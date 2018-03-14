How High Dividend Growth Can Kill Your Income Stream

Assuming that you want a giant heap of dividends like the leprechaun dancing over the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow in 10 years time, which of the following methods would you choose to invest in right now?

Pick stocks with big dividend yields and high trailing dividend growth?

dividend yields and trailing dividend growth? Pick stocks with small dividend yields and high trailing dividend growth?

dividend yields and trailing dividend growth? Buy the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF ( VIG ) and forget about it?

Some other combination of growth and yield?

Let me be upfront and say that, in general, investors not willing to do their due diligence should choose a well-rounded dividend ETF (or a few of them). When you start to play with factor investing in stocks, the results do not always end up as you would expect. You might actually do more harm than good to your portfolio. If you are a DIY investor who loves adventure and the possibility of more income at retirement – read on.

What My Gut Tells Me About Dividend Investing

When I look at these options I instinctively want to go for big fat yields with massive trailing dividend growth. But instinct is not always correct. For instance, what if trailing dividend growth is mean reverting and what goes up must come down? In this case, I would buy when the stock is priced at a premium right before it slams on the brakes giving me portfolio whiplash.

There are considerations:

Does high yield mean high risk or just low expected growth? Is high trailing dividend growth persistent or is it mean reverting?

To try and answer the 'yield plus growth' dividend puzzle, we will run historical simulations on all the possible growth and yield combinations.

I will run these factor combinations across all dividend growth stocks from 1999 until today. I will sort them into 10 portfolios and rebalance annually. This will tell show us if the factor combination has predictive power across all dividend growth stocks or just random noise.

Next, I will run a ‘buy and hold’ test using a 10-year holding period with rolling results.

Last, I will take some random samples of the yield on cost you could expect in your 11 th year derived from the various factor portfolios.

Prepare to be shocked. On with the testing to see how easy or hard it would have been to beat the VIG ETF.

High Yield and High Trailing Dividend Growth

I want to start with my gut instinct. All dividend growth stocks with a 5-year minimum winning streak are ranked each year according to dividend yield and 5-year trailing dividend growth. This is compared against our benchmark of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) since 1999 (VIG uses the Dow Jones Select Dividend Index as a proxy for dates before 2006).

There is a 2.2% annual spread between the lowest ranked portfolio and the highest ranked portfolio (total returns). This is significant although not groundbreaking.

This next chart highlights the 10-year period rolling returns. Start at the bottom first. The red line is the 10-year total return for our high yield and high dividend growth strategy with 50 stocks. In 2010 the line is at 200%. That means we had a 200% return over 10 years (or starting in the year 2000 until 2010) – and this includes reinvesting dividends. The blue line represents the VIG ETF benchmark.

Now look at the top graph which is gray. This is the difference between our portfolio and the benchmark – or the excess returns after 10 years of holding.

Now this is a bit of a surprise. While big yield and big growth seem to make for a good system, provided you replace stocks every year (first chart), the case is less clear when you hold for 10 years (second chart). The 10-year returns are more variable than the VIG benchmark with frequent periods where it under-performs.

When it comes to total returns over a 10-year investment horizon, my inclination would be to use the VIG ETF over this method due to reliability of future outcomes.

Low Yield and High Trailing Dividend Growth

The idea behind this portfolio is to buy dividend stocks while the yield is small, and hopefully we can grow our dividend pot very big by choosing stocks with high trailing dividend growth. But will the dividend growth persist? Will it allow our dividends to grow meaningfully over the next 10 years or will they still be anemic?

I can see almost no predictive power in this set of factors. Low dividend yield coupled with high dividend growth do not result in additional total returns when resorting annually from 1999.

Next we want to examine our 10 year rolling period ‘buy and hold’ test.

Yikes! At virtually any point in time, our low yield and high dividend growth system under-performed the VIG benchmark – and sometimes by 75%. Imagine that after 10 years your total returns are 75% less than the benchmark ETF. The ETF holder turned $100K into $240K and you have $150K. That’s a big difference, and one I did not expect. It would definitely be better to hold the VIG in this instance.

Low Yield and Low Trailing Dividend Growth

Perhaps the magic formula is to buy when yield and dividend growth are both low when the stock is cheap and watch it blow past all expectations. Or maybe not. Let's find out.

This is shaping up to be our worst idea yet. Low yielding and low trailing growth factor investing seem to be a really bad idea when we resort our stocks annually. Perhaps holding for 10 years is the secret sauce.

The results are mixed. After 10 years of holding, more than half of the time we land in the valley of under-performance compared to the VIG. This does not seem to be a reliable two-factor system in dividend growth stocks.

High Yield and Low Trailing Dividend Growth

Let’s take one final kick at the can to see whether we can consistently beat the VIG ETF. Big juicy dividend yields but low trailing growth.

There is good and bad in this chart. The good is that the portfolio with the highest dividend yield and lowest trailing dividend growth has the highest annual performance since 1999. The bad is that we do not see a gradual increase in performance across all portfolios. This is a fat tail performer and while it works – it doesn’t make me feel as confident as when each portfolio improves incrementally with a higher ranking.

This is our most consistent winner yet. After 10 years of holding we almost always come out ahead of our benchmark… and by a substantial amount at that.

Hold On Just a Second...

I thought this article was about growing dividends but all I have seen so far is total returns. What is going on here? Did I forget?

No, I didn’t forget. But I did want to leave this until the end because it is perhaps the most shocking of all. I took some random samples during the 10-year test. I added up all the dividends that would have been earned in year 11 to highlight expected year on cost after 10 years of holding. So if you used the above factor combinations for 10 years and wanted to draw income in year 11, how much would be available in dividends?

11 th Year High Yield High Growth YOC Low Yield High Growth YOC Low Yield Low Growth YOC High Yield Low Growth YOC 2011 18.68% 2.83% 3.29% 20.62% 2014 13.49% 3.07% 4.85% 15.73% 2017 8.83% 4.83% 3.88% 11.61% Avg 13.7% 3.6% 4.0% 16.0%

Either of the high yield methods produce the highest pot of dividends. The theory about buying skinny cows (low dividends) and feeding them lots (high growth) for a big pot of gold at the end simply doesn’t work out. On one hand, we can feel proud that we grew our 1.3% portfolio yield to 4%. That represents a lot of relative growth. But that is still far from impressive in absolute terms after 10 years of feeding our dividend cow.

If you are looking for a few names to get you started down the 'higher yield but lower growth' path - here you go.

Ticker Name Yield Div5YCGr% PayRatioTTM MktCap EPS5YCGr% PEExclXorTTM (MCY) Mercury General Corp 5.34 0.41 95.17 2592.3 4.23 17.88 (PPL) PPL Corp 5.91 1.82 95.04 19248.73 -2.9 16.93 (T) AT&T Inc 5.35 2.18 40.88 229553.1 30.45 7.86 (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 4.85 2.88 31.47 198466.5 88.41 6.61 (DUK) Duke Energy Corp 4.66 2.87 79.93 53529 14.4 17.54 (ORI) Old Republic International Corp 3.66 1.37 35.47 5740.18 55.57 11.1 (ED) Consolidated Edison Inc. 3.79 2.66 52.66 23401.9 5.06 15.28 (OTCQB:NIDB) Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc 4.09 3.81 N/A 43.38 12.63 12.57 (TRI) Thomson Reuters Corp 3.46 1.86 68.53 28369.9 22.56 20.55

What I Have Learned

The first thing I have learned is that the VIG is a respectable benchmark. Unless you have a stellar idea and can research it thoroughly and historically, you should consider dividend ETFs such as the Powershares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (SPHD), the Schwab’s U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), or possibly one of my more favorite new-comers, AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV).

The second thing I learned is that dividend yield is a very important factor when you are developing a passive dividend growth portfolio. I would either completely ignore trailing dividend growth or even show a preference for stocks with low trailing dividend growth based on these numbers.

What are your thoughts?

