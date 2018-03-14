General Electric's (GE) Presents at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference (Transcript)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference March 12, 2018 8:40 AM ET

Executives

David Joyce - Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, GE Aviation

Analysts

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Operator

Steve Tusa

Over the last several years and Dave is just going to kick it off with few comments, he has got some slides and then we will move right into Q&A.

David Joyce

Yes, so I will go quickly through these, but and a lot of these you have seen before a couple updates. First of all, the picture on the first page. I’m proud to say that the 9X flew yesterday for the first time out of our Mojave flight test. So world’s largest jet engine, its set again its book of World Records for the Highest Thrust Engine in the World and its now in here. Had a great flight test card yesterday and its ready to go.

So that’s the engine on the 777X, you can see the size of it, that engine of the right of it is actually a CS-682 which powers the current 747. That’s about the size of that, not the new -A74, but the 400. So it’s a huge engine and it’s a real technology advancement for us and we are very proud of it.

So real quickly at the highest level, 2017 externally reported revenue is $27.4. think of $20 billion in the commercial world engines and services about a little over $4 billion in the military and then the rest within Business and General Aviation and Integrated Systems, Avionics and Digital and Avio Aero.

And of course in Avio Aero we only look forth external stud, they do a whole bunch for us as well. You know they are terrific vertical integration players as well as they are external play for us. And another $200 million in the GE Additive space. I talked a little bit about GE Additive in November, I’m not going to cover it other than in the Q&A today.

In fact, I’m going to highlight a little bit of business in General Aviation. So every time I come and talk, I’m going to highlight one of the segments, the smaller segment, digital, Avionics, Avio Aero. So today, I thought I will do a little on Business and General Aviation as part of this. So performance for 2017 seems like a decade ago, now, but its only three months.

9% on our profit, 4% on revenue, we surpass in all our segments 65,000 installed engines and that’s every segment. That’s military, commercial and business and general aviation. Shipped 459 LEAPs. We also surpassed 30,000 CFM engines shipped in 2017 in addition to the transition per LEAP at the same time.

So it’s kind of a monumental year for us, good year on cost out, I will show you those numbers. Actually the actual in 2017 on LEAP came in a couple of points better than we had anticipated and I will show you that update from November and we will talk about LEAP in more detail obviously and R&D is down 16% and that includes the investments in additives as well, but in total R&D down 16%.

Military business revenue continues to be strong at 10% we see that as a strong area of growth between now and 2020 and beyond and Avio Aero’s external revenues were up another 11%. We did two acquisitions, AirVault, small acquisition in the digital business, think about regulatory required records, and configuration control on equipment in aviation business that the FAA requires.

AirVault is a digitization of that regulatory controlled information in a way that allows the reporting to the FAA to be simplified. So it’s a really nice little business and we are happy that they are part of the family.

And we bought out a large amount of the remaining shares of Arcam. So we now have 97%, its at 95% plus, I think as this morning we are at 97% ownership of Arcam, delisted them the end of January and I will go through the functionary, regulatory obligations in Sweden to buy out the rest of the shares and then consolidate it with the concept laser purchase.

So those are some of the highlights, 2018 outlook no difference from November, 7% to 10% of our profits, 7% to 10% on sales. Four are really big imperatives. The first, one you have heard from me for a number of years and that is our profit rate held flat as we go through both the LEAP and the Passport ramp. Passport is the engine on the Global 7000 which is going through its flight test phases right now for certification, the engine is already certified.

Maintain as best-in-class structural cost. Our SG&A as a percent of sales was under 6.5 last year, we see that falling again in 2018 as we take a look at that partially, because our revenues are going up, but also because we're really, really controlling our structural cost.

At a time quite frankly when if you take a look at the investment in the business, it's pretty high in 2018. If you think about the transition of LEAP from CFM, this is a time that we have to investigate that transition right in plan equipment and make sure our supply chain can handle the race that they have to, so there is a natural tendency to get a little bit of fat on SG&A when you are going through these transitions and making sure that you call that properly is a good leadership challenge.

Military demand, we talked about, make sure we win the next generations in the military. When you take a look at the growth in military in 2018, you are going to see original equipment growing at a good cliff, think about low double-digits kind of cliff. Spare parts single-digits and then think development which is the work we do and get paid for by the military for the next generation products that's growing the fastest right now.

And that's basically adaptive engine for the next generation combat as well the next generation of helicopter engines that are going on the Apache and Blackhawk and that composition gets decided this year. So that's a big deal for us as well.

And of course, two areas in which we continue to validate the disruptiveness, of course Additive as well as a Digital Business and I'll take you through the story as I already have on Additive, relative to the Advanced Turboprop engine which we named a couple weeks ago. The Catalyst which really is the first engine that started from scratch thinking about Additive as we laid out the design.

The other point I want to make here which I will refer to along this presentation is very simply the technology stack in this business right is at an all time high. When I open up the cabinet for a new application, I have got a really nice technology suite and that's because of all the investments from GEnx, almost all the way back to the GE90, but GEnx LEAP, Passport, Advanced Turboprops, the new engine for the helicopters in the military, it has given us a technology suite that is quite impressive.

So that we feel very loaded in the event that a new application comes up that we can take advantage of it and leverage all the investments and technology we already have. In addition to make those technologies available to the power business as well as the products we make for the oil and gas folks.

So quickly the commercial environment very, very strong tailwind going into 2018. You can see the numbers in 2017. These are higher order numbers. 2018 again 6% demand growth, load factors at an all-time high at 81.4%. Departures you see again growing at over 1.8 million departures a year and fuel again stable in 2018.

And I also here put some estimates all the way out through 2020. So you could get a view of what we think about commercial market. Now we don't go beyond 2020 because the forecast is just too far of a forecast for us to have any accuracy, but as we take a look at this environment through the end of this decade, it's a very strong commercial environment as we look at it right now. As evidenced by the demand growth you can see as evidenced by the load factors, fuel stable, which is the highest variable cost in most airlines and departures continue to grow.

The demand growth as shown by region in that bottom chart, you can see it's led by Latin America and Africa, but those are very small absolute markets as you can see below that 445 billion RPKs in Latin America and 140 in Africa, but the growth is strong everywhere. I mean if you just take a look at demand growth around the world, it is significant.

If you break out China from the Asia-Pacific, China alone is 13% growth, so it's a strong, robust market demand for equipment, so we feel pretty good about it, and within that market we have a very positive portfolio with a sustainable readership position.

You know I have used this chart before, we power some of the most highly utilized airplanes in the world. Last year 69% that two out of three the departures in the world were powered by our JVs, or our engines and that’s proxy for spare parts, you know every departures is cycle on a rotating part and those have life limits on them defined by the FAA, so when you take so many departures then you have to go buy new parts in the engine.

Shop visits continue to grow. We had a really strong year in 2016 and 2017 came in at 9% better than 2016. So that’s why you see that forecast its 5% CAGR for the rest of the decade versus 6%, which what I showed you November. It’s not that we have change the forecast it’s just that 2017 was stronger than we had anticipated it be.

The thing about that is how long the tail is on the services 60% of the existing CFMs 5Bs and -7s flying A320s and 737s today not the new ones, not the MAXs and NEOs have not seen the shop visit, to give you a perspective on how long the services tail is on the equipment that we sell. So we have a very strong services franchise based on the growth in shop visits extending beyond the end of this decade.

And finally, I put the installed base and I took an estimate all the way to 2025, because sometime I get question is, does the cliff fallout for 2020? The answer is no. Between 2020 and 2025 we forecast another 8000 installed engines inside our commercial fleet alone just in that five years.

So a very robust installed engines forecast based on the products we are on, and the order book, strong departures, which is a proxy for parts and a really good worldwide shop visit forecast as well. This is a sustainable leadership position in the market that's strong through at least the end of this decade as far as we can forecast.

If we take a look at the investments we are making today. The question is, can we transition the success we have had in the past to the future and these three product is where we are betting on. Number one is LEAP and it's been and I will talk about more of it on the next page, but were very satisfied with the position on LEAP the transition no granted. You know these kind of transitions are not for weak of heart.

I mean, you have a big investment in engineering, when you make these transition, a big investment in P&E and a big investment in inventory as go up these rates and that's where we are right now in our cycle, but 14500 on order, 59% win rate on the A320neo alone and of course all sourced on the MAX - Boeing and the C919.

GEnx continues to outperform in the field, we are very happy with its performance in the 78 and 748 and finally I showed you the 9X which flew for the first time - around test that goes into service beginning in 2020.

Let's talk a couple pages quickly on LEAP. First three bullets are positive things obviously on sack, on performance at both Airbus and Boeing, I’m very proud of how the engine is flying and we are just talking to Gus Kelly in the other rooms who is on stage and saying Gus how we are doing, you have got three or four of my strongest customer.

Steve Hazi is here today, Gus is here. So all of them are flying as resource are flying LEAP somewhere in the world, we got 22 customers at Boeing and 17 customers at Airbus. 253 aircraft in sort of 18 point advantage in managing utilization right now, which is huge. one point advantage in utilization can be as high as $0.5 million of revenue a year per airplane.

So when you can put a number like 18 points of utilization advantage. It's a very, very big number in terms of the revenue generation capability of the airline customer, we power 58% of the A320neo that are in service. Now, certainly what comes with that success is some real challenges.

So making sure we can get up these ramps at a good capacity and do it with inventory control is not trivial by any means and we're working these production learning curves as fast as we can and we have of course established a weekly communication with all our customers to make sure they know exactly where we are.

So let's get into the left side of this. No change in our forecast throughout the absolute forecast of CFM going through 2020 you can see that transition from the existing CFM products in blue, so the red product which is LEAP. So if you are just looking at the absolute numbers on top, it doesn’t look that high.

But if you look at this transition we're ramping down one supply chain and we are ramping up a supply chain and literally there is not one part in the CFM that’s the blue that is the same as the LEAP in the red. These are two generationally different products completely that are passing in the night quite frankly in terms of transition.

So this is a challenge for us to say the least. Bottom shows the cost out, we had 20% in the first year, we actually attained 25% cost out in the product in year two and we're still anticipating 21% in the year three.

Right-hand side shows the weekly output of this year of LEAPs. So we start with 12 a week in the first quarter jump to 25 a week, in Q2 the 33, 34, the run rate I mean going into 2019 is about 34 a week, we will attain that by Q3. So we feel comfortable we'll have the right run rate going into 2019, which will be over 1,900 LEAPs in 2019.

So where are we today? Right now, I'm about six weeks delinquent on average between Airbus and Boeing on deliveries appeal. And you've all heard that I mean if you go into the marketplace, you talk to Boeing or talk to Airbus, that’s where we are.

A couple of quality issues we had, two rotating parts. One in the low pressure turbine and one in high pressure turbine. In both cases, we had to go back and pull this from the field in order to make sure that we didn't have any issues.

In the high pressure turbine we actually had to pool hundred engines and inspect those somewhere in the field, somewhere in the line, being ready to be shipped, and somewhere in our plan, but we added a 100 forgings into the process.

We shut down one supplier until we could get the quality right, the other supplier had the surge not only the hundred for the inspection, but then surge to actually handle the ramp. And the same thing with LP.

So in both cases the manufacturing quality issues are behind us, they are soft, but there is no doubt that they have put us behind and I mean it is what it is. And if you ask me my learnings were on this entire process with this ramp, its two things. I think the recovery when we find a quality problem was not as fast as I thought it would be, to be very honest with you.

Some of these quality issues that you find you've got to take on nest of engineers and drop them in and really take a look at what the metallurgy is doing, what is going on, why we think there is a problem, get the FAA onboard, make sure you understand what you are doing at the same time, you are trying to surge.

And the second one is quite frankly the improvements in yield in the second and third source. So whenever you start one of those, you go through a learning curve. So we have in many cases three sources building the same part and you anticipate a certain yield improvement and you schedule your entire ramp based on the yield improvement.

And I would say I have been disappointed with the yield improvements in some cases with our second and third sources which has put more pressure on our supply than I anticipated, we anticipated when we started this process. So those are the two learnings for me as I go through this.

Right now, over 90% of that product is still source. By the end of March, we will take the delinquency of six weeks and we will start clipping into it about a week a month shortening it, so sometime in the third quarter we will be back on PL with both Boeing and following Airbus.

So I think everyone month after March where we go from six to five weeks to four weeks to three weeks to two weeks to one week to finally on PL, that’s the schedule we have got and that’s an estimate of how fast we will recover.

Quickly Military, no change relative to our forecast in military, you all know what the threats are driving at the modernization, demand internationally and so this look like about a 9% growth market as we move forward. The only thing I will say is that we looked at the budget in 2018 and 2019 and its very well aligned with what we anticipated to come out.

So that’s why the forecast hasn’t changed between November and March. It actually turns out the we thought it would in terms of being aligned with the President’s budget. So very favorable for advanced technology and for the new products.

We have talked about this before, I won’t go through the chart in detail, but really three channels to market in the military, the first is its taking the great engines that we already make, finding new applications for them. The trainer which will be selected in the second quarter of 2018, two of the three applicants for that on the airplane level are flying the F404, so we feel confident about the training decisions made, we have a pretty good shot of probability for win.

In India, there are at least three to five fighters that are being looked at right now all of which we have our engines in the hunt, but we are still sourced on the KFX and Korea and on the [indiscernible] at Sweden already and Turkey is looking at indigenous fighter.

And then just o we talk about that technologies that there is a tremendous number of upgrades that we have put in place, a new one this chart as the last time I showed it, believe it or not is the B-52 engine. They have put in a budget of $1 billion over the next five years to re-engine the B-52 and we have two great engines both of which would fit on any flat wing that we are studying.

And finally, the next generation products this is where the action is, you have got the next generation of helicopter engine for the Apaches and the Black Hawks in the top. You have got the advanced combat engines. We have a billion dollar contract and finally the CH-53K which is our two 408 engine is now in production and low rate production as we speak.

I want to introduce a couple of things quickly, this is the Catalyst was the Advanced Turboprop, I just want to tell you that we renamed this thing for obvious reasons, it is a Catalyst, it’s the first turboprop in 35 years in the marketplace. It was designed starting with digital, it has a full authority digital control on it. It has more advanced analytic monitoring of data than any engine in turboprop and it’s amazing that kind of detail data that we are getting on this and how we can help that diagnostically.

And finally it is the biggest swing on Additive, anyone in the marketplace has taking where we have taken 855 parts in this engine down to 12 parts using Additive Technology. And this is for production, we ran the first engine in December.

This is really a step change and gives us great confidence in Additive as well as in Digital as we take a look at this marketplace. And we like the Advanced Turboprop market, we like the positioning of the engine and we think that the number of applications. I will be announcing applications on this thing I hope and so are my predecessor, because this engine is really a killer product for us.

So in summary, a business that certainly has delivered. As you now Steve, but also understands the investment cycle and needs to keep it going. This is a long cycle business, you got to pick the right products and when its time you got to make the decisions to invest.

Growth has been unprecedented both in the services and the installed base. Technology is the key to development here, you know as long as our technology stack is good the application to that technology and the new products really comes down a decision on whether we like the market of the new product or not.

And finally investments across the board, including Digital and Additive and maintaining a really good competitive cost structure so we don’t find ourselves get impact.

So that’s it, okay that was fast on...

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Tusa

No it's good, we got good 20 minutes and I'll make sure I have use every seconds. So just as a just a level set out so you guys since November you did a little bit better on in the fourth quarter. There is $6.6 billion in EBIT there is $800 million in an accounting change impact and then you are going to grow basically 7% to 10% off of that. That’s kind of the right number to kind of level set us about a 20.5% margin that you will hold flat this year?

David Joyce

Yes, yes. Absolutely there is no change the guidance at all. I think November to March we haven’t seen anything material that change.

Steve Tusa

Yes the growth, but I mean just a base, no change in that base from an accounting prospective.

David Joyce

None. We are going to give you an update on the new accounting standard, I think at the end of March - which will be for the whole Company. I don't want to get out ahead of that, but you will get an update for everybody, but you know that's very close of where we are going to end up.

Steve Tusa

Okay and then as far as the quarterly cadence, you guys brought up this LEAP chart which is really, really helpful on a weekly basis. So a little bit lower LEAPs than I guess you would have expected in the beginning of the year, but it sounds like there is a few more resources you are going to have to put in place to kind of fix the glitch. So how does that impact kind of the quarterly cadence of growth that 7% to 10% should it be, you know its kind hard to tell with this LEAP impact and maybe obviously few more…

David Joyce

Yes. I would tell you that in terms of is it linear or not. I would say that its weighted towards 2Q to 4Q, 1Q as you saw we are shipping 12 a week in Q1, which is less than we wanted to ship away there is no doubt about it or behind like I said were about six weeks behind the PL. Ramping then to recover in two, three and four.

So I would tell you that the linearity of the 7% to 10% is probably more weighted towards the back half of the year than it is at the front half of the year, as I look at it and I'm [indiscernible] I look to you for a node, because I'm doing this is based on numbers that are in my head.

Steve Tusa

And is that the right profile base, lower to LEAPs is better for your margin, but you have got to put more resources to work. So ultimately there is kind of little impact from a margin perspective in the first quarter. Is that the right way to think about it or no?

David Joyce

Yes, I would say so. I would say that look, as we said before we will ship positive margin LEAPs end of 2018 this year, so there will be some of the LEAPs that we ship at the end of this year that we actually will start to see positive margins on. And that is because those are the beginning of the second tranche of orders after all with the launches.

Now there won’t be all of them, because we have got a pretty dynamic mix between still taking the launch orders and fulfilling those as well as the new order. So I would say that if we can ship a few less LEAPs in the beginning of this year, you are going to see that as a positive on the margin for the first quarter.

But within all the puts and takes, Steve, I think don’t think its material in terms of how we are looking at the quarter splits or how we are looking at what we have to do for the year.

Steve Tusa

But you will grow every quarter, I mean will there be growth like-for-like in the first quarter?

David Joyce

Year-over-year, yes.

Steve Tusa

On the OE front what is the delver target for this year from a total engines perspective?

David Joyce

Oh gosh, I think you guys should think about us being up in percent basis. And I don’t have the absolute numbers; I have the absolute numbers, but think about us being up somewhere around 15% in absolute total engines in 2018, somewhere around...

Steve Tusa

And so the mix of that is interesting because obviously your competitors having some problems that benefited the CFM 56. I think the backlog there from when talking to your partner is somewhere in kind of 1000 engine range eyeballing that chart looks like you are going to deliver maybe just a little less CFM 56s than LEAPs so about a thousand CFM 56 is not the right number for 2017.

David Joyce

Yes just about. I mean the popularity of the A320 classic continues, you know what I mean, we are quite surprised at how strong the demand is, we at one point in time didn't expect to be shipping any CFMs past 2019 and now we are into 2019 and into 2020 with the existing classics CFM, which is fine with us. I mean, what was our win rate last - 88% win rate on new orders of COs last year, just to give your perspective. So that people are still buying it they are certainly all in the camp of CFM as the product they want to buy.

Steve Tusa

Bit of a stay on execution on the CFM 56 if you will. Right?

David Joyce

Stay on execution okay.

Steve Tusa

Well I mean just going to obviously very low level and in 2020 is around these LEAPs right.

David Joyce

It’s a slower transition number.

Steve Tusa

The slower transition. As you look into 2019 does that go into low - I’m eyeballing the chart kind of 200, 300 types of numbers for 2019.

David Joyce

Mid-200, I think 1900 plus on LEAP side and mid-200 on CFM side.

Steve Tusa

Okay. That’s great color and the GE-90 just kind of finish out the OE discussion so 777 I think is going to be down pretty dramatic this year, what is that due to your GE-90 volumes, you have already seen that what is the…

David Joyce

We have, I mean we are last step with Boeing and what they are taking the rate to. So there is a bridge program as you can imagine that gets us from 777 we have today to the 777X, which is being a 2020 and I think Boeing has announced the rate changes, but we are last step with them on the rate changes, it’s in the plan.

But you have got to mix just right, so think about the mix in commercial where the wide-body GE-90 probably GP-700 on A380 as well is even CSXs is that were shipping today, so for 767s for example, which outlined is still up in operational. So think about those engines are actually in reducing right the shipments and then think of LEAP rising and CFM falling, but the total number of CFM products between the current product as well as LEAP is up. I mean if you look at the top of that chart. Right.

Steve Tusa

Right, yes. 15% is obviously a pretty big number.

David Joyce

Exactly, so you are seeing that this total volume is changing to the positive, you are seeing a mixed shift just like you articulated between the wide-body engines and the narrow-body engines for now. And then when the 9X kicks in which will start production of the 9X in 2019 they are ready for 2020. So now obviously you are going to start see 9X expect to clip up as their production of the 777X set for delivering for 2020.

Steve Tusa

So was the mix impact from you know the GE-90 to the 9X is that already in the base or is that in 2019 issue you kind of have to manage in the 2020, because, I looked at the [indiscernible] a lot this year, so I think the GE-90 is this is its big year of decline. Right, so how do you bridge that for the next couple years? You know is that another engine transition we have to watch or is that something that’s already being managing the base?

David Joyce

Well certainly there is another transition that’s going to happen as we take that now, it's nowhere near dramatic as the CFM to LEAP just on its volume right. So thank goodness. So it’s totally planned for us, we have a production rate in 2019, obviously we are on test with all the engines to get them certified before them.

So it’s going through a very traditional cycle like everyone of our engine program does, the supplies are already building engines and we have got everyone of them on PL, they know what their schedule has to be for 2019. You know we are starting to receive material to build out 2019, then we will build out 2020 and next thing you now we will be up that ramps.

So there is going to be a transition between 90s and 9Xs in a much less dramatic way, just like there was CF-6 and GEnx. You know what I mean, so we went through it on the CF-6 and the GEnx, we are going through it right now on the LEAP versus the CFM and we will go through it again on the 9X versus the 90.

So the whole idea is to transition this fleet into the next generation of products that will sustain this business for decades to come, but those investment cycles are not only necessary, but you know the key is picking the right product. You know what I mean, if you pick a wrong product, you can pour of ton of money into these things and then the market doesn’t come as fast as it should and you find yourself in a position to where you are not recovering your investment.

So I would tell you that to me the lesson I have learned 10 years in this business is probably the most important skill of any business that works in this industry is product picking, it really is.

Steve Tusa

So on that front, maybe we will transition to the question on the middle market aircraft which is you know there is a lot more buzz about that coming. You know what is your view on the business proposition of that aircraft and your willingness to compete for it and what it does to kind of your R&D if you go forward here.

David Joyce

Yes, so let me start with the obvious comment. You know the nothing expects the industry more than the new airplane, right. So the engineers are all ‘Yes got a new one, here we go and we can’t wait.” Then the rest of us get in the room and actually take a look at what it means.

We are last step with Boeing in terms of the evaluation of the product, they have given us a series of milestones they want us to hit in terms of choosing engines for their airplanes and we are complying with everyone of their request. Probability is very, very high that this will be a CFM engine when we go.

Its right in that thrust class and I see no reason at all that we wouldn’t make LEAP the baseline. It will be bigger, but it will be something advancing not a full generation but a half generation technology from what LEAP is today.

Steve Tusa

So it’s not a clean sheet?

David Joyce

Well it is kind of a clean sheet, it’s just that if you take a look at the timing of when the engine comes in, we will be able to put as much technologies as we feel is mature enough, advanced technology, brand new stuff, but we have a good stack up for that. So the point is that from the engine point of view technically, I feel very comfortable with where we are. The question now is can we get comfortable with the business.

And we are working hand-in-hand with Boeing and ourselves to make sure that we are as confident in the success of the business case for us as we are in the technology and the engine. And that requires a lot of things, how many engines are going to be underway, how big is the market going to be, how fast it’s going to grow, what is the competitors response to it, who is underneath the wing of the competitor and how fast and what is going to happen next after this? You know what I mean.

Steve Tusa

Would you be willing to go dual source on the engine?

David Joyce

You know it’s going to be a really hard discussion, because if you take a look at the total volume that we see in this marketplace, three is completely out of the question, A-330 did that and that just turned out that all three of us banged our head against the wall quite frankly as engine manufacturers until the services revenue kicked in.

Two, needs a market big enough to offset these expenses, you know as well as I do these are big transitions and big dollars and big bets. I’m not saying we wouldn’t I think we have to have a little sharpen our pencils on the size of the market before we would say we would or wouldn’t.

Steve Tusa

Would you go so far as to go for a geared product.

David Joyce

No, absolutely not, we would not offer your product in a marketplace, I can give that assurance right now,

Steve Tusa

I think your comment was, you don’t need to put a Swiss watcher or sign into it. On aftermarket you talk about the shop business is growing 5% for the next couple years, you have high single-digits last year, but your average daily order rates transitionally were up a like 25% in the last couple years they have just been barn burner there.

David Joyce

Yes. I don't think you are going to see that continuous Steve. I think you should look at you know high single-digit - to spares. On spares part of that is there is lot of repair that goes into those engines as well, but I think that's kind of what we guided, isn’t it I’m going look at Shane again for a node. Yes. Thank you.

Steve Tusa

So high single-digits on the spares and then mid single-digits on kind of the core services, business kind of more repair going forward.

David Joyce

Yes. I think that’s a good mix.

Steve Tusa

Okay. Just digital, you guys are obviously making a big push there as a Company, may be talk for just a couple minutes on highlight.

David Joyce

While I mentioned that and so we have a new leader, [indiscernible] our new leader for digital, he is been in the job now for over a year, so he is not new. Doing a terrific job, we are very, very happy. We will grow revenues 1.5x to 2x 2018 from where we were in 2017 on digital alone. Getting some really good traction on what we are doing in digital

And think about in our digital has some really key elements that our customers are looking for and one of them quite frankly is the management of regulatory required data. So think about the safety data like Black Boxes, all that stuff has to be reported to the FAA and there is a tremendous amount of manual reporting and manual recording and costs associated with that.

Digital is perfect in that marketplace and we started our digital journey with a Company called Austin Digital down in Austin, Texas, which was a phenomenal little company that it was called FOQA data which is the reporting of the safety data as required by the regulators. Now we have advanced in the [Airva] (Ph) which is now the configuration control regulated data for what you fly.

You know what I mean, you have to keep records on just what we said, if you have rotating parts in the jet engine, you have to know how many departures they have had, the a cycle, you look at count cycles and when it gets above 20 or 25, depending on what the life limit is of a parts, the engine has got to come off, and you got to change the part by regulation.

So you can't be wrong, you know what I mean. That configuration control is regulated and it's a very manual and timely event. So in addition to the diagnostics and health monitoring, which we are using for own productivity into our customers. This world of digitizing regulatory data and helping them with their reporting structure has got real opportunity, which is why we went after the Airva transaction in...

Steve Tusa

Yes, obliviously it’s a great position to leverage and anything to watch going forward. One of the thing that’s said in November was an obviously top goal for GE is free cash. You guys talked about 90% conversion, last year you outperformed I think on that and when I look at your CapEx to DNA plus the contract asset drag that's all negative. So what outperformed to get you 80%, 90% or even better in 2017. If that’s the right baseline and I have a follow-up question on that.

David Joyce

Sure. I would say that we guided at about 90% of earnings last year and we outperformed that slightly. I mean I wouldn't say that we through touchdown pass all the way [indiscernible] on are like way, way over. Okay.

And most of that was deposits, I mean - and just deposits in general, you know what I mean, it’s not just progress, but the other things is there is a cash profile and our customers associated with some of our CSA contract and some of them actually like to smooth that when they see a big hump coming.

We actually will talk to them about saying “okay, look if you have got a huge hump coming in 2019 and you want to actually flattening that thing off a little bit, we are fine with that.” So there is a lot of discussion we have that relate to that as well. So I would say those are the two reasons.

And I would say relative to how material that is on 2018, I would say that right now no change in your guidance, which was approximately 80% of earnings for 2018. And as I sit here from November to March and look at all the puts and take including the year-end closure as well as what else we can do this year, I think we are right there, I would say we are...

Steve Tusa

So what are the moving parts, because obviously 90% is on a number that’s $800 million higher in reported EBITDA and the 80% is on and on a number is growing, but off that low base. So an absolute change in free cash flow its relatively significant. If you look at it that way, what kind of changes is it. I know you are ramping LEAPs, so there will be a little more contract asset drag.

David Joyce

So think about the inventory in the pipeline to go from 12,25 to 33 a week, right. And getting the entire supply chain prime for that rate change, you know what I mean so it’s almost a three to one in rate, if you want in Q3 right. So number one, you are seeing more inventory in the business just simply as we get to the ramp to 33 and 34 and then get a chance to flatten that off and get more efficient in terms of our utilization of inventory.

On a good side, you are seeing our engineering spend go down, right our NPI even with additive is down 16%. As I have told you before we transferred 700 engineers last year from company funded to externally funded engineering work just last year as the military ramps up in development and we are going to do another 200 this year, 200 next year and 200 the following year.

And that's all ramp-up in military, which is wonderful, because these are incredibly confident engineers that we can move over, so that's a good guy in the marketplace and then think about the plant and equipment in addition to the inventory that has to go in from a cash utilization point of view for us to get ready to do these ramps right.

We talk about second and third sources, but we also have to make sure we have got the assembling capability to do this, the inspection capability to do this and any infrastructure to be able to handle these ramp rates as well on our own shops.

So there is plant equipment bad guy, there is an inventory bad guy. There is an MPI good guy. There is a services good guy you know what I mean just on the growth of the business and when you net-net all of that it ends up allowing us to be just around 80% of earnings just around that same mark at this point.

Steve Tusa

Okay. So one last question just the relationship with GECAS there has been a bit of discussion about working your portfolio and GECAS has been out there as a potential value asset. Talk about the relationship there and how important they are and then in your 10-K you guys disclosed the date leasebacks with them they basically buy engines from you guys and lease them back. what is the purpose of that?

David Joyce

So let’s start with that one, and then we will go to other one. So the engine lease business, so a company like me if I didn’t have GECAS, I would have engines that I would use to cover under warranty. You know what I mean. when we get to pull an engine of the warranty and put another engine up on the wing there are requirements.

Today, all of those assets are at GECAS is they actually have an engine leasing company and then when we need one we just lease it from them to do the same thing. So we use to have a big fleet when they got into engine leasing which is now back in the 90s, we pushed our fleet into theirs and then when we aren’t using and they are out leasing those engines on short-term leases or whatever. So now those are earning assets where as they are just on our balance sheet kind of hanging out. So that’s that piece.

Now in terms of the relationship with GECAS, between Decklin and [indiscernible] our ability to triangulate on where the market is going is second to none. You know I mean I have somebody inside the family who is essentially really, really looking after what do we think the total market trends in terms of their ability to actually place assets.

So when we get into a three year planning process or want to make a call on a [indiscernible] or want to really take a look at where the market is going, the strategic capability of us to triangulate behind closed doors with the GECAS I think is a fundamental advantage for us. We have very good information about where we think the world of commercial aviation is going. Thanks to the triangulation of us and GEAS.

Steve Tusa

Could you operate as effectively without GECAS?

David Joyce

Yes, so then let’s talk about how big GECAS is. So my lease channel represents on rough numbers 18% on a sales basis of my commercial engines, total leases, okay. Of that segment, the GECAS number is about 14% of that segment, so that’ means that of the entire lease channel, 86% of my lease channel goes to GECAS competitors.

So we could perform very well, as I should just down talking about that and Steve Hazi I know is going to be here, I had a little discussion with him this morning by text. So these are very, very strong relationships with those lease folks. I will see Robert Martin, head of the Asia at the end of the week and I will have dinner with Robert in Singapore and talk about a deal with him. So this lease market is an important market for us independent GECAS and we feel really strong with our position.

Steve Tusa

Great. Dave thank you very much. Congratulations on such an amazing run. You guys have done great. So congrats, thanks.

David Joyce

Okay. Thanks.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.