Chronic underinvestment was present by most American firms during the boom times, and, in my view, a large driver of the poor margins present at many of these firms lies internally versus via external factors. Even during the depths of the collapse in steel pricing recently, Nucor never generated a non-GAAP or GAAP earnings per share loss on an annual basis. That’s a feather in its cap that most publicly-traded peers in this space cannot claim. Bolstering the case further, the firm also has been a great manager of its balance sheet with very little volatility in working capital and a light debt load. Proper cash flow management is key to running a business profitably and predictably, and success there is a testament to how well this management team navigates the environment. This is a core reason why I view Nucor as one of the only potential “buy and hold” investments in the steel industry.

In my view, a manageable debt load is incredibly important for success in this industry. Arguably, we’re near the peak of the cycle in North America. This is now the second longest running economic expansion in American history: 106 months with no recession. The average US expansion (since the 1930s) lasts half of that length, yet market complacency is pretty high. It’s time to begin considering which operators will be able to operate profitably in a no/negative growth environment at home, particularly since global steel capacity remains vastly oversupplied. The structure of the balance sheet here remains remarkably solid. At the end of fiscal 2017, Nucor held $3,242mm of debt on the balance sheet; basically 1x turn of leverage, given EBITDA expectations for 2018. This figure was down heavily as the company repaid the $600mm of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2017 out of retained cash. After the $500mm of 5.85% Notes due 2018 are addressed – likely shortly via a new debt issuance at a lower interest rate – the company will have years before another major maturity. Liquidity will remain high, as Nucor will opt to keep its $949mm of cash on balance sheet for working capital needs. $1,500mm of capacity remains on the company’s Revolving Credit Facility (currently untapped).

Recent Margin Improvement, Growth Spending

Given the volatility present in steel prices over the past several years, trends in margins are just about useless. Higher revenues often cause margin contraction. As an example, hypothetically, say, in year one, a company sells one ton of steel for $1,500; it costs $1,200 to produce. That’s 20% margin on $300 in profit. In year two, that same company sells that same one ton of steel for $3,000; it costs $2,500 to produce this year due to higher input costs. Gross margin falls to less than 17%, but underlying profit per ton is up more than 66%. Year two is substantially better than year one, but an investor looking at gross margin would see a negative picture.

Thus, it’s all about EBITDA generated per ton, in my view. Total steel shipments were up to 21.9mm from 19.8mm year over year, so there was growth on that front (a wonderful positive). The bigger story was EBITDA/ton of $107 versus $71/ton in the prior-year period (excludes impairment charges). That’s a meaningful acceleration that is missed to an investor that just looked at the 20bps acceleration in gross margin, and it’s readily apparent in pre-tax income. 2018 should see an acceleration in these trends, given positive trends in the spread between steel pricing and underlying scrap (“metal margin”). Long products (billet, rebar, rail) are the sleeper product that will drive earnings. Investors can see this emphasis on long products in Nucor’s capital investment plans. Guided capital expenditures for 2018 is $1,000mm in 2018, a marked acceleration from the $507mm in capital expenditures in 2017. Roughly two-third of this is growth spending directed towards seven major projects:

Specialty cold-rolling facility addition at the existing Arkansas sheet mill. This is a $230mm project set to be completed in 2019; an expansion that adds significant capacity to cold-rolled motor lamination sheet used in the automotive market as well as electric motors, generators, and transformers.

A new hot-band galvanizing line at the Kentucky sheet mill. This asset (“Gallatin Steel”) was bought for $770mm in cash from ArcelorMittal (MT) and Gerdau (GGB) late in 2014. The $176mm investment will position Nucor to compete in some areas of automotive it has not been in the past. Management claims the 72” line will be the widest in North America.

Sheet galvanizing facility in Mexico, in conjunction with partner JFE Steel. With a total cash outlay of $270mm and forecast for late 2019 completion, this is yet another play by Nucor on the lucrative automotive market. Mexican automotive production growth is set to be high as many companies take advantage of increasing production south of the border for sale into the North American market.

Rolling mill upgrade at the bar mill in Ohio. This is a relatively cheap modernization project for a 100-year-old asset; total cash outlay of just $85mm. This is a lower margin, low production asset, and this investment will help dramatically improve cost competitiveness.

New construction of a rebar micro mill in Missouri. The $250mm project to build a rebar plant with 350,000 tons per year of capacity. This is one of two new rebar mills (the other detailed below) that Nucor has announced.

Recently announced $240mm rebar micro mill in Florida. This was a relatively new project that did not make it into discussions in recent conference calls or SEC filings. Announced immediately after the tariff news broke early in March, the timing is likely far from coincidental. Rebar has seen substantial growth in imports in recent years, and the tariffs should help alleviate that growth.

Merchant bar rolling facility in Illinois. This is a new $180mm bar mill with 500,000 tons of capacity, a tuck-in addition to the existing assets in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Construction should be completed by early 2020.

These projects – more than $1,400mm in total – are biased towards long bar products, with a clear bias toward playing off of automotive, but also construction (rebar). They are also a natural tailwind to EBITDA growth as we move towards the next decade. While Nucor has not provided EBITDA expectations for any of these facilities, historical returns on investment point towards $225-250mm in EBITDA contribution once fully ramped. That’s a small, but still significant, tailwind to growth for shareholders. It’s also one of the larger expansions announced by domestic steel. Nucor knows it has one of the lowest costs of capital in the industry and is putting it to good use to outcompete the competition – something it has been doing for many years now.

Thoughts On Valuation, How To Establish A Position

I think it is hard to make a case for material upside on Nucor shares from here. If you’re aggressive in your assumptions on historical steel multiples and the company’s ability to execute in 2018, perhaps the low to mid $70s is justifiable. You would have to be a pretty big steel bull and a believer in the continuation of economic recovery here in the United States to take that stance. Nonetheless, that viewpoint isn’t too uncommon among the retail investor base, and buying Nucor is a great way to support a strong company with primarily domestic operations. Most of the jobs being created in the above expansions are high-paying ($80,000 or more); something that is woefully missing from our manufacturing base. I know some shareholders like to support that.

Like I’ve done historically with this name, I’ll continue to recommend options to get exposure if you want to build on – or open – a new position today despite that limited upside case. If you’re willing to shoulder some risk and lean bullish, the July 20, 2018, expiry of the $67.50 puts are paying out $380.00/share as of this writing. That’s more than 16% annualized return on cash and would place investors into shares at a 4.3% discount to share prices today. It’s a great way for investors to take advantage of the high implied volatility in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TS, IIIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.