The Rise Of EVs: Capturing Value From The Megatrend (Part 2)

2017 electric vehicles sales grew by over 50%, with that figure being closer to 100% growth in the last quarter of the year. Moreover, as already mentioned here, the share of EV sales is expected to grow from a current 5% of total new vehicles to something in between 10% (BMI) to 25% (Citi Research). As the demand for EVs continues to increase, so too does the demand for the commodities needed in the production of lithium ion batteries.

Battery Chemistry Evolution

There are currently a number of LiO battery chemistries, but by and far, the consensus is that NCM will be the dominant technology in the future as ((a)) EVs start accounting for the bulk of LiO battery demand, resulting in increased NCM/NCA demand, and as ((b)) China OEMs are required to move to higher density batteries and, therefore, opt for NCM over LFP.

Source: IHS

This should result in an overall demand by battery technology that is somehow consistent with Citi's forecasts below.

As one can infer from this forecast, casting lithium aside, nickel and cobalt are expected to be the largest beneficiaries from the boom in EV demand. That said, batteries account for less than 5% of nickel demand, but now close to 20% of cobalt demand, hence making the demand pull more pronounced for the latter. Moreover, the extent to which the evolution in battery technology will impact commodity prices is linked with the NMC battery formats that end up being most widely adopted.

Source: Own calculations

In a nutshell, the incentive to move away from the currently prevalent NCM-111 to NCM-811 is cost, with cobalt prices more than trebling over the past year and a half. The trade-off is safety. In fact, whilst nickel provides the highest energy density, cobalt accounts for the safety in the batteries. In other words, the advantages of NCM-811 are cost and density, whilst the advantage of NCM-111 is stability. That said, to the best of my knowledge, the adoption of NCM-622 and NCM-811 in 2017 was 0.

Cobalt vs. Nickel Price Evolution

Cobalt Supply/Demand Modeling

Drawing from a number of Investment Banks' and Research companies' assumptions on EV penetration and battery chemistry mix, I have calculated the following minimum and maximum cobalt demand volumes. Note that for the sake of simplicity, certain chemistries were omitted (NCM-433 and NCM-532). Also, note that these make the fairly bullish assumption that NCM-622 will be commercialized this year and that NCM-811 will be commercialized in 2019, leading to the de facto extinction of NCM-111 batteries by 2020.

Minimum Cobalt Demand from EV Batteries

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 LCO 12,658.80 13,809.60 11,220.30 10,222.94 12,267.53 NCA 838.80 1,006.56 1,090.44 1,146.36 1,490.27 NCM111 9,235.20 6,819.84 1,539.20 - - NCM622 - 3,091.20 7,534.80 9,153.39 11,670.57 NCM811 - - - 836.40 2,174.64 Total 22,732.80 24,727.20 21,384.74 21,359.09 27,603.00

Source: Own calculations, UBS, Citi Research, Morgan Stanley

Maximum Cobalt Demand from EV Batteries

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 LCO 13,502.72 16,341.36 17,319.54 20,445.88 21,059.64 NCA 894.72 1,191.10 1,683.19 2,292.72 2,558.34 NCM111 9,850.88 8,070.14 2,375.89 - - NCM622 - 3,657.92 11,630.64 18,306.77 20,034.84 NCM811 - - - 1,672.80 3,733.20 Total 24,248.32 29,260.52 33,009.27 42,718.17 47,386.02

Source: Own calculations, UBS, Citi Research, Morgan Stanley

In addition to that, most estimates are fairly consistent for the remainder of cobalt demand from alloys, metallurgy, chemical applications and other batteries. Demand is expected to grow from ca. 90,000T in 2017 to 100,000 in 2021. The sum of all end applications ends up resulting demand forecasts ranging from 130,000 tonnes to 150,000 tonnes in 2021.

Source: Own calculations, UBS, Citi Research, Morgan Stanley

2017 production of refined cobalt is expected to be somewhere in the region of 100,000 to 110,000 tonnes, allocated thusly between major producers.

Source: Company reports, BMI

In other words, global supply would have to increase by an annual 6.25 tonnes (6.5% CAGR / 24% total growth) in the bear case. In the bullish scenario, supply would have to increase by 11.25 tonnes (9.5% CAGR/45% total) to meet the 2021 demand forecast.

Supply Shortfall?

At first glance, the aforementioned growth rates may come across as highly achievable, but it is worth noting that over the past 4 years, cobalt production has only grown by a CAGR of 2%. And judging from the guidance given by most miners, a similar growth rate of 2-4% should persist in 2018, with the notable exception of Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF).

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF)-backed Katanga is set to come online this year with a production of 11,000 tonnes p.a. This would bring total output to ca. 120,000 tonnes, which is about enough to meet demand. It is then expected to ramp up production by an incremental 28,000 tonnes keeping supply and demand in balance, ahead of the production starts of a number of junior miners.

That said, this prima facie supply forecast based on company announcements errs on the optimistic side of things. For the sake of comparison, most analysts predict a supply shortfall in both 2018 and 2019, and this is justified by a number of risks, including:

The reliance on a sole project to balance demand through 2020 The newly imposed taxes and royalties in the DRC that essentially shift the supply curve The overall political instability in the DRC, where Kabila has remained in power for 18 months after his term expired

The three risks are further exacerbated by the fact that the DRC accounts for over two-thirds of current and future cobalt supply.

We are thus essentially looking at a supply and demand scenario where at the very best prices are maintained at current levels, with substantial upside risk. The latter is illustrated by the several attempts by Apple (AAPL), automotive manufacturers and de facto trading houses such as Cobalt 27 (OTC:CBLLF) to secure their own supply.

Preferred Exposure

Note: It is not my intention to cover junior miners here as this does not fit well with my risk tolerance. I acknowledge that some Seeking Alpha contributors may have found true gold mines - or in this case, blue-gold mines, in these new companies, but it is quite frankly a risk I am not willing to take.

Focusing on the more well-established miners then, I start by segregating those that have a large enough exposure to cobalt in order to benefit from supply shortage. Of the eight largest global suppliers, only four derive a substantial amount of their revenue from cobalt: Huayou Cobalt, Jinchuan, Sherritt (OTCPK:SHERF), and China Molybdenum (OTCPK:CMCLF).

Source: Company reports

I plotted the evolution of the share price of those four companies since the beginning of the cobalt boom in circa June 2016 against the cobalt price for the same period. Interestingly, even though all stocks prices have gone up very sharply, only Jinchuan has gone up by as much as the underlying commodity, whilst Sherritt is up by 'a mere 75%'.

Source: CapitalIQ

An explanation to this lies in the fact that those companies also mined other commodities whose returns were not as robust. This is particularly the case for Sherritt which has a large exposure to Nickel, as opposed to the other companies' exposure to copper.

Looking further into the multiples, China Moly seems to be cheapest among its Chinese peers:

Source: Capital IQ

It is also the most profitable from the operations it controls:

Source: Capital IQ

And has historically had the best cash flows excluding debt:

Source: Capital IQ

Taking all of the above into consideration, I would make the following recommendations:

For a pure exposure to cobalt, I would trade the underlying commodity futures. That may be hard, however, as most trading platforms do not give access to Cobalt. For an exposure to Cobalt that is financially sound, I would opt for China Moly. To minimize exposure to DRC risk, I would opt for Sherritt, considering that its mines are in Cuba and Madagascar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.