Pfizer (PFE) Presents at Cowen and Company Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Cowen and Company Health Care Conference Call March 14, 2018 10:40 AM ET

Executives

Andy Schmeltz - Global President of Oncology

Chris Boshoff - SVP, Immuno-Oncology

Analysts

Steve Scala - Cowen and Company

Steve Scala

Well, good afternoon or good morning once again. We're very pleased to have with us at the Cowen Conference, Pfizer. Unfortunately because of the weather issues, they were unable to be here in person, but we're very happy to have them on the line. So we'll get underway with this session. On the line from Pfizer is Chris Boshoff, who's Senior Vice President and head of Immuno-Oncology, Early Development and Translational Oncology as well as Andy Schmeltz, who's Global President of Oncology.

At Cowen, we like Pfizer for a number of reasons. One of them is the emerging innovative capability that we think Pfizer is starting to demonstrate and we think you only need to look as far as drugs like IBRANCE, ELIQUIS and PREVNAR 13 as good examples of that. We think drugs like this will allow this company to deliver growth over the next three to four years, which can beat the S&P 500 and as well as the drug sector overall and we don't feel that that's reflected in the PE multiple.

So with that, I'd like to turn it to Andy who will walk us through just a few slides and then we're going to jump right to questions. So, Andy, why don't you take it away?

Andy Schmeltz

Great, Steve. Thank you and good morning to everyone. I'm pleased to join you on behalf of Pfizer along with Dr. Chris Boshoff today. We really tried to be with you live via planes, trains and automobiles, but Mother Nature simply wouldn't cooperate. So, we'll make do virtually.

Over the past decade, Pfizer Oncology has experienced a strong growth trajectory. The business with just two medicines and three indications back in 2010 today consists of 10 in line medicines, spanning 17 indications with potential multiple launches on the horizon. We've transformed from a niche player to a leader, particularly in breast and prostate cancers with the launch of IBRANCE in 2015 and the acquisition of Medivation in 2016, bringing XTANDI into our portfolio.

Next slide please. Over the past decade, Pfizer Oncology has experienced a strong growth trajectory. The business with just two medicines and three indications back in 2010 today consists of 10 in line medicines, spanning 17 indications with potential multiple launches on the horizon. We've transformed from a niche player to a leader, particularly in breast and prostate cancers with the launch of IBRANCE in 2015 and the acquisition of Medivation in 2016, bringing XTANDI into our portfolio.

As we look at near term opportunities beyond our significant IBRANCE and XTANDI life cycle programs, we're particularly excited by the prospects of launching four new molecules over the coming 12 to 18 months, with DACOMITINIB and LORLATINIB in EGFR positive and ALK positive non-small cell lung cancer respectively; GLASDEGIB, our SMO inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia and TALAZOPARIB, initially for BRCA positive breast cancer.

To double-click briefly, LORLATINIB, our investigational next generation ALK inhibitor was specifically designed by Pfizer scientists to inhibit tumor mutations that drive resistance to other ALK inhibitors and to penetrate the blood brain barrier. Additionally, TALAZOPARIB, a potent investigational PARP inhibitor has a differentiated product profile, not only in showing superior efficacy to chemotherapy and prolonging progression free survival in patients with BRCA mutated HER2 negative breast cancer as presented in San Antonio in December of 2017, but it also has a survival trend that was observed in the interim analysis in this study although the data is yet to fully mature. We're also really excited about the potential for TALAZOPARIB in prostate and ovarian cancers and is a combination medicine for immuno-oncology. We recently initiated a basket trial with avelumab and TALAZOPARIB in a number of solid tumor types.

If you could go to the next slide please. We have a rich and diverse pipeline with some exciting near term and longer term opportunities. If you take a look at the near term, you can see some of our earlier investments in TKI are potentially paying off now. And if you look at our earlier pipeline, you can see the clear shift in focus to our cutting edge science and investments in immunotherapies. Immunooncology, IO, is transforming outcomes for patients and represents the future of cancer treatment. And as you can see in our early pipeline, IO is an important component to our overall Pfizer oncology strategy. We believe the true value of immunooncology is expected to be in effective combinations, driven by solid preclinical science and we're in a good position to possibly lead in a number of tumor types, given our broad portfolio here.

Next slide please. And just to bring it together, our vision in Pfizer Oncology is to be a leader by speeding cures and accessible breakthrough medicines in patients, effectively redefining a life with cancer. To realize this goal, we're laser focused on three core areas. First, our anchors, IBRANCE and XTANDI, we continue to generate evidence for broader and optimal use with these medicines, as evidenced by the recent PROSPER data presented at ASCO GU in February for XTANDI in non-metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer, which has been submitted to regulatory authorities in collaboration with our partner, Astellas.

Our second area of focus is our broad and deep pipeline, which includes TALAZOPARIB as I've mentioned, avelumab in partnership with Merck Serono and a number of rational IO based combinations. And third, our patients first mindset where we're committed to innovative and meaningful patient engagement. We strongly believe that by putting the interests of our patients first, we will ensure we're successful in realizing our potential.

So with these opening comments, Steve, I'd like to turn it back over to you, so we can have a dialog.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Scala

Thanks, Andy. That's a very nice overview. So let's start out with the CDK4/6 space. Your competitors, but Lilly and Novartis were here earlier in the week and they don't dispute the fact that this could be a massive class of agents as we agree, but they have differences of opinions as to who will be the leader. So far, IBRANCE has obviously been tenacious in maintaining by far the dominant market share. To what do you attribute that, given the fact that you have two new competitors?

Andy Schmeltz

Thanks for the question, Steve. Chris and I are going to tag team and I'll take this one. We attribute IBRANCE's continued leadership to the strength of our data, the compelling benefit risk profile of a medicine, our significant first mover advantage and a very positive patient and oncologist experience with the medicine. To date, more than 100,000 patients have been treated. To be honest, we haven't seen any material impact to date in terms of performance from the competition and there's so much opportunity here. To date, only 60% of newly diagnosed HER2 negative HR positive patients are receiving a CDK agent and across lines of therapy, only 50% of patients are receiving CTK agent. We've been growing the penetration of the class and with the availability of multiple agents now, we expect to see the penetration in the class further grow with IBRANCE continuing to take a disproportionate share. So we're very, very bullish on a continued growth for IBRANCE in the category.

Steve Scala

One of the points that Novartis raised is that in Europe, it's more of a neck to neck situation between Pfizer and Novartis where they launched in closer proximity is that indeed the case, as you see the performances and what do you attribute that.

Andy Schmeltz

Appreciate the question. Certainly, the lead time of IBRANCE's availability is not as significant outside the US. But today, IBRANCE is approved in more than 80 countries with reimbursements secured in more than 25 and I'm happy to say that reimbursement now includes all five major European markets, Canada and Japan. So we see strong trajectory in Europe and in the early days in Japan to be honest with you and certainly we're ahead. We don't see the competition there showing up.

Steve Scala

Okay. I assume that the answer to this question is no, but just to check the box, let me ask. With three agents on the market, are you seeing any sort of payer pressure or pushback pitting one drug against another?

Andy Schmeltz

Yes. To date, we don't see that. IBRANCE is covered by 98% of commercial health plans in the US, 100% of Medicare Part D plans. Certainly, we recognize that oncology, which historically has not been managed at all is an area that we have to be much more attuned to, but we don't see any issues in terms of access to IBRANCE now.

Steve Scala

Okay. Should the PALLET study be successful, what would the path forward be for Pfizer?

Andy Schmeltz

Yeah. I'll start with that and then maybe hand it to Chris. So as part of our lifecycle program for IBRANCE, we have ongoing studies in both metastatic breast cancer where the current indication is as well as early breast cancer. In early breast cancer, we have three ongoing trials; Phase 3 trial, PENELOPE in high risk early breast cancer, Phase 3 trial PALAS in intermediate risk, early breast cancer and then PALLET, the study that you are referring to is a Phase 2 trial in neo-adjuvant newly diagnosed breast cancer. The goal of the PALLET study is to inform translational hypotheses and to further inform our confidence in our other adjuvant studies. So we see it really as an informative trial. We're looking forward to the results and kind of incorporating the learnings.

Chris, anything to add?

Chris Boshoff

No. Just perhaps to add that, we know that there was a number of antiproliferative agents, new adjuvant studies have often helped us to get confidence in adjuvant studies. So I think a positive PALLET study will provide further confidence in both PENELOPE and in PALLET.

Steve Scala

Okay. Two more questions on CDK4.6 before we move to other topics. First, when both Lilly and Novartis were here early in the week, we talked about exploring other tumor types beyond breast cancer with this particular mechanism and Lilly made it sound as though they could be announcing a multitude of additional tumor types being explored perhaps later this year and Novartis was the complete opposite, saying, they just don't see promise outside of breast cancer. Where does Pfizer line up in this spectrum?

Chris Boshoff

I will start. So I think that's a very relevant question because as you know the cell cycle and cell preparation is fundamental to cancer. So most cancer cells are used to cell cycle to actually proliferate. We have many studies - we have done cross sell of tumors, including ongoing studies currently with over 30 investigated research studies with various combinations. We've seen some stick notes, for example, potentially with [indiscernible] and also with ibrutinib in mantle cell lymphoma. We have an ongoing study in pancreatic cancer, which is a Phase 1b study with Abraxane plus palbociclib in metastatic pancreatic cancer and we hope to get the readout for that study later this year and that can inform us whether we should follow registration study for example in pancreatic cancer.

We also continue to participate in a number of collaborations. For example, we are part of the NCI collaboration in lung cancer. We're testing palbociclib in specific set populations with genetic vulnerability that might predict responses to palbociclib. But I think in general, overall, it is clear that palbociclib or blocking CTK4/6 plus blocking hormonal receptors in breast cancer, that's where you really see the significant additive activity and we might not see that and that meaningful difference in other tumor types, but we will continue to explore this.

Steve Scala

Okay. What can you share with us about your next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor or maybe it's not a 4/6 inhibitor, it's a CDK inhibitor.

Chris Boshoff

Yes. So we haven't declared all the functions of that specific new medicine yet. It is entering the clinic now. It's a very exciting molecule for us, for Pfizer, there is actually two of these that will enter the clinic, one this year and potentially one next year. Specifically, also resist - addressing potential resistance mechanisms to palbociclib. So we hope to give an update of that studies later, but you should also see something on clinicaltrials.gov very soon regarding the next generation drug.

Steve Scala

Okay. Maybe we can move to Bavencio, how do you see Pfizer positioned in immuno-oncology and how is immuno-oncology positioned within the overall oncology business.

Andy Schmeltz

Let me start, Steve. So immuno-oncology remains an important component of our overall Pfizer Oncology strategy and pipeline. We remain committed to our partnership with Merck Serono on Bavencio and our broader IO research efforts. It's a dynamic space with the standard of care evolving with each scientific conference and data readout. Furthest along of course we have Bavencio with two inline indications, Merkel cell and bladder cancer but those are niche space, I mean, recognized as monotherapy in immuno-oncology is quickly moving on to combinations and while we're not a leading player to say the least in this first wave, in the monotherapy, we believe that we've got some interesting opportunities in this next wave of combinations, particularly pairing Bavencio with a range of other molecules across our pipeline and we're also, as I mentioned earlier, looking at different IO combinations even beyond our partnership with Merck Serono.

Chris, do you want to add anything?

Chris Boshoff

So I think Andy said it nicely. So we believe that immunotherapy will become one of the anchors of cancer medicine, but only one of the anchors and those other anchors including whether it's ADCs or small molecules, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, will continue to be very important. And as we see, in breast cancer, having a CDK4/6, or having a prostate cancer of antiandrogen or breast cancer in antiestrogen or in lung cancer, 25% of lung cancers will be dependent oncogene addicted and will be dependent on targeted therapies. So what we firmly believe is that the future is a combination therapies.

If some of these combinations will be IO-IO, but in many cases, it will actually not be and as we've recently seen with the data that we've shown with INLYTA plus Bavencio as well as with INLYTA plus [indiscernible] both of those combinations have greater therapeutic designation, these combinations have ongoing Phase 3 studies that that may actually become the best combination or the most meaningful combination in first line renal cancer. So we - as Andy pointed out have a number of important studies, but Bavencio that will read out over the next 12 to 18 months, including first line renal cancer with INLYTA, first line ovarian cancer, this is upfront ovarian cancer with chemotherapy combinations with [indiscernible].

We're leading in this space. We've got two ongoing Phase 3 studies in ovarian cancer and others have started studies at slightly behind us. We've got readouts in first line bladder cancer, differentiated strategy where we get chemotherapy up front and in sequence with the checkpoint inhibitor and then a combination study in head and neck cancer, we combine both the therapy and chemotherapy. In terms of, in general, in immunotherapy, I think we now look - I'm looking forward to our next wave of therapies entering the clinic. We've already started with some of our bi-specifics in the clinic, both in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. And as you know, we also have an ongoing program with a CAR-T cell approach. So overall, immunotherapy is going to be important, but it's just going to be one of our anchors in cancer medicine.

Steve Scala

Let me ask one question about LORLATINIB, very exciting agent. Can you look forward and perhaps describe what you see as the distinguishing characteristics verse Roche's Alecensa?

Andy Schmeltz

Absolutely. Good question and thanks for asking about LORLATINIB. We see LORLATINIB, as a potentially best in class ALK inhibitor. LORLATINIB was developed specifically to address the emergence of ALK resistance in patients treated with first generation ALK inhibitors, and given the penetration of first generation ALK inhibitors now, the diagnosis of ALK positive non-small cell lung cancer is now the standard paradigm and so there's an emerging population of patients that could really benefit who have cycled through a first generation ALK inhibitor that could benefit and so LORLATINIB really addresses that unmet need. We have filings submitted and accepted for LORLATINIB with the FDA, the MA in Japan and we've been granted priority review by the FDA for LORLATINIB. So we are excited to bring to market this next generation ALK inhibitor and I think that it really fulfills a void in the space.

Steve Scala

Okay. Let's move to TALAZOPARIB. So most physicians with whom we have spoken view PARP inhibitors as undifferentiated. What data points within your studies could you point to that would distinguish this agent from Olaparib's OlympiAD trial data?

Andy Schmeltz

So TALAZOPARIB has a unique profile, given its high potency and its dual mechanism of action with high PARP trapping and enzyme inhibition activity based on pre-clinical data. We presented, as I mentioned earlier, the data from our BRCA trial at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference back in December, where there was a survival trend observed at the interim analysis, although the data are yet not mature.

So we believe that although it's early days, that TALAZOPARIB has the opportunity to have a differentiated profile and beyond breast cancer, I think there's opportunity for this to play out with the following indications where we have ongoing trials, particularly in prostate cancer, a phase 2 trial, TALAPRO1 in castrate resistant prostate cancer and our Phase 3 TALAPRO2 trial, which is in combination with XTANDI. And so it's both the unique attributes of TALAZOPARIB combined with the places where we generate data that we think that are going to differentiate it from the other PARP inhibitors.

Chris?

Chris Boshoff

Yeah. I think Andy has said it nicely. So pre-clinically, it is the most potent PARP inhibitor and not only blocking the enzyme, but also because of the so-called PARP trapping, trapping PARP on to DNA, which potentially could be exploited in various combinations. So we can't be testing TALAZOPARIB with various combinations.

In terms of clinical data, as Andy pointed out earlier, a survival trend was seen for TALAZOPARIB in the interim analysis for the - in BRCA study, so we'll see how that plays out and whether clinically it's meaningfully different from the others. And then the last program we started with the combination with TALAZOPARIB with immunotherapy, in various tumor types, including breast, prostate, bladder and lung cancer and that study is an ongoing Phase 1 study, going into Phase 2 study soon. Yes, so we are excited about this medicine.

Steve Scala

And to the best of my recollection, we have seen higher rates of hemtox with TALAZOPARIB versus Olaparib. Is this a concern? And if it is, then how can this be managed?

Chris Boshoff

Shall I start, Andy? So, yeah, - so as you know, anemia is a common side effect for most cancer treatment and that potentially is managed very effectively. And discontinuation due to adverse event and on BRCA study was only actually 7% in patients on TALAZOPARIB was 7.7% and 9.5% in patients on chemotherapy. And overall within that study, the quality of life data that was performed using the EORTC quality score also showed a significant benefit for TALAZOPARIB versus chemotherapy. So I think overall the clause effect, the clause effect of all PARP inhibitors having hematological toxicity is there, but it is manageable and we do not see that as a specific detriment to TALAZOPARIB compared to the other PARP inhibitors.

Steve Scala

Okay. Perhaps we can move to XTANDI. I think Pfizer and correct me if I'm wrong, I think Pfizer has previously said that the non-metastatic prostate cancer market would be about twice the size of the current opportunity. So correct me if I'm wrong in my recollection. How quickly can the potential of this market be harnessed and show up in terms of XTANDI sales going forward?

Andy Schmeltz

Thanks for the question on XTANDI and the PROSPER data, which was presented at ASCO GU just last month in February which we're very excited to see and now in the process hopefully to see it published in a peer reviewed journal shortly, we have submitted our filing for the expansion of our indication and we expect to get confirmation of acceptance of the filing soon from the FDA. This really extends the opportunity for XTANDI from the medicine castrate resistant prostate cancer population into the non-metastatic and you're generally correct.

We see that moving earlier with the lifecycle program we have in place for XTANDI that there is really double the treatment opportunities from - beyond our current indication combined with the prospects for longer treatment duration. So that's the case. The benefit we have here is that XTANDI is used broadly and comfort level both with our oncologists and urologists. And so the extension of the indication to this broader population will enable clinicians that are already comfortable using XTANDI to use it in a broader range of patients. So we're optimistic that it will be a natural opportunity and obviously we are bullish on how quickly we can enable more patients to benefit from XTANDI in this broader population.

Steve Scala

2017 was a year in which XTANDI was impacted by the dynamics around the patient assistance program. To what extent are we working through that headwind and at what point, will we be relieved of that headwind?

Andy Schmeltz

Yeah. That's a good question, Steve. Patient assistance enrollment rates fluctuate, particularly early on in the year where there is re-enrolment opportunities and people also who are - can kind of also get coverage, especially in this population from a Medicare perspective. So we're early in the year and - but based on early enrolment and re-enrolment trends, we're supportive of the belief that patient assistance as a percentage of total demand for XTANDI will decrease in 2018. So I think bottom line, we think that the - lots of the uncertainty is behind us, but it's premature now because we're still early in the year to see the trends.

Steve Scala

Okay. Maybe we can chat about UCART19 for a bit. When will we get pivotal data in pediatric ALL and also adult ALL.

Chris Boshoff

Hi. I'll start. So we haven't actually announced yet the completion of the pivotal study. As you know, we've got ongoing studies, including the [indiscernible] which determines maximum tolerated dose, the activity and the safety of the compound and the initial data to point out again regarding safety and tolerability with UCART19 showed an 83% complete remission across adults and pediatric population. So we are continuing to develop CART to work with our collaborators and selectors and we hope to present further data on UCART19 later this year.

Steve Scala

Okay. Many of the ALL patients that have been treated with UCART19 have proceeded to a transplant rather than using UCART19 as a substitute for transplant. Is that how UCART19 will be used commercially or is this just an artifact in early data?

Chris Boshoff

So, it's partly to do with the early data in terms of the patients that's eligible for the study. Having said that, if there's an opportunity to be curative with the sequencing of UCART19 transplant, then that will be a forward path for some patients and we hope to also update data later in patients that might not necessarily need to bone marrow - or stem cell transplant.

Steve Scala

Okay. We're down to less than a minute left. What key data readouts can we expect at AACR and/or ASCO this year?

Chris Boshoff

So, I will start that. For AACR, we have a number of presentations on some of our earlier compounds, including OX40, a molecule we didn't discuss today. So we have a nice update on the mechanism of action on OX40.

Andy, do you want to add anything to that?

Andy Schmeltz

No. I think that specifically to ASCO, with our inline portfolio, continued stream of data to reinforce the benefit risk and the value proposition and we're looking for at ASCO to reinforce particularly with IBRANC, with XTANDI the benefit risk of the medicines.

Chris Boshoff

At AACR, we will also have an update on ALL and HER2 ADC that's currently in the clinic. This is an exciting molecule for us, again building on our breast cancer portfolio with TALAZOPARIB, IBRANCE and now with HER2 ADC.

Steve Scala

Okay. Great. Well, we are now out of time. So I'd like to thank both Andy and Chris for a very nice discussion. And with that, we'll close this session. Thank you for participating.

Andy Schmeltz

Thank you.

Chris Boshoff

Thank you.

