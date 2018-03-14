Time To Get Off The Sidelines And Buy This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat

Valuations are still attractive so today is a great time for investors to buy this Grade A wealth compounding machine.

Realty Income one of the highest quality names in industry, with strong and improving fundamentals that signal continued steady dividend growth ahead.

Well now it appears as if the market's short-term fears are ebbing, potentially signalling that the REIT bear market is over.

Despite valuations coming down to their most attractive levels in over six years, many investors were nervous about further losses and looking for signs that the bottom is in.

After getting into an epic bubble by mid 2016, REITs have spent nearly 20 months sliding into a bear market.

I'm a contrarian value investor with a high-yield retirement portfolio whose goal is to generate maximum safe income, with strong long-term dividend growth. This means that I prefer to target quality names in the most beaten down sectors, buying when the market is at its most pessimistic.

Well, REITS (VNQ) have certainly fit into that category, because record low interest rates did cause the sector to enter a bubble by mid 2016.

This resulted in blue chip income investor favorites like Realty Income (O) trading at insane valuations, such as a yield of 3.3%, and a price/AFFO, (it's equivalent of a PE ratio), of 24. At those levels Realty Income's 10 year annual total return potential was approximately 7.8%.

Not surprisingly rates coming off their lowest levels in history, and a reversion to historical valuation multiples resulted in a sector wide bear market. Realty Income, thanks to its especially high valuation, suffered more than most of its peers.

Such short-term pain naturally causes many investors to become hesitant about investing in an out of favor sector, due to fear that further price declines might be coming. However for months now I've been pounding the table about why REIT valuations at now highly attractive.

In fact based on historical studies of the most accurate future total return predictors, REITs are potentially set to greatly outperform the broader market over the next 12 months.

Let's take a look at why I'm increasingly confident that the worst is over for REITs in general, but Realty Income in particular. If we haven't already bottomed, then we are likely very close to it. More importantly find out why worries over Realty Income's fundamentals, including the so called "retail apocalypse" are greatly overblown.

In fact when we carefully analyze the REIT's most important fundamental metrics, we find this world class dividend growth machine continues to fire on all cylinders. Best of all? Despite the recent recovery in price, (that may be signaling the end of the REIT bear market), Realty Income's current valuation remains attractive. Specifically that means that the stock is likely to generate market beating total returns over the next decade, on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

Why REITs Have Likely Bottomed

As my fellow contributor PendragonY explained in a recent article, REITs are NOT bond alternatives. Their rate sensitivity is purely a short-term phenomenon, which is cyclical and mean reverting.

This is also true for Realty Income, whose rate sensitivity was recently at historical highs, and is now likely reverting to lower levels.

That's because there are several major differences between REITs and bonds that ultimately mean they react differently to rising rate condition, especially if rates are rising due to stronger economic growth.

Characteristic Bonds REITS Primary Income Method Fixed Coupon Commercial Rents Most Important Valuation Factors Inflation Expectations Cash Flow Growth, Dividends Inflation Sensitivity High Low Rising Incomes Over Time No Yes Inflation Hedge No Yes Long-Term Total Returns In Rising Rate Environment Small Gains Strong Gains Perpetual No Yes

Other than inflation adjusted bonds, (such as TIPS), bond prices are based on the net present value of their inflation adjusted future payouts. Bonds don't ever raise their interest payments, and so their value is necessarily tied to future inflation and economic growth expectations.

REITs on the other hand are ownership stakes in businesses that own commercial real estate, which is the backbone of the US economy. Property prices and rents tend to rise over time. That's because as the economy grows, rising demand for commercial properties creates stronger pricing power, growing cash flow, and most importantly rising dividends.

In addition well managed REITs are able to consistently grow their asset bases over time, in an accretive manner. That means that adjusted funds from operation or AFFO, the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend, increases at exponential rates. This results in rising dividends and history has shown that over the long-term total returns for dividend stocks follow the formula: yield + dividend growth.

This is why long-term REIT total returns have virtually no correlation to long-term interest rates. In fact since 1972 the correlation coefficient between 10 year yields and REIT total returns has been 0.04.

Source: NAREIT, St. Louis Federal Reserve

Note that the correlation that does exist, while tiny, is actually positive. That means that over the past 45 years REITs have usually done slightly better when rates were rising. That includes long periods such as the stagflation years of the 1970's. That's when 10 year yields were very high, and rising steadily for a decade.

Source: NAREIT

Between 1972 and 1982 when interest rates were steadily rising, (to as high as 16%), REIT annual total returns were positive 70% of the time. That matches the S&P 500's (SPY) 70%, and beats the Dow's (DIA) 60%.

The reason for this is that REITs, like all companies, are able to pass on higher costs by raising their prices, in this case rent. That's why stocks are a good hedge against inflation. In fact over the past 45 years REITS have proven to be the best inflation adjusted form of equity investment.

Asset Class/Index 1972-2017 Annual Total Returns 1972-2017 Inflation Adjusted Annual Total Returns Final Value ($10,000 Investment) Inflation Adjusted Final Value ($10,000 Investment) Equity REITs 11.76% 7.54% $1,488,976 $236,242 Dow Jones Industrial Average 7.61% 3.39% $271,249 $44,826 NASDAQ 9.76% 5.54% $660,670 $106,617 S&P 500 10.72% 6.40% $977,628 $163,070

Source: NAREIT, Moneychimp

But what about rising costs of capital!? Surely higher borrowing costs and lower stock prices, (higher cost of equity), means that REITs are going to grow slower and become less profitable right?

Actually no because REIT management teams are essentially value investors, who allocate capital in a counter cyclical manner. That means when equity prices are high they fund growth through accretive equity sales, with less use of debt. This allows the asset base and cash flow to grow so that the REIT has more borrowing power when share prices fall.

In fact the entire sector has been deleveraging for years. REITs have learned the mistakes of the past, including levering up in a tightening cycle.

Source: NAREIT T-Tracker

And lest you think that REITs are delivering purely because debt costs are rising and interest coverage is falling, rest assured that's not the case.

Source: NAREIT T-Tracker

What REITs are actually doing is refinancing their older, more expensive debt, with longer maturity bonds that are still at historically low interest rates. This means that REITs are able to fix their costs of capital when acquiring a new property and thus lock in the profitability of that investment (investment yield).

The bottom line is that REITs are not bonds, with fixed, inflation sensitive income whose prices must decline when long-term rates rise. Rather they are valued based on their cash flow and dividends, which tend to grow faster than inflation, especially during an expanding economy.

That's because strong occupancy and rising pricing power, (annual escalators are partially linked to inflation), lead to improving fundamentals and continued dividend growth.

Source: NAREIT T-Tracker

In fact Realty Income's best dividend growth usually comes not during times of super lower rates but rising ones. That's because the REIT prospers most when its tenants do.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

So now that we know why the REIT bear market isn't likely to continue, let's take a look at one of America's greatest REIT blue chips. One that's a good buy today for low risk, high-yield dividend growth investors.

Another Strong Growth Year For This Time Tested Blue Chip

Realty Income was founded in 1969 but didn't go public until 1994. It owns a highly diversified portfolio of single tenant, free standing building which it acquires via a sale-leaseback business model.

Properties 5,172 States 49 + PR Tenants 249 Industries 47 Occupancy 98.4% Weighted Remaining Lease 9.5 year

Source: earnings release

Realty Income will buy a building from a tenant and in exchange for cash gets a long-term triple net lease with annual rental escalators with the formula partially linked to inflation. The tenant is responsible for maintenance, taxes, and insurance. This creates amazingly profitable, (EBITDA margin 94%), recurring cash flow from which to pay the dividend.

In 2017 Realty Income purchased 303 new properties for $1.5 billion. These had an average lease of 14.4 years and a cash yield, (cap rate), of 6.4%.

Metric 2017 Growth (except payout ratio) Revenue 10.2% AFFO 13.9% Shares Outstanding 7.1% AFFO/Share 6.3% Dividend 5.9% AFFO Payout Ratio 82.7%

Sources: Realty Income earnings release

This fueled strong top and bottom growth, including a 6.3% increase in AFFO/share. This allowed management to raise the dividend nearly 6% while still lowering the payout ratio.

For 2018 management is guiding for $1 billion to $1.5 billion in acquisitions. To finance this the company has:

$1.9 billion in liquidity (cash and undrawn credit revolver) - expandable by $1 billion at Realty's request

$150 million in excess AFFO

$75 million to $100 million in planned dispositions

Management expects this to result in 3% to 5% AFFO/share growth for 2018. Which likely means another 4% dividend hike this year (for 2019, not the one we just got).

So basically it was another great year of strong execution and solid growth for this venerable blue chip. However the real reason to buy Realty Income is the numerous competitive advantages that the REIT possesses. These are likely to continue generating many years of generous, safe, and rising income; as well as market beating total returns.

Realty Income's Competitive Advantages Lead To Strong Long-Term Growth And Market Beating Total Returns

To paraphrase Family Guy, "running a triple net lease REIT is like making love; easy to do, but takes a long time to master." This means that the first competitive advantage Realty Income has is a well experienced management. One that's led by John Case, who has 27 years of industry experience, and also serves on the board of Duke Realty (DRE).

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

This gives him insight into several REIT industries that increase the amount of potential investments Realty Income can make. This includes industrial properties such as warehouses that Realty leases to Walmart and Sam Clubs (average of 12 years remaining on those leases).

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

In 2017 Realty looked at $30 billion in potential acquisitions, 88% of which were non open market. This means that it was management's industry connections that allowed the REIT to achieve its impressive growth.

Management experience is also important when it comes to managing the property portfolio. For example like all triple net lease REITs Realty Income will periodically sell properties. Most of these are vacant and so represent negative cash flow generators because Realty Income becomes responsible for the upkeep costs normally paid by tenants.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

In 2017 even vacant properties were sold at prices that generated a 9% unlevered internal rate of rate. These profitable sales help to fund more accretive growth in the future.

Management's highly conservative and discipline capital allocation is also the biggest reason for the most important competitive advantage it has. That would be access to vast amounts of low cost capital.

Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 4.5% Q4 2017 Cash Yield On New Investments 6.4% Investment Spread 1.75%

Source: Conference Call

A REIT can only grow AFFO/share over time if the cash yield on new properties is greater than its weighted average cost of capital. Historically Realty Income's investment spread has averaged 1.5%.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

At times the investment spread gets larger, when cap rates are much higher after an economic downturn, and during times of extremely low interest rates. The higher the investment spread the more profitable each new acquisition and the faster AFFO/share, (and the dividend), can grow.

In recent quarters the investment spread been higher, between 1.75% and 2.25%. But won't higher interest rates push up borrowing costs hurting spreads? Well in the long-term higher interest rates also push up cap rates, and thus keep the REIT's investment spread in a stable range over time.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

This is what allows Realty Income to keep growing its AFFO/share in all manner of economic and interest rate environments. In fact in the last 21 years AFFO/share has only declined once.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

Which in turn has allowed Realty Income to generate nearly a quarter century of annual dividend growth. That's how it became one of the few REITs in the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index (20 straight years of dividend growth).

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

Note that in 2020 Realty Income will hit 25 consecutive years of payout increases and join the more well-known S&P Dividend Aristocrat list.

The secret to stable investments spreads and such strong cash flow growth consistency is the REIT's incredibly low borrowing costs. This is made possible by Realty's fortress like balance sheet. For instance Realty was upgraded by Moody's in November and today has a BBB+ (positive outlook) credit rating from S&P. Only nine REITs in America, (out of 184), have this credit rating or better.

This is why Realty was able to raise $2 billion in low cost, long duration unsecured debt in 2017. This included the following bond offerings in Q4 2017:

$500 million in 5 year bonds at an interest rate of 2.84%

$550 million in 10 years bonds at 3.68%

$250 million in 30 year bonds at 4.32%

Some of this debt was used to refinance a 2019 bond that yielded 6.75%. All told the REIT was able to raise $1.3 billion in unsecured debt at 3.48% interest with a weighted duration of 11.8 years. This means that in the past 12 months the average duration of Realty's bonds has risen from 6.6 years to 9.3 years, while the average interest rate has fallen to just 3.9%.

It also means that when you take into account all of the REIT's funding sources, Realty Income has potentially $3.25 billion in buying power going into 2018. That means that its reliance on fickle equity markets is far less than most rivals.

However what about the underlying health of the business? How are Realty's tenants holding up during this troubled time in retail? The good news is that, like its finances and growth prospects, Realty's underlying fundamentals are rock solid.

Fundamentals Show No Signs Of A "Retail Apocalypse"

One of the biggest concerns that current and prospective investors in Realty Income have is the fear that Amazon (AMZN) and e-Commerce will disrupt its core tenant base.

The good news is that the REIT's cash flow is highly diversified, by geography, tenant, and industry.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

More importantly Realty Income has virtually no exposure to today's most troubled retail sectors, such as apparel and consumer electronics.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

In fact 2017's record number of retail bankruptcies resulted in a less than 1% loss of revenue for the REIT. That's because 96% of its cash flow comes from tenants that have little to no short-term disruption risk from e-Commerce.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

In addition the REIT has a highly diversified base of strong tenants, with half claiming investment grade credit ratings.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

More importantly the average tenant cash flow/rent ratio is 2.8, which indicates most of its customers are thriving, not dying. That ratio is not just highly stable over time, but now at the highest level in years.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

So is the occupancy rate which is near 10 year highs. This too has been incredibly stable over time. In fact even during the worst recession in 50+ years, occupancy never fell below 96.6%.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

But what about the allegations that Reality is inflating these numbers? After all if Realty sells off distressed properties or ones with weak tenants then it can increase both occupancy and the average tenant coverage ratio. In addition REITs can keep occupancy high by offering deep discounts to expiring lease holders.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

However Realty Income is not cooking its books. Same store rent growth remains the same whether or not you include core properties or all properties, including those marked for sale.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

Same store rental growth, which is created by annual rental escalators, has also been highly stable over time. And even including all properties in 2015 and 2016 same store rent would have come in at 1.8% and 1.0%, respectively.

Of course 1% annual rental growth is not great, since inflation is higher than that. Fortunately Realty Income is very good at managing its tenants and extracting higher rents when leases expire.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

In 2017 Realty Income's existing tenant retention rate, (on expiring leases), was 91%. The company was able to obtain rental increases of 8.2% for these leases. And while it did have to spent a total of $30 million to first upgrade some of these properties, the cash yield on that investment was 7.7%. That's higher than what it can get acquiring new properties.

In retail there are always winners and losers, and sometimes companies fail. Realty Income has plenty of experience with managing its property portfolio and working around any tenant bankruptcies.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

Over the past seven years the REIT has proven highly adaptable and has not just managed to grow despite the occasional loss of a tenant, but become ever more diversified. Or to put another way management is very good at managing risk, and Realty Income's cash flow is becoming ever more resilient as it grows.

The bottom line is that Realty Income's tenants are thriving, its occupancy is high, and it continues to enjoy some of the highest pricing power it's ever seen. In other words no signs of a retail apocalypse hurting its business.

This makes Realty Income a low risk dividend stock, and a true SWAN or sleep well at night stock.

Dividend Profile: Best Risk-Adjusted Total Return Potential In America

Stock Forward Yield 2018 AFFO Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return 10 Year Risk-Adjusted Total Return Potential Realty Income 5.2% 83% 4% to 5% 9.2% to 10.2% 42.4% to 47.0% S&P 500 1.8% 50% 6.2% 8.0% 7.9%

Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Multpl, CSImarketing, Ycharts

The only reason anyone owns Realty Income is for that sweet, sweet dividend. I'm no different and so the core of my due diligence process is examining the dividend profile. That consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth prospects. Over the long-term dividend stock total returns closely track the formula: yield + dividend growth. So you want to make sure that this will lead to good total returns on both an absolute, and risk-adjusted, (return over/volatility), basis.

Realty's yield is currently generous, especially compared to the paltry payout of the S&P 500. More importantly it's highly secure thanks to a low risk 83% AFFO payout ratio. That may seem high to some, but remember that this REIT's cash flow is incredibly predictable and stable over time.

The other aspect to dividend safety is the balance sheet. A strong balance sheet not only means low borrowing costs, but also a low risk that a REIT will be forced by creditors to cut a dividend that's covered by cash flow.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Fixed-Charge Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Realty Income 5.4 4.8 4.8 BBB+ (positive outlook) Industry Average 6.0 3.9 3.7 NA

Sources: earnings supplement, NAREIT, Gurufocus, FastGraphs

Realty Income's pro forma, (includes the most recent acquisitions), leverage ratio is 5.4, much lower than the industry average of 6.0. The interest coverage ratio is also among the highest in the industry. Meanwhile the fixed charge coverage ratio, (EBITDA minus unfunded capital expenditures and distributions divided by total debt service), is tied for the highest in the REIT's history.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

As importantly the trend for both metrics is stable or rising over time. This is why the REIT is getting credit upgrades and its borrowing costs keep falling. That's despite our current rising rate environment.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

The REIT is also nowhere near violating any of its debt covenants. That's great news since a covenant breach allows creditors to immediately call in a loan. This can result in a liquidity crisis and a dividend cut or suspension.

Finally we have the dividend growth prospects. Realty Income's dividend growth rate has been volatile, but over the past 23 years the long-term rate has been 4.7% CAGR. Analysts expect about the same, 5%, going forward. I like to err on the side of conservatism and estimate a 4% to 5% range. Still that should be good for 9.2% to 10.2% total returns. Which is about 17% higher than what the S&P 500 is likely to generate from its current valuations.

Another thing to consider is that REITs are less volatile than the stock market as a whole. Historically the REIT sector's beta, (volatility relative to S&P 500) has been 0.75. Realty's beta since 1994 has been 0.4, and in the last five years it's been just 0.213.

That low volatility has allowed Realty Income to generate the best risk-adjusted total returns of any US blue stock, including other fast growing REITs.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

While true that current valuations aren't likely to allow Realty to crush the market with 16.3% total returns as it has since 1994, the lower beta it enjoys today means that the risk-adjusted total returns should still be similar.

Which means Realty Income offers a generous, safe, steadily growing income, as well market beating total return. That's thanks to the favorable valuation.

Valuation: Despite The Recent Recovery Still Worth Buying Today

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

Like most REITs Realty Income has badly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However in recent weeks it's staged a nice little recovery. The good news is that this hasn't eliminated the chance to buy this blue chip dividend aristocrat at a good price.

Forward P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield 16.2 18.6 5.2% 5.0%

Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Gurufocus

In addition to the total return potential, I like to value stocks based on two backwards looking metrics. The first is the price/AFFO, which is the REIT equivalent of a PE ratio. Based on the midrange guidance for 2018 Realty's forward P/AFFO is 16.2, which is still nicely below its 7 year average.

Similarly the yield of 5.2% is a tad above the 13 year median value. This indicates that Realty is likely slightly undervalued, which explains its market beating return potential.

Finally I like to use a forward looking valuation model, since all dividends and profits are generated in the future. For this I use a long-term, (20 year), discounted dividend growth model. This helps approximate the fair value of a stock based on the present value of its future payouts.

Forward Dividend Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Projected Dividend Growth Years 11-20 Fair Value Estimate Dividend Growth Baked Into Current Price Discount To Fair Value $2.63 3.0% (worst case scenario) 3.0% $52.04 1% 3.5% (very conservative case) 3% $53.06 3% 4% (conservative case) 3% $54.12 5% 4.5% (likely case) 4% $55.85 8% 5% (bullish case, analyst consensus) 4% $57.02 10% 5.5% (best case scenario) 5% $58.97 13%

Sources: FastGraphs, Gurufocus

For the discount rate I use what I consider to be a good proxy for the time value of investable money. I use 9.1% because since 1871 a low cost S&P 500 ETF would have generated this return, net of expenses.

Because we can't know the future exactly I use a range of what I consider to be realistic long-term smoothed out growth rates. No matter how conservative you want to get, Realty Income is trading at a good price. I estimate that it's about 8% undervalued right now.

That's not a screaming buy but for a blue chip dividend aristocrat with a low risk profile, I have no problem buying at fair value or better. So an 8% discount is more than enough to earn a buy recommendation.

Of course even if REITs in general, and Realty Income in particular, are done with their interest rate induced freak out, that doesn't mean that investors don't face certain risks going forward.

Risks To Consider

While REITs aren't likely to remain highly rate sensitive for long, there are other headwinds the sector faces. For example in recent years REITs have invested heavily into new developments which means we might see some sector wide oversupply issues in the coming years.

Source: NAREIT

That could put pressure on some industry's occupancy rates and cause same store net operating income or NOI to grow at slower rates. This has been the trend for the last few years.

Source: NAREIT

Remember that 3% to 4% is the "sweet spot" for SS NOI growth. Below that AFFO/share growth slows and so do dividend increases. But above 4% and you get over development which results in a supply glut and slower growth in the future.

Another concern for many REITs is that some of the smaller ones may become capital constrained by low equity prices. REITs are required by law to pay out 90% of taxable net income, (not the same as GAAP EPS or AFFO), as unqualified dividends. That means that they retain relatively little cash flow to reinvest in growth. This is why REITs are constantly tapping debt and equity markets to help finance their asset purchases. The REIT bear market has caused many REITs to scale back their acquisitions.

Source: NAREIT

Sector wide net acquisitions in Q4 of 2017 fell to near zero, with just a handful of industries purchasing more properties than they sold.

The good news is that Realty Income's enormous scale and rock solid balance sheet means that it has plenty of access to cheap capital to continue growing. As for equity issuances? Well as CEO John Case told analysts at the last conference call, "we could invest accretively at today's share price, but we would prefer not to given the current levels."

That makes sense given that Realty Income sold $1.4 billion in new shares in 2017, at an average price of $60. With the share price much lower management plans to acquire new properties via a mix of revolver debt, retained cash flow, and property sales. Here we see the wisdom of tapping equity markets when prices are high, because it allows management to avoid doing so when share prices fall.

One potential concern I do have for Realty in the future is how well management will be able to scale its purchases over time. After all $1 billion in new property acquisitions moves the growth needle a lot more off a 2,000 building base, then it does when you own 5,172 properties.

That's especially true given that Realty Income is so selective in what it buys. It doesn't reach for yield or grow for its own sake. Management is specifically looking for strong tenants, in large metro areas, (population over 350,000), and in e-Commerce resistant industries.

The good news is that the current guidance of $1 billion to $1.5 billion for 2018 purchases is slightly bigger than last year's guidance at the same time. Back in early 2017 management was guiding for $1 billion in new property acquisitions and ended up closing 50% more deals.

And with $3.25 billion in total potential liquidity in 2018, it's possible Realty Income has a record year for purchases ahead that might result in AFFO/share exceeding the REIT's guidance. The less new shares the REIT issues at low prices this year, the more likely this favorable outcome becomes.

One thing I'll be watching closely though is whether management can continue to achieve higher than average investment spreads on this big volume of acquisitions.

Cap rates do indeed seem to have bottomed and management says it expects that rising long-term yields will result in rising investment spreads. However there is usually a one to three quarter lag before the REIT sees this.

Finally for investors who are very concerned about REIT prices falling in the short-term you should be aware that while rising rates are not necessarily a major risk, (unless they rise very rapidly), stock market bubbles can be.

Source: NAREIT

For example if growth stocks get too popular then investor interest in high-yield value stocks like REITs can fall. This is why during the tech bubble REITs badly underperformed the market and even declined.

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

Many value stocks also suffered. Even mighty Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) got cut in half as euphoric investors turned into speculative gamblers.

Source: Ycharts

For example at the height of the tech bubble this is how the market was valuing blue chips:

Cisco Systems (CSCO): PE 244

Coca-Cola (KO): PE 72

S&P 500: PE 44

Realty Income: P/AFFO: 7.6 (and a 10.1% yield)

Not surprisingly it turned out that ignoring valuations didn't work out so well for investors who got sucked into the bubble. However value investors who snapped up the incredible bargains were richly rewarded during the tech bust.

QQQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Now I'm not predicting that we are headed for another insane growth stock bubble that will cause value stocks to collapse to depression era valuations. However just be aware that in the late stages of a bull market values stocks can underperform badly if all investor interest is sucked into the high growth hype stock.

Time To Get Off The Sidelines And Buy This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat

Market timing is impossible, so it's never 100% certain that any sector or stock has bottomed. However it's also true that, historically speaking, buying great dividend stocks at a good price and then holding for the long-term is one of the greatest wealth compounding strategies you can use.

Realty Income has proven itself one of the highest-quality names in its industry, with a: disciplined, conservative, and long-term focused management team. The REIT's: rock solid balance sheet, bountiful access to low cost capital, and strong and improving fundamentals, indicate that this legendary income machine has plenty more growth gas in the tank.

At these valuations, which point to potential market beating total returns over the next decade, (and even better risk-adjusted total returns), I can definitely recommend this dividend aristocrat for any diversified high-yield portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.