Tesla: It's Sales That Count, Not Reservations

At the end of this month it will be two years since Tesla (TSLA) started taking reservations for the Model 3. By May of 2016, Tesla had taken 373,000 refundable deposits from prospective buyers. Net reservations continued to climb throughout 2016 and the first part of 2017. After the Q2,2017 earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla had booked 518,000 reservations, and there had been 63,000 cancellations for a total net reservation count of 455,000.

In the Q3 earnings call the company was less specific about reservation numbers saying only that the deposit balance had strengthened but declining to state actual numbers.

Romit Jitendra Shah - Nomura Instinet

OK. And if I could ask, you said that the deposit balance for Model 3 strengthened. Can you give us what that actual balance was?

Deepak Ahuja - Tesla, Inc.

We don't give specific balance of – for deposits by car line. We just give the combined number, which you can see on our balance sheet for customer deposits.

But customer deposits in the financial statements now include deposits for the new roadster and semi truck, so it has become impossible to determine the number of Model 3 reservations by comparing customer deposits. Since none of the analysts at the Q4 earnings call asked any questions about Model 3 deposits, investors have been left in the dark.

For some reservation holders it is now decision time. Do you go ahead with a $49,000 purchase or do you ask for your $1,000 deposit back?

In the space of two years, people’s circumstances often change. There are births, marriages, deaths, divorces and job changes. Many reservation holders may have been caught up in the hype at the time and made an impulse decision to place their $1,000 deposit, not really knowing whether they could afford the car.

Factor in the lack of a leasing option, which means that a $400/month lease payment now becomes a $900/month loan payment. Consider also that anyone wanting a base model car may have to wait another year, and factor in the increasing competition from other manufacturers.

Finally, consider all the reports of mediocre quality, like this one from Edmunds and backed up service centers, and it is easy to imagine many of the reservation being cancelled.

If any of the analysts who are invited to the Tesla earnings calls read Seeking Alpha, here is an important question you can ask at the Q1, 2018 call:

Of the reservation holders who have been invited to configure and purchase a Model 3, what proportion are going ahead and making that purchase?

I think the number is around 50%, and here is how I reached that conclusion.

Tesla has prioritised the reservation procedure. Tesla and SpaceX employees and former Tesla owners who live in the US are being served first. In the Q2 2016 earnings call, Musk stated that 93% of the Model 3 reservations were from customers who were new to Tesla, implying that 7% are priority reservations. That would be about 32,000 of the 455,000 net reservations, but that needs to be adjusted for customers who live in the US.

US sales for the past two years were 56% of global sales. If that ratio holds for Model 3 reservations, then priority reservations in the US were around 18,000 vehicles.

On February 22 of this year, Tesla sent out the first batch of configuration invites to non-priority reservation holders in the US. Some of those reservation holders have already been given dates for delivery, starting in Mid-March, implying that deliveries to priority reservation holders are now complete and vehicles produced from early March onwards are going to non-priority reservation holders

Tesla only provides production and delivery updates quarterly, so definite sales numbers are not yet available. However, Bloomberg has developed what seems to be a credible estimate of production based on assigned VIN numbers. That source was estimating production of about 9,000 vehicles as of the first week of March, which would be a sales to reservation ratio of 50%.

Of course, that number only accounts for reservations from Tesla employees and owners who are likely to be wealthier than most of the other reservation holders. I expect the number to fall, especially among the reservation holders who are having to wait for the “mass market” base model 3.

To the management of Tesla, I say this:

Nobody but the most ardent Tesla bull is expecting 455,000 reservations to turn into 455,000 sales. You know already what the sales to reservation ratio to date is, why don’t you tell us and end the speculation? What are you afraid of? Is it perhaps “too much granularity?"

To the professional analysts who follow Tesla, I say this:

Ask the question at the next earnings call and insist on an answer.