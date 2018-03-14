A Quick Note On Sugar

I am on my way out of town, but the recent price action in sugar caused me to pause and inspired a quick piece on the sweet commodity. The price of sugar soured over recent sessions, as it broke through the 13 cents level and headed lower. The price action in sugar has been volatile over recent years. In August 2015, sugar traded to a low of 10.13 cents per pound. A fundamental deficit developed as production slowed, demand increased, and inventories began to decline. By October 2016, the price more than doubled and reached a high of 23.90 cents. The high price encouraged an increase in output, decline in demand and the price proceeded to drop finding a low at 12.53 cents per pound in June 2017. Since then, the sweet commodity has traded in a range from that low to a high of 15.49 cents.

A double bottom on the weekly chart

Yesterday, on March 13, the sweet commodity dropped back down to the lows from last June and stopped when the price reached 12.53 cents on the active month May futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price action yesterday created a double bottom on the weekly chart at 12.53 cents per pound. On Wednesday, March 14, the May futures moved away from that level and settled at 12.76 cents. Sugar has declined into oversold territory when it comes to price momentum. However, the increase in open interest from just over 841,000 contracts on March 6 to its current level at just over 908,000 contracts on March 13 is a warning sign. Typically, rising open interest when the price of a futures contract is declining, is the sign of an emerging bearish trend. However, technical metrics could be offering opposing data at the current price level.

Double bottoms and tops have signaled price reversals

Over recent months, sugar has developed a habit of reversing when double tops or double bottoms occur on the daily or weekly charts. On the weekly pictorial, a double top that occurred during the weeks of November 20 and 27 at 15.49 cents per pound caused a reversal to the downside.

Time will tell if yesterday's print at 12.53 cents will turn out to be a significant bottom and another double bottom that leads to a rally in the sugar futures market.

Risk/reward favors a long position

May sugar futures traded in a range of 12.58 to 12.83 cents on the May futures contract on March 14 and settled at 12.76 cents per pound. Critical technical support is at the February 2016 low at 12.45 cents, just 0.08 cents below the price that now stands as a double bottom for sugar.

I am a buyer of the sweet commodity, with a stop at 11.99 cents to give myself some room. At Wednesday's close, I am risking 0.77 cents, and believe that we could see a recovery to the November high at the 15.49 cents level. The top end of the trading range is 2.73 cents above Wednesday's closing level setting up an attractive long-side trade from a risk/reward perspective.

CANE could provide sweet returns

CANE is the sugar ETF product offered by the Teucrium family of agricultural vehicles that also offer ETFs for corn, soybeans, and wheat.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, CANE has traded in a range from $7.39 to $$15.04 per share since August 2015. At $8.52 per share on March 14, the ETF is close to the bottom end of that trading band. CANE has limited liquidity with just over $7 million in net assets, but it trades an average of just under 27,000 shares each day. The expense ratio is on the high side at 2.29%, but with the changes underfoot with the Barclays ETN products SGG and the new SGG, I am more comfortable with CANE at this time. CANE does a reasonable job tracking the daily price action in the sugar futures market.

The upside potential is attractive

I am always looking for attractive trades in the commodities markets from a risk/reward perspective. Moreover, there are not many commodities these days that are close to areas of long-term technical support.

Recent action in the cocoa market could provide a lesson for sugar. In December, the price of nearby cocoa futures were near lows at $1800 per ton. Since then, the ICE cocoa futures market rallied to its most recent high yesterday at $2581 per ton, 43% higher than the price at the end of last year.

The double bottom in sugar at a level where the agricultural commodity is deeply oversold creates a compelling long-side trade where the potential reward offsets the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.