Avista Corporation: A NW Utility With A Solid Green Component

Management has improved margins and increased the dividend for the last 15 years.

It is awaiting approval of Hydro One's acquisition of the company.

Avista Corporation (AVA) is a NW diversified utility that sells power in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It is also the only provider of power in Juneau, Alaska. Out of 29 diversified utilities, it is the 14th largest by market capitalization ($3.32 billion), 8th most expensive on a PE basis (28.05), and 7th most expensive on a forward PE basis (22.29). It has the 19th highest dividend which it has increased for the last 15 years.

The following map from the Edison Institute shows its service area:

It is in the upper left-hand corner, to the right of Puget Sound Energy.

It sells power in the Northwest FERC region, which is marked in gray on this map:

This is unique power region because most of the power is generated by hydroelectric power. This lowers the cost of electricity in this region of the country a bit. Natural gas provides the bulk of the remainder of the region's power.

Avista has two divisions:

Avista Utilities, which has two subdivisions: electric (382,000 residential customers) and gas transmission (347,000 customers). The company derives 56% of its energy from hydroelectric power with thermal (natural gas) providing the remainder. This division accounts for 94% of Avista's revenues.

AEL&P, which is the sole electric and natural gas provider to Juneau, Alaska. This division has 53,000 residential customers.

The public utility commissions in Oregon and Idaho have granted the company's recent rate increases. Washington, however, denied the company's recent request. Avista has submitted a new to Washington for 2018 which calls for an 11% increase in electric rates and 7.5% increase in gas rates.

Let's take a look at the company's data that is relevant for dividend investors (data from Morningstar; author's calculations):

Like many utilities, Avista has struggled with growing its top-line revenue. Note the solid, 5-year increase in its gross, operating, and net margin. It has ample coverage for interest payments and its dividend payout ratio is below 100%. Finally, its debt/asset ratio is very much under control.

Finally, let's take a look at its stock chart:

Avista spiked in mid-July on news that iHydro-one would acquire the company. A review of that merger is ongoing; according to AVA's latest 10-K, Washington State has until 3Q18 to issue a response.

While out of the way, Avista is a well-run utility. And for environmentally conscious investors, it is a stock to consider.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.