Aratana Therapeutics' (PETX) CEO Steven St. Peter on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Rachel Reiff - Corporate Communications

Steven St. Peter - President and CEO

Craig Tooman - CFO

Analysts

John Krieger - William Blair

Erin Wright - Credit Suisse

Jon Block - Stifel

Bruce Jackson - Lake Street Capital Markets

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

David Westenberg - CL King & Associates

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Aratana Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications for Aratana. Please go ahead.

Rachel Reiff

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning. This is Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications for Aratana Therapeutics. In a few moments, Dr. Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics will make some opening comments; Craig Tooman, our Chief Financial Officer, will then review the fourth quarter 2017 and full year financial results. Following the prepared comments, we will open it up for Q&A.

Before we begin, I’d like to let you know that we will be making some forward-looking statements today. These statements involve uncertainties and risks and therefore should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Actual events and circumstances, which may be beyond our control, may differ from today’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, as a result of the risks, uncertainties and other important factors set forth in our filings with the SEC. Steven?

Steven St. Peter

Good morning. This is Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics. I am pleased to review the highlights from the fourth quarter of 2017 and weeks thereafter. The fourth quarter of 2017 marked the milestone that Aratana has been focused on since the time of our IPO in 2013, making each of our first three FDA approved therapeutics available to veterinarians. In October, 2017 we completed the regulatory interactions required to make ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs commercially available in the US. ENTYCE was Aratana's third launch of an FDA approved therapeutic and approximately a 12 month period.

With NOCITA, our first product to be launched, our focus has been on surgeons practicing the multi specialty clinics who perform canine cranial cruciate ligament surgeries, a common type of knee surgery. The NOCITA sales effort is entirely direct. Aratana does not work with distribution or a co promotion partner.

With GALLIPRANT, our second product launch, we've been working very closely with our marketing collaborator, Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and Company. While Aratana develop Galliprant from clinical proof of concept through FDA approval, we signed landmark collaboration with Elanco in 2016. That collaboration put our emerging salesforce along side Elanco's factor of 10 largest salesforce and a comprehensive network of distributors as we enter the competitive, multi hundred million dollar canine osteoarthritis pain market in the US.

In January 2018, Galliprant won recognition won recognition by Animal Farm as the animal health industry's best companion animal product for 2017, which we believe is a testament to the product itself and the good execution by Elanco, Aratana and the network of distributors. Our objective with the ENTYCE launch was to leverage the experience that we gained in launching NOCITA and Galliprant. And we are pleased to report this morning that we believe we have achieved initial success on that objective. We believe that we have strategically balanced our direct sales organization with distributors to optimize the early ENTYCE commercial efforts.

We are also working directly with several national and regional corporate customers. We believe that ENTYCE is well represented in the clinics. And we are having success in defining and building this new therapeutic category. I will discuss the early experience with ENTYCE in more detail in a few moments. However, let me begin by pausing and taking a big-picture observation which is we believe that NOCITA, Galliprant and ENTYCE, the Aratana has quickly established itself in the companion animal segment of the animal health market.

Last month and earlier this month, we attended the two largest trade conferences in the US veterinary industry, VMX in Orlando and Western Vet in Las Vegas. Based on an aggregate number of clinics that we believe a purchased NOCITA, Galliprant and/ or ENTYCE, we believe that a large majority of veterinary clinics in the US are already using a therapeutic developed by Aratana. We believe this is quite remarkable for any company to gain acceptance of one or more of its therapeutic products by approximately two-thirds of customers in an industry within a year.

We're very proud of this accomplishment and we're excited to build upon that foundation from here. I will now make a few more comments on the initial commercial results with ENTYCE. ENTYCE, capromorelin oral solution is the only FDA approved therapeutic for appetite stimulation in dogs. ENTYCE mimics ghrelin, the naturally occurring hunger hormone is administered once daily and it travels from the mouth to the stomach then into the blood up to the hypothalamus in the brain where it stimulates eating behavior. We believe that millions of dogs present to the veterinary clinics in the US for inappetence each year. Inappetence is seen in a mix of acute and chronic conditions. And ENTYCE is a tool that can be used across the spectrum of this frustrating clinical condition.

Appetite is a very important in terms of variable by which a pet owner assesses the health status of their pet. And owners are very motivated to address inappetence. Hence, we are very pleased to launch ENTYCE to veterinarians in late 2017. I'm pleased to report that we believe that we are very successfully accessing clinics and getting veterinarians to try ENTYCE. We have now made thousands of sales calls and between last month at VMX and this month at Western Vet, we had more than a thousand visits to our booth at the exhibit halls. And we've had more than a thousand attendees at Aratana sponsored continuing medical education sessions on inappetence and weight loss in pets. In many cases, veterinarians and even pet owners approached us with heartwarming stories about their experience with ENTYCE.

So we believe that our enthusiasm for ENTYCE is shared by veterinarians and pet owners. And the primary quantitative metric by which we're measuring interest is the number of clinics that have ordered in ENTYCE. We are pleased to be well ahead of our corporate objective on that metric. We are also aware of that veterinarians are frustrated with their treatment options in cats. And some veterinarians are treating cats with ENTYCE even now. Nevertheless, our objective is to obtain FDA approval of capromorelin in a formulation for cats. That pivotal field effectiveness study is ongoing and we anticipate completing enrollment in 2018.

In a few moments, Craig will cover the financial results for ENTYCE. And understanding those results it's important to understand our go -to- market strategy and the inventory flow. [Technical Difficulty]

Operator

Excuse me. This is a conference operator. There has been a pause in the conference. Please be patient. Thank you. Excuse me. This is a conference operator. Dr. St. Peter to rejoin. Please continue, sir.

A - Steven St. Peter

So thank you, Andrew. And sorry to everyone. We are actually in Boston in the Hancock Tower. And I believe there is a power outage. So thanks to goodness of Apple I am on iPhone. So we will continue the call from here. And I believe that we cut out when I said that -- I will now make a few comments on the initial commercial results with ENTYCE. So ENTYCE, capromorelin oral solution is the only FDA approved therapeutic for appetite stimulation in dogs. ENTYCE mimics ghrelin, the naturally occurring hunger hormone is administered once daily and it travels from the mouth to the stomach then into the blood up to the hypothalamus in the brain where it stimulates eating behavior. We believe that millions of dogs present to the veterinary clinics in the US for inappetence each year. Inappetence is seen in a mix of acute and chronic conditions. And ENTYCE is a tool that can be used across the spectrum of this frustrating clinical condition.

Appetite is a very important in terms of variable by which a pet owner assesses the health status of their pet. And owners are very motivated to address inappetence. Hence, we are very pleased to launch ENTYCE to veterinarians in late 2017. I'm pleased to report that we believe that we are very successfully accessing clinics and getting veterinarians to try ENTYCE. We have now made thousands of sales calls and between last month at VMX and this month at Western Vet, we had more than a thousand visits to our booth at the exhibit halls. And we've had more than a thousand attendees at Aratana sponsored continuing medical education sessions on inappetence and weight loss in pets. In many cases, veterinarians and even pet owners approached us with heartwarming stories about their experience with ENTYCE.

So we believe that our enthusiasm for ENTYCE is shared by veterinarians and pet owners. And the primary quantitative metric by which we're measuring interest is the number of clinics that have ordered in ENTYCE. We are pleased to be well ahead of our corporate objective on that metric. We are also aware of that veterinarians are frustrated with their treatment options in cats. And some veterinarians are treating cats with ENTYCE even now. Nevertheless, our objective is to obtain FDA approval of capromorelin in a formulation for cats. That pivotal field effectiveness study is ongoing and we anticipate completing enrollment in 2018.

In a few moments, Craig will cover the financial results for ENTYCE. And understanding those results it's important to understand our go -to- market strategy and the inventory flow. [Technical Difficulty] Our salesforce is spread across approximately two dozen territories and approximately 40 metropolitan statistical areas or MSAs. Our reach is extended by our inside sales effort or telesales which covers an additional approximately two dozen MSAs. We are also working with the three major national distributors and several of the regional distributors, which increases the availability of ENTYCE in the market. And we sell to large corporate accounts who are covered by our national account managers. These corporate customers can own and operate hundreds of clinics across the country. Our initial objective is to assess the clinic, detail the therapeutic and take an order. Those orders get passed to the distributor of choice and the order is ultimately fulfilled. And eventually you see reorders coming from many of those clinics. At launch and at all times thereafter you want adequate inventory at the distributor warehouses to fill whatever demand you expect to see at the clinic level.

Aratana reports revenue when we shipped to the distributor warehouses, approximately half of the $1.3 million in revenue for ENTYCE that we reported in the fourth quarter of 2017 comes from the initial distributor stocking orders. And initial stocking orders can be quite large. The other approximately one half of the fourth quarter 2017 ENTYCE revenue came from what we call move out or product actually moving into the clinic's. We are pleased to have more than doubled our goal for the fourth quarter of 2017 in terms of accounts that ordered product. And we continue to be very pleased with the rate at which we are adding accounts.

And we are certainly already seen reorders. During the first quarter of 2018, we continue to see move out into the clinics at approximately the same rate as what we saw in the first month. As we get further into 2018, we anticipate that inventory levels across the channel will stabilize, and we will see more robust sequential growth and a tighter correlation between shipments to distributors, and move out to clinics. Our confidence is bolstered by the fact by the rate at which we've been able to access clinics for that initial order. And the anecdotal reports that we're getting from the field. At any rate, we believe that veterinarians are very excited to have ENTYCE in their toolbox. And we are very pleased to see veterinarians using the therapeutic tool.

We believe that the long-term success of ENTYCE will be driven by veterinarians becoming increasingly comfortable with its use. We believe this will simply take time and trial. Furthermore, as veterinarians expand the use of the product from acute inappetence into chronic inappetence that will drive total days of therapy which has the potential to increase sales. These are some of the variables that we will be watching and discussing with you over the coming quarters.

Now I will provide an update on NOCITA. As I mentioned earlier, we market NOCITA directly to veterinarians for post-operative pain management and dogs undergoing CCL repair. We have called on more than 90% of the targets that we have identified as prospective customers for NOCITA, many of those clinics have used NOCITA and our data shows that approximately 65% of accounts have reordered. Our objective is to deeply penetrate these accounts and continue to work to establish NOCITA as the standard of care.

From a lifecycle management perspective, we anticipate expanding the NOCITA label in 2018 to include cats. And we will continue to look at other indications in dogs beyond CCL repairs. I mentioned during the last results call that we had expected to see seasonal softness in NOCITA sales given our expectation at that time that veterinarians performed fewer orthopedic surgeries over Thanksgiving and Christmas and the holiday season in general. We did not see that. The fourth quarter of 2017 sales for NOCITA grew approximately 50% over the third quarter of 2017.

We believe that a portion of the growth was due to a shift away from narcotics in the vet channel, which was driven in part by an intentional reduction in opioids mandated by the Drug Enforcement Agency. In 2017, the DEA reduced manufacturing quotas relative to the prior years and this translated into a shortage of opioids in veterinary medicine. Given that NOCITA is primarily positioned as an alternative to opioids, we believe that NOCITA benefited. We continue to see growth in NOCITA sales during the first part of 2018. Hence we are pleased with the performance of NOCITA in the fourth quarter of 2017 and this first part of 2018.

With respect to Galliprant, Galliprant continues to perform very well and we continue to see nice sequential growth. As a reminder, Elanco and Aratana co promote Galliprant, grapiprant tablets for the control of pain and inflammation in dogs with osteoarthritis in the US. Now that we are approximately one year into launch, we believe the inventory in the sales channel has stabilized. Hence, we are seeing a tighter correlation between sells to distributors reported to us by Elanco. And the move out the clinics as reported to us by the distributors. During Eli Lilly and Company reported the net sales of Galliprant of approximately $24 million. Aratana recorded $20.9 million in total revenues related to Galliprant in 2017. And Craig will break that down in a few moments.

For 2018, based on the forecast that Elanco provided to us, we continue to believe that we will earn a $15 million commercial milestone in late 2018. And that $15 million milestone would be the first of up to $75 million and potential Galliprant commercial milestones in the coming years. We also earned royalties and a co promote fee in the US. However, since we handed off manufacturing to Elanco as of the fourth quarter of 2017, we will not be earning manufacturing payments in 2018. Additionally, in January 2018, the European Medicines Agency granted a marketing authorization of Galliprant in the European Union. We look forward to Elanco is making Galliprant available in Europe in the relatively near future. At which point Aratana will earn royalties from sales outside the US.

Hence, with the outstanding milestones, royalties and co promote fees, Galliprant remains a very important therapeutic for Aratana. Finally, I will make a brief mention of AT-014. In December 2017, the USDA's Center for Veterinary Biologics granted Aratana conditional licensure for canine osteosarcoma vaccine, Live Listeria Vector AT-014 for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma one year of age or older. As required by the USDA to progress from conditional licensure to full licensure Aratana has commenced an extended field safety study at approximately two dozen veterinary oncology practice groups across the United States.

In the past few weeks, Aratana sold its first dose of AT-014 to a study site. While the payments received from this therapeutic during the clinical study will be very modest in 2018, we are pleased to have advanced to this phase. We believe the success as a leader in pet therapeutics will require a portfolio of compelling general practice therapeutics complemented with specialty therapeutics. Immediately behind the commercially available therapeutics that I've already discussed, Aratana is working to advance and identify additional therapeutic candidates.

I will now transition to provide updates on our development programs and therapeutic pipeline. Let me begin by covering what we announced in December 2017 on AT-016. The licensure of AT-016 shared results of a pivotal study that did not achieve protocol to find efficacy success criteria. In January 2018, we exercise our right to terminate the License Agreement effective as of mid-April 2018. Hence, we do not anticipate committing future resources to AT-016. With respect to AT-002 capromorelin for cats, Aratana continues to enroll a pivotal field effective study evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease.

We anticipate completing enrollment in the study in 2018. If capromorelin is approved in cats, it would be approved under a separate NADA and marketed as a distinct brand. With respect to AT-003 in cats, in December 2017, we received the target Animal Safety Technical Section Complete letter from CVM. If CVM approves the effectiveness technical section, Aratana anticipates filing the supplemental NADA in the second quarter of 2018. And if approved the NOCITA label would be expanded to include cats. Aratana continues to conduct a pilot field study for AT0-18, a CRTH2 antagonist for atophic dermatitis. We expect to fully enroll this field study in 2018.

Next, once we've procured clinical materials, Aratana intends to initiate a pilot field study on AT-006 for the treatment of feline herpes virus induced ophthalmic conditions. We also plan to initiate a laboratory study for AT-017 which is an investigational therapeutic that uses of Live Listeria based antigen delivery system with potential in canine lymphoma. And finally earlier this month, Aratana announced animal health research and development collaboration with AskAt Inc. The development collaboration includes an option agreement for multiple therapeutic candidates with potential in pain, allergy and cancer, as well as exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize AT-019, a potent and innovate EP4 receptor antagonist therapeutic candidate with potential in pain, inflammation and other indications.

Aratana continues to evaluate new in licensing opportunities and we continue to allocate resources to advancing our pipeline. However, we balance the spending on R&D with our desire to be prudent in our overall utilization of cash. That concludes my updates on the individual therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. I will now turn it over to Craig who will present the financial results and discuss our financing activities. Craig?

Craig Tooman

Thank Stephen. And good morning, everyone. I'll start by again stating how pleased we are with our continued growth trend in revenues. We are pleased by the initial launch of ENTYCE with a very strong account penetration, continued quarterly growth in NOCITA and steady growth in Galliprant licensing and collaboration revenues, which is based on Elanco's net sales in the market.

Turning to our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. As reported in our earnings release issued last evening, our total net revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2017 were $10.4 million. Fourth quarter revenues were comprised of $8.4 million in product sales of which approximately $6 million of the product sales were related to residual inventory of Galliprant sold to Elanco. And as a reminder, we completed the transfer of manufacturing responsibilities to Elanco in 2017 ahead of our 2018 contractual timeline. I would also like to remind everyone that we believe the net impact on Aratana from this transfer is minor, as we were receiving manufacturing like margins.

NOCITA contributed $1.1 million in net product sales in the fourth quarter that we sold directly to vets. Also as previously stated, we were pleased to record $1.3 million in net sales for ENTYCE in the fourth quarter, which were primarily stocking orders to distribution, and as Steven previously stated, approximately half of the initial stocking orders to distribution have been sold through vent clinics. As a reminder, we recognize ENTYCE net product sales when we sell to distribution. We believe we may experience some fluctuations in revenues in the stage of the launch as the sales channel normalizes between distributions and sell through to vet clinics.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2018, we expect sales to distribution will be impacted by the continued release of the distribution inventories and replenishment need based on sell through to vet clinics, which as a reminder in the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately 50% of the fourth quarter revenue booked by Aratana. Our fourth quarter revenues also included $2 million in licensing and collaboration revenues primarily from Galliprant. Our fourth quarter 2017 net revenues of $10.4 million compares to $292,000 in net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016, which were largely related to NOCITA sales.

In the full year 2017, Aratana recorded $25.6 million in total net revenues, and is made up of $19.7 million in net product sales including $1.3 million in ENTYCE net product sales; $2.8 million in NOCITA net product sales; and $15.5 million in product sales to Elanco for Galliprant finished goods. To reiterate, final inventory counts and payments for residual inventory of Galliprant were completed in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our full year 2017 also includes $5.9 million in licensing and collaboration revenue, which included $5.4 million related to Galliprant including$1 million associated with a one-time manufacturing payment.

In addition, included in licensing and collaboration revenue in the fourth quarter and full year 2017 is approximately $500,000 related to the reversal of a previously recognized liability. Our full year 2017 total net revenues of $25.6 million compared to $38.6 million in total net revenues for the full year 2016. $38 million in 2016 revenues were generated from the upfront payment related to the collaboration agreement with Elanco.

Now I'll discuss our expenses in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Our cost of product sales totaled $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus approximately $1.1 million same period in 2016. For the full year 2017, cost of product sales was $16.4 million compared to $3.1 million in 2016. The increase in 2017 cost is primarily associated with the inventory sold to Elanco for Galliprant, as well as the cost of product sales in NOCITA. SG&A expenses in the quarter ended December 31st, 2017 totaled $7.6 million compared to $7.7 million in the same period of 2016. SG&A expenses include the commercial activities to support our commercially available therapeutics. For the full year 2017, SG&A expenses were $28.9 million compared to $27.3 million for 2016.

We believe we have incurred most of the implementation expense related to the commercial and corporate infrastructure to support selling ENTYCE, NOCITA and co promoting Galliprant. However, we continue anticipate a slight increase in SG&A expenses for 2018 to further support adoption and awareness of our marketed therapeutics. Additionally, our research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $3.6 million compared to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter in 201. In 2017, R&D expenses were $15.1 million versus $30.5 million in 2016. The significant decrease by nearly 50% in R&D expenses is related to lower milestone payments and fewer ongoing pivotal studies in 2017.

Since we have completed several of our pivotal studies and achieved several development milestones, we expect in 2018 our research and development expenses to be slightly lower than in 2017. Research and development expenses in 2018 are expected to be primarily related to expanding the label of our approved therapeutics for additional indications and/or species and advancing our development portfolio including the addition of our recently licensed therapeutic candidate AT-019. Overall, Aratana reported a net loss of $15.6 million or $0.37 diluted loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2017, which compares to a net loss pf $23.3 million or $0.64 diluted loss per share in the corresponding quarter of 2016.

In 2017, Aratana reported a net loss of $47.5 million or $1.17 diluted loss per share compared to a net loss of $33.6 million or $0.95 diluted loss per share in 2016. The 2017 net loss includes impairment charges of $7.4 million related to intangible assets AT-006 and AT-008. In 2016, financial results included $38 million in net revenue from licensing and collaboration revenue from the agreement with Elanco, inventory valuation adjustment and firm purchase commitment losses of $7.2 million in impairment of intangible assets of $7.9 million.

Now I'll turn to our cash position. As of December 31st, we had approximately $68 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. In January of 2018, we accessed our ATM program to fund our business and receive net proceeds of approximately $11.7 million. As stated in yesterday's earnings release, we expect approximately $35 million of cash to be used for ongoing operations in 2018, as well as $17.3 million of cash to cover our existing debt principle obligations during the year. As you will recall, our outstanding term loan of approximately $31.5 million at the end of December 2017 began further amortized starting in February 2018 for 21 months. The revolving credit facility of $5 million will begin amortized in November 2018 for 12 months.

Aratana believes approximately $68 million of cash as of December 31st, 2017 together with a net proceeds of approximately $11.7 million from the sale of the company shares in January 2018 will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan and debt obligations through the first quarter of 2019. We continue to believe our cash runway is largely dependent on successful market penetration of ENTYCE, continued growth of NOCITA and Galliprant. We believe it is possible to extend the cash runway beyond March 2019 by achieving and collecting certain Elanco collaboration milestones. The first of these include a $15 million dollar milestone for the achievement of certain Galliprant net sales thresholds in a fiscal year, which we believe we could earn in 2018 based on Elanco's 2018 forecasts.

We are also eligible for a $4 million dollar milestone payment related to the transfer of Galliprant manufacturing to a third-party supplier for an alternate supply source. Again, this milestone is not related to the transfer manufacturing responsibility to Elanco, which has been completed and now Elanco is leading the third-party manufacturing transfer efforts. And finally, we can also achieve a $4 million dollar milestone payment when the European label includes an inflammation claim in dogs. Based on the EMAs marketing authorization in January 2018, Elanco will need to make additional regulatory filings to obtain this specific indication needed to achieve the $4 million milestone payment, which may place the achievement of the milestone into 2019.

We anticipate we will finance the company's needs as appropriate with the ultimate goal of prudently funding our operating plan, as well as addressing our existing debt obligations. In summary, we are extremely pleased with the NOCITA sales trend and our early launch results of ENTYCE, as well as the continued growth in Galliprant. We continue to remain focused on delivering our three FDA -approved therapeutics to veterinarians and developing innovative therapeutics that raise the standard appear in veterinary medicine.

Now we will open it up for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

The first question comes from John Krieger of William Blair. Please go ahead.

John Krieger

Hi, thanks very much. Steven, can just talk a little bit more about the reorder rates you're seeing from ENTYCE if it's not too early? And just follow-on to that, should we take from your comments that the ENTYCE sales in the first quarter will likely be down from Q4 levels. Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

Hi, John, good morning. So the reorder rates we're definitely seeing reorders, and I think the veterinarians make the initial stocking order and then as the product begins to move into the clinics from the distributors and then from the clinics to the pet owners meaning the product is dispensed. You see new orders showing up at distribution, which we fulfill. So we are seeing reorders. Now with respect to sales being down, the way that the sales channel works, there is that issue and we saw that with Galliprant if you'll remember, actually the second quarter sales were down relative to the first quarter because of the loading in the first quarter and then the second quarter you don't have the benefit of that inventory stocking. So that is something that we want people to focus on. But I think we've also tried to communicate that there is pull through in terms of move out and we continue to be very encouraged by the account penetration that we're having. We're well ahead of plan we have been and the reorder rates and then the anecdotes of how the product is performing. So we do want people to think about that nuance because of the way that the sale cycle works in a distribution driven model.

John Krieger

Great, thanks and then Craig it's a little hard to gauge growth margins with NOCITA and ENTYCE given that the Galliprant sales that you've had in 2017. So if we think about 2018, what's a reasonable kind of gross profit expectation for those two products for ENTYCE and NOCITA?

Craig Tooman

We have not spoken about specific margins by product, John, other than our aspirations for the longer term growth margin contribution. So I think the only thing that we can say is our portion that we pay third-parties for those which are on file on, those royalty rates can be seen. But other than specific margins by product, I don't think there's too much we can give you at this point.

John Krieger

Okay. I wasn't really asking for each product, I was just saying in aggregate now that we won't have the Galliprant sales and cost of sales flowing through. What's a reasonable -- what kind of gross margin in aggregate would be reasonable to expect in 2018?

Craig Tooman

Yes. The one thing that will be the main driver is that elimination of the inventory as you've mentioned of Galliprant that had a very low margin sale as you know and we referred to Elanco. So as we move forward in our product trends, you'll see it be more indicative of those key product trends.

Steven St. Peter

Yes. And John just on that so NOCITA, we've been in the market for approximately a year. So I don't think we've broken out the gross margins for NOCITA, but I think we're getting into those industry margins that we've kind of targeted that 60% plus or minus. And then ENTYCE is the other variable and as Craig mentioned because we'd written off some inventory related to the uncertainty around our manufacturing situation which ultimately got approved. And we're selling that product, we benefit from that in terms of gross margin but I think when you sort of put it all together between ENTYCE and NOCITA and all those factors I don't think we're going to be too far off of where kind of industry averages are for 2018 and then our long-term objective is to kind of stay in that range. Craig, you want to comment --

Craig Tooman

That main driver will be the Galliprant inventory change.

John Krieger

Okay and then Craig can you maybe just talk a little bit more about what you're assuming behind the $35 million cash burn target in 2018? I heard you say SG&A goes up a little bit; R&D goes down a little bit. I guess that $35 million sounds a little high if we assume that NOCITA and ENTYCE continued to ramp. There's no milestone recognition in that number right.

Craig Tooman

So you're right overall operating expenses will be relatively constant. R&D will be slightly lower versus 2017; SG&A as we've said will increase slightly but overall pretty fixed. The benefit then that you'll see is the gross margin contribution that will improve that situation over time. We also have of course some working capital and interest payments that'll be small offsets on that calculation. In terms of milestones, just to be very clear on the milestone and as it relates to cash also because we are getting that question a bit. We are assuming that we will achieve the $15 million sales milestone in 2018. But we are assuming from a cash perspective that we will collect that in early 2019. So that $15 million milestone is not in our cash guidance for 2018. So I just want to make sure that's very clear. But we are expecting and we are increasingly confident that we will achieve it in 2018.

Operator

The next question comes from Erin Wright of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Erin Wright

Hey, thanks. For NOCITA you mentioned kind of it being used as an alternative for opioids I mean what will that sort of phenomenon kind of continue to be a driver there, and how should we be thinking about the NOCITA sales of the year? Thanks.

A - Steven St. Peter

Hi, Erin. So, yes, it will be continued but used as an alternative to opioids, and we expect opioids to continue to be in short supply in veterinary medicine because of some of the factors that I mentioned. However, the primary positioning of the product is as alternative and sparing opioids in our clinical study after the initial regimen that the dogs got, up to70% of those dogs didn't need any other medicine after the surgery in the first 24 hours. And they had that benefit I think about 60% of the dogs up to 72 hours. So this idea of an alternative to opioids and for a whole bunch of reasons opioids have issues in both human medicine and veterinary medicine, it positions us -- so that is the positioning that's just we had a little bit of push towards that given the relative shortage of opioids in market. So I think once customers use NOCITA and see the benefits we don't expect them to move back to opioids for all the dogs. I mean so we expect this is going to be a long-term benefit to NOCITA. So we're kind of very pleased with the tailwind to help us in the market. And so we continue to see growth in the first quarter of 2018 and we're very pleased with that. And so of course expanding the label into cats we think helps grow the target addressable market as well. And I think as we've already said you know a large number of the surgeries probably majority are not in knee surgery, we certainly don't promote it outside of our label but bupivacaine is widely used in veterinary medicine and this product on the human side has a broad label. So we do see the use in other procedures but with respect to the tailwind from the opioid situation we're benefiting and we continue to expect to benefit.

Erin Wright

Okay, great and then with AskAt and the collaborations there and how is AT-019 different from Galliprant in terms of target indication or formulation and is this geared -- I guess it's a geared to sort of round out your pain portfolio or would this if successful cannibalize Galliprant at all? Just curious. Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

Yes. Aratana is and was a pioneer in targeting EP4 for pain and inflammation. And we actually got that drug approved in dogs. I think the first of that target in any species in any geography as far as I'm aware. But now that target is validated I mean EP4 does seem to be important as a target in pain and inflammation and the drug class is interesting. So we have continued to be involved in looking at pain targets. And we feel like AT-019 which is a potent EP4 receptor antagonist that we've known about for years, it comes from a party who we've known for years. We think it's a drug that we want to do some work on to figure out where it could go. I just have a fundamental belief with respect to cannibalization that the best drug wins. And I think you bring forward innovations. There are hopefully differences between the drugs and we continue to be involved with Galliprant through our co promotion and our royalties. But if it turns out that this product is a product that fits into that market, we would we would bring it forward. And we would expect that our collaborator Elanco has other interest in the pain space and other targets. And we assume that other folks outside of those two parties have things. So I think you really have to focus on where's the best science, where's the --where do you want to bring a product and then you prudently pursue that.

Operator

The next question comes from Jon Block of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jon Block

Great, thanks, guys. Good morning. Maybe two or three for me. The first one maybe several questions specific to ENTYCE. So I think on the prior call you guys mentioned $2.50 per day approximately to the veterinarian if you can just help us out with how are they pricing it to the pet owner. How is it being used? Is it earlier on in the treatment regiment like you guys had hoped for and the now prominent do you believe the off-label uses in cats as we potentially get closer to Kindred's product. And then I've got a couple follow-ups.

Steven St. Peter

Okay. Why don't I start on those and then you tell me if I got all the ones. So, yes, we mentioned the pricing of ENTYCE to the vet in the past. And so it's the $22 for the 10 ml, the $26 for 15 ml then $48 for 30 ml. And that is a price to veterinarians. We have a one price policy to all customers, so that is the price that we provide it to veterinarians. We do give distributors a traditional discount which would come out of that price, but they are selling it to veterinarians. And so each of those formats depending on the size of the dog is about 10 doses. So I think that's how you got to $2.50 a day for a medium-sized dog that's the pricing to vet. Now a smaller dog is let's say maybe a $1 - $1.20 , $1.30 dollar and a larger dog is going to be over $4. So it's weight-based dosing, very typical in veterinary medicine. And then typically the markup that you see is that's all double it, they'll triple it and we do see that type of behavior. They're definitely viewing this therapeutic as part of their business. We're also seeing the use in a lot of corporate accounts even in just hospitalized patients who appetite is a problem. And they want to maintain nutrition and so that maybe they're just dispensing it from the pharmacy. And in the corporate account and so the pricing on that is different because they have ways of dealing with that. So we're definitely seen that's adopting it. The label that we have is an open label. It crosses the spectrum from acute to chronic the way that appetents works is we like to think of it as a dog can be have really a kind of hyporexia which is a lower appetite which is a more chronic condition all the way through a disrexia which is like a change in eating all the way to anorexia. And if you bring your dog in because the dogs not eating and that in our view drives millions of vet clinic visits a year. That's an acute use. You want to solve that problem until you figure out what's going on. But on the other end of that spectrum, older dogs, dogs with chronic diseases they have in appetent that is much more of a chronic condition. So we would expect over time to see use in chronic as vets get familiar with the product. But the label, well it's broad, what's in our label now in terms from a clinical study is a four-day endpoint. So I think the current data in the label supports the acute use. So no surprise, we're seeing that and we expect them to use it acutely but over time increasingly use it in the chronic situations. And we'll be updating you on that. We're confident that that will happen and we're working hard to make sure it does happen. And then maybe I'll use that opportunity to switch to talk about cats. So with cats, we are studying the drug capromorelin and it's not ENTYCE, it's the same drug. It'll be called -- it'll have a different trade name. The indication that we're looking at in cats that we are in our pivotal study on is weight management in cats with chronic renal disease. And our perspective is from a regulatory perspective, the agencies especially the European agencies they like to see the weight loss tied to a clinical condition. And so that's what part of our thinking there was to position in a very important segment of the cat population. And show what we hope is a good outcome. There's a published pilot study in cats at a dose that's out there that we use to establish our pivotal study which is underway. And so in that study we use the drug for several months and it worked for several months in managing weights. So I think the proof of concept is there, and there's a lot of enthusiasm and indeed a lot of veterinarians are aware of that. And veterinarians are very frustrated with their currently available treatment options in dogs and in cats. And that frustration from our perspective includes being frustrated with mirtazapine whether that's an oral tablet or the multiply available compounded gels that are currently available today from a number of manufacturers. And we expect that to be true if a manufacturer brings forward a branded mirtazapine. So I would just say I'm not going to give a percentage but there are a lot of dogs apparently that meow because we get a lot of use of the product in cats. And we don't support that but we're aware of that. I think at the recent trade show there's been commentary about how frequently that seen and we will confirm that. So we think that it's a tool. Our objective is to get an FDA approval in cats. That's what we're pursuing but in the meantime it is and will continue to be used off-label in cats.

Jon Block

Got it, got it, very helpful, Steven. Thanks for the color. And maybe just follow-up, Craig, a little bit more of review, so the $2 million in collaboration or licensing for the quarter, so $1.5 million from Galliprant for ties to our [Indescernible] , I just want to make sure the other 500k that you alluded to was essentially one time in nature. And then lastly, just as they think about gross margin specific to ENTYCE, should that come back down a little bit as you work your way through the inventory that was previously written off, and maybe you can comment there. Thanks guys.

Craig Tooman

So on the licensing collaboration revenue for the quarter, John; you're right the $500,000 approximate is a liability reversal that is one-time. So you have $1.5 million residual of that $2.0 million that is associated with Galliprant and that is a very consistent number when you look at the $8 million in the fourth quarter that Elanco recorded in their sales. So that is a very consistent number the $1.5 million. And then on the ENTYCE gross margins, I think we've already talked about where that heads. So into that kind of 60-ish percent, 65% range is where we're trying to target. And that's -- so the 2018 number will be influenced by that inventory we'd written off, but we're working to achieve those margins and we'll continue to give guidance on that as we as we are closer in. And we obviously control our price and so that's another variable we can use to control margins. And we're very pleased with where we came in terms of price and we don't get the pushback. We get pushback on larger dogs as you can anticipate, but if you're treating a small dog or a dog that meows the price point is pretty good, frankly, and for acute use it's perceived as real value. So we priced it more for the chronic use in dogs but we do have that variable to deal with as well.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Bruce Jackson of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bruce Jackson

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. If we could just dive into AskAt agreement just a little bit more with on AT-019 what's the next clinical milestone for that and what might we get some more information on that program?

Steven St. Peter

Yes. So, Bruce, we're not going to lay out the development timelines on that product today. But we're actively working to -- we actually just saw the folks from AskAt yesterday and we're working right now to make sure we're aligned on that. The key things that we need to do are the CMC, right, getting the API to the scale that we need it to be. And AskAt has signed a deal recently with a human company and got some funding from two prominent venture firms to move that forward in human medicine. So our model is to find situations like that and be able to leverage that from an API manufacturing perspective. So that's one of the work streams. And we believe in investing in that early and often to make sure that you end up in a spot that you want to be when you finish the other pieces, which are the safety and the effectiveness. So safety is additional work that we would need to do ultimately to get the regulatory approval. And then effectiveness what we like to do is get in and do a pilot study to establish the dose and validate kind of where we are. And so we -- those would be the sorts of things you do then based on your progress the CMC, the safety work and your pilot study that you'd then kickoff the pivotal field effectiveness study, And I think the Aratana model that we communicated at the time, we introduced this in 2013. We said that we could get our three products at that time approved in 2016 which we did. So it is a multi-year, it is a multi-year path, but it starts with the three of the things that I mentioned.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, grate. And then can you be a little bit more specific about some of the things in the AskAt portfolio that you're interested in, in addition to 18 and 19.

Steven St. Peter

Yes. So we didn't go there certainly if you were to get on the AskAt website and look around it what they have in terms of those targets. We can maybe talk a little bit about that but there's a variety of compounds. What's interesting is that group that originally came out of the Pfizer and AnGes site and ultimately then became RaQualia then some of the principles from that are now in AskAt. That's a group of folks that we worked with on ENTYCE and Galliprant. I think they also from a legacy perspective developed at least one of the products that ended up Zoetis. So they're an experienced group and they've been thinking a lot about this. So for now we haven't selected targets beyond the AT-019 specifically, but this agreement one part was the license on AT-019, the other part is a collaboration agreement where we have the option to look at other targets and molecules.

Operator

The next question comes from Swayampakula Ramakanth of H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you and good morning, Steven and Craig. Couples of high-level questions from the two conferences like the VMX and Western Vet that you and the commercial teams have been attending. So what's the kind of feedback that you're getting and now with the experience of your team commercializing three drugs in the market, how do you think about growth for Aratana from here i.e. grew organic or inorganic and so that you can keep the momentum that the commercial teams have gained.

Steven St. Peter

Hi, RK, so thanks for that. So the feedback at the conferences is positive. I mean on all of our products the feedback is positive. And that's very gratifying; we still get a lot of kudos for Galliprant. I mean remember that conference according to the numbers we put out there two-thirds of veterinarians will have used one of our products. So that's pretty cool. So they're coming up as customers and a lot of them have used more than one of our products. And others have colleagues that have heard of our products. They heard about a product at a lunch session or breakfast session. So we have lots of traffic at our booth exceeding our targets for booth traffic having to ship materials. So there's just -- there's a real enthusiasm for what we're trying to do at Aratana and so I don't know how to characterize it other than that. We obviously get a lot of questions about off-label use. And so we have veterinarians at our booth that can help handle that or we take in --we take contact information and follow up. And so we sort of do that. We've launched three products approximately in the last year. That's a lot of launches; I don't know that there are other companies that have had that type of volume in terms of launches. So we have a lot of work to continue to do on ENTYCE and NOCITA and Galliprant frankly to grow those products to where we think they can be. So that is going to be the focus through the rest of 2018 and even getting into 2019. However, we do want to continue to bring products forward and from an organic perspective we do have products at pivotal stage. We continue to make prudent investments to advance molecules. We continue to meet with companies that have molecules in development. We meet with human companies. We meet with frankly animal health companies. Yesterday, we met with folks from one of the large animal health companies who have products that they would like us to move forward because from an industry perspective, we're the only company in the last four years, big or small; it's had a new chemical entity approved in the industry. And we had to that our pet NCEs the way that we define them. And so I think we're recognized for that. So I think as we think about critical mass and growth, we think about that as a bringing in marketed products potentially, where I think the success that we've had in marketing our products to these therapeutics, and multi special -- I'm sorry these specialist veterinarians that are therapeutic focused in multi-specialty clinics. Not a lot of large companies have had that experience given that their salesforce might be focused on parasite side or flea, tick, heartworm or broader categories versus trying to sell some of the products that we're selling like our orthopedic surgery for CCL repair. So we think that increasingly that's resonating with the larger companies. And so we think about the opportunity to build critical mass and offset the investment we've made in commercial and R&D through a variety of strategies. And we're really trying to position the company as a collaborator of choice from both the development and regulatory but also a commercial perspective in the segment that we've outlined.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you for that color. Regarding an AT-014 and after receiving the conditional license for osteosarcoma in broad strokes what is your commercial strategy at this point? And how the two dozen centers that are conducting your study at this point. If they turn into paying patients how would this change for you and in terms of like the market can you give us some color as to what we should expect that to be?

Steven St. Peter

Yes. So AT-014 leverages attenuated Live Listeria platform and then there's an antigen that's loaded in, in this case HER2 new which we believe is targeted against a common antigen in osteosarcoma in canines. And so that was the basis of the technology license from a human company and at the time we licensed it we had a couple dozen even dogs where we had an uncontrolled study looking at the benefit there. And it was an impressive benefit in that group of drugs are in that group of dogs, but it's not -- you don't have the data set that you would have if it were an FDA regulated therapeutic. So what we did is we work with the USDA to create a lyophilized version of that platform in that particular construct. And then we ran a study that resulted in the conditional licensure but again that's like dozens of dogs, several dozen dogs. But so going to market the strategy is to work with oncologist who will then use that product to help us run what we think will be the final clinical study to result in the full licensure. But really work with those veterinarians to understand the therapeutic gain increased confidence in it; help us learn it is an immunotherapy. I mean so immunotherapies are active and you want to be --you want to be ready to deal with that. So that's I think just the prudent approach that we're taking to the early commercial introduction. We said in the past there's roughly 800 veterinarians that kind of focus on oncology is what they do. There are maybe 400 that are boarded in oncology. We know that constituency. They're actually users of our ENTYCE product for appetite stimulation you see inappetence in oncology. So we are working with a couple dozen of those sites again to gain confidence. But then as we go, we can make that available to additional sites. And there is interest, well beyond the sites that we signed up, but we feel like we want to get that study related to the full licensure under way and come back to that. So very-- and we are selling product both the sites that can use it in the clinical study, they can also use it outside of the clinical study. And they charge their clients for that. And some of that would be used to offset R&D; others you know could end up in our revenue line. But it's a very modest contribution in 2018. But where we see this going is our AT-017 is the same technology, different antigen, and different disease. We're looking at surviving as the target and we're looking at lymphoma which is order of magnitude larger than osteosarcoma. So this is kind of the entree into a market with technology we think will be relevant. We have the option on two other targets in oncology in our relationship with a human company, but the first will be osteosarcoma. We're looking at lymphoma and then we have other targets. So it really is a strategy of building that market over time and it's a constituent that's very relevant to Aratana in terms of our other product portfolio. So we think it makes sense to continue in that market.

Operator

The next question comes from David Westenberg of CL King. Please go ahead.

David Westenberg

Hey, thanks for taking question. So can you talk about what you feel is the percent of veterinarians or maybe the percent of cats where mirtazapine doesn't work? And in the cases where that's do think mirtazapine works and I'm talking about cats here, in cases where they do think it works what's the opportunity to sort of synergize with mirtazapine particularly if mirtazapine between a gel that cat owners would be able to take home. And then obviously off label here.

Steven St. Peter

Hi, David. Thanks and thanks for attending some of the conferences recently. We enjoyed seeing you there. So mirtazapine gel is available today. And it's also available as tablets today. And it is used and it probably does fit into the regime. It's a relatively small product today because it's been around for years. It is a generic. It's -the tablets are really, really cheap. And so vets have kind of figured out where to use it. I think having an approval is helpful and I think kudos to others for actually having run an FDA study to show the benefit there. Inappetence is a complicated disease, between the species it varies you know with respect to cats specifically appetite is very hard to monitor in cats. We showed that in a pilot study so that's why looking at weight gain I think is the appropriate place to go. So I don't know you may have a better perspective on percentages of vets but I think it's just a general statement that currently people are not happy with mirtazapine in the tablet nor the current gel formulations. And maybe some of the companies that are working on additional gel formulations. There'll be a benefit there that they can somehow promote. But we'll see kind of how that shakes out. So look, we're happy to have multiple options in the cat market. And we think that our drug really fits in I mean our drug is a ghrelin agonist. It stimulates the hypothalamus to go find food but it also causes growth hormone to be released from the pituitary gland which we think contributes in the weight gain. So mechanistically it's a very elegant solution versus kind of some of the other options are really off-target effects of different drugs. This is a very a tool design for a specific benefit. Now with respect to dogs, we just think dogs; the markets are bigger in dogs. And if you go to a pet store and you look around and you see how much of it is about dogs or you look at how many of clinic visits are dog versus cats, its way, way skewed towards the dog market. Now there are more cats than dogs but in general cats don't like to go to the veterinarian as I'm reminded every time I try to take my mother's cat to the veterinarian to have its claws trimmed. So dogs' inappetence is a big problem. I think they try to find the surface area to put a gel on a dog would be -- on the dog's ear would be a lot more challenging. So I think that the solution that we've come up with is very elegant for dogs. And it's a well accepted kind of oral once-daily approach. So we like the dog market. We're in the dog market. We're seeing good results with that. And we're excited eventually to get to the cat market and be able to promote it and engage veterinarians on the cat discussion, which since it's not on our label today we really aren't doing.

David Westenberg

Got it. All right. Well, thank you and then moving on NOCITA. Can you talk about your experience with sort of reordering I mean you have any sort of statistic or maybe sort of just a feel and once they order it twice they have --what once they order at once they have what percentage of ordering it again and just as a follow-up to NOCITA I mean a revenue was up again sequentially. NOCITA this December quarter isn't necessarily a big CCL surgery quarter, so on a go forward basis I'm just trying to think about where we should see if sequential step up relative to where you see seasonality in surgeries.

Steven St. Peter

Yes. So, look, I mean with our current label and CCL which is where we promote. We promote to a fairly defined set of veterinarians and those veterinarians that are using it they frequently reorder the product. I mean if they use it, they like it, they incorporate it into the prime aim protocol. They eventually just put an order in and that becomes very meaningful. We said in 2017 of the accounts that it ordered the product 65% had reordered the product at some point in 2017. And some of those that came in later will have reordered in 2018. So there does -- there's stickiness once they use it which we love. And so what we continue to be pretty excited about that. In terms of seasonality, I'm walking away from that commentary. I think we've seen sequential growth again because we sell NOCITA directly, some of that inventory weirdness that I mentioned about inventory loads to distributors doesn't apply. So you see sequential growth quarter-over-quarter since launch. And we do expect to see continued growth. There are tens of millions of surgeries in dogs every year of which we think several million are painful. We're promoting in CCL but as I already mentioned, it's being used in other painful surgeries. And so there is a lot of untapped target addressable market in that category. And we are not currently running regulatory studies in other surgery indications. But we could do that and if we are successful we then be able to expand the label. But rather than doing that we're focused on cats as the next point. So hopefully that's helpful.

Operator

This concludes our question-and -answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Steven St. Peter for any closing comments.

Steven St. Peter

Great. Thank you, operator. And thanks in particular for your assist on the technical issues earlier in the call. I just want to close by returning to a theme that I mentioned earlier this morning, which is that in recent weeks we've attended the major conferences. And in fact earlier this week, we attended and sponsored a conference in Boston called the Human and Animal Health Summit. And today we're doing a call from Boston in the very building where Aratana Therapeutics as a company was conceived approximately seven years ago. And today we have three FDA-approved therapeutics and we've achieved our first ENA approval. And was slightly more than one year on the market we believe that approximately two-thirds of veterinarians in the US have used a product developed by Aratana. So I want to thank my colleagues at Aratana, our collaborators and our investors for having facilitated this transformation. And from here we really do look forward to continuing to position Aratana as a collaborator of choice as we continue to further define and execute on the exciting pet therapeutics model. So thanks for attending this morning's call. We appreciate your continued interest and support.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.